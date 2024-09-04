2024 NFL Power Rankings: 49ers are No. 1 ahead of Week 1

• 49ers take the top spot ahead of the season: Offensive playmakers galore and a continuously stout defense have San Francisco in the driver's seat to open the 2024 season.

• Bills remain in the top five despite WR concerns: The team lost Gabe Davis and Stefon Diggs in the offseason, leaving them with a depleted receiving corps. Rookie Keon Coleman is an X-factor for 2024.

Projected Wins: 10.6

The San Francisco 49ers, despite losing Super Bowl 58, remain one of the NFL's most talented teams. Their biggest strength is their offensive playmakers: Christian McCaffrey, Brandon Aiyuk and George Kittle, who all ranked in the top two at their positions in PFF grade in 2023. And the 49ers also have Deebo Samuel — one of the most electrifying offensive weapons in the NFL.

San Francisco's pass protection was a weakness in 2023, ranking 24th in the NFL, but rookie Dominick Puni may help address offensive line issues alongside a healthy Trent Williams. The return of safety Talanoa Hufanga from injury could be a key factor in 2024, as the defense's performance declined in his absence last season. With their stacked offense and typically top-five defense, the 49ers are strong contenders for another Super Bowl run.

Projected Wins: 10.9

Having the best quarterback in the NFL in Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs won their third Super Bowl in five years despite challenges with their receivers and offensive tackles. Their main weakness was at offensive tackle, with both Donovan Smith and Jawaan Taylor performing poorly and earning PFF grades south of 58.0 overall. Smith is gone, and the Chiefs drafted Kingsley Suamataia in the hopes that he can have the instant impact they’ve enjoyed on the offensive line in recent drafts.

The team's X-factor for 2024 is wide receiver Rashee Rice, whose off-field issues could impact the offense, but he’s eligible to play as things stand now. The Chiefs drafted Xavier Worthy, a speedy receiver, to boost their passing game and signed Hollywood Brown in free agency. Despite some challenges, the team has a strong chance of winning the AFC West division and potentially securing a third consecutive Super Bowl victory.

Projected Wins: 10.3

Enter King Henry. Whatever you want to call the tandem Derrick Henry and Lamar Jackson and what they’ll do to opposing defenses, the Baltimore Ravens enter the 2024 season with the best ground game in the NFL. However, their wide receiver corps remains a significant weakness, with only Zay Flowers showing promise. Rookie Devontez Walker could potentially make an impact at wide receiver but had a rough Senior Bowl week.

Despite the Ravens' strong performance last season, concerns about their receiving corps and offensive line, coupled with improvements made by divisional rivals, may leave the team struggling to repeat as AFC North champions. Baltimore's defense will remain one of the best in the NFL, though, and having a two-time MVP behind center will always make a team a Super Bowl contender, despite the Ravens' struggles to win the big games in the playoffs.

Projected Wins: 9.7

Outside of quarterback Josh Allen, the Bills' biggest strength is cornerback, with Christian Benford, Rasul Douglas and Taron Johnson generating top 20 PFF overall grades at the position last year. Their biggest weakness is at wide receiver, having lost Gabe Davis and Stefon Diggs in the offseason, leaving them with a depleted receiving corps. Rookie Keon Coleman, a second-round pick from Florida State, is an X-factor for 2024, with the potential to become the team's No. 1 receiver.

Despite having Allen at quarterback, the team's roster took a significant hit due to cap casualties, making it uncertain whether they can maintain their dominance in the AFC East, with the Dolphins and Jets posing a threat.

Projected Wins: 9.8

Led by offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and quarterback Jared Goff, the Detroit Lions‘ biggest strength in 2023 was their high-powered offense, with standout performances from wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and tight end Sam LaPorta, as well as a dynamic running back duo and strong offensive line. Their weakness was outside cornerback, which they addressed in the offseason through draft picks (Terrion Arnold and Ennis Rakestraw Jr.) and trades (Carlton Davis).

Looking ahead to 2024, wide receiver Jameson Williams needs to prove his first-round draft status from 2022. With an improved roster, the Lions are poised to make a strong run at their first Super Bowl appearance, despite facing tougher competition in the NFC North.

Projected Wins: 9.5

The Cowboys enter 2024 with arguably the best pass rush in the NFL, led by Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence. However, their run defense remains a weakness, especially against stronger rushing offenses. The Cowboys’ success in 2024 may hinge on the development of key players like defensive tackle Mazi Smith, who needs to improve his run defense (31.8 PFF run-defense grade in 2023), and rookie offensive tackle Tyler Guyton, who will start at left tackle.

The Cowboys have won 12 games in three straight seasons despite their depleted depth due to salary cap constraints and issues at running back and in the middle of their defense. Dak Prescott needs to get over the playoff hump and prove he can remain the franchise quarterback and get another contract extension to reset the market.

Projected Wins: 9.8

The Philadelphia Eagles‘ biggest strength in 2023 was their elite offensive line, which led the league in PFF overall and pass-blocking grades. Their coverage unit was their most significant weakness, ranking 28th in the league. To address this, they drafted cornerbacks Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean and brought back safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson.

The team's X-factor for 2024 is center Cam Jurgens, who will transition from right guard to replace the retired Jason Kelce at center. Despite some changes, the Eagles remain a very talented team in the NFC East and are favored to win their division.

Projected Wins: 9.7

When Joe Burrow is on the field and healthy, he’s arguably the only quarterback in the NFL who can beat Patrick Mahomes in a marquee matchup. The team still has star receivers Ja'Marr Chase (pending contract negotiations) and Tee Higgins, while adding rookie Jermaine Burton to replace Tyler Boyd. The Bengals' rookie to watch is Burton, a talented third-round pick who could become the team's third receiver.

The Bengals lost offensive coordinator Brian Callahan as he climbed the ranks of head coach for the Tennessee Titans. Dan Pitcher assumes the role and will call plays for the first time. Despite playing in the league’s toughest division, the Bengals have a very good chance of coming out on top and are considered potential Super Bowl contenders, provided Burrow stays healthy.

Projected Wins: 9.2

The Dolphins' high-speed offense led by wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle and running backs Raheem Mostert and Devon Achane, with newly extended quarterback Tua Tagovailoa slinging the ball with some of the best accuracy in the NFL, will never not be difficult to stop. However, their biggest weakness is in the trenches, with a struggling offensive line and a defensive line that lost Christian Wilkins to free agency. Terron Armstead‘s health is an X-factor for 2024, as his presence can significantly improve the team's offense.

Rookie edge rusher Chop Robinson, the Dolphins first-round pick from Penn State, is expected to make an impact due to injuries to Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips. Despite some glaring issues, the Dolphins are expected to compete for the top seed in the AFC, with a strong team on paper and a vulnerable Buffalo Bills team in the division.

Projected Wins: 9.3

Brett Favre (Hall of Famer), Aaron Rodgers (future Hall of Famer) and Jordan Love. The jury is still out on what Love’s career will become, but the Green Bay Packers paid him handsomely for a 90.7 PFF passing grade from Week 9 onward in 2023. He certainly looked the part in the second half of the season and into the playoffs, nearly knocking off the 49ers on the road in the playoffs.

The Packers have a plethora of young weapons at wide receiver, but their biggest weakness is the middle of their defense, particularly at linebacker and safety, which ranked 31st and 24th, respectively, in PFF overall grade last season. The addition of safety Xavier McKinney, who recorded a 91.2 coverage grade last season, is a massive upgrade and should improve the secondary. Rookie linebacker Edgerrin Cooper, a second-round pick, is expected to fill the void left by De'Vondre Campbell‘s departure.

It all hinges on Jordan Love‘s performance, which will determine whether the Packers can make a deep playoff run.

Projected Wins: 8.9

Just a year ago, the Houston Texans were considered to have one of the worst rosters in the NFL. Fast-forward a year, and they are poised for a strong 2024 season, with their biggest strength being a star-studded wide receiver corps featuring Nico Collins, Tank Dell and newly acquired Stefon Diggs. This provides second-year quarterback C.J. Stroud with numerous talented targets. However, the offensive line remains a concern, with questions at several positions. Cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. needs to maintain his improved performance from 2023 to anchor a relatively weak secondary. Rookie offensive tackle Blake Fisher could potentially contribute early due to the thin offensive line.

With a potent offense and the leadership of head coach DeMeco Ryans and offensive coordinator (and former PFF analyst) Bobby Slowik, the Texans are the favorites in a relatively weak AFC South. And if Stroud makes a sophomore leap, he should steer Houston on a deep playoff run, marking a remarkable turnaround from their recent struggles.

Projected Wins: 8.6

The Rams' strength is in their offensive balance, with quarterback Matthew Stafford bouncing back in 2023 from an injury-plagued 2022, running back Kyren Williams carving up defenses and wide receiver Puka Nacua exploding onto the scene. Add in an improved offensive line expected to make the offense even more formidable in 2024. The team's biggest weakness is their coverage, which ranked last in the league last season, but they made significant offseason improvements to their secondary, including adding Darious Williams, who has been highly underrated throughout his career.

Kobie Turner, who earned an 83.2 PFF overall grade and tallied 12 sacks as a rookie, takes on a marquee role on the defensive line following Aaron Donald‘s retirement. Rookie edge rusher Jared Verse, a first-round pick, will also need to make an impact and help replace Donald's production. Despite Donald's loss, expect the Rams to have a winning season with their talented offense, but their postseason success will depend on their defensive development.

Projected Wins: 7.9

As long as the duo of T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith, who consistently rack up high pressure totals, are rushing the passer, good things will come for the Steelers. With Nick Herbig as a depth piece and interior defenders Cameron Heyward and Keeanu Benton pulverizing interior offensive linemen, the team's ability to come after opposing quarterbacks is endless. The Steelers' biggest weakness entering the offseason was their offensive line, which struggled to protect the quarterback and was a top priority in the draft. The team addressed this issue by drafting three linemen in the first four rounds, including tackle Troy Fautanu and center Zach Frazier, the latter of whom is expected to start Week 1 and the former missing most of the preseason due to a knee injury.

Quarterback Russell Wilson won the starting job, and the team's postseason chances hinge on him finding his form from his Seattle glory days. Rookie linebacker Payton Wilson is expected to be an impact player on the team's defense, despite falling to the 98th pick in the draft due to concerns about his knee health. Overall, the Steelers should be improved on offense and have a strong defense, but will it be enough to help them compete in the tough AFC North division?

Projected Wins: 9.0

The New York Jets enter the 2024 season with the best defense in the NFL, led by elite cornerback Sauce Gardner and interior defender Quinnen Williams. However, they'll need more from their offensive line, which was a major weakness in 2023. The team's success hinges on quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who returns from an Achilles injury. If he can play to his ceiling, this team instantly vaults into the top 10.

Rookie wide receiver Malachi Corley is expected to make an immediate impact. With additions like offensive tackles Tyron Smith and Morgan Moses and wide receiver Mike Williams, along with their formidable defense, the Jets are a dark-horse Super Bowl contender, provided their offensive line improves and Rodgers stays healthy.

Projected Wins: 8.1

The Buccaneers' secondary started the 2023 season shakily but improved significantly in the latter part of the season, led by Antoine Winfield Jr. and younger players like Zyon McCollum and Christian Izien. Their biggest weakness was their rushing offense, which finished 30th in rushing grade and 29th in run-blocking grade, with their interior offensive line being a major area of concern.

The team's success will hinge on quarterback Baker Mayfield, who had a strong finish to the 2023 season (84.4 PFF overall grade from Week 15 through the postseason) but needs to prove he can sustain that level of play under new offensive coordinator Liam Coen. Rookie Graham Barton, a first-round selection, is expected to start at center and could help alleviate the team's interior line struggles.

The Buccaneers' performance in 2024 will depend on Mayfield's play, as well as the contributions of their young players, and the consistency of stars like Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Tristan Wirfs and Antoine Winfield Jr.

Projected Wins: 8.1

The New Orleans Saints boast one of the best secondaries in the NFL, with a stellar unit featuring Marshon Lattimore, Paulson Adebo and Tyrann Mathieu that produced the NFL's fifth-best team coverage grade. Unfortunately for the Saints, their biggest weakness was their offensive line, which struggled in pass blocking and run blocking and will need significant improvements to return to the postseason. Right tackle Trevor Penning needs to live up to his former first-round billing to help protect quarterback Derek Carr. Rookie tackle Taliese Fuaga is expected to make an impact, starting at left tackle, and his smooth transition will be crucial to the team's success.

Carr struggles under pressure and needs clean pockets if the Saints want to find success in 2024. Despite their talent at skill positions, the Saints' struggles in the trenches make it difficult to project a high ceiling, but their defense should keep them in most games.

Projected Wins: 8.2

The Cleveland Browns fielded the best defense in the NFL in 2023, and Myles Garrett took home Defensive Player of the Year honors while setting PFF grading records. Then there are edge defender Za'Darius Smith, budding star linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and a deep secondary with Denzel Ward, Greg Newsome II and Martin Emerson.

Cleveland's biggest weakness is receiver depth, with Amari Cooper being the only reliable option, and the team needing Jerry Jeudy, Elijah Moore, Cedric Tillman and rookie Jamari Thrash to step up. All that said, it comes down to Deshaun Watson‘s performance in 2024, as he needs to prove the blockbuster trade was worth it.

Despite some concerns, the Browns' defense is expected to dominate again, and with a strong team on paper, the Browns are ready to compete for the Super Bowl if Watson can return to his early-career form.

Projected Wins: 8.6

The success of the 2024 Chicago Bears is on first overall pick Caleb Williams. The Bears’ biggest strength in 2023 was their coverage, led by cornerback Jaylon Johnson, who ranked fifth in PFF coverage grade and first in interceptions over the final seven weeks of the regular season. The biggest weakness was their defensive line, which ranked last in the NFL in PFF pass-rush grade. They decided not to address the position much this offseason.

Offensive tackle Darnell Wright had a decent rookie season and needs to make a significant leap in Year 2, which would greatly benefit the team's new quarterback and offense. Williams is expected to be exciting with his talent but will need to improve his ball security under pressure.

While the Bears have an ascending defense and a loaded receiving corps, patience is required as they build a sustainable future with a rookie quarterback and a new offensive coordinator in a loaded division.

Projected Wins: 9.1

The Falcons' biggest weakness in 2023 was at quarterback, where they finished last in the NFL in passing grade. The team addressed the issue by acquiring Kirk Cousins, who is expected to be a top-10 quarterback when healthy, and also drafted the future of the team in Michael Penix Jr. in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

The Falcons struggled to rush the passer in 2023 and subsequently retooled their roster to generate more pressure with the additions of Matthew Judon and Bralen Trice (lost for the season due to a torn ACL). With a strong offensive line, playmakers at running back and wide receiver and an improving defense, the Falcons are expected to win the NFC South with Cousins at the helm.

Projected Wins: 7.4

The Las Vegas Raiders will have a fierce defensive line with stars Maxx Crosby and Christian Wilkins, while Malcolm Koonce, John Jenkins and Adam Butler have all shown to play at high levels. Their biggest weakness in 2023 was their offensive line, which lacks depth and consistency outside of Kolton Miller and Thayer Munford Jr.

Rookie tight end Brock Bowers is expected to bring flexibility and creativity to the offense, pairing with Michael Mayer to form a dynamic duo. The Raiders' success will depend on Gardner Minshew’s performance, but with a strong defensive line and a talented offense led by Davante Adams, Las Vegas can compete for second place in the AFC West behind the Chiefs.

Projected Wins: 7.9

The Seahawks' cornerbacks, led by Tariq Woolen and rookie Devon Witherspoon, who excelled both outside and in the slot, were part of a unit that posted the sixth-best overall grade in the league. The team's biggest weakness was pass protection, as they finished 28th in pass-blocking grade and struggled with injuries up front. Center Connor Williams signed this offseason and rookie guard Christian Haynes, a third-round pick, should start sooner rather than later, as he brings athleticism to the pass and run games.

The Seahawks' young team, with a new coaching staff led by Mike Macdonald, faces a challenging season in the competitive NFC West division, where they have little room for error.

Projected Wins: 8.0

Khalil Mack racked up a career-high 18 sacks on his way to a 91.8 PFF overall grade, and Joey Bosa was productive despite injuries. Despite drafting a wide receiver in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, wide receiver was a weakness for this team a year ago. That group is now even more depleted after the losses of Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, lacking established playmakers for quarterback Justin Herbert.

The Chargers' X-factor for 2024 is wide receiver Quentin Johnston, who struggled as a rookie but will be called upon to step into a prominent receiver role. Rookie running back Kimani Vidal has the potential to take over the starting job, given the age and injury concerns of J.K. Dobbins. Despite having a strong quarterback and an easy schedule, the Chargers' thinness at key positions makes it difficult to consider them a serious threat in the AFC.

Projected Wins: 7.0

The Broncos' biggest strength is their offensive line, led by breakout star Quinn Meinerz and solid tackles Garett Bolles and Mike McGlinchey, which will benefit rookie quarterback Bo Nix. However, the team's biggest weakness is their defense, which lacks playmakers outside of Patrick Surtain II and was responsible for a 70-point debacle against the Dolphins in 2023.

Nix, who was drafted 12th overall and fits well with Sean Payton's West Coast offense, which emphasizes quick-timing routes, will run the Payton offense significantly better than Russell Wilson did in 2023. Rookie wide receiver Troy Franklin, who was Nix's top target at Oregon, should push for targets.

Despite Nix's promising setup, the team's defense is expected to struggle, and the offense is not built to play from behind. They have a tough climb in a stacked AFC with the Chiefs’ stranglehold on the division.

Projected Wins: 8.2

The 2021 quarterback draft class, once highly touted, looks pretty bleak now. Trevor Lawrence is the lone first-round pick still on the team that drafted him. Lawrence has had his flashes but has yet to maintain consistency. He has a talented receiving corps after the Jaguars selected Brian Thomas Jr. in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft and signed Gabe Davis in free agency. Thomas is expected to fill the void left by Calvin Ridley‘s departure and see plenty of targets from Lawrence.

Jacksonville's biggest weakness in 2023 was their pass rush, which lacked depth and consistency outside of Josh Allen, with Travon Walker, the first overall pick in 2022, underwhelming in his first two seasons. Walker needs to develop and become a force opposite Allen.

Despite a strong offense, the Jaguars' defense is flawed, particularly up front, and they risk falling to the bottom of the AFC South division if they don't improve, especially with rising quarterbacks in the division.

Projected Wins: 7.6

The Vikings' 2023 season was derailed by injuries, and their top selection in the 2024 NFL Draft is already out for the season before it’s started. The Vikings have two excellent offensive tackles in Christian Darrisaw and Brian O'Neill, who finished fourth in the NFL in pass-blocking grade. On the opposite side of the ball, their biggest weakness was their 31st-ranked pass-rush unit, with the now-departed Danielle Hunter being the only notable contributor.

Quarterback Sam Darnold will need to play the best football of his career and find ways to get wide receiver Justin Jefferson the ball. Rookie edge rusher Dallas Turner is a key addition, bringing athleticism and versatility to the defense, and is expected to improve the team's pass rush. Despite starting four different quarterbacks last season, the Vikings won seven games, and with an improving defense, they should be able to match or exceed that total in 2024, as long as their quarterback play is functional.

Projected Wins: 8.0

Led by interior defenders DeForest Buckner and Grover Stewart with added depth from Raekwon Davis, the Colts’ defensive line was the strength of the team in 2023. Edge rushers Samson Ebukam, Kwity Paye and rookie Laiatu Latu are expected to shine in 2024. Despite the stellar play from Kenny Moore II out of the slot, the Colts’ secondary struggled last season with young and unproven players at cornerback. JuJu Brents needs to continue to step up.

The team’s success, as is the case for most, will depend on the quarterback position. Anthony Richardson needs to have a breakout year as both a passer and runner to show the franchise it made the right decision in 2023. Rookie wide receiver Adonai Mitchell is expected to form a dynamic duo with Michael Pittman Jr with Josh Downs manning the slot.

The Colts' fate rests on Richardson's shoulders, and if he takes a Year 2 leap, the team will be in the AFC South title hunt. If he falters, they could struggle and potentially draft in the top five in 2025.

Projected Wins: 7.2

The New York Giants‘ biggest strength in 2023 was their coverage unit, which ranked 16th in coverage grade, led by free safety Xavier McKinney and linebacker Bobby Okereke. However, the team lost McKinney to free agency and will rely on rookie Tyler Nubin to replace him. The biggest weakness was the offensive line, which was the worst in the NFL in PFF grade, due to injuries and poor play from young players. Right tackle Evan Neal has struggled in his first two seasons. He underwent offseason surgery on his ankle and faces pressure to perform with Jermaine Eluemunor as a potential replacement.

Rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers brings talent and versatility to the offense, but the team's success will depend on the development of young players and the performance of quarterback Daniel Jones, who returns from injury. The Giants' defense may keep them in games, but their offense faces significant challenges.

Projected Wins: 6.5

Bill Belichick is gone because of the offensive struggles, but the Patriots' defense was still excellent in 2023, ranking fifth in the NFL in expected points allowed per play, despite losing key defenders to injury. The team's biggest weakness was its passing game, which struggled with a 50.3 PFF passing grade, leading to the addition of new quarterbacks and receivers in the offseason.

The key for 2024 is quarterback Jacoby Brissett, who has had starting opportunities with varying degrees of success and could provide a bridge for rookie Drake Maye. Rookie offensive tackle Caedan Wallace is expected to make an impact, potentially developing into a quality starting left tackle. Although New England boasts a strong defense, the offense is expected to struggle, relying on unproven playmakers and underwhelming veterans.

Projected Wins: 7.2

The Titans bolstered their wide receiver room with the additions of Calvin Ridley and Tyler Boyd to a group that already included DeAndre Hopkins. Despite having a disruptive force in Jeffery Simmons, the front seven lacks depth and high-end talent. Pass-rushers Arden Key and Harold Landry haven’t lived up to their pre-draft hype, and the linebacker corps is thin.

Quarterback Will Levis showed flashes of promise in his rookie season and has been provided with a strong supporting cast, but he needs to take a significant leap in production to lead the team to success. Rookie defensive interior T'Vondre Sweat is expected to make an impact, potentially eating up blockers and making things easier for the players around him.

The Titans' success will depend heavily on Levis' development. If he falters, the team may be looking for a new quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Projected Wins: 7.2

The Commanders will look like a completely different team on both sides of the ball compared to a year ago. Head coach Dan Quinn brings his evolving defense and a plethora of new players to fit his Cover 3 scheme. Their biggest weakness in 2023 was run defense, a unit that finished 31st in run-defense grade last season. The team has since added viable players at multiple levels, including linebackers Bobby Wagner and Frankie Luvu, to address this issue.

Quarterback Jayden Daniels, the second-overall pick and 2023 Heisman winner, has dual-threat ability and is expected to inject life into the team. Rookie defensive interior Jer'Zhan Newton, a second-round pick, is expected to make an impact on the defensive line, which finished 29th in {FF overall grade last season.

While Washington's win total may not be high, the focus is on the development of Daniels and the rookie class, making this season more about progress than victories.

Projected Wins: 7.2

The Cardinals were held together on offense by the performance of James Conner, who posted an 88.4 PFF rushing grade and finished with 817 yards after contact in 2023. The team's biggest weakness was its defense, which was the lowest-graded unit in the NFL, struggling in both the run and pass games.

Quarterback Kyler Murray has battled injuries the past few years and needs to prove the big contract extension he earned a couple of offseasons ago was worth it. Rookie wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. needs to make an impact after leading college football with a 92.3 PFF receiving grade over the past two seasons.

With Murray returning for a full season and the addition of Harrison, the Cardinals' offense is expected to be competitive. Still, two juggernauts sit at the top of the division.

Projected Wins: 6.6

Despite all the struggles the Panthers endured in 2023, their defense ranked fourth in total yards allowed per game and 16th in PFF overall defensive grade. The team's biggest weakness was their offense, which ranked 30th in PFF overall offensive grade and tied for the fewest points scored in the league, with rookie quarterback Bryce Young struggling behind a porous offensive line.

The Panthers signed guard Robert Hunt, who posted the seventh-best overall grade among guards and allowed just five pressures in 2023 and could provide improved pass protection for Young. Rookie tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders needs to make an impact, potentially competing for the starting spot despite being a fourth-round selection.

The team's success will be tied to the improvement of Young, who will benefit from a new play-caller, Dave Canales, and new offensive linemen and weapons.