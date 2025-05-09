One last offseason move for every NFC team

Could Jalen Ramsey head back to Los Angeles? The Rams were one of PFF’s five potential landing spots for Ramsey once news broke of his trade request, and the door remains open.

Commanders need fire off the edge: With names like Trey Hendrickson and Kayvon Thibodeaux floating on the trade block, Washington could make a play for either.

Subscribe to PFF+: Get access to player grades, PFF Premium Stats, fantasy football rankings, all of the PFF fantasy draft research tools and more!

Estimated Reading Time: 9 minutes

With the 2025 NFL Draft and free agency in the books, NFL rosters have taken shape ahead of training camp. That doesn’t mean all the movement is finished quite yet. There is still plenty of time for teams to evaluate their rosters and make some late additions to solidify depth and address lingering needs.

Click here for the AFC version.

JUMP TO A TEAM:

ARZ | ATL | CAR | CHI | DAL | DET | GB | LAR | MIN | NO | NYG | PHI | SF | SEA | TB | WSH

Arizona Cardinals: Add veteran depth at wide receiver

Arizona holds a talented, albeit young, group of target earners in the receiving game, headlined by Marvin Harrison Jr. and Trey McBride. But it may be wise to add a savvy veteran option for quarterback Kyler Murray, helping lift the ceiling of the Cardinals' passing game.

Keenan Allen would be an incredible addition. Although a nagging injury hindered his production in Chicago this past season, when healthy, Allen is a productive option out of the slot, evidenced by his 2.21 yards per route run (90th percentile) across the two seasons prior.

Atlanta Falcons: Find stability at cornerback

While the Falcons addressed some of their coverage needs during this year’s draft, the cornerback room continues to be a question mark. Dee Alford has struggled in the slot, which might pave the way for rookie Billy Bowman Jr. to carve out a role. And Mike Hughes‘ inconsistency may lead to Clark Phillips III making a leap on the depth chart.

Adding more competition never hurts, which could open the door for an option such as Asante Samuel Jr. The 25-year-old struggled with injury in 2024 but posted an 82.0 PFF coverage grade at outside cornerback across 2022 and 2023.

Subscribe to PFF+ to unlock contract projections and more in our free agency rankings!

Carolina Panthers: Sign a starting slot cornerback

The Panthers invested quite a bit on the defensive side of the ball this offseason, but Rome wasn’t built in a day — and the same is true for this defense. The coverage unit still needs immense work, particularly in the slot, where Chau Smith-Wade (49.6 PFF coverage grade) remains the team's only player to have clocked more than 100 coverage snaps.

Adding a veteran to the unit in Mike Hilton — who owns a 77.3 PFF slot coverage grade over the past two seasons — would help stabilize this secondary.

Chicago Bears: Sign a familiar face at running back

Ben Johnson’s offense in Detroit functioned at its best with a strong two-headed backfield. While J.K. Dobbins and Nick Chubb are popular options, their fits in Johnson’s outside zone-heavy scheme aren’t ideal. Luckily for Chicago, Johnson is very familiar with Jamaal Williams, who is still a free agent.

Williams experienced his best season as a pro while playing under Johnson in 2022, leading the NFL in rushing touchdowns (17) and posting his first 1,000-yard season. The move would also reunite Williams with his former backfield mate in D'Andre Swift.

Dallas Cowboys: Sign or trade for a run-stuffing interior defender

Former first-rounder Mazi Smith endured a particularly tough 2024 campaign. He posted an abysmal 34.7 PFF overall grade, marking his second consecutive season of earning a sub-48.0 grade. Although Dallas signed Solomon Thomas in free agency, that doesn’t profile as the answer to the Cowboys’ 30th-ranked run-defense grade (48.0).

Dallas hasn’t been afraid to leverage future draft capital this offseason and should consider monitoring another opportunity. The Lions’ D.J. Reader has been considered a cut candidate and could fit in nicely with the Cowboys, whether through a trade or a post-release signing. Reader boasts a 91st-percentile PFF run-defense grade over the past three seasons.

Detroit Lions: Embrace a mercenary edge defender

Following Aidan Hutchinson‘s season-ending injury in 2024, the Lions traded for Za'Darius Smith. The team struggled to maintain the same level of pass rush, but Smith was very productive, posting a 10.4 pass-rush productivity rating and an 18.3% pass-rush win rate while racking up 40 pressures and five sacks. Getting both Smith and Hutchinson on the field together in 2025 would boost the Lions’ pass rush substantially.

Green Bay Packers: Target a recently released edge defender

Former first-rounder Lukas Van Ness hasn’t lived up to expectations, and the Packers took two stabs at edge rusher in this year’s draft, but not until Day 3. Rookies Barryn Sorrell and Collin Oliver profile more as developmental options in the rotation.

Recently released Jadeveon Clowney could step in and fill the void. Across the past three seasons, Clowney has charted above the 80th percentile in PFF pass-rush grade (79.8) and run-defense grade (73.8).

Jadeveon Clowney's Career PFF Grades

Subscribe to PFF+ to unlock the world's most advanced football database!

Los Angeles Rams: Reunite with a star cornerback

The Rams lack both consistency and top-level play in their cornerback ranks — the biggest deficiency in this young, acclaimed defense. The front office did almost nothing to invest in the unit this offseason, but the opportunity to make a splash is still alive should the Rams make a play to bring Jalen Ramsey back to Los Angeles.

The Rams were one of PFF’s top-five potential landing spots for Ramsey once news broke of his trade request, and the door remains open. From 2020 to 2022, Ramsey was a force, charting in the 98th percentile in PFF coverage grade.

Minnesota Vikings: Add depth at cornerback

The Vikings were active in free agency to replenish their secondary, re-signing Byron Murphy Jr. and bringing in Isaiah Rodgers. Mekhi Blackmon will be tabbed to play an increased role, but the Vikings don’t have much proven depth behind him.

Asante Samuel Jr. is just 25 years old and, despite struggles due to injury in 2024, still maintains a solid grading profile in coverage. Across 2022 and 2023, Samuel posted an 82.0 PFF coverage grade at outside cornerback.

New Orleans Saints: Establish options at quarterback

Derek Carr’s availability remains up in the air, prompting the Saints to draft Tyler Shough — with an injury history of his own — in the second round to pair with last season's options of Spencer Rattler and Jake Haener. Should Carr miss a majority of the 2025 season as expected, New Orleans may be forced to start a raw rookie. And should Shough go down, the team is back to square one.

Making a play for a veteran signal-caller is the measured approach. A name like Carson Wentz could prove to be a valuable presence in a young quarterback room. While Wentz hasn’t seen the field much in the past two seasons, he has produced three big-time throws and zero turnover-worthy plays on 49 attempts.

New York Giants: Find a receiving threat at tight end

The Giants currently house a pair of young tight ends in Daniel Bellinger and Theo Johnson, but neither has managed to produce a PFF receiving grade above 58.0. While there is no shortage of quality pass catchers in New York, the offense could use a big-bodied threat in the receiving game.

Gerald Everett could fit the bill for the Giants. Although Everett struggled to produce in Chicago last season, he is familiar with Russell Wilson, having played together in 2023. That season, Everett posted a 115.0 passer rating when targeted, the highest of his career.

Subscribe to PFF+ to unlock the world's most advanced football database!

Philadelphia Eagles: Sign a familiar face as a depth safety

Following the trade of C.J. Gardner-Johnson, the Eagles addressed the safety position in the draft by selecting Andrew Mukuba, a dynamic option for the back end. However, the defense could use more depth at the position. Justin Simmons is one potential solution.

Although he’s never played for Philadelphia, Simmons is well-acquainted with Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, who coached for three seasons in Denver. Over that span, Simmons enjoyed the best seasons of his career, earning a pair of All-Pro nods and posting the highest PFF overall grade of his career (90.8) in 2019.

San Francisco 49ers: Find more interior offensive line depth

If you’re going to hand your quarterback a lucrative contract, it would also be wise to shore up the protection in front of him. While the 49ers have taken a few stabs at solidifying the interior this offseason, more veteran depth would go a long way.

Dalton Risner would profile as a positive addition, given his experience and grading profile as a pass blocker, having earned a 76.1 PFF pass-blocking grade in 2024.

Seattle Seahawks: Target a recently released wide receiver

With Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Cooper Kupp and newly drafted Elijah Arroyo, the Seahawks' offense has a variety of flavors at slot receiver. Where this offense feels limited is on the outside, where Marquez Valdes-Scantling stands as the lone proven option.

It would be a prudent move for Seattle to target another outside receiving threat for the rotation, and recently released Gabe Davis may provide that answer. Although he struggled in 2024 with Jacksonville, Davis charted in the 82nd percentile in PFF receiving grade over his four seasons in Buffalo.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Add more juice to the edge defender rotation

The Buccaneers did much to address their struggling pass rush this offseason, signing Haason Reddick in free agency and drafting David Walker and Elijah Roberts on Day 3. Yet, this group could still use some added pop.

Von Miller could be a name to target as a pass-rush specialist. Across his three seasons in Buffalo, Miller posted a pair of 80.0-plus PFF pass-rushing grades while totaling 102 pressures and 14 sacks.

Subscribe to PFF+ to unlock the world's most advanced football database!

Washington Commanders: Trade for an impact edge defender

Even with the 2025 draft class running deep with edge rushing talent, the Commanders opted not to address the position, despite it being one of their most glaring needs. To maximize their window to contend in the NFC, they should make a big move.

With names like Trey Hendrickson and Kayvon Thibodeaux floating on the trade block, Washington could make a play for either. Both are trade candidates I’ve addressed as options for the Commanders this offseason.