NFL training camp 2024: One player to watch for every team

• Rookie Tyler Guyton has big shoes to fill with the Cowboys: Longtime stalwart Tyron Smith departed for the New York Jets in free agency, leaving a significant void at left tackle in Dallas.

• Nakobe Dean needs a healthy year in Philadelphia: After suffering through injuries in 2023, he will have many eyes on him in training camp as he looks to live up to his billing as a once highly touted third-round draft pick.

At long last, the darkest part of the NFL offseason is virtually over. Teams are slowly starting to trickle into their facilities, with training camps kicking off in earnest this week.

While the onset of training camps is exciting because it offers a chance to watch the league’s top players in uniform once again, the best part of late July, early August and the preseason is determining the unsung players who will find a way to turn heads. From rookies who could earn playing time to veterans seeking to get healthy in 2024, here is one player per team who fans should monitor leading up until the start of the season.

The Cardinals’ offense — with Kyler Murray, James Conner, Trey McBride and fourth-overall pick Marvin Harrison Jr. — is likely to command the most attention during camp. But don’t ignore Robinson, who could prove to be one of Arizona’s most important defenders.

The 27th overall pick will compete with veteran L.J. Collier to start opposite BJ Ojulari at edge rusher, but given Robinson’s ability to line up inside or out, his positioning in Jonathan Gannon’s defense will be intriguing. Robinson’s practices against former first-round tackle (and fellow young Cardinals cornerstone) Paris Johnson Jr. should also make for compelling matchups.

Altogether, Robinson’s performance during training camp could prove a sign of his rookie role, which Arizona likely anticipates being significant, considering the team ranked 28th in PFF pass-rushing grade last season.

The Falcons’ offense could be one of the most improved in the league in 2024, thanks to adding quarterback Kirk Cousins and changing out the coaching staff. And while most eyes in camp will be on Cousins, Bijan Robinson, Drake London, Kyle Pitts and even Michael Penix Jr., Moore is the real sleeper.

Moore’s career has followed a concerning trajectory across his three years, with his PFF overall grade declining each season. However, he’s still only 24 and gets a fresh start after three confusing years in Arizona.

Although enmeshed in an offense with no shortage of mouths to feed, Moore should join Darnell Mooney in the slot next to London. The slot played an enormous role in Robinson’s offense in Los Angeles — look no further than Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua — so Moore’s responsibilities will be fascinating to watch early on.

While the Ravens brought back countless pieces of their AFC North-winning team from last year, the offensive line is a changed group. With Morgan Moses, John Simpson and Kevin Zeitler no longer in Baltimore, the team will be counting on players like Vorhees to step up.

After tearing his ACL during the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine, Vorhees sat out all of last year. The seventh-round pick likely would’ve been drafted much higher if not for the unfortunate injury: He was fantastic during his final two years at USC, allowing just two sacks and 28 pressures while getting ample time at left tackle and left guard.

How well will Vorhees look against the Ravens’ stout defensive line, including second-team All-Pro Justin Madubuike? How well will he be able to move in space coming off such a significant injury? Vorhees' training camp performance could be an early glimpse into the future of Baltimore's offensive line.

Taking over for Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer is no easy feat, but that’s what Bishop — a second-round pick this year — will likely do in his rookie season.

The former Utah stud made plays in multiple dimensions. While racking up 39 pressures and 76 stops in three years, Bishop was strong in a downhill role. His coverage skills might be the big question, but with his elite athleticism and 4.45-second 40-yard dash speed, it’s hard not to be excited about what the future holds.

Watching how new defensive coordinator Bobby Babich deploys the versatile Bishop, plus how he performs against Josh Allen and the Bills’ offense, should be fascinating.

Head coach Dave Canales' arrival from Tampa Bay makes it seem as though every Carolina offensive player will be under that much more scrutiny during training camp. But the team’s defense — which unassumingly finished 16th with a 73.0 PFF grade in 2023 — should get a massive boost via Horn's return.

The former first-round pick looked like a lockdown cornerback during his brief 2023 campaign, posting elite 84.1 overall and 83.0 coverage grades. However, Horn played only one game before going on injured reserve with a hamstring injury, and then he dealt with a toe ailment.

Simply following whether Horn can stay on the field during Carolina’s camp will be enormous. And with Carolina having an exciting receiver corps in Diontae Johnson, Adam Thielen and Xavier Legette, watching the 23-year-old go toe-to-toe in scrimmages should serve as a good barometer for what’s in store in his fourth season.

All of a sudden, the usually unsuspecting Bears are littered with talent on both sides of the ball, including first-rounders Caleb Williams and Rome Odunze. The weak point of Chicago’s roster is its defensive line, which is where Dexter comes into play.

The 2023 second-round pick wasn’t very effective during his debut season, finishing with a 50.9 overall grade and a 36.2 run-defense grade — the eighth-worst mark among defensive linemen who played 400-plus snaps.

The Florida product has pass-rush potential, though, notching 24 or more pressures during his final two college seasons. As Chicago looks for viable options opposite Montez Sweat to disrupt the passer, expectations are higher for Dexter in his second year.

The highlight of Bengals camp will undoubtedly be the return of both Joe Burrow and Tee Higgins, but there are other questions to be resolved — including along the team’s interior defensive line. Following the exit of stud D.J. Reader, the team will be relying on stopgap veterans Sheldon Rankins and B.J. Hill to plug Reader’s massive void. Neither played 800 snaps last year nor graded very effectively, finishing with run-defense grades no better than 63.3.

That’s where Jenkins enters the fray. The fourth-round selection was a monster run-stopper at Michigan, notching a run-defense grade of at least 79.0 in each of his last three years. He complemented that by developing his pass-rushing chops in 2022 and 2023, helping anchor a national title-winning defensive line.

With the Bengals lacking effective depth along the interior defensive line, Jenkins’ training camp could prove monumental in determining how fast he gets on the field, and in which situations.

Running back Nick Chubb‘s health and quarterback Deshaun Watson‘s play will probably dominate attention, but Delpit's return is also significant.

The former Jim Thorpe Award winner enjoyed a career-best season before landing on injured reserve with a groin injury in 2023, last playing in Week 14. Before then, Delpit collected a 70.0 PFF overall grade and three 84.5-plus game grades.

The Browns’ passing defense largely remained stout, even as D’Anthony Bell replaced Delpit in the starting lineup. But having a full season of Delpit next to supreme talents in Denzel Ward, Martin Emerson Jr. and Greg Newsome II could make for a truly nightmarish secondary. Delpit’s health progress and play during camp will be important.

The Cowboys return a multitude of core pieces from their No. 2-seed campaign last year, all of whom will be fun to watch. But Dallas’ offensive line looks markedly different without left tackle Tyron Smith and center Tyler Biadasz.

Guyton, the team’s first-rounder, should promptly slot in at left tackle to protect Dak Prescott’s blindside. Given how good Smith was during his time in Dallas — permitting 21 or fewer pressures in each of his final four seasons — Prescott won’t be accustomed to dealing with much pressure from the left.

The Oklahoma product should be put to the test right away against two of the best in the league (on his own team), Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence. Arguably one of the Cowboys’ most important drivers of success, Guyton’s training camp should serve as a litmus test for his Week 1 readiness.

The focus in Denver will be on rookie quarterback Bo Nix and how well he fares in competition with Zach Wilson and Jarrett Stidham. At the same time, another intriguing rookie could turn some heads.

Estime, a fifth-round pick, was stellar at Notre Dame last season, ending the year with a 94.2 PFF overall grade and a 94.0 rushing grade — the second of which tied for third among all running backs in college football. Top collegiate PFF rushing grades tend to be a solid predictor of early pro performance, with Bijan Robinson, Keaton Mitchell, De’Von Achane and Kenneth Walker III being among the best college rushers who performed well in their first NFL seasons.

Although Estime might begin training camp as the Broncos’ RB3, starter Javonte Williams regressed last year, finishing with just a 64.9 rushing grade. Knowing how much head coach Sean Payton likes to distribute running back touches, training camp feels like the first shot for Estime to create chances for himself in 2024.

After ending 2023 with a 30th-ranked team coverage grade, the Lions immediately overhauled their secondary. General manager Brad Holmes acquired Carlton Davis and Amik Robertson and then double-dipped in the draft by selecting Alabama’s Terrion Arnold and Missouri’s Rakestraw.

While the elite Arnold seems to have a clear path as a starter on the outside, things are more unclear for Rakestraw. Given that the Lions already have Brian Branch as the presumed starting slot, Rakestraw might be relegated to nickel duties in sub-packages. However, Rakestraw’s skill set — exemplified by an 89.0 run-defense grade and a 78.7 coverage grade last year — indicates that he should earn playing time.

Head coach Dan Campbell might have a surplus of talented cornerbacks, but expect Rakestraw to make some plays and shoulder plenty of snaps in Allen Park.

Green Bay’s defense was generally poor under Joe Barry last season, finishing 20th in team PFF grade and 23rd in EPA allowed per play. Part of the issue was mediocre play from linebackers De'Vondre Campbell and Quay Walker, who each ended 2023 with PFF overall grades no higher than 65.1.

With Campbell heading to Arizona and Walker struggling through two seasons, general manager Brian Gutekunst retooled the team’s inside linebacking corps, headlined by selecting Cooper in the second round. The Texas A&M product posted strong grades in coverage (85.5), run defense (87.6) and pass rush (86.4) on his way to being considered one of the best linebackers in the 2024 class.

Being expected to wear the green dot or even start as a rookie inside linebacker is never easy, but it seems the Packers are counting on Cooper to do just that. Fans should monitor how good he looks, especially when making reads on Josh Jacobs‘ runs and covering the middle of the field against the team’s stellar receiving room.

Houston boasts one of the most complete rosters in the NFL, so it might be hard to focus on just one star in camp. Nevertheless, several young players — especially on defense — will need to assert themselves, and To’oTo’o is among them.

The Texans’ upstart defense in 2023 was partially fueled by a major breakout from Blake Cashman. But with Cashman heading to Minnesota and veteran Denzel Perryman leaving for the Chargers, the team’s depth at inside linebacker isn’t fantastic. The newly signed Azeez Al-Shaair should help, but head coach DeMeco Ryans will likely need to consistently count on To’oTo’o.

The fifth-rounder wasn’t tremendously effective in his first NFL season, ending it with a 45.0 PFF overall grade while missing a whopping 21.6% of his tackles. If To’oTo’o can better wrap up and build on a more promising playoff run, he could prove a big catalyst for Houston’s anticipated ascension in 2024.

Watching Anthony Richardson fling bombs to wideout Adonai Mitchell should be cinematic, as should seeing edge rusher Laiatu Latu during his first training camp. Yet, the Colts quietly lost backup running back Zack Moss, who was effective in 2023, meaning someone will have to step into the role of Jonathan Taylor’s sidekick.

Coming off a torn MCL just eight snaps into his pro career, Hull hardly got a chance to demonstrate his skill in the 2023 regular season. However, he turned in two solid preseason performances last year, finishing with 67.0-plus rushing grades. The former Northwestern standout is also a tremendous receiver, earning receiving grades of 73.0 or better in 2022 and 2023 while dropping just four of 108 targets.

Taylor hasn’t played more than 766 snaps in any of his four years. In other words, the Colts should expect to hand plenty of work to the players slotted behind him. If Hull looks sharp in his return from injury, it could bode well for third-down situations and other contributions in 2024.

First-round pick Brian Thomas Jr. should wow in his first camp, and newly signed defensive lineman Arik Armstead could dazzle in Duval County. Among the others the Jaguars will have high hopes for is Harrison, their 2023 first-round pick.

The 22-year-old ended his first season with a mediocre 53.0 PFF overall grade, including a 45.8 run-blocking grade — the second-worst mark among tackles with 1,000 or more snaps. There were some encouraging signs, though, especially in pass protection. Harrison’s 81.4 pass-blocking grade over his final three games ranked eighth at the position.

Last year, three Jaguars surrendered 26 or more pressures, and that’s never a recipe for success. Having also added center Mitch Morse, Jacksonville will be counting on Harrison to up his game in his sophomore year. Sharpening his craft against Josh Hines-Allen, Travon Walker and Armstead could be a big stepping stone.

The speed from Kansas City will be felt in droves via new wideouts Xavier Worthy and Hollywood Brown. But a major question looms: Who will block for Patrick Mahomes at left tackle?

Sure, the Chiefs won their second straight Super Bowl, but they also fielded two of the worst tackles in the league, Jawaan Taylor and Donovan Smith. The team opted to not re-sign Smith, which means Morris will likely compete with rookie Kingsley Suamataia for left tackle duties.

The 2023 third-round pick didn’t fare amazingly across only 340 snaps, posting a 55.6 PFF overall grade. But good pass-blocking showings against the likes of Trey Hendrickson, Rashan Gary and Sam Hubbard as a full-time starter could translate. One way or another, the Chiefs will need someone to block George Karlaftis and Chris Jones during camp, and it seems Morris is in pole position.

Free-agent signing Christian Wilkins should pay immediate dividends along the team’s defensive line, but the spotlight will still be on 2023 first-rounder Tyree Wilson.

After being taken with the seventh overall pick last year, Wilson put together a puzzling rookie season. He played only 493 snaps, mustering 24 pressures and missing a whopping 18.5% of his tackles.

As Maxx Crosby remains one of the most unstoppable pass-rushers in the game and Malcolm Koonce elevates his skill set, it feels like the clock is already ticking on Wilson to show legitimate growth in his second year, and that countdown starts in late July.

In Jim Harbaugh’s return to the NFL, it feels like almost every aspect of the Chargers will be wrapped and put on display. Though the most pressure will be on receiver Quentin Johnston to make strides, Taylor is an interesting case study, too.

The team’s leader in slot snaps in 2023, Taylor didn’t play amazingly, ending with a 56.2 PFF overall grade. The most troubling aspect of his game was tackling, as he missed a staggering 23.5% of attempts. However, Taylor was quite good in slot coverage, ranking third in passer rating allowed and fourth in snaps per reception among slot cornerbacks who played 200-plus coverage snaps.

New defensive coordinator Jesse Minter is distinguished for his use of slots, including developing Mike Sainristil into one of the best cornerbacks in college football. Taylor's showing in training camp, in multiple facets, could answer how Minter’s scheme translates to the next level, plus what’s in store for Taylor.

The Rams’ top two picks — defensive linemen Jared Verse and Braden Fiske — will be in the crosshairs during their first training camps as both look to replace Aaron Donald’s monstrous production. But one of the team’s better young players on the other side of the trenches is also in for a key training period.

Following a solid rookie year at left guard, Avila is expected to move to center after the Rams gave Jonah Jackson a three-year, $51 million deal this offseason. The former second-rounder played more snaps at center (1,076) than left guard (1,010) during his days at TCU, but making a positional shift only one year in is never easy.

Examining Avila’s rapport with quarterback Matthew Stafford, plus his snap accuracy, will be one of the more under-the-radar storylines during Los Angeles’ training camp. If issues arise, it might not be a good harbinger for the team’s lofty goals this year.

The Dolphins have star power on both sides of the ball, not to mention some new household names in Odell Beckham Jr. and Calais Campbell. Yet. with both Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips still recovering from season-ending injuries, it feels like Robinson’s time to shine during his inaugural training camp.

Chubb and Phillips were placed on the active/physically unable to perform list, so Robinson should get the bulk of snaps as a starter next to Campbell, Zach Sieler and Da’Shawn Hand, at least in late July. Even if the standout tandem does return before the preseason is over, Robinson will be relied upon to spell both, making him a key cog in the team’s defense.

The spotlight is always extra bright on any first-round pick during their first camp, but Robinson’s situation feels even more important for a contending team seeking its first playoff win since 2000.

The focus in Minnesota will be squarely on the quarterback competition between J.J. McCarthy and Sam Darnold, and a new-look defense should be fun to watch. As for an underrated player, though, Sherfield is one to keep an eye on.

The Vikings quietly lost slot man K.J. Osborn, who was solid as a complementary piece for three years. Now, the opportunity to line up inside next to Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison belongs to the 28-year-old Sherfield, who arrives after playing last year in Buffalo. With a career average depth of target of 11.8 yards, Sherfield could potentially allow head coach Kevin O’Connell to better attack the seams or diversify Jefferson’s tree even more.

If Sherfield can reduce his drop rate from 2023, he could emerge as another solid offensive weapon for whoever wins the team’s quarterback job.

Almost everything is fresh with the Patriots’ offense. Who prevails between quarterbacks Drake Maye and Jacoby Brissett is the top storyline, but also assessing the pecking order of New England’s receivers will prove important.

Rookies Ja'Lynn Polk and Javon Baker enter camp with momentum, but Bourne shouldn’t be ruled out, either. The 28-year-old put together another nice season in 2023, finishing with a 69.7 PFF receiving grade and no drops on 55 targets. However, Bourne suited up on only 371 snaps because of a torn ACL.

After returning to New England on a three-year, $19.5 million deal, Bourne clearly has fans within the Patriots’ front office. He could impress during camp and solidify himself as a WR1 in a receiving room without many well-established targets.

With Ryan Ramczyk’s season already over, the Saints’ offensive line is the top priority — especially first-round tackles Trevor Penning and Taliese Fuaga. But as new offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak takes over play-calling duties, don’t sleep on Miller.

The 22-year-old encountered knee and ankle injuries during his rookie year, limiting him to only 112 offensive snaps. Miller performed well during that stretch, with a 74.1 rushing grade. Meanwhile, veteran Jamaal Williams dropped from a 75.6 PFF rushing grade in 2022 to a 60.3 mark in 2023, so his role is less clear moving forward.

Miller’s presence is especially significant knowing that starter Alvin Kamara received his fewest carries (180) since 2019. As Kamara looks to return to star form, Kubiak — part of the Shanahan system, which tends to use more of a committee approach — could test Miller early and often during camp.

Whether via players needing to perform, such as quarterback Daniel Jones and offensive tackle Evan Neal, or welcoming new stars, such as Brian Burns and Malik Nabers, there is almost assuredly somebody worth covering at Giants camp. Perhaps the most underappreciated is Eluemunor.

The 29-year-old put together a solid past two seasons with the Raiders, particularly as a run-blocker. But the Giants will ask Eluemunor to do something he hasn’t done much of at the NFL level: play left guard, where he has only 11 career snaps. That transition, especially as a predominant right tackle, might not be the most straightforward.

After the Giants finished dead last in pass-blocking grade last year, head coach Brian Daboll will be entrusting Eluemunor to step in, learn a new position and swiftly protect Jones much better than the team did in 2023.

The Jets’ roster is dotted with talent at almost every position, including receiver. But with veteran addition Mike Williams still recovering from his Week 3 ACL tear in 2023, Corley should be able to get a bona-fide shot to prove his worth during training camp.

The third-round pick made a name for himself at Western Kentucky, posting PFF overall grades of 82.6 or better in both 2022 and 2023. He excelled after the catch and brings alignment versatility on every play.

Quite frankly, the Jets need a lot more receiver production next to budding star Garrett Wilson. Corley needs to refine his route-running and work as an outside receiver, but stacking reps with Aaron Rodgers in Florham Park should help coaches gauge just how much he can contribute in Week 1.

The Eagles’ offense is loaded at the skill positions, and the secondary seems to have future faces in Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean. The big elephant in the room is the team’s linebacking unit.

Gone are Nicholas Morrow, Shaquille Leonard and Zach Cunningham, and in are Devin White and rookie Jeremiah Trotter Jr. White has a tremendous amount to prove, but the major wild card is Dean, the former Georgia star. The 2022 third-round pick has played only 229 career snaps but was a terrific tackler last year, earning a stellar 89.2 tackling grade.

The Eagles will desperately need help covering the middle of the field, and whether Dean can successfully do that might determine just how much their defense improves in 2024 under Vic Fangio. Health is also of utmost importance for Dean this year. On a loaded roster looking to bounce back in a big way, Dean may have only one last shot to prove himself — and that begins in training camp.

A whole lot will look different in the Steelers’ offense this year, including at quarterback, receiver, offensive line and even play caller. Where Freiermuth fits into that mix will be thoroughly interesting.

The 25-year-old enjoyed a terrific 2022 season but couldn’t find his footing in 2023, ending with a 65.8 PFF overall grade and only 308 receiving yards. It seemed as if offensive coordinator Matt Canada never properly schemed open looks for Freiermuth and as if the Penn State product struggled to find more space than before.

Freiermuth must carve out a more clearly defined role in Arthur Smith’s offense, which relies heavily on 12 personnel. Pittsburgh will also need him to look much more like his 2022 self, especially considering there seem to be few reliable receiving targets alongside George Pickens.

When you have a roster as loaded as the 49ers do, nearly every player feels like must-see television. Although trade chatter surrounding Brandon Aiyuk and the health of safety Talanoa Hufanga stand out, Moody is also under much more pressure in his second season.

After being taken in the third round — the highest by a kicker since 2016 — Moody was iffy during his rookie year, making only 84% of his field goals. The former Wolverine also had some cataclysmic misses, including one that cost the 49ers a win in Cleveland in Week 6. His six-of-eight effort and blocked extra point in the postseason also didn’t meet expectations.

Assuming most players stay healthy and match their production, the 49ers will be one of the NFL’s premier teams again in 2024. Receiving a next step from Moody — whose every field goal will be watched with a keen eye — could potentially allow the team to get over the hump and erase one of its few flaws.

The Seahawks’ offense has no shortage of skill, but their offensive line remains a question mark. At the core of that is Lucas, who hasn’t lived up to the billing thus far.

The 2022 third-round pick was solid as a rookie but took a precipitous step back last year, ending with a 44.4 PFF pass-blocking grade. He let up 17 quarterback pressures on only 273 snaps as he battled ongoing knee injuries.

The bad news for Lucas is that he won’t be able to show improvement during camp right away, as he begins on the physically unable to perform list. The combination of his health and abilities will be a key determinant for Seattle’s 2024 season.

Baker Mayfield‘s consistency, rookie Graham Barton‘s first significant work and cohesion in a depleted secondary will likely be the most consequential storylines of Bucs training camp. The team also needs more production out of Kancey, a 2023 first-round pick.

The former Pittsburgh Panther did not perform as projected in Year 1, finishing with a 49.7 PFF overall grade and a horrific 29.5 run-defense grade. On the bright side, Kancey translated his pressure numbers fairly well to the pros, notching 45 pressures on only 443 pass-rushing snaps. Despite his smaller stature, Kancey should improve in run defense based on how stout he was in that department in college, ending all three years at Pitt with at least a 77.3 grade.

While Tampa Bay’s defensive line has an unquestioned anchor in Vita Vea, witnessing Kancey turn the corner would only help a unit that ranked 28th in PFF run-defense grade in 2023. At the very least, the interior duels between Kancey and Barton should be fascinating.

The Titans’ offense features several flashy upgrades, including receiver Calvin Ridley, running back Tony Pollard and wideout Tyler Boyd. The limelight will primarily be on those players and how well they collaborate with second-year quarterback Will Levis, though the Titans’ defense might actually be the more interesting unit.

After finishing the 2023 season ranked 28th in expected points allowed per play and 29th in PFF defensive grade, Tennessee made several additions, including drafting Sweat in the second round. While Sweat was expected to be taken much lower due to off-field issues, he was nearly unblockable during his final season at Texas, finishing with 31 pressures and an outstanding 92.0 run-defense grade.

Tennessee already wields one of the NFL’s better defensive linemen in Jeffery Simmons, but the team will need more pass-rushing chops after losing edge Denico Autry. If Sweat can avoid distractions and excel during training camp, it could be the sign of an elite interior pairing — and maybe a defensive turnaround — to come.

The star of the show at Commanders camp will undoubtedly be second-overall pick Jayden Daniels, but Washington’s second-round pick could also emerge as the preseason unfolds.

Sinnott was marvelous during his final season at Kansas State, earning an 82.0 PFF overall grade. The tight end was also great as a receiver, notching 2.02 yards per route run and a tremendous 6.8 yards after the catch per reception.

Washington doesn’t possess much depth at tight end, and with 35-year-old Zach Ertz struggling to stay healthy over the past few years, it wouldn’t be a shock to see Sinnott break onto the scene and deliver the Commanders a reliable tight end for the first time since 2020.