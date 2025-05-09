Least improved NFL units that still need work

Not every team managed to address their biggest flaws in the draft: The Steelers remain without a locked-in starter at quarterback and have few offensive weapons to elevate that passer.

The Giants' offense outside of Malik Nabers leaves something to be desired: Left tackle Andrew Thomas is among the best at his position when healthy, but no one else along the offensive line earned a PFF overall grade above 65.0 last season.

Subscribe to PFF+: Get access to player grades, PFF Premium Stats, fantasy football rankings, all of the PFF fantasy draft research tools and more!

Estimated Reading Time: 6 minutes

With the majority of free agency and the 2025 NFL Draft behind us, the biggest opportunities for NFL teams to strengthen their rosters are in the past. Some units in the NFL could still be considered works in progress, at best. We'll look at the units that still need a lot of help in the remainder of the offseason.

Pittsburgh Steelers offense

The Steelers featured arguably the best defensive line in football in 2024, so it may have come as a surprise that they used their first-round pick to bolster that unit instead of strengthening an offense with gaping holes.

Pittsburgh’s offensive line could be even better than last year if it stays healthy and sees development from second-year players Zach Frazier, Mason McCormick and Troy Fautanu. But the left tackle position might be a concern after Dan Moore Jr.‘s departure, as former first-round pick Broderick Jones is slated to start there after ranking just 93rd among 142 qualifying tackles in PFF overall grade (58.5) across his first two NFL seasons.

The encouraging parts of the offense stop with the offensive line, though. The only quarterbacks on the Steelers roster are Mason Rudolph, Skylar Thompson and rookie Will Howard, which makes it the weakest quarterback room in the league. The expected addition of four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers could immediately elevate the position to an average or even above-average level, but the offense also lacks playmakers at the skill positions.

Subscribe to PFF+ to unlock the world's most advanced football database!

Although Pittsburgh traded for wide receiver D.K. Metcalf, the team also traded away George Pickens, which means veteran wide receiver Robert Woods is expected to start for the Steelers. Woods finished the 2024 season with a 58.8 PFF overall grade, which ranked only 108th among 133 qualifying wide receivers.

Finally, the Steelers allowed running back Najee Harris to leave in free agency, and while they added Iowa’s Kaleb Johnson in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft, the team still has one of the weakest running back groups in the NFL.

Tennessee Titans defense

The imbalance of the Titans' roster is visible just by looking at the players' draft positions. Tennessee’s offense has six former first-round picks — quarterback Cam Ward, wide receivers Calvin Ridley and Treylon Burks and offensive linemen Kevin Zeitler, Peter Skoronski and JC Latham. On defense, it is only interior defender Jeffery Simmons. Naturally, the selection of Ward with the first-overall pick last month further amplified that, but acquiring a potential franchise quarterback was not an opportunity the Titans could pass up. However, that left the defense in a similar spot to last year.

Aside from the interior defensive line, which features arguably the three best players on Tennessee’s defense, the rest of the unit lacks quality starters. The Titans' starting linebackers are expected to be Cody Barton, who is coming off a season in which he ranked 45th among linebackers with his career-high 63.7 PFF overall grade, and former undrafted free agent Otis Reese IV, who has logged a total of 179 snaps on defense in his NFL career.

Similarly, of the four edge defenders on their roster who played at least 200 snaps in 2024, Arden Key is the only one who finished among the top 95 at the position in PFF overall grade (69.7). If cornerback L'Jarius Sneed, who played only 301 snaps in 2024, can bounce back and play at the level he showcased earlier in his career in Kansas City, it would be the necessary boost to get this unit closer to an average level.

New York Giants offense

Even though the Giants upgraded at quarterback in the offseason, 36-year-old Russell Wilson — the team's expected starter — is not poised to significantly elevate this offense despite being the 15th-highest-graded quarterback in 2024. And the surrounding cast leaves little room for hope, too. The Giants have undoubtedly found a No. 1 wide receiver and a playmaker in 2024 first-round pick Malik Nabers, but outside of him, there are not many players who even reach an average level at their positions.

Whereas left tackle Andrew Thomas is among the best at his position when healthy, he played a full season just once over the past four years and ranked only 25th among offensive tackles with his 75.4 PFF overall grade across six games in 2024. No one else along the offensive line earned a PFF overall grade above 65.0 last season. The unit ended up ranking just 29th in PFF pass-blocking efficiency rating (81.7), as they allowed 215 quarterback pressures — including 30 sacks — on 670 pass plays.

Giants' 2024 Offensive Linemen

Subscribe to PFF+ to unlock the world's most advanced football database!

Similarly, none of the Giants' wide receivers outside of Nabers earned PFF overall grades above 65.0 in 2024. Wan'Dale Robinson’s 63.4 mark ranked second on the team but placed only 83rd among all wide receivers in the NFL. In the backfield, neither Tyrone Tracy Jr. nor Devin Singletary ranked among the top 45 running backs in the NFL in PFF overall grade in 2024. While the addition of rookie Cam Skattebo could help in certain situations, it is not expected to significantly elevate the unit.

Las Vegas Raiders defense

The Raiders have arguably one of the best defensive players in the NFL in edge defender Maxx Crosby. But even he is coming off a down year for his standards, ranking just 25th among edge defenders in PFF overall grade (74.3). Outside of the Eastern Michigan product, the Las Vegas defense lacks talent, especially in the secondary after the departures of cornerback Jack Jones and safety Tre'von Moehrig. Despite making five picks over the first two days of the 2025 NFL Draft, the Raiders selected just one defensive player in the first three rounds.

This leaves Las Vegas with Devin White expected to start at linebacker. White played only 176 snaps in 2024 and finished outside the top 70 linebackers in PFF overall grade in each of the previous four seasons. While the Raiders’ lone defensive pick in the first three rounds of the draft was cornerback Darien Porter, they still have arguably the weakest cornerback group in the NFL.

Of the four cornerbacks on Las Vegas' roster who played at least 200 snaps last season, none finished with a 65.0-plus PFF overall grade. Former Packers cornerback Eric Stokes’ 61.3 mark was the highest of the group, and he ranked only 74th among 116 qualifiers at the position last season.