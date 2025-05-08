One last offseason move for every AFC team

The Steelers must address the quarterback position: If the long-rumored acquisition of Aaron Rodgers, who earned an 86.9 PFF grade on throws 15 or more yards downfield in 2024, comes true, it would bring out the best in D.K. Metcalf.

With the 2025 NFL Draft and free agency in the books, NFL rosters have taken shape ahead of training camp. That doesn’t mean all the movement is finished quite yet. There is still plenty of time for teams to evaluate their rosters and make some late additions to solidify depth and address lingering needs.

Baltimore Ravens: Find run-stuffing depth on the interior defensive line

Michael Pierce‘s retirement leaves Baltimore's defense without its most consistent run defender. The Ravens added some young depth in Aeneas Peebles in the 2025 NFL Draft, but another veteran in the ranks would be an asset.

Maurice Hurst and DeMarcus Walker are two names to target. Hurst has been hampered by injuries but isn’t far removed from a career-best 84.6 PFF overall grade in 2023, while Walker has the durability but a middling grading profile (65.5 PFF grade in 2024).

Buffalo Bills: Add contingencies in the linebacker room

With Matt Milano struggling with injuries the past two seasons, Terrel Bernard taking a step back in his development last season (48.1 PFF overall grade) and Baylon Spector having never produced a season-long PFF overall grade above 46.0, the Bills could use some veteran help at linebacker.

Former division rival C.J. Mosley could be the answer. Despite dealing with injuries this past season, the veteran linebacker clocked more than 1,000 in each of the three seasons prior, earning an 82.9 PFF overall grade in his last full season.

Cincinnati Bengals: Boost the interior offensive line

Addressing glaring issues on the interior offensive line was one of the Bengals' priorities this offseason. The team acquired Lucas Patrick and re-signed Cody Ford, as well as drafted Dylan Fairchild on Day 2, but is that enough to fix the issue?

Signing Brandon Scherff would amplify the unit, as his 78.0 PFF pass-blocking grade over the past two seasons ranks in the 94th percentile.

Cleveland Browns: Trade for a starting X receiver

Declining to select a receiver in the 2025 NFL Draft has left Cleveland in a precarious spot. The team's recent signing of Diontae Johnson is a cheap alternative with potential upside or possibly an empty addition, given his recent issues. That still leaves the door open for this offense to add an impact X receiver via trade.

One option could be Alec Pierce, who played with Joe Flacco in Indianapolis last season, where he earned a 73.3 PFF receiving grade while catching passes from the veteran.

Denver Broncos: Provide injury insurance at safety

Although the Broncos just signed Talanoa Hufanga to man their free safety spot, his injury is a bit concerning. To help provide more quality depth at the position as insurance for any injuries, Denver could target a name like Julian Blackmon.

The former Colts safety is comfortable playing in deep-free looks, having earned an 83.3 PFF coverage grade at the position over the past two seasons.

Houston Texans: Add a bruising running back for short-yardage situations

Joe Mixon is in full command of the Texans' backfield after posting a 78.9 PFF rushing grade in his first season in Houston. Keeping him healthy should be a priority, making the addition of a short-yardage bruiser like Gus Edwards a savvy move.

Injuries hindered Edwards' performance in Los Angeles last season, but at full strength with Baltimore in 2023, he posted an 82.8 PFF rushing grade on downs where the distance was 4 yards or fewer.

Indianapolis Colts: Trade for a familiar linebacker

Outside of Zaire Franklin, the Colts have very little starting experience in their linebacking corps. New defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo could target the captain of his former defense in Cincinnati, Germaine Pratt.

The veteran linebacker is technically still under contract, but the writing is on the wall that he will be cut or traded this summer. The price to trade for Pratt would likely be minimal, or the Colts could take their chances following his release. While Pratt’s modest grading profile (60.5 PFF overall grade in 2024) doesn’t excite, his knowledge of Anarumo’s scheme should.

Germaine Pratt's Career PFF Grades

Jacksonville Jaguars: Trade for a dynamic receiving tight end

Evan Engram‘s surprise release this offseason was a cost-saving measure, as the tight end was scheduled for a $19.48 million cap hit in 2025. The move netted just under $6 million in cap savings but left a hole in the roster.

Jacksonville could turn around and use that cap savings to acquire a cheaper alternative at tight end in Seattle’s Noah Fant. While Fant isn’t a game-breaking threat, he has ranked in the 83rd percentile at beating zone coverage over the past three seasons.

Kansas City Chiefs: Add more juice at edge defender

The Chiefs have been content to stay the course regarding their pass rush, but finding an upgrade on the edge would be a prudent move. Mike Danna isn’t cutting it, having posted sub-60.0 PFF pass-rush grades in four of his five seasons as a pro.

Inserting a proven veteran option on the edge, such as Za'Darius Smith, would boost the unit. Across his past three seasons, Smith has generated a 90.1 PFF pass-rush grade, placing him in the 93rd percentile.

Las Vegas Raiders: Keep adding offensive line pieces

Even though the Raiders spent a pair of 2025 NFL Draft picks on their offensive line depth on Day 2 in Caleb Rogers and Charles Grant, they shouldn’t stop adding more pieces to this puzzle.

Will Hernandez profiles as a solid depth option. A torn ACL ended his 2024 season in Week 5, but his overall marks as a pass protector (91st percentile) and run blocker (81st percentile on gap runs) over the past three seasons would be an asset to the Raiders' offense.

Los Angeles Chargers: Find a starting-caliber interior defender

Poona Ford’s exit in free agency was a massive blow to the Chargers‘ defensive front. Scott Matlock and Otito Ogbonnia have struggled massively during their time in Los Angeles, and while Da'Shawn Hand is a decent option to fill a starting role, looking for more help would be wise.

DeMarcus Walker could offer a solid fit at the 5-technique in Jesse Minter’s 3-4 scheme. Walker earned a 65.0 PFF overall grade with the Bears last season and represents a significant upgrade over what is currently on the roster.

Miami Dolphins: Find starting-caliber cornerbacks

Rumors of a Jalen Ramsey trade this summer create a dire need for starting-caliber cornerbacks in Miami. While the sample is small, the Dolphins posted just a 53.6 PFF coverage grade without Ramsey on the field in 2024.

Rasul Douglas may be a name to target in Miami’s Cover 2-heavy scheme (19.7%, third in NFL), a coverage he excelled in last season, having earned a 74.4 PFF coverage grade.

New England Patriots: Target a capable slot cornerback

Mike Vrabel has put his stamp on this roster, using the Patriots‘ ample cap space to overhaul the roster. One more spot worth boosting is slot cornerback.

While Marcus Jones played well there last season (76.1 PFF coverage grade), adding a veteran to the mix secures this unit with depth. Mike Hilton fits the bill with his 77.3 PFF slot coverage grade over the past two seasons, which ranks in the 82nd percentile.

New York Jets: Add a veteran presence to the interior defensive line

Although the Jets added Byron Cowart, Jay Tufele and Derrick Nnadi to their interior defensive line, the group still lacks an experienced starter to slot next to Quinnen Williams. Undrafted free agent Leonard Taylor III put together a respectable first season, but there is uncertainty if he’s ready for a starting role.

Splitting the job with a veteran such as Jonathan Bullard could alleviate those concerns, as Bullard’s 7.6% run-stop percentage would help the unit on early downs.

Pittsburgh Steelers: Sign a veteran quarterback

Patience is a virtue, and the Steelers have been showing that at the quarterback position, opting against using high draft capital to bring one in.

Mason Rudolph has starting experience, but his middling passing metrics (61.5 PFF passing grade) will limit Pittsburgh's ceiling. To maximize the roster’s potential, they need to address the position with a proven veteran. If the long-rumored acquisition of Aaron Rodgers, who earned an 86.9 PFF grade on throws 15 or more yards downfield in 2024, comes true, it would bring out the best in D.K. Metcalf.

Aaron Rodgers' 2024 PFF Game Grades

Tennessee Titans: Acquire a starting-caliber cornerback

L'Jarius Sneed’s start in Tennessee was far from productive, earning a 36.8 PFF coverage grade before his season ended due to injury in Week 6. Darrell Baker Jr. and Jarvis Brownlee Jr. stepped in to hold down the fort with middling results.

With Sneed now facing legal troubles, finding stability at cornerback is paramount for the Titans, who ran the highest rate of quarters coverage (21.9%) in the NFL last season. Targeting a veteran in Kendall Fuller would be a savvy move, as he posted a 76.0 PFF coverage grade or better during his time in Washington’s quarters-heavy scheme.