NFL Week 2 Game Recap: Miami Dolphins 42, Baltimore Ravens 38

What seemed like sure-fire Baltimore Ravens win quickly turned into a Tua Tagovailoa showcase down the stretch, with the Miami Dolphins signal-caller firing downfield to his receivers and torching the Baltimore secondary. His sixth touchdown pass of the day with less than 30 seconds remaining was the dagger in Miami's 42-38 Week 2 win.

Offensive spotlight: A shaky start, one that included two interceptions, soon gave way to a fiery finish for Tua Tagovailoa. Overall, he went 4-of-5 for 155 yards and three touchdowns on passes targeted 20 or more yards downfield.

Tagovailoa's receivers thrived, too. Both Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle crossed 150 receiving yards, and each hauled in 11 receptions and two scores with 60-plus yards after the catch.

Defensive spotlight: Linebacker Patrick Queen and rookie cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis each gave up seven catches on eight targets for over 100 yards in coverage. Tagovailoa feasted against every Ravens cornerback not named Marlon Humphrey (one catch on five targets), who exited in the fourth quarter due to injury.

Rookie spotlight: Safety Kyle Hamilton was a bright spot in a seemingly gassed Ravens secondary. He assisted on three tackles in run defense and broke up the only pass into his coverage on 37 total snaps. He is on track to be Baltimore's highest-graded defender.

Offensive line spotlight: While Miami's offensive line allowed 10 pressures on the day, all were hurries — as opposed to sacks or hits. Terron Armstead earned an 81.1 pass-blocking grade on 51 such snaps, pending review.

Box Score

Passing

Miami Dolphins Player Fantasy Comp/Att Yds YPA TD Int Tua Tagovailoa 43.86 36 / 50 469 9.4 6 2 Baltimore Ravens Player Fantasy Comp/Att Yds YPA TD Int Lamar Jackson 48.62 21 / 29 318 11 3 0

Rushing

Miami Dolphins Player Fantasy Car Yds YPC TD Long Tua Tagovailoa 43.86 1 1 1 0 1 Raheem Mostert 10.9 11 51 4.6 0 11 Chase Edmonds 5.1 5 33 6.6 0 28 Alec Ingold 3.6 1 1 1 0 1 Baltimore Ravens Player Fantasy Car Yds YPC TD Long Lamar Jackson 48.62 9 119 13.2 1 79 Mark Andrews 28.7 1 3 3 0 3 Justice Hill 1.6 3 16 5.3 0 13 Kenyan Drake 0.8 6 8 1.3 0 6 Patrick Ricard P 0.5 1 5 5 0 5 Mike Davis 0.4 5 4 0.8 0 3

Receiving