2025 NFL Free Agency LIVE Deal Grader: Grading and tracking every transaction

The start of the new NFL season is all but underway, meaning extensions and deals with unrestricted free agents are coming in fast.

PFF will be providing live reactions and analysis on all major transactions, and we'll give each deal one of four grades: below average, average, above average and elite. These ratings will be updated throughout the week as additional news comes in.

For even more information about the best free agents on the market, monitor PFF's free-agent rankings, which include contract projections, wins above replacement (PFF WAR), PFF grades and analysis.

Chronological Deal Grades

EDGE Dayo Odeyingbo signs with Chicago Bears

2024 PFF Grade : 66.1

66.1 2024 PFF WAR : 0.02

0.02 Contract: 3 years, $48 million ($32 million guaranteed)

3 years, $48 million ($32 million guaranteed) PFF Projected Contract: 4 years, $70 million ($42 million guaranteed)

4 years, $70 million ($42 million guaranteed) PFF Deal Grade: Average

Odeyingbo has enjoyed a slow and steady ascent over the past couple of seasons, culminating in a career-high 66.1 PFF overall grade in 2024. The Bears are hoping that he can keep progressing opposite of Montez Sweat and show why he was a second-round pick in 2021.

QB Justin Fields signs with New York Jets

2024 PFF Grade : 71.0

71.0 2024 PFF WAR : 0.25

0.25 Contract: 2 years, $40 million ($30 million guaranteed)

2 years, $40 million ($30 million guaranteed) PFF Projected Contract: 1 year, $11 million ($11 million guaranteed)

1 year, $11 million ($11 million guaranteed) PFF Deal Grade: Average

The NFL has a long history of teams signing free agents who played well against them during the season, and the Jets’ signing of Fields looks to be the latest case. When Fields was still with the Bears in 2023, he shredded former Lions defensive coordinator (and new Jets head coach) Aaron Glenn’s unit in two games to the tune of 421 passing yards, two passing touchdowns, no interceptions and another 172 yards and a score on the ground with seven forced missed tackles.

The signing also unites Fields with Jets star receiver Garrett Wilson, who played with him at Ohio State in 2019 and 2020.

Fields started the first six games of 2024 for the Steelers before being benched in favor of Russell Wilson. In those starts, he tallied a 76.3% adjusted completion rate with six big-time throws and six turnover-worthy plays. On the ground, he recorded 305 yards and five scores.

The terms of his deal suggest that while Fields is the clear starter in New York for at least 2025, they are not yet fully committed to him long term. This could imply the Jets may still have interest in another quarterback via the draft, albeit unlikely at pick No. 7 overall.

QB Sam Darnold signs with Seattle Seahawks

2024 PFF Grade : 80.7

80.7 2024 PFF WAR : 2.69

2.69 Contract: 3 years, $100.5 million ($55 million guaranteed)

3 years, $100.5 million ($55 million guaranteed) PFF Projected Contract: 2 years, $60 million ($35 million guaranteed)

2 years, $60 million ($35 million guaranteed) PFF Deal Grade: Average

Sam Darnold reunites with offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak, who was with him in San Francisco in 2023. Darnold had an inspiring comeback season with the Vikings, finishing as the seventh-most-valuable quarterback, according to PFF’s wins above replacement metric. He’s not an upgrade over the recently traded Geno Smith, but it’s a nice consolation prize for a Seahawks team that is seemingly entering a rebuild.

DI Poona Ford signs with Los Angeles Rams

2024 PFF Grade : 85.3

85.3 2024 PFF WAR : 0.22

0.22 Contract: 3 years, $29.6 million ($17 million guaranteed)

3 years, $29.6 million ($17 million guaranteed) PFF Projected Contract: 1 year, $3.5 million ($1.5 million guaranteed)

1 year, $3.5 million ($1.5 million guaranteed) PFF Deal Grade: Above Average

Ford gets to stay in Los Angeles by going from the Chargers to the Rams. He was a dominant run defender last year, placing third among defensive tackles with an 80.3 PFF run-defense grade. For a Rams defensive line that was elite at getting after the quarterback but was just average at stopping the run, this signing makes a ton of sense.

2024 PFF Grade : 76.5

76.5 2024 PFF WAR : 0.31

0.31 Contract: 4 years, $104 million ($63 million guaranteed)

4 years, $104 million ($63 million guaranteed) PFF Projected Contract: 3 years, $63 million ($40 million guaranteed)

3 years, $63 million ($40 million guaranteed) PFF Deal Grade: Above Average

Williams played a crucial role in the Eagles’ run to the Super Bowl, dominating as the highest-graded pass-rusher (91.4) this postseason. That performance marked a career best for Williams, who catapulted to the upper echelon of interior pass-rushers, eclipsing even the likes of Chris Jones. Williams earned himself a massive deal to headline a Patriots' pass rush that clocked the fewest interior pressures (45) in the NFL this past season.

2024 PFF Grade : 67.5

: 67.5 2024 PFF WAR : 0.14

: 0.14 Contract: 3 years, $51 million

3 years, $51 million PFF Projected Contract: 4 years, $72 million ($40 million guaranteed)

4 years, $72 million ($40 million guaranteed) PFF Deal Grade: Average

The Panthers will hope Moehrig can bring his excellent 2024 run play (87.5 PFF run-defense grade) with him from Las Vegas to Carolina, and improve upon a down season in coverage. Last year with the Raiders, he allowed completions on 38 of 54 throws into his coverage for 436 yards and five touchdowns. He did snag two interceptions and force three incompletions.

CB Isaiah Rodgers signs with Minnesota Vikings

2024 PFF Grade : 73.2

73.2 2024 PFF WAR : 0.19

0.19 Contract: 2 years, $15 million ($8 million guaranteed)

2 years, $15 million ($8 million guaranteed) PFF Projected Contract: 1 year, $3 million

1 year, $3 million PFF Deal Grade: Average

The Vikings had numerous struggles at outside cornerback last season, so it is no surprise to see them ink a player like Rodgers. Rodgers was tested in coverage 40 times in 2024, and he allowed just 19 catches for 210 yards while forcing eight incompletions.

CB D.J. Reed signs with Detroit Lions

2024 PFF Grade : 70.7

70.7 2024 PFF WAR : 0.36

0.36 Contract: 3 years, $48 million ($32 million guaranteed)

3 years, $48 million ($32 million guaranteed) PFF Projected Contract: 3 years, $42 million ($27.5 million guaranteed)

3 years, $42 million ($27.5 million guaranteed) PFF Deal Grade: Good

The Lions lost Carlton Davis to the Patriots and still managed to upgrade at the position while paying significantly less than what Davis received from New England. Reed was PFF’s top available free-agent cornerback and has earned 70.0-plus PFF grades in each of the past six seasons. Reed was also among the 20 best cornerbacks in the NFL in PFF’s lockdown rate metric (51.3%). He’s a model of consistency at one of the most volatile positions in the NFL and is a big-time addition to an already very strong secondary.

2024 PFF Grade : 63.3

63.3 2024 PFF WAR : 0.13

0.13 Contract: 3 years, $24 million

3 years, $24 million PFF Projected Contract: 2 years, $10 million ($6 million guaranteed)

2 years, $10 million ($6 million guaranteed) PFF Deal Grade: Average

The Patriots make a splash on the offensive line, adding Moses to bolster protection for Drake Maye on the right side. While Moses had a few rough games in 2024, he still finished with a 69.2 PFF pass-blocking grade and has posted a grade above 65.0 every season since 2015. The contract may be a bit rich, but the Patriots have money to spend and a clear need for improvement up front, so this move makes sense.

T Matt Peart re-signs with Denver Broncos

2024 PFF Grade : 67.4

67.4 2024 PFF WAR : 0.02

0.02 Contract: 2 years, $7 million

2 years, $7 million PFF Projected Contract: N/A

N/A PFF Deal Grade: Average

Denver was home to PFF’s second-highest-graded offensive line in 2024. While Peart’s impact was minimal (just 190 snaps), he produced well in pass protection when asked to enter the lineup. His 69.8 PFF pass-blocking grade in 2024 was the highest mark of his career, as he surrendered zero sacks across his 98 pass sets. The Broncos are solid up front and add further insurance along the offensive line with this signing.

CB Jourdan Lewis signs with Jacksonville Jaguars

2024 PFF Grade : 71.7

71.7 2024 PFF WAR : 0.34

0.34 Contract: 3 years, $30 million ($20 million guaranteed)

3 years, $30 million ($20 million guaranteed) PFF Projected Contract: Two years, $7 million ($4 million guaranteed)

Two years, $7 million ($4 million guaranteed) PFF Deal Grade: Average

In his final season in Dallas, Lewis had one of the best years of his career from the slot. The 29-year-old corner earned a career-high 78.2 PFF coverage grade in 2024 and ranked seventh among cornerbacks in advanced PFF coverage grade, placing him in the 98th percentile at the position. His new deal with Jacksonville makes him the NFL’s highest-paid nickel cornerback, but with Jarrian Jones already manning the slot in Jacksonville, this move could signal a shift to the outside for Lewis.

CB Carlton Davis signs with New England Patriots

2024 PFF Grade : 73.4

73.4 2024 PFF WAR : 0.40

0.40 Contract: 3 years, $60 million ($34.5 million guaranteed)

3 years, $60 million ($34.5 million guaranteed) PFF Projected Contract: 3 years, $42 million ($25 million guaranteed)

3 years, $42 million ($25 million guaranteed) PFF Deal Grade: Average

This is a big contract for Davis, who should bolster the Patriots' secondary with his consistently high floor. He hasn’t posted a PFF coverage grade below 60.0 since his rookie season in 2018 and also excels against the run, earning a 77.7 PFF run-defense grade in 2024.

CB Paulson Adebo signs with New York Giants

2024 PFF Grade : 63.3

63.3 2024 PFF WAR : 0.12

0.12 Contract: 3 years, $54 million ($36 million guaranteed)

3 years, $54 million ($36 million guaranteed) PFF Projected Contract: 3 years, $40 million ($20 million guaranteed)

3 years, $40 million ($20 million guaranteed) PFF Deal Grade: Average

Adebo isn’t coming off his best season, but given what his top level has looked like and his age, this is a nice deal for the New York Giants. His best season came in 2023, when he earned an 80.5 PFF coverage grade. Through four seasons in the NFL, the former third-round draft pick has recorded a combined 39 interceptions and pass breakups.

T Dan Moore Jr. signs with Tennessee Titans

2024 PFF Grade : 67.2

67.2 2024 PFF WAR : 0.04

0.04 Contract: 4 years, $82 million ($50 million guaranteed)

4 years, $82 million ($50 million guaranteed) PFF Projected Contract: 3 years, $45 million ($28 million guaranteed)

3 years, $45 million ($28 million guaranteed) PFF Deal Grade: Below Average

The Titans spend big here on Moore, making him one of the 10 highest-paid tackles in the league. While he’s coming off the best season of his career, the former Steeler still hasn’t been one of the 40 highest-graded tackles at any point in his first four years. Tennessee is hoping that the 26-year-old is just beginning to reach his potential while also allowing their 2024 first-round pick, JC Latham, to switch back to his collegiate position of right tackle.

2024 PFF Grade : 70.8

70.8 2024 PFF WAR : 0.22

0.22 Contract: 1 year, $11 million

1 year, $11 million PFF Projected Contract: N/A

N/A PFF Deal Grade: Average

The Rams are bringing back Garoppolo as their backup. He made one start last season in Week 18 when Los Angeles rested Matthew Stafford, posting a 70.8 PFF overall grade against the Seahawks. Now one of the league’s highest-paid backups, Garoppolo brings extensive starting experience and serves as a solid insurance option if Stafford goes down.

2024 PFF Grade : 67.4

67.4 2024 PFF WAR : 0.12

0.12 Contract: 3 years, $37.5 million ($20.6 million guaranteed)

3 years, $37.5 million ($20.6 million guaranteed) PFF Projected Contract: Three years, $24 million ($13 million guaranteed)

Three years, $24 million ($13 million guaranteed) PFF Deal Grade: Average

Spillane has established himself as a top-tier run defender at his position, though that success hasn’t necessarily translated to passing downs. The Patriots have been willing to deploy defenders based on the situation, so Spillane should be a locked-in early-down player with the possibility of coming off on passing downs. Alongside a healthy Ja'Whaun Bentley and Kyle Dugger in those latter situations, Spillane might be given the opportunity to play to his strengths and make a positive impact for the Patriots' defense in 2025.

2024 PFF Grade : 53.4

53.4 2024 PFF WAR : 0.11

0.11 Contract: 3 years, $45 million ($30 million guaranteed)

3 years, $45 million ($30 million guaranteed) PFF Projected Contract: 2 years, $18 million ($10 million guaranteed)

2 years, $18 million ($10 million guaranteed) PFF Deal Grade: Below Average

After four disappointing years with the 49ers, Kinlaw had the best season of his career with the Jets. The former first-round pick’s 68.2 PFF pass-rush grade was a top-30 mark in the league, and he posted a career-high 4.5 sacks. Still, this feels like an overpay by the Commanders, considering he’s now one of the 20 highest-paid defensive tackles despite never earning a 60.0 PFF grade in any of his five seasons.

2024 PFF Grade : 71.1

71.1 2024 PFF WAR : 0.14

0.14 Contract: 3 years, $33 million ($16 million guaranteed)

3 years, $33 million ($16 million guaranteed) PFF Projected Contract: 2 years, $20.5 million ($12 million guaranteed)

2 years, $20.5 million ($12 million guaranteed) PFF Deal Grade: Average

Some struggles left the Bengals' defense reeling early in 2024, but thanks to the consistency of veterans like Hill, the unit salvaged the back half of the season. Hill buoyed the interior of this unit against the run, where he notched seven tackles for loss or no gain while generating a positively graded play on 21.6% of his run-defense snaps, earning him the highest PFF WAR mark of his career.

2024 PFF Grade : 44.9

44.9 2024 PFF WAR : -0.03

-0.03 Contract: 1 year, $2 million

1 year, $2 million PFF Projected Contract: N/A

N/A PFF Deal Grade: Average

After acquiring Christian Kirk from the Jaguars via trade, the Texans make another move here to further solidify their slot receiving depth. The 29-year-old Berrios had his 2024 cut short after suffering an ACL injury in Week 7 and produced just a single reception across his 85 routes run to start the year. However, the slot receiver profiles well as a depth add while the Texans' offense grapples with not having Tank Dell in the lineup.

2024 PFF Grade : 70.2 (in 2023)

70.2 (in 2023) 2024 PFF WAR : 0.03 (in 2023)

0.03 (in 2023) Contract: 1 year, $3.5 million

1 year, $3.5 million PFF Projected Contract: N/A

N/A PFF Deal Grade: Average

Mitchell, dealing with a hamstring injury early in the 2024 campaign, was placed on injured reserve by the 49ers without a designation to return, resulting in the running back missing the entirety of the season. The Chiefs needed to fill in the backfield depth behind Isiah Pacheco with the departure of Kareem Hunt this offseason. Mitchell has been seldom utilized over the past three seasons but consistently produces PFF rushing grades exceeding 70.0 when healthy.

C Drew Dalman signs with Chicago Bears

2024 PFF Grade : 78.8

78.8 2024 PFF WAR : 0.20

0.20 Contract: 3 years, $42 million ($28 million guaranteed)

3 years, $42 million ($28 million guaranteed) PFF Projected Contract: 4 years, $56 million ($30 million guaranteed)

4 years, $56 million ($30 million guaranteed) PFF Deal Grade: Good

Dalman earned a 78.8 PFF overall grade in 2024, ranking fifth among centers, and is now the second-highest-paid center in football. The 2021 fourth-round draft pick has earned a PFF overall grade above 65.0 in all three of his seasons as a starter and hit free agency at the perfect time to cash in.

WR Chris Godwin re-signs with Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2024 PFF Grade : 86.4

86.4 2024 PFF WAR : 0.30

0.30 Contract: 3 years, $66 million ($44 million guaranteed)

3 years, $66 million ($44 million guaranteed) PFF Projected Contract: 3 years, $65 million ($45 million guaranteed)

3 years, $65 million ($45 million guaranteed) PFF Deal Grade: Good

Before going down with a gruesome injury in October, Godwin was on track to produce one of the best seasons of his career. Through Week 7, he recorded the third-highest PFF receiving grade (85.7) among wide receivers, displaying his savvy route-running capability from the slot. After receiving two franchise tags in previous cycles, the price was untenable for a third, but the Buccaneers still manage to retain a crucial piece of their offense.

T Jaylon Moore signs with Kansas City Chiefs

2024 PFF Grade : 74.9

74.9 2024 PFF WAR : 0.06

0.06 Contract: 2 years, $30 million

2 years, $30 million PFF Projected Contract: 3 years, $27 million ($16.5 million guaranteed)

3 years, $27 million ($16.5 million guaranteed) PFF Deal Grade: Below Average

After the injury to Trent Williams toward the end of the 2024 season, Moore stepped into the 49ers‘ lineup and performed admirably. He earned a 74.9 PFF overall grade, highlighted by his solid metrics as a pass blocker. He allowed just 10 quarterback pressures, including a sack, across 155 pass sets. The Chiefs fill a dire need at tackle with this signing, but the price may have been on the upper end of the scale for a guy with limited experience (just over 800 career snaps).

EDGE Haason Reddick signs with Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2024 PFF Grade : 53.5

53.5 2024 PFF WAR : -0.06

-0.06 Contract: 1 year, $14 million

1 year, $14 million PFF Projected Contract: 2 years, $25 million ($15 million guaranteed)

2 years, $25 million ($15 million guaranteed) PFF Deal Grade: Average

Reddick wound up playing just 392 snaps in 2024 after a long holdout with the New York Jets, where he ended up via trade. It resulted in his lowest-graded season of the past five years and is likely a big part of why he is signing just a one-year deal as free agency opens. At just 30 years old, he should still have plenty left in the tank. If the Buccaneers can get the version of him that racked up 155 pressures across two seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, then it’s a nice move.

EDGE Khalil Mack re-signs with Los Angeles Chargers

2024 PFF Grade : 90.2

90.2 2024 PFF WAR : 0.27

0.27 Contract: 1 year, $18 million ($18 million guaranteed)

1 year, $18 million ($18 million guaranteed) PFF Projected Contract: 2 years, $45 million ($40 million guaranteed)

2 years, $45 million ($40 million guaranteed) PFF Deal Grade: Elite

The Chargers weren’t able to secure Mack for multiple years, but getting him at an $18 million price tag, even for just one season, is a huge win. First and foremost, it lines up with their winning window, which is only now opening with a good outlook for the next few seasons. Mack also earned an elite 90.2 PFF overall grade in 2024, the seventh 90.0-plus mark of his career. He will be 34 years old for the 2025 season but is clearly still worth the price needed to bring him back.

2024 PFF Grade : 67.3

67.3 2024 PFF WAR : 0.10

0.10 Contract: 3 years, $39 million ($26 million guaranteed)

3 years, $39 million ($26 million guaranteed) PFF Projected Contract: 2 years, $18 million ($10 million guaranteed)

2 years, $18 million ($10 million guaranteed) PFF Deal Grade: Average

Jones is a solid player who earned a 67.3 PFF grade last season, 37th among qualifying interior defenders. However, his contract comes with a hefty price tag, placing him just outside the top 20 at the position in terms of average annual value.

2024 PFF Grade : 75.8

75.8 2024 PFF WAR : 0.34

0.34 Contract: 2 years, $44 million ($26 million guaranteed)

2 years, $44 million ($26 million guaranteed) PFF Projected Contract: N/A

N/A PFF Deal Grade: Good

Although Adams is now 32 years old, he remains productive and proved he could be a solid second option in the Rams offense. He averaged 2.04 yards per route run last season, tying for 27th among all wide receivers in 2024.

2024 PFF Grade : 78.3

78.3 2024 PFF WAR : 0.28

0.28 Contract: 3 years, $57.75 million ($30 million guaranteed)

3 years, $57.75 million ($30 million guaranteed) PFF Projected Contract: 4 years, $58 million ($37.5 million guaranteed)

4 years, $58 million ($37.5 million guaranteed) PFF Deal Grade: Average

Jackson’s deal is a slight annual overpay, but locking up their starting left tackle for three more years was the right move for the Rams. His 79.2 PFF pass-blocking grade ranked 22nd among all offensive tackles last season.

2024 PFF Grade : 71.0

71.0 2024 PFF WAR : 0.25

0.25 Contract: 3 years, $60 million

3 years, $60 million PFF Projected Contract: 2 years, $40 million ($27.5 million guaranteed)

2 years, $40 million ($27.5 million guaranteed) PFF Deal Grade: Above Average

The Ravens locked up Stanley for the exact annual amount we projected. The Ravens tackle earned an 80.9 PFF pass-blocking grade in 2024, 16th among offensive tackles, and he has never posted a PFF pass-blocking grade below 75.0 in a season with at least 50 pass-blocking snaps.

2024 PFF Grade : 88.2

88.2 2024 PFF WAR : 0.50

0.50 Contract: 1 year, $26.2 million

1 year, $26.2 million PFF Projected Contract: 4 years, $30 million per year ($70 million guaranteed)

4 years, $30 million per year ($70 million guaranteed) PFF Deal Grade: Average

Higgins is coming off a career year in which he earned an 88.2 PFF grade while averaging 2.05 yards per route run, the second-best mark of his career. Keeping him makes sense for the Bengals, but a long-term deal would be a far better outcome.

2024 PFF Grade : 73.8

73.8 2024 PFF WAR : 0.28

0.28 Contract: 3 years, $25.5 million

3 years, $25.5 million PFF Projected Contract: 2 years, $12 million ($6 million guaranteed)

2 years, $12 million ($6 million guaranteed) PFF Deal Grade: Below Average

Gesicki earned a 73.8 PFF grade last season and secured a sizable contract extension with the Bengals. Cincinnati is clearly prioritizing the tight end position, as three of their top five players in target rate were tight ends, including Gesicki (19.4%). While the deal was an overpay based on our projections, it aligns with their approach in the passing game.

LB Bobby Wagner re-signs with Washington Commanders

2024 PFF Grade : 88.3

88.3 2024 PFF WAR : 0.37

0.37 Contract: 1 year, $9.5 million ($6.06 million guaranteed)

1 year, $9.5 million ($6.06 million guaranteed) PFF Projected Contract: 1 year, $5 million

1 year, $5 million PFF Deal Grade: Above Average

Wagner continues to defy age. At 34, he posted the highest WAR value of any off-ball linebacker in the NFL in 2024, backed by a 90.9 run-defense grade. While he’s no longer the coverage spy he was seven or eight years ago, his reliability against the run played a key role in Washington bringing him back —despite the slightly higher-than-expected price tag.

2024 PFF Grade : 75.4

75.4 2024 PFF WAR : 0.13

0.13 Contract: 2 years, $20 million ($13 million guaranteed)

2 years, $20 million ($13 million guaranteed) PFF Projected Contract: 2 years, $14 million ($8 million guaranteed)

2 years, $14 million ($8 million guaranteed) PFF Deal Grade: Average

Jones' 75.4 overall grade in 2024 was a career low, but he remains a valuable part of the Vikings‘ backfield thanks to his patience and receiving ability, as he just posted a near-career-high in receiving yards (420). With Minnesota pushing to win now, bringing Jones back is a solid move.

2024 PFF Grade : 67.9

67.9 2024 PFF WAR : 0.14

0.14 Contract: 1 year, $10 million ($9 million guaranteed)

1 year, $10 million ($9 million guaranteed) PFF Projected Contract: 1 year, $6.5 million

1 year, $6.5 million PFF Deal Grade: Above Average

At 34, David remained one of Tampa’s most reliable and impactful defenders. His 67.9 PFF grade—near a career low—reflects some expected decline with age, but bringing him back for a 14th season (matching Hall of Famer Derrick Brooks) was crucial for a Buccaneers team still thin at linebacker heading into 2025.

2024 PFF Grade : 68.1

68.1 2024 PFF WAR : 0.23

0.23 Contract: 4 years, $80 million ($52 million guaranteed)

4 years, $80 million ($52 million guaranteed) PFF Projected Contract: 4 years, $85 million ($50 million guaranteed)

4 years, $85 million ($50 million guaranteed) PFF Deal Grade: Good

Even if the raw sack totals don’t reflect it, Odighizuwa has been one of the league’s top pass-rushing defensive tackles over the past two seasons. Since 2023, the UCLA product ranks among the top 10 interior defenders in pass-rush grade, pass-rush win rate and pressure rate. Dallas doesn’t have to break the bank for him — a key advantage given the likely massive payday ahead for Micah Parsons.

2024 PFF Grade : 76.3

76.3 2024 PFF WAR : 0.25

0.25 Contract: 1 year, $23.4 million fully guaranteed

1 year, $23.4 million fully guaranteed PFF Projected Contract: 4 years, $86 million ($52 million guaranteed)

4 years, $86 million ($52 million guaranteed) PFF Deal Grade: Good

Despite perceptions of a down year, Smith's 76.3 overall grade in 2024 was actually a career-high. With little variance between his best and worst seasons, he has proven to be a consistently good player. The Chiefs prioritized Smith over Thuney, trading the veteran to Chicago. While the franchise tag exceeds our projected average, Smith could be in line to reset the guard market again next year.

2024 PFF Grade : 70.5

70.5 2024 PFF WAR : 0.02

0.02 Contract: 3 years, $43.5 million ($26 million guaranteed)

3 years, $43.5 million ($26 million guaranteed) PFF Projected Contract: N/A

N/A PFF Deal Grade: Below Average

Landry reunites with his former head coach, Mike Vrabel, in New England, though the Patriots had to pay a premium to get him. While the former Titan tallied nine sacks last year, his 4.7% pass-rush win rate was the lowest in the league among 86 qualifying edge defenders.

2024 PFF Grade : 64.0

64.0 2024 PFF WAR : 0.07

0.07 Contract: 3 years, $45 million ($30 million guaranteed)

3 years, $45 million ($30 million guaranteed) PFF Projected Contract: 4 years, $60 million ($40 million guaranteed)

4 years, $60 million ($40 million guaranteed) PFF Deal Grade: Good

PFF’s contract projection for Bolton was spot on, matching his $15 million average annual value and $10 million in guaranteed money per year. While his last two seasons haven’t been as efficient as his first two, he remains a key piece of Kansas City’s defense and just turned 25. A second-level defender who fully understands the defensive scheme and responsibilities holds significant value.

Raiders trade for Seattle Seahawks QB Geno Smith

2024 PFF Grade : 83.2

83.2 2024 PFF WAR : 3.00

3.00 Contract: Final year of a 3-year, $75 million deal

Final year of a 3-year, $75 million deal PFF Projected Contract: N/A

N/A PFF Deal Grade: Good

Smith’s 3.00 WAR ranked fifth among all NFL players last season, making the Raiders’ acquisition of him for a third-round pick a steal. With limited free-agent options and no control over a top quarterback selection at No. 6 in the draft, this move fills a key need. Smith, now 34 and turning 35 next season, reunites with Pete Carroll and should hit the ground running.

2024 PFF Grade : 90.1

90.1 2024 PFF WAR : 0.32

0.32 Contract: 3 years, $51 million ($34 million guaranteed)

3 years, $51 million ($34 million guaranteed) PFF Projected Contract: 3 years, $45 million ($29.25 million guaranteed)

3 years, $45 million ($29.25 million guaranteed) PFF Deal Grade: Above Average

Baun capitalized on his breakout season with a deal that makes him one of the five highest-paid linebackers in the NFL. In New Orleans, he often looked lost transitioning from edge rusher to linebacker, but he found his footing in Philadelphia as an off-ball player, finishing as the league’s highest-graded linebacker last season. Now, he stays with defensive coordinator Vic Fangio as he and the Eagles aim to defend their Super Bowl title.

2024 PFF Grade : 74.3

74.3 2024 PFF WAR : 0.32

0.32 Contract: Five years, $150 million

Five years, $150 million PFF Projected Contract: N/A

N/A PFF Deal Grade: Average

The Steelers made a significant investment in Metcalf, trading the No. 52 overall pick to acquire him from Seattle and signing him to a five-year, $150 million deal—making him the latest receiver to earn $30 million per year. While Metcalf is a talented player, his skill set closely mirrors that of George Pickens, potentially creating redundancies if Pickens isn’t traded. Since entering the league in 2019, Metcalf has more than doubled the next closest receiver in accepted penalties (17)—ironically, that next closest receiver is Pickens with eight.

2024 PFF Grade : 58.0

58.0 2024 PFF WAR : 0.06

0.06 Contract: 2 years, $15 million

2 years, $15 million PFF Projected Contract: 1 year, $6 million ($5 million guaranteed)

1 year, $6 million ($5 million guaranteed) PFF Deal Grade: Average

The Cardinals traded for Browning ahead of last year’s trade deadline and elected to bring him back on a two-year deal. He has dealt with injury issues throughout his career, but he’s provided some much-needed juice off the edge for Arizona when healthy. Browning ranked 23rd among all edge defenders in PFF pass-rush grade and pass-rush win rate last season.

LB Jamien Sherwood re-signs with New York Jets

2024 PFF Grade : 73.8

73.8 2024 PFF WAR : 0.16

0.16 Contract: 3 years, $45 million ($30 million guaranteed)

3 years, $45 million ($30 million guaranteed) PFF Projected Contract: 3 years, $45 million ($30 million guaranteed)

3 years, $45 million ($30 million guaranteed) PFF Deal Grade: Average

Sherwood entered free agency as one of the youngest starting-caliber players on the market. He ranked among the top 20 linebackers in PFF overall grade in 2024 in his first opportunity to grab hold of an expanded role. Sherwood will now continue to pair with Quincy Williams to form one of the league’s better linebacker duos.

WR Marquise Brown re-signs with Kansas City Chiefs

2024 PFF Grade : 65.5

65.5 2024 PFF WAR : 0.04

0.04 Contract: 1 year, $11 million ($6.5 million guaranteed)

1 year, $11 million ($6.5 million guaranteed) PFF Projected Contract: 2 years, $18 million ($10 million guaranteed)

2 years, $18 million ($10 million guaranteed) PFF Deal Grade: Average

Brown re-signs with Kansas City after injuries limited him to just five games in 2024. He’ll still be only 28 years old during the upcoming season, and the Chiefs will hope he can finally add an explosive element to their passing game.

LB Ernest Jones re-signs with Seattle Seahawks

2024 PFF Grade : 60.7

60.7 2024 PFF WAR : 0.06

0.06 Contract: 3 years, $33 million ($15 million guaranteed)

3 years, $33 million ($15 million guaranteed) PFF Projected Contract: 3 years, $36 million ($22.5 million guaranteed)

3 years, $36 million ($22.5 million guaranteed) PFF Deal Grade: Average

Jones’ ride on the NFL carousel slows down for the time being as he re-signs with Seattle. His PFF overall grade represents a mediocre player, but he leans into his ability as a solid run defender. His subpar play in coverage keeps him below the top of a burgeoning linebacker market. Since 2022, Jones owns the eighth-highest PFF run-defense grade among qualified linebackers.

LB Derrick Barnes re-signs with Detroit Lions

2024 PFF Grade : 71.8

71.8 2024 PFF WAR : 0.02

0.02 Contract: 3 years, $24 million ($16 million guaranteed)

3 years, $24 million ($16 million guaranteed) PFF Projected Contract: 1 year, $2.75 million ($1.5 million guaranteed)

1 year, $2.75 million ($1.5 million guaranteed) PFF Deal Grade: Below Average

While Barnes didn’t sign a huge contract, this may be a slight overpay by Detroit for a player who has flashed in run defense over the past three years but is coming off of a season-ending knee injury. There is also the question of his position, as he has played an increased number of snaps as an edge defender since the latter half of the 2023 season.

TE Zach Ertz re-signs with Washington Commanders

2024 PFF Grade : 67.0

67.0 2024 PFF WAR : 0.42

0.42 Contract: 1 year, $6.25 million ($5.6 million guaranteed)

1 year, $6.25 million ($5.6 million guaranteed) PFF Projected Contract: 1 year, $3.5 million ($2.5 million guaranteed)

1 year, $3.5 million ($2.5 million guaranteed) PFF Deal Grade: Average

Ertz saw a resurgence in 2024 while catching passes from Jayden Daniels in Washington. His 72.5 PFF receiving grade was his highest since 2019. Including the postseason, only Travis Kelce caught more passes on third and fourth down than Ertz did among tight ends. Ertz also hauled in more than 64% of his contested targets. He isn’t capable of taking over games anymore, but he’s proven to be a reliable security blanket for Daniels despite his age.

Washington Commanders trade for WR Deebo Samuel

2024 PFF Grade : 71.3

71.3 2024 PFF WAR : 0.19

0.19 Contract: Final year of a three-year, $71.5 million deal

Final year of a three-year, $71.5 million deal PFF Projected Contract: N/A

N/A PFF Deal Grade: Good

Since his breakout 2021 season, Samuel has been regarded as one of the league’s most versatile offensive weapons. However, injuries and other factors have impacted his availability and production. He earned a career-low 71.3 overall grade in 2024, which, combined with his price tag, led to him being traded for just a third-round pick. Despite his recent decline, he’s a worthwhile gamble for the Commanders in terms of draft capital, cap space and scheme fit.

