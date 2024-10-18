PFF grades are LIVE: NFL Week 7

PFF grades are now live for Week 7's Thursday Night Football contest between the Saints and Broncos. Check back for grades and data from all games once Week 7 concludes.

Broncos LB Cody Barton

The Broncos linebacker made the game’s defining play and finished as the highest-graded player from either team. Barton was all over the field in Denver's win, notching a sack, a forced fumble, four tackles resulting in a defensive stop and a fumble return for a touchdown. He also broke up a pass that should have been an interception, all culminating in a 93.2 PFF overall grade.

