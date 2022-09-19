NFL scores and recaps for every Week 2 game

PFF broke down the numbers immediately after every NFL Week 2 game, including scores, rookie standouts, offensive line performances and more.

Click to jump to a game:

Offensive spotlight: Patrick Mahomes finished with a sparkling statline — 24-of-35 for 235 passing yards, two touchdowns and two big-time throws — but that ignores the three turnover-worthy plays that the Chargers defense failed to capitalize on. Still, Mahomes was able to make the big plays when it counted, showing off the dazzling traits that make him one of the NFL's best quarterbacks on his 41-yard touchdown pass to Justin Watson in the third quarter.

Defensive spotlight: Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones was a one-man wrecking crew on Thursday night Ultimately, Jones finished with a game-high five total pressures and two sacks to go along with an impressive 22.6% pass-rush win rate en route to a 90.0-plus pass-rush grade on first review. Jones also added a stop against the run, as well.

Offensive spotlight: Have a day, Joe Flacco. He had a quiet first three quarters, going 15-of-25 for 175 yards and two scores. Flacco took it to another level when forced to in the fourth quarter, going 11-of-19 for 132 yards and two more scores to bring the Jets all the way back. It was the best performance we’ve seen from Flacco since early in the 2018 season.

Defensive spotlight: The Browns' athletic linebacker duo had a tremendous all-around day. Anthony Walker, in particular, showed out from start to finish in coverage. He led all players with two forced incompletions as well as two coverage stops. Walker and Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah combined to allow only 37 yards in coverage all day.

Offensive spotlight: This marked six straight games with a touchdown for Amon-Ra St. Brown, tying a team record, and this is a team that once featured Hall of Fame receiver Calvin Johnson. St. Brown ended up with nine catches for 116 yards and two touchdowns. He also had a big end-around carry for 58 yards. He gained 3.4 yards per route run.

Defensive spotlight: Aidan Hutchinson had a big day, notching three sacks, all of which came in the first half. The Lions' pass rush was combining well to cause problems for Washington, and Hutchinson was the beneficiary of several of those plays. He rushed the passer 37 times in the game to lead the team.

Offensive spotlight: On a day where ideal offensive output was at a premium for both teams, Tom Brady likely has to get the nod as the offensive spotlight. He was without Chris Godwin and Julio Jones for the entire game, but then lost Mike Evans in the second half due to an ejection after a personal foul penalty (on Marshon Lattimore, of course). Nonetheless, he still finished the game with an 87.8 initial passing grade and a beautiful touchdown pass to Breshad Perriman, which turned out to be the deciding factor.

Defensive spotlight: It feels like it has to be a two-way tie for two Buccaneers players who were massive reasons for their team's victory. The first shoutout has to go to cornerback Jamel Dean, who recorded two impressive interceptions that swung the tide in this game. Dean only allowed three catches for 16 yards on the day. The other is linebacker Devin White, who recorded a sack and a half in the fourth quarter. White led the team with six stops (solo tackles or sacks that lead to an offensive failure).

Offensive spotlight: Daniel Jones‘ dual-threat ability was a huge reason for the G-Men’s second consecutive upset victory of the NFL season. Jones accumulated 239 yards of total offense, including the Giants’ only touchdown pass of the game and his third and final rushing first down on the afternoon that put the Panthers away.

Defensive spotlight: Before he went out with injury on his 35th snap, Leonard “Big Cat” Williams was a menace for the Panthers’ offensive line. The USC product totaled four hurries and a stellar 89.6 defensive grade on first review.

Offensive spotlight: Wide receiver Nelson Agholor came alive for six catches and 110 yards, including a second-quarter touchdown that gave the Patriots a lead they would not relinquish. Running back Damien Harris was efficient, rushing for 71 yards on 15 carries with a score.

Defensive spotlight: Both defenses made things tough, but the Patriots tallied three sacks by Matthew Judon, Jahlani Tavai and Christian Barmore. Mac Jones threw a third-quarter pass that should have been intercepted, and after the defensive miscue, the Steelers' special teams unit muffed a punt, leading to the final Patriots score.

Offensive spotlight: Jaguars wide receiver Christian Kirk caught all six of his targets for 78 yards and two touchdowns. Thirty-five of those yards came after the catch.

Defensive spotlight: Among the many Jaguars pass-rushers to record multiple pressures on the day, Josh Allen posted a game-high four, including two sacks. He earned an 85.0 pass-rushing grade on first review.

Offensive spotlight: A shaky start, one that included two interceptions, soon gave way to a fiery finish for Tua Tagovailoa. Overall, he went 4-of-5 for 155 yards and three touchdowns on passes targeted 20 or more yards downfield.

Tagovailoa's receivers thrived, too. Both Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle crossed 150 receiving yards, and each hauled in 11 receptions and two scores with 60-plus yards after the catch.

Defensive spotlight: Linebacker Patrick Queen and rookie cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis each gave up seven catches on eight targets for over 100 yards in coverage. Tagovailoa feasted against every Ravens cornerback not named Marlon Humphrey (one catch on five targets), who exited in the fourth quarter due to injury.

Offensive spotlight: Rams WR Cooper Kupp is picking up right where he left off last season. Last week against the Buffalo Bills, he recorded 13 catches for 128 yards and a touchdown. Sunday against the Falcons, he caught 11 of his 14 targets for 108 yards and two touchdowns while also losing a fumble.

Defensive spotlight: Rams LB Bobby Wagner lived around the football against the Falcons, finishing with six tackles, two tackles for loss/no gain and a sack. He currently has an 85.1 grade on first review, which would be his highest-graded game since 2020.

Offensive spotlight: Jimmy Garoppolo’s return to QB1 will be a permanent one, as Trey Lance suffered a season-ending ankle injury in the first quarter. Garoppolo’s passing grade wasn't the greatest in his first game action of the season (62.9), and he made just one big-time throw to accompany his one turnover-worthy play. He did, however, have a promising 9.6-yard average depth of target.

Defensive spotlight: Seven total pressures — four hurries, two sacks and a quarterback hit — highlighted the dominance of edge-rushing phenom Nick Bosa. The former Buckeye finished with a season-high 90.0 pass-rushing grade on 25 snaps.

Offensive spotlight: After a hot first half, Cooper Rush cooled down a bit in the second half. Nonetheless, he was able to lead the Cowboys offense down the field and into field goal range with less than two minutes left to secure the victory. Ultimately, Rush finished 19 of 31 for 235 passing yards and a touchdown. Rush definitely wasn't perfect, finishing with two turnover-worthy plays, but he played way above expectation, totaling two big-time throws, and led Dallas to victory in Dak Prescott‘s absence.

Noah Brown also deserves recognition, as he was Dallas' most productive receiver on the day, catching all five of his targets for 91 yards and a touchdown. All five of Brown's receptions resulted in either a first down or touchdown, and he went two-for-two on his contested catch opportunities.

Defensive spotlight: The Bengals had no answer for the reigning NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, as Micah Parsons was simply unblockable all afternoon for the Cowboys defense. While Parsons did most of his best work against Bengals right tackle La'el Collins, he also secured a sack against left tackle Jonah Williams. Altogether, Parsons finished with seven pressures, two sacks, three pass-rush wins that didn't result in a pressure and a pass-rush win rate north of 25% on first review.

Offensive spotlight: Russell Wilson completed just 14 of 31 passes for 219 yards with one touchdown and one interception. He had multiple big-time throws, but the Broncos offense remains disjointed and prone to shooting itself in the foot. Wilson’s adjusted completion percentage was just 56.0%.

Defensive spotlight: Denver’s pass rush wasn’t coming up with pressure often enough, but they tended to be big plays when they did show up. Bradley Chubb and Randy Gregory combined for seven total pressures with one of them being a critical sack by Gregory late in the game.

Offensive spotlight: Quarterback Derek Carr finished with a 74.3% adjusted completion rate, with no big-time throws and one turnover-worthy play. He and Kyler Murray both had average target depths below seven yards downfield.

Defensive spotlight: J.J. Watt returned to peak form with 70.0-plus grades as both a run-defender and pass-rusher on first review. He tallied three pressures on 29 pass-rushing snaps and a run stop on nine run-defense snaps.

Offensive spotlight: Packers running back Aaron Jones ripped through the Bears’ defense for 132 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries plus three catches on three targets for 38 yards with another touchdown. Jones forced nine missed tackles on the ground and picked up 85 yards after contact. The Packers showed a willingness to use Jones and A.J. Dillon on the field at the same time for 10 snaps. That makes sense since the two running backs are certainly among Green Bay’s top five skill-position players.

Defensive spotlight: Bears edge defender Trevis Gipson sacked Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers twice and registered four total pressures. Packers edge defender Preston Smith brought pressure on five plays, including two sacks on Bears quarterback Justin Fields.

