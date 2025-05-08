Biggest remaining need for all 32 NFL teams

The Eagles are simply stacked: Philadelphia's roster is full of talent, as is tradition, but the team may still want to look for edge defender depth.

The 2025 NFL Draft represented one of the final opportunities for NFL teams to plug their roster holes before the season begins. With that said, we’re taking a look at every team's biggest remaining roster need as the summer nears.

ARZ | ATL | BLT | BUF | CAR | CHI | CIN | CLE | DAL | DEN | DET | GB | HOU | IND | JAX | KC | LVR | LAC | LAR | MIA | MIN | NE | NO | NYG | NYJ | PHI | PIT | SF | SEA | TB | TEN | WSH

ARIZONA CARDINALS: INTERIOR OFFENSIVE LINE

The Cardinals put together a solid offseason, including the draft, but their interior offensive line could still use more juice. Hjalte Froholdt and Evan Brown at center and left guard, respectively, were serviceable with 76.9 and 69.5 PFF pass-blocking grades in 2024. But Isaiah Adams struggled at right guard. It will be those same three at the top of the depth chart heading into the season.

ATLANTA FALCONS: CORNERBACK

The Falcons added a lot of young defensive talent this offseason, but questions at cornerback remain. They brought Mike Hughes back after he earned a 71.4 PFF coverage grade in 2024, but he struggled in 2023 to the tune of a 59.4 PFF coverage grade. Atlanta will need Hughes to be closer to the 2024 version in 2025.

The team also has some question marks at slot cornerback with Dee Alford, who earned a lacking 58.2 PFF coverage grade last season. Perhaps rookie Billy Bowman Jr. can help there.

BALTIMORE RAVENS: LINEBACKER

Roquan Smith is obviously an excellent linebacker, but his 65.2 PFF overall grade last season wasn’t his best. Trenton Simpson earned a 58.6 mark next to him, and fourth-round pick Teddye Buchanan is now likely the next in line. Simpson has to step up for the unit group if the Ravens want to make a deep playoff run.

BUFFALO BILLS: SAFETY

The Bills are a mostly complete team, but they earned the second-lowest PFF coverage grade from their safeties of any team in 2024 (41.3). Damar Hamlin and Taylor Rapp are back for 2025, so Buffalo may want to add more depth to the unit.

CAROLINA PANTHERS: CORNERBACK

The Panthers' defense was not good last season, hence the influx of veteran and rookie talent now on that side of the ball. The cornerback unit posted just a 57.1 PFF coverage grade last season and returns the same starters. Carolina needs Jaycee Horn to have his best, and healthiest, season yet.

CHICAGO BEARS: RUNNING BACK

The Bears have one of the best rosters on paper in the NFL. It’s truly “put up or shut up” time for that depth chart and front office.

If Chicago is lacking in an area, it's running back. They have veteran D'Andre Swift, but his PFF rushing grade has steadily declined each season, bottoming out at 65.7 in 2024. Roschon Johnson has the highest PFF grades in the team's backfield, but his sample size is much smaller.

CINCINNATI BENGALS: INTERIOR OFFENSIVE LINE

Cincinnati’s interior offensive line of Ted Karras, Alex Cappa and Cordell Volson earned just a 57.8 PFF overall grade as a unit last season. Karras and Volson are still there, with Cody Ford or rookie Dylan Fairchild filling in at the other guard spot following Cappa's departure. That group will have to be much better in 2025 if the Bengals are to right their wrongs from 2024.

CLEVELAND BROWNS: CORNERBACK

This pick might be a surprise since Denzel Ward headlines the unit, but Martin Emerson earned just a 48.4 PFF coverage grade as the other outside cornerback last season and Greg Newsome II recorded a 54.0 PFF coverage grade in the slot. That trio remains for 2025 — although Newsome has been mentioned in trade rumors — and they must play better.

DALLAS COWBOYS: INTERIOR DEFENSIVE LINE

Mazi Smith and Osa Odighizuwa are once again the Cowboys‘ starting defensive tackles after struggling in run defense last year with 35.9 and 50.8 PFF run-defense grades, respectively. Dallas added Solomon Thomas, but he earned just a 41.5 PFF run-defense grade with the Jets last season. That position group in run defense is a big area of concern for 2025.

DENVER BRONCOS: RUNNING BACK

The Broncos' defense is incredibly stout, their offensive line is solid and they should get enough production out of Courtland Sutton, Devaughn Vele and Marvin Mims Jr. as receivers, all of whom recorded PFF overall grades above 70.0.

But the run game remains a weak point. Audric Estime and Jaleel McLaughlin earned just 61.1 and 70.2 PFF rushing grades, respectively, last season. The hope is that rookie RJ Harvey can boost that group.

DETROIT LIONS: EDGE RUSHER

While rookie Ahmed Hassanein was a good pick-up for the Lions in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, it’s hard to have a lot of faith in the team's pass rushers beyond Hutchinson. Josh Paschal earned a 48.0 PFF pass-rush grade in 2024, Marcus Davenport recorded a 64.4 mark and Al-Quadin Muhammad posted just a 61.9 figure.

GREEN BAY PACKERS: EDGE RUSHER

No Packers full-time edge defender recorded a PFF pass-rush grade above 66.7 (Rashan Gary) last season. That group of Gary, Lukas Van Ness, Kingsley Enagbare and Brenton Cox Jr. remains the same for 2025. The unit must either play far better in year two of Jeff Hafley’s scheme or find reinforcements.

HOUSTON TEXANS: OFFENSIVE LINE

The Texans’ offensive line issues aren't resolved until we see better play on the field. Sure, the front office brought in a lot of new names, such as Cam Robinson, Laken Tomlinson, Ed Ingram, Trent Brown and Aireontae Ersery, but there is no guarantee that the group will improve on the interior's 57.4 PFF overall grade in 2025.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS: LINEBACKER

Zaire Franklin and E.J. Speed started at linebacker for the Colts last season, each playing more than 1,000 snaps. Franklin earned a 60.3 PFF overall grade, while Speed recorded a 56.3 mark. Speed is no longer in Indianapolis, so in steps Jaylon Carlies, who earned a higher 70.0 PFF overall grade, but on just over 200 snaps. The second level remains an area of concern for the Colts' defense.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS: SAFETY

The Jaguars struggled at safety in 2024 with Andre Cisco and Darnell Savage. Cisco left in free agency, but Savage, who recorded a 46.2 PFF overall grade this past season, remains. He is now joined by Eric Murray, who earned a 63.7 PFF overall grade with the Texans. Can Jacksonville get better top-end play from that group, which now includes Antonio Johnson and rookie Caleb Ransaw?

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS: INTERIOR DEFENSIVE LINE

The Chiefs lost Tershawn Wharton in free agency, and now their interior defensive line looks thin. Aside from the elite Chris Jones, they have Mike Pennel, but he is almost 35 years old and recorded a 59.4 PFF overall grade with a 63.4 PFF run-defense grade in 2024.

It’s then Jerry Tillery and rookie Omarr Norman-Lott, neither of whom is known for their run defense. Defending the run in the middle could be an issue to monitor for the Chiefs in 2025 if they don't add more help.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS: TIGHT END

There was talk of the Chargers drafting tight end Colston Loveland at No. 22 — who knew he’d be long gone by that point of the draft? No tight end on Los Angeles' roster last year had a threat rate (target total divided by routes run) above 20.0%. Stone Smartt is likely not the answer, so the Chargers will have to hope Tyler Conklin and Oronde Gadsden II can be impactful newcomers.

LOS ANGELES RAMS: CORNERBACK

Darious Williams (59.3), Ahkello Witherspoon (62.6) and Cobie Durant (61.5) posted mediocre PFF coverage grades last season as the Rams' outside cornerback trio. They are still the scheduled starters for Los Angeles ahead of 2025, so the team may still need to look for cornerback help.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS: CORNERBACK

The Raiders’ 47.7 PFF coverage grade from their cornerback room in 2024 was the second-worst mark in the NFL. They moved on from Jack Jones, an addition by subtraction, but incumbents Jakorian Bennett and Decamerion Richardson must play better in 2025. The hope will be that free-agent signing Eric Stokes and rookie Darien Porter can raise the floor and ceiling of the cornerback.

MIAMI DOLPHINS: CORNERBACK

If the Dolphins trade Jalen Ramsey before the start of the season, they are in big trouble. Even with Ramsey there, they will need someone to step up on the outside opposite him. Storm Duck and Cam Smith recorded 54.8 and 30.1 PFF coverage grades, respectively, in 2024, and one likely has to start — unless rookie Jason Marshall Jr. beats them out.

Dolphins' 2024 CB PFF Grades

MINNESOTA VIKINGS: CORNERBACK

The Vikings will be replacing more than 1,000 coverage snaps following the departures of Stephon Gilmore and Shaquill Griffin. They’ll now have to lean on Isaiah Rodgers, who earned a 70.5 PFF coverage grade with the Eagles last season, and Mekhi Blackmon, who is coming off a torn ACL.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS: SAFETY

It’s to be determined what New England's safety rotation will look like. Jabrill Peppers earned an 80.1 PFF coverage grade last season, but Kyle Dugger struggled there with a 34.5 mark — though he is more of the downhill, hybrid linebacker type.

It’s going to be a new-look group with Mike Vrabel taking over at head coach. Marcus Epps could get significant playing time, as could Dell Pettus. The uncertainty in that room and who will play the most snaps makes it a position of need.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS: DEFENSIVE LINE

The Saints brought in Davon Godchaux to try to help Carol Granderson, the lone defensive lineman in New Orleans to earn a PFF overall grade above 68.0 last season. But perhaps they should have done more than that.

The defense will now rely heavily on Bryan Bresee and Chase Young to play better in 2025. Young earned the second-highest PFF overall grade on the defensive line last year (67.3), while Bresee recorded just a 37.3 mark.

NEW YORK GIANTS: QUARTERBACK

The Giants tried to get aggressive for Matthew Stafford when he became available, and there was also talk of them trying to move up to No. 1 overall for Cam Ward. But neither move panned out, and now their quarterback room consists of Russell Wilson, Jameis Winston and Jaxson Dart. It's unknown who will start the most games and what the group's ceiling is.

NEW YORK JETS: WIDE RECEIVER

The Jets are missing a running mate for Garrett Wilson. Davante Adams was the team's only receiver other than Wilson to earn a PFF receiving grade above 64.0 last season. Allen Lazard remains, but he recorded just a 63.3 mark. They’ll also need much more from 2024 third-round pick Malachi Corley, who recorded a 57.2 PFF receiving grade in his rookie year on just 48 receiving snaps.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES: EDGE RUSHER

This exercise doesn’t apply to the Eagles, who once again have a stacked roster. Last season, they featured nine defensive linemen who earned a 69.0-plus PFF overall grade. Losing Josh Sweat, who played the second-most snaps along the defensive line (821), means the unit needs others to step up. It could be a big year for Jalyx Hunt, who earned a 69.0 PFF overall grade in his rookie season.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS: WIDE RECEIVER

With George Pickens now in Dallas, the Steelers desperately need someone to step up alongside newcomer D.K. Metcalf. Although Roman Wilson dealt with an injury, his rookie-year output was disappointing. Wilson earned an 81.5 PFF overall grade in his final season at Michigan and could elevate the group a bit in 2025. However, another signing may be necessary.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS: INTERIOR OFFENSIVE LINE

Even after drafting Grey Zabel in the first round, the Seahawks' interior needs proven talent. Olusegun Oluwatimi recorded just a 64.1 PFF overall grade last season at center, where he could very well start again this year. They’ll also need Christian Haynes to step up after he failed to earn a starting spot last year.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS: INTERIOR OFFENSIVE LINE

The 49ers did little to add depth or new faces to their offensive line group, specifically on the interior. They have a gem in Dominick Puni, who was a fantastic starter as a rookie last season, earning an 81.9 PFF overall grade. But Jake Brendel recorded a 67.9 mark at center, and with Aaron Banks gone, Ben Bartch will have to step up at the other guard spot as things stand.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS: LINEBACKER

The Buccaneers struggled at the linebacker level in 2024 — both the starters and depth players. Lavonte David recorded a 67.9 PFF overall grade, his lowest single-season mark since 2016, while K.J. Britt posted a 45.5 figure. The unit is a weak point. SirVocea Dennis, who missed most of last season with injury, is back, but they need him to play like a capable starter.

TENNESSEE TITANS: LINEBACKER

The Titans' five main linebackers last season — Kenneth Murray, Ernest Jones, Jerome Baker, Jack Gibbens and Luke Gifford — accounted for more than 1,700 total snaps. All five are off the roster heading into the 2025 campaign. Cody Barton joined from Denver to start at one of the linebacker spots, and Otis Reese IV could be the other starter, though he played just 88 snaps last year.

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS: EDGE RUSHER

The Commanders had a smaller draft class, and when it came to their big moves in free agency, they opted to emphasize the offensive side of the ball. They did well overall in that regard, but that doesn’t change the fact that their best pass rusher on the edge last year was Dorance Armstrong, who had just a 14.0% win rate. They’ll need better play from the collective group, and perhaps a newcomer.