NFL Week 2 Game Recap: Miami Dolphins 42, Baltimore Ravens 38

Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) drops back to pass during the first half against the Baltimore Ravens at M&amp;T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

By PFF.com
Sep 18, 2022
Miami Dolphins Baltimore Ravens

What seemed like sure-fire Baltimore Ravens win quickly turned into a Tua Tagovailoa showcase down the stretch, with the Miami Dolphins signal-caller firing downfield to his receivers and torching the Baltimore secondary. His sixth touchdown pass of the day with less than 30 seconds remaining was the dagger in Miami's 42-38 Week 2 win.

Offensive spotlight: A shaky start, one that included two interceptions, soon gave way to a fiery finish for Tua Tagovailoa. Overall, he went 4-of-5 for 155 yards and three touchdowns on passes targeted 20 or more yards downfield.

Tagovailoa's receivers thrived, too. Both Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle crossed 150 receiving yards, and each hauled in 11 receptions and two scores with 60-plus yards after the catch.

Defensive spotlight: Linebacker Patrick Queen and rookie cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis each gave up seven catches on eight targets for over 100 yards in coverage. Tagovailoa feasted against every Ravens cornerback not named Marlon Humphrey (one catch on five targets), who exited in the fourth quarter due to injury.

Rookie spotlight: Safety Kyle Hamilton was a bright spot in a seemingly gassed Ravens secondary. He assisted on three tackles in run defense and broke up the only pass into his coverage on 37 total snaps. He is on track to be Baltimore's highest-graded defender.

Offensive line spotlight: While Miami's offensive line allowed 10 pressures on the day, all were hurries — as opposed to sacks or hits. Terron Armstead earned an 81.1 pass-blocking grade on 51 such snaps, pending review.

Box Score

Passing
Miami Dolphins
Player Fantasy Comp/Att Yds YPA TD Int
Tua Tagovailoa 43.86 36 / 50 469 9.4 6 2
Baltimore Ravens
Player Fantasy Comp/Att Yds YPA TD Int
Lamar Jackson 48.62 21 / 29 318 11 3 0
Rushing
Miami Dolphins
Player Fantasy Car Yds YPC TD Long
Tua Tagovailoa 43.86 1 1 1 0 1
Raheem Mostert 10.9 11 51 4.6 0 11
Chase Edmonds 5.1 5 33 6.6 0 28
Alec Ingold 3.6 1 1 1 0 1
Baltimore Ravens
Player Fantasy Car Yds YPC TD Long
Lamar Jackson 48.62 9 119 13.2 1 79
Mark Andrews 28.7 1 3 3 0 3
Justice Hill 1.6 3 16 5.3 0 13
Kenyan Drake 0.8 6 8 1.3 0 6
Patrick Ricard P 0.5 1 5 5 0 5
Mike Davis 0.4 5 4 0.8 0 3
Receiving
Miami Dolphins
Player Fantasy Tgt Rec Yds YPT TD
Tyreek Hill 45 13 11 190 14.6 2
Jaylen Waddle 43.1 19 11 171 9 2
Mike Gesicki 14.1 4 4 41 10.2 1
Raheem Mostert 10.9 3 3 28 9.3 0
River Cracraft 7.2 2 1 2 1 1
Chase Edmonds 5.1 3 1 8 2.7 0
Alec Ingold 3.6 2 2 15 7.5 0
Trent Sherfield 2.9 2 2 9 4.5 0
Durham Smythe 1.5 1 1 5 5 0
Cedrick Wilson Jr. P 0 1 0 0 0 0
Baltimore Ravens
Player Fantasy Tgt Rec Yds YPT TD
Mark Andrews 28.7 11 9 104 9.5 1
Rashod Bateman 23.8 7 4 108 15.4 1
Devin Duvernay 12.2 2 2 42 21 0
Isaiah Likely 8.3 5 4 43 8.6 0
Demarcus Robinson 8.2 2 1 12 6 1
Tylan Wallace 1.9 2 1 9 4.5 0

