Every NFL team's biggest need following free agency

Ashton Jeanty to the Bears? After rebuilding the interior offensive line, Chicago should look to secure a reliable running back.

The Bills need serious defensive help: Buffalo is lacking in many areas of its defense and should use Pick No. 30 to go “best player available” on that side of the ball.

2025 NFL Draft season is here: Try PFF's best-in-class Mock Draft Simulator and learn about 2025's top prospects while trading and drafting for your favorite NFL team.

Estimated Reading Time: 16 minutes

NFL free agency has quieted down for the most part, as many of the top available players have chosen their next homes.

As teams fully turn their attention to the 2025 NFL Draft, here is where every franchise can still improve.

Other Free-Agency Reading

JUMP TO A TEAM:

ARZ | ATL | BLT | BUF | CAR | CHI | CIN | CLE | DAL | DEN | DET | GB | HOU | IND | JAX | KC | LVR | LAC | LAR | MIA | MIN | NE | NO | NYG | NYJ | PHI | PIT | SF | SEA | TB | TEN | WSH

Arizona bolstered its pass rush off the edge by signing Josh Sweat to a $76.4 million deal and re-signing Baron Browning. However, the Cardinals could still stand to improve on their interior defensive line.

They fielded the third-lowest-graded group of defensive tackles last season, and while they added a capable starter in Dalvin Tomlinson in free agency, the other two spots are unknowns. The Cardinals will hope 2024 first-round pick Darius Robinson can emerge in Year 2, but they may need to spend their first-round pick this year on a player like Kenneth Grant or Walter Nolen.

Atlanta Falcons: Edge Defender

Atlanta was home to the NFL's lowest-graded group of edge rushers in 2024 and didn’t do much to address the issue outside of signing Leonard Floyd, a player who earned sub-60.0 PFF overall grades in each of the past two seasons.

The Falcons haven’t drafted a defensive lineman in the first round in eight years, but one of the uber-talented edge rushers in this class could be in play at No. 15.

Read more: 2025 NFL Draft Rankings — Edge Defenders

Baltimore Ravens: Guard

One of the biggest early storylines of free agency was whether star left tackle Ronnie Stanley would remain in Baltimore. He promptly answered that question by inking a three-year, $60 million deal with the Ravens, giving the team the flexibility to essentially employ a “best player available” strategy in the first round instead of forcing a tackle pick at No. 27.

However, another need on the offensive line opened up at guard once Patrick Mekari signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Daniel Faalele is now the team's only guard with significant experience, and even he earned just a 61.8 PFF overall grade last season. Andrew Vorhees is currently the only starting option at left guard, and he recorded a 57.2 PFF overall grade on 268 snaps in 2024.

Buffalo Bills: Defense

The Bills could make plenty of defensive upgrades after earning the fifth-lowest PFF grade on that side last season. It’s hard to pinpoint one need for Buffalo, which could stand to improve at defensive tackle, linebacker, cornerback and safety.

Buffalo would be wise to use the No. 30 overall pick on the best defender available while spending multiple selections on defenders on Day 2 and Day 3.

Carolina Panthers: Edge Defender

Carolina addressed the defensive tackle spot next to Derrick Brown by signing Bobby Brown III and Tershawn Wharton in free agency. The Panthers still haven’t figured out how to replace edge defender Brian Burns, though.

While Jadeveon Clowney is a solid starting option, the team desperately needs to address the spot opposite him. Pat Jones II, D.J. Wonnum and DJ Johnson weren’t even among the 90 highest-graded edge rushers a season ago. It seems likely that Carolina will take an edge defender like Jalon Walker or Shemar Stewart with the eighth overall pick.

Chicago Bears: Running Back

The Bears overhauled their interior offensive line by signing center Drew Dalman and trading for guards Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson. Next on the agenda for new head coach Ben Johnson is the running back position, considering D'Andre Swift and Roschon Johnson are more so complementary pieces than starting-caliber players.

If Ashton Jeanty falls to Pick No. 10, it’s hard to imagine Chicago would pass on him. Even if he doesn’t, this is a fantastic draft class with multiple potential running back starters who should be available on Day 2.

Try PFF's mock draft simulator — trade picks and players and mock for your favorite NFL team.

Cincinnati Bengals: Edge Defender

If the Bengals fulfill Trey Hendrickson’s trade request, you can just about Sharpie in an edge defender to the Bengals at Pick No. 17. Even if the two sides work out a new contract, Cincinnati still needs to find his running mate following Sam Hubbard’s retirement. Neither Joseph Ossai nor Myles Murphy has worked out so far, each failing to earn 60.0 PFF overall grades in any season where they played enough snaps to qualify.

Cleveland Browns: Quarterback

Kenny Pickett is the only quarterback on the Browns’ roster who is healthy enough to start games next season. While Kirk Cousins is (or was) one option on the trade market, the Falcons have made it clear they are content with keeping him as a backup in 2025. Even so, he’s 36 years old and didn’t look right last year as he returned from an Achilles tear. Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders still seem in play for the Browns at No. 2 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Dallas Cowboys: Running Back

The Cowboys let Rico Dowdle walk in free agency, instead signing Javonte Williams to a one-year deal. Williams has seemingly lost a step after tearing his ACL in 2022, posting the lowest PFF rushing grade of any running back in the league over the past two seasons (63.8).

It seems increasingly unlikely that Ashton Jeanty will be available at Pick No. 12, but Dallas can still find a potential starter somewhere on Day 2 in a deep running back class.

Denver Broncos: Wide Receiver

The Broncos addressed some of their defensive needs by adding a couple of former San Francisco 49ers in linebacker Dre Greenlaw and safety Talanoa Hufanga. But Denver’s biggest need remains: another pass catcher for Bo Nix.

The Broncos finished with the fifth-worst PFF receiving grade in the NFL last season (67.7). While they revamped the tight end position by signing Evan Engram, a player such as Matthew Golden, Emeka Egbuka or Luther Burden III would be an ideal draft pick at No. 20.

Detroit Lions: Edge Defender

While the Lions have a Defensive Player of the Year candidate in Aidan Hutchinson, the other edge spot is an unknown following Za'Darius Smith‘s release. Marcus Davenport is the projected starter there, but he has played only six games across the past two seasons due to various injuries.

A draft prospect such as Donovan Ezeiruaku or Nic Scourton would make a lot of sense for Detroit with the No. 28 overall pick.

Green Bay Packers: Wide Receiver

The Packers' receiving corps is filled with players who are good No. 2 or No. 3 options, but they lack a true alpha. Green Bay’s highest-graded receiver last year, Jayden Reed, still ranked only 50th in the NFL (71.7).

The Packers haven’t selected a receiver in the first round since 2002. They may need to buck that trend to address this glaring need.

Houston Texans: Offensive Line

Entering free agency, the Texans faced major problems along their interior offensive line but at least had one of the NFL’s best pass protectors in left tackle Laremy Tunsil. A few weeks later, Tunsil is with the Washington Commanders and it's even more unclear how the team's offensive line will keep C.J. Stroud upright next season.

The question isn’t whether the Texans should use their first-round pick on an offensive lineman; it’s whether they should try to trade up from Pick No. 25 to grab one of the top options.

Indianapolis Colts: Tight End

The Colts helped shore up their secondary by signing cornerback Charvarius Ward and safety Camryn Bynum, each to $60 million deals, in free agency. And they also made Daniel Jones the highest-paid backup in the NFL with a $14 million deal, promising an open quarterback competition with Anthony Richardson.

Regardless of who wins that job, adding a premier tight end could round out a young and promising receiving corps. Tyler Warren, if he somehow fell into the Colts' lap at No. 14 overall, would be a dream draft pick for Indianapolis. It’s more likely that the Colts would draft Colston Loveland in that spot or wait until Day 2 to address the position.

Jacksonville Jaguars: Interior Defender

The Jaguars addressed their interior offensive line by adding center Robert Hainsey and guard Patrick Mekari in free agency. There is still major work to do on their interior defensive line, though.

Among players currently on the roster, none of Jacksonville’s defensive tackles were among the 75 highest-graded interior defenders in 2024. Michigan‘s Mason Graham would make a ton of sense with the fifth overall pick.

Try PFF's mock draft simulator — trade picks and players and mock for your favorite NFL team.

Kansas City Chiefs: Interior Defender

While a question mark exists on the left side of Kansas City’s offensive line, the Chiefs at least took a big swing on Jaylon Moore at tackle in free agency with the hope that Kingsley Suamataia can move to guard and improve in Year 2.

But Kansas City has yet to unveil plans for who will feature alongside Chris Jones at defensive tackle. Keep an eye on Derrick Harmon or Darius Alexander for the Chiefs at No. 31 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Las Vegas Raiders: Secondary

The Raiders have a handful of remaining needs outside of the secondary, considering they have only one solid receiver (Jakobi Meyers) and a glaring hole at running back.

But when you own the lowest team PFF coverage grade in the NFL since 2020 (32.0) and lose your top defensive back (Tre'von Moehrig) in free agency, it’s hard to look anywhere else but the secondary. Las Vegas at least added a starting-caliber strong safety in Jeremy Chinn, but the team should look to improve at free safety and cornerback in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Los Angeles Chargers: Another Weapon

Ladd McConkey is the only Chargers pass catcher who truly strikes fear into opposing defenses right now. Joshua Palmer joined the Buffalo Bills in free agency, so Los Angeles’ current trio of receivers is McConkey, Quentin Johnston and the newly signed Mike Williams. Neither Johnston nor Williams earned a 65.0 PFF overall grade in 2024. And Will Dissly has proven to be, at best, an average tight end throughout his career.

The Chargers could address that deficiency with the No. 22 pick in the draft, targeting a receiver such as Matthew Golden, Luther Burden III or Emeka Egbuka. They could even select tight end Colston Loveland, one of Jim Harbaugh’s former players.

Los Angeles Rams: Cornerback

The Rams have struggled to replace Jalen Ramsey since trading him to the Miami Dolphins two years ago. None of the cornerbacks on their roster posted a 65.0-plus PFF overall grade last season.

Texas‘ Jahdae Barron could be a perfect match for Los Angeles’ zone-heavy scheme if he lasts until the 23rd pick.

Miami Dolphins: Offensive Line

The left side of Miami’s offensive line is a massive concern with star left tackle Terron Armstead contemplating retirement. The Dolphins may hope 2024 second-round pick Patrick Paul can take over there, but he was the fourth-lowest-graded tackle in the NFL last season. Left guard is also a need, despite the team's re-signing of Liam Eichenberg.

Kelvin Banks Jr. would be a home-run pick for Miami at No. 13, as he’s an ideal fit in their outside-zone-heavy scheme.

Minnesota Vikings: Interior Defender

The Vikings signed Javon Hargrave and Jonathan Allen in free agency to bolster their defensive line. However, both players are on the wrong side of 30 and Allen is coming off back-to-back sub-60.0 PFF overall grades.

It’s no longer as dire of a need, but Minnesota would be smart to try to get younger along the interior defensive line. Michigan's Kenneth Grant would be an ideal selection at No. 24, as he can slot in at nose tackle next to Allen and Hargrave.

Try PFF's mock draft simulator — trade picks and players and mock for your favorite NFL team.

The Patriots went all out in free agency to improve their defense, allocating nearly $250 million to the unit. That leaves the supporting cast for second-year quarterback Drake Maye still sorely lacking.

New England signed a starting-caliber right tackle in Morgan Moses but still has a glaring hole at left tackle. And the Patriots don’t have a clear No. 1 target, as all their wide receivers ranked outside the top 50 in PFF grading last season.

Expect the No. 4 overall pick to target an offensive player in the form of someone such as Travis Hunter, Will Campbell or Tetairoa McMillan.

New Orleans Saints: Interior Defender

The Saints fielded the fourth-lowest-graded defensive line in the NFL last season. New Orleans is solid at edge defender with Carl Granderson and the newly re-signed Chase Young, but the team needs significant help on the interior. All six of the Saints' defensive tackles who played 70 or more snaps last year earned sub-55.0 PFF grades. Former first-round pick Bryan Bresee has been a glaring disappointment through two seasons, earning a 37.4 PFF overall grade, which places him dead last among 78 qualifying interior defenders.

The Saints likely won't use the No. 9 overall pick on a defensive tackle unless Mason Graham is available, but expect them to attack the position on Day 2.

New York Giants: Quarterback

Giants primary owner John Mara laid down the law in his postseason press conference, placing general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll on the hot seat while acknowledging that finding a franchise quarterback is the team’s top priority.

Well, the only quarterback on New York’s roster as of March 16 is Tommy DeVito. The Giants seem to be in the Aaron Rodgers sweepstakes with Russell Wilson as a Plan B. Even if one signs with New York, it shouldn’t preclude the team from selecting Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders in the draft.

New York Jets: More Weapons

The Jets signed quarterback Justin Fields to a two-year, $40 million deal in free agency. Garrett Wilson, his former college teammate, is easily the team's top receiver, but New York doesn’t have much after that.

The Jets released Davante Adams and may also move on from Allen Lazard. Their other receivers are Xavier Gipson, Malachi Corley and Irvin Charles, and their top tight end is Jeremy Ruckert, who has earned sub-60.0 PFF overall grades in each of his first three seasons. New York would be wise to use the No. 7 overall pick on Tetairoa McMillan or Tyler Warren.

Try PFF's mock draft simulator — trade picks and players and mock for your favorite NFL team.

Philadelphia Eagles: Secondary

The Eagles are set at two cornerback spots thanks to Cooper DeJean and Quinyon Mitchell turning in fantastic rookie campaigns. However, Philadelphia has a question mark at the other outside cornerback role following Darius Slay‘s release. For now, Kelee Ringo and Eli Ricks are the Eagles’ options there. They’ve played fewer than 400 combined snaps in their careers. The team could also stand to improve at safety after trading C.J. Gardner-Johnson to the Texans.

Pittsburgh Steelers: Quarterback

The Steelers made one of the offseason's biggest moves by trading for wide receiver DK Metcalf and handing him a $150 million contract. The problem is that they don’t know who will throw him passes. Pittsburgh is stuck in quarterback limbo, reportedly awaiting an answer from Aaron Rodgers and/or Russell Wilson. Only Mason Rudolph is under contract in the team's quarterback room.

Rodgers (41 years old) and Wilson (36) are by no means long-term solutions under center, either, so Pittsburgh may dip its toes into the draft for someone such as Jaxson Dart or Jalen Milroe.

San Francisco 49ers: Cornerback

Charvarius Ward’s free-agent deal with the Colts left a large hole in the 49ers' cornerback room. Former second-round pick Renardo Green had a very encouraging rookie season and Deommodore Lenoir is a solid nickel cornerback, but San Francisco doesn’t have many answers at the other outside cornerback spot. The newly signed Tre Brown is currently the team's best option, although he has earned sub-65.0 PFF overall grades in reserve duty across his career.

Michigan's Will Johnson would fit perfectly into defensive coordinator Robert Saleh’s defense at No. 11 overall.

Seattle Seahawks: More support for Sam Darnold

The Seahawks are in the midst of an offensive rebuild after trading Geno Smith and DK Metcalf and releasing Tyler Lockett. They replaced Smith with Sam Darnold and signed Cooper Kupp, but Darnold's supporting cast in Seattle is far worse than what he thrived with in Minnesota.

Seattle also hasn't done anything to fix its interior offensive line — the fifth-lowest-graded unit in the league last season.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Linebacker

The Buccaneers addressed linebacker in free agency by re-signing Lavonte David and bringing in Anthony Walker Jr. However, both inked one-year contracts, David is 35 years old and Walker was the fourth-lowest-graded linebacker in the NFL last season.

Tampa Bay is likely interested in someone like Alabama linebacker Jihaad Campbell as it tries to find the future at the position.

Tennessee Titans: Quarterback

Will Levis is Tennessee's only signal-caller as things stand, and he’s been a rollercoaster over his first couple of seasons. His 4.5% turnover-worthy play rate since 2023 is the fourth worst of any quarterback.

The Titans invested in their offensive line by signing tackle Dan Moore Jr. and guard Kevin Zeitler, which could signal that will draft Miami's Cam Ward with the No. 1 overall pick.

Try PFF's mock draft simulator — trade picks and players and mock for your favorite NFL team.

Washington Commanders: Edge Defender

The Commanders made significant moves to improve their offense this offseason, trading for wide receiver Deebo Samuel and offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil.

Washington still needs to attack defensive upgrades after finishing with the second-worst PFF defensive grade a year ago. The biggest need is at edge rusher, as Dorance Armstrong and Deatrich Wise Jr. are the current projected starters. The Commanders would be smart to draft one of the top edge defenders available with the No. 29 overall pick.