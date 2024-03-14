2024 free agency grades for all 32 teams

The first wave of free agency is officially in the books. After a flurry of moves from Monday to Thursday, more than 200 players have found a new home in the NFL. With that, we give you our recap of free agency so far, with an analysis of each team’s biggest moves.

For more information on the players your team signed, check out PFF's 2024 free agency rankings, which include three-year player grades, updated contract information and wins above replacement (WAR) numbers for all of the top NFL free agents.

Jones brings a high motor and was the Bears’ Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee in 2023, always quick to talk some trash and energize the defense. Nonetheless, this payday dramatically outpaces his down-to-down production. He does have some occasional splash plays that illustrate what made him a Day 2 draft pick, but this is probably the deal we view as the most player-friendly signing so far this offseason.

With the added and important context that there were virtually zero free-agent options at cornerback not nearing 30 years old, it makes sense that Murphy-Bunting was able to cash in big time. The former No. 39 overall pick has good size at 6-foot and 195 pounds, and he recorded four interceptions to go along with nine more pass breakups over the past two seasons. Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon used to coach defensive backs, so he’ll try to tap into Murphy-Bunting's physical gifts in his third stop.

Nichols is a rock-solid player on the interior who can contribute on all three downs, and he has some wiggle to get upfield as a pass rusher, with a low center of gravity that helps him weaponize his undersized frame. Arizona needs all the help it can get along the defensive line, and Nichols is a good start.

PFF FREE AGENCY GRADE: C

Cousins has undoubtedly proven he’s a top 10-15 quarterback in the NFL, and this is the going rate when a player of that caliber reaches unrestricted free agency. Nonetheless, we just feel like some people are hand-waving the fact he’ll be 36 years old coming off a torn Achilles. That said, his dance moves looked good at the NFL Awards, so clearly his recovery is going well.

Mooney avoids the one-year flier after a down 2023 season and gets paid a contract that reflects an understanding that his lack of production in recent years wasn’t entirely his fault, with the Bears ranking 32nd in passing yards over his rookie contract. Mooney still separated consistently on film, and now he immediately steps in as a No. 2 option at wide receiver opposite Drake London, winning in different ways than him and tight end Kyle Pitts. A reunion with former Bears general manager Ryan Pace, the man who drafted Mooney in 2020, was a perfect match for all parties.

PFF FREE AGENCY GRADE: A-

Madubuike had one of the best contract years in recent memory, making splash plays seemingly every week and improving his efficiency as a pass rusher along with a boost to his traditional stats.

The Ravens finally get their man, with Henry a target at last year’s trade deadline as Baltimore geared up for a deep playoff run. The duo of Henry and Lamar Jackson in the backfield is going to be an absolute nightmare for opposing defenses, and we can’t wait to see it in action.

PFF FREE AGENCY GRADE: B

Epenesa has two straight seasons with strong production as a pass rusher, notching pressure rates above 10% and pass-rush grades above 70.0. He’s a big edge who has gotten faster off the ball as he’s developed, and he’ll still be just 25 in Week 1 of 2024, so there could be more improvement ahead.

Jones came out of the gates of the 2023 season on fire as an interior pass rusher, and the continued growth of Ed Oliver has enabled the two to work off each other and weaponize twists and stunts on the interior more effectively. Oliver still has a quick get-off and a bursty second step in his 30s, and Buffalo needed to add more defensive linemen, so why not retain a player you know is a fit as a three- to five-technique?

Buffalo looks ready to move on from the dynamic duo of Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde, who had an incredible run as the starting safety tandem for years. Rapp is a good box defender, and the Bills structured this deal in a way that they can approach it year to year while also buying out two additional years from Rapp.

PFF FREE AGENCY GRADE: C+

Hunt becomes the fourth guard in the NFL to reach the $20 million per year mark, with the position market exploding this offseason as a response to the interior defender market doing the same for the second year running. Carolina needs to protect quarterback Bryce Young at all costs, and this is a good first step.

With the information we learned about the guard market throughout the first day of free agency, with players like Jonah Jackson signing for $51 million over three years, we really like the value and fit for Lewis in Carolina, even though he exceeded our projection like every guard has thus far. This is now basically a third-tier guard deal, and Lewis had some encouraging play in his 2023 tape with reason to believe he could continue to improve.

Jewell is a good all-around player who will love working behind the duo of Derrick Brown and A’Shawn Robinson on early downs. He can also cover tight ends and backs over the middle in coverage fairly well, even entering his age-30 season.

Good luck running the ball against the interior defensive line duo of Robinson and rising star Derrick Brown. Robinson is a monster up the middle on early downs and reunites with Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, who coached him with the Los Angeles Rams.

PFF FREE AGENCY GRADE: C+

Chicago had to get this deal done, with Johnson coming off the best season of his NFL career, and the team still managed to keep this contract outside the top five in a handful of key metrics at the cornerback position. Johnson wins by getting it down to four years, allowing him another bite at the apple when he’ll be 27 or 28, but Chicago should be happy with standing firm.

For the second year in a row, the Philadelphia Eagles helped resurrect a highly drafted running back's career behind an elite offensive line with offensive line coach/run game coordinator Jeff Stoutland maximizing the talents of his rushers. Swift faced the Chicago Bears twice a year as a member of the Detroit Lions, but he maxed out at 151 carries over his first three seasons, often dealing with minor injuries. Chicago is paying for the 2023 production, with the Miles Sanders warning sign right in front of them. Chicago’s resources would have been much better spent elsewhere.

This was a perfect marriage here, with Chicago in need of a move tight end to pair with emerging inline stud Cole Kmet, and Everett having played for new Bears offensive coordinator Shane Waldron with both the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks. Everett is tough to bring down in space and was always trusted by Justin Herbert on key downs. The Bears needed more pass catchers, and while they can still stand to add at wideout, Everett is a good get.

PFF FREE AGENCY GRADE: B-

After a few strong deals for safeties came in to start the day, this is a strong signing for Cincinnati. Stone fits well alongside Jordan Battle and Dax Hill in potential three-safety looks. The Bengals gave up one of the highest explosive pass play rates in the NFL in 2023, and Stone has the range and ball skills to turn some of those chunk gains into takeaways.

Rankins is the newest former New Orleans Saint to join the Bengals in the past couple of years, and he fills a big hole along the interior defensive line. The Rankins signing likely indicates that DJ Reader won’t be returning to Cincy, as well. Reader adds the most value as a run-stopper, something that Rankins has struggled with in recent years, posting sub-40.0 PFF run-defense grades in 2021 and 2023. Rankins should help in the pass rush, though, and give Trey Hendrickson some help with getting after opposing quarterbacks.

PFF FREE AGENCY GRADE: B+

Smith was still a handful for opposing offensive lines in 2023 and is a perfect fit as a movable chess piece for Jim Schwartz’s defense, making it very understandable he was a priority to re-sign. Don’t let the dip in sack production fool you: Smith is still a menace up front.

Hicks reunites with Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz and is a perfect veteran pairing alongside Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah. Cleveland has now lost linebackers Sione Takitaki and Anthony Walker to the Patriots and Dolphins, respectively, so they add a veteran who still moves well and was playing at a high level in 2023 before an injury knocked him out for a bit to close the year.

PFF FREE AGENCY GRADE: B

PFF FREE AGENCY GRADE: N/A

Jones was a pleasant surprise on film when putting together our free agent rankings and projections, fitting in well with Dolphins defensive coordinator Vic Fangio and now joining the team where he used to be a head coach. Denver moved on from franchise legend Justin Simmons and quickly replaced him with a recent high draft pick who put his talents on display in 2023. Nonetheless, this is an extremely strong deal for a player who has effectively never been a full-time starter at a position where guys often log 1,000 snaps in a season.

PFF FREE AGENCY GRADE: B-

Detroit appears to have made its decision between two pending free agent guards, electing to retain the veteran Glasgow over the younger Jonah Jackson, though there is still time. Glasgow can play all three interior positions, and his return to Detroit in 2023 was a win for all parties.

Robertson is a scrappy cornerback who plays above his size and adds another piece to a Lions secondary that also struck a deal to acquire former Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Carlton Davis in a trade. The interesting next step here will be whether Cam Sutton kicks inside to more of a nickel role or Detroit asks Robertson to do so after he seemed to hold up a bit better out wide with Las Vegas.

Davenport has all the talent in the world and can win with speed to power as an interior rusher and with torque off the edge. He reunites with a coaching staff he spent extensive time with in New Orleans. He barely stepped on the field in 2023, so this is a solid one-year flier. Teams will clearly keep giving that talent and upside a chance, and we can’t knock the idea, especially with a Lions team that needs more juice up front.

PFF FREE AGENCY GRADE: B+

McKinney was the best player available at safety this offseason and is a major beneficiary of the poor draft class at the position, as well. The Packers neglected the safety position almost entirely last season, and now they reverse course and make a big addition on the backend. We’ve said this too often in recent years, but on paper, this Packers defense should be very good.

The corresponding transaction of the Packers moving on from franchise legend Aaron Jones explains why they would make a splash here at the top of the market for a three-down player. Odds are A.J. Dillon may go elsewhere or return on a cheap deal to serve as the short-yardage pairing with Jacobs in the workhorse role. Jacobs wasn’t uber-efficient in 2023, but the team was a disaster in the first half of the year and he was coming off a rushing title that led to a franchise tag. Jacobs can also catch the ball well out of the backfield.

Nixon addresses two spots for Green Bay: nickel cornerback and a weapon in the return game. After the Packers made the biggest splash of the offseason thus far in the secondary with the signing of safety Xavier McKinney, they retain one of their own who has carved out a key role.

PFF FREE AGENCY GRADE: B

Houston makes its splash once and for all, with a monster two-year pact for a veteran edge rusher to pair with reigning defensive rookie of the year Will Anderson Jr. The two-year term is quite perfect, as it lines up with the two years before Houston may have to reset the quarterback market with an extension for C.J. Stroud. Hunter, Anderson and fellow free-agent addition Denico Autry will be a force up front for DeMeco Ryans’ defense.

Al-Shaair reunites with Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans, who coached him as the defensive coordinator of the San Francisco 49ers before his departure last offseason. Al-Shaair adds a tenacity in run defense that benefits any team, and he still played every down at full speed despite bumping his play time way up to over 1,100 snaps in 2023.

Autry is still a disruptive force across the defensive line that DeMeco Ryans can align in various spots to wreak havoc alongside Will Anderson Jr. and Maliek Collins. More reinforcements would make sense, but Autry is still playing at the peak of his powers in his mid-30s.

Schultz’s decision to sign in Houston proved to be one of the smartest choices of last year’s free agency period. He developed an immediate connection with rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud and made himself indispensable to offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik as a solid run blocker.

PFF FREE AGENCY GRADE: A

Pittman proved himself to be an invaluable member of the Colts' pass-catching corps, and Indianapolis couldn’t let the big-bodied, sure-handed receiver leave as the team tries to develop quarterback Anthony Richardson. The Colts win here by keeping this number in line with the second-round wide receivers who were extended last offseason (Deebo Samuel, A.J. Brown, D.K. Metcalf), and Pittman and company won by ensuring they also matched the three-year term of Samuel and Metcalf.

Stewart is a key element of the Colts' defense, serving as the anchor on the interior around which every other defensive lineman can move more freely. On/off splits contain a ton of noise, so they’re not always the best data point to observe, but the Colts' run defense was night and day with and without Stewart in 2023.

Lewis signs another deal with the team that drafted him in the second round in 2018 — and this time coming off the best year of his career as a pass rusher, with his 44 quarterback pressures double his prior career high. He’s a solid member of this edge rusher platoon in Indianapolis that has no stars but a bunch of solid players with diverse skill sets. The speed to power is there for Lewis, and more moves could help him elevate his game further.

PFF FREE AGENCY GRADE: B-

Jacksonville may still be able to retain wide receiver Calvin Ridley, but if not, this is a bit of a puzzling pivot. Davis had games where he took over, most memorably the playoff game where he went for 200 receiving yards with four touchdowns, but the week-to-week consistency in a pass-happy, high-octane Josh Allen offense was never there.

After Jacksonville acquired Cleveland at the trade deadline for just a sixth-round pick, they smartly got an extension done before the market at interior offensive line continues to grow. Trevor Lawrence needs much better protection going forward, and the Jaguars are making several moves to ensure they improve.

Jacksonville used the first pick in the third round of 2022 on center Luke Fortner, but they deserve commendation for admitting that was a miss and taking advantage of Mitch Morse getting released in Buffalo. Morse played for Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson when he was the offensive coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs, and he offers an extremely high floor as a pass protector.

PFF FREE AGENCY GRADE: C

Jones truly tethers his contract to the Aaron Donald deal, which had been seemingly treated as an outlier in recent extensions for top young interior defenders. This is a massive payday for one of the game’s best players, and Kansas City also had to do whatever it took to get this done.

Tranquill is another beneficiary of a strong season after agreeing to a one-year flier with Kansas City, representing a perfect fit in Steve Spagnuolo’s defense as a quality coverage linebacker who is also a great pass-rushing asset.

PFF FREE AGENCY GRADE: B

Realistically, this should have been about the expected price once the Chris Jones deal got done and truly tethered an interior defender contract to the Aaron Donald outlier (an outlier no more). Wilkins bet on himself in 2023 despite seemingly his entire draft class around him cashing in, and boy, did that pay off. The duo of Maxx Crosby and Wilkins is going to take this ascending Raiders defense to even greater heights in 2024.

One of the shrewd moves of the Gruden/Mayock regime was trading veteran stalwart Rodney Hudson for a third-round pick from the Arizona Cardinals and signing James to a short-term extension to take over as the starter. James has improved each season and is a quality pass protector under center who should be a big help to the next franchise quarterback in Las Vegas.

The Raiders get a respectable bridge starter in the fold but need to actually add the other end of the bridge, with the No. 13 pick currently burning a hole in their pocket. They’ll be battling the No. 11 overall pick Minnesota Vikings and No. 12 overall pick Denver Broncos to move up for a quarterback, it appears. Nonetheless, Minshew salvaged the Colts' season and earned this contract despite his capped ceiling.

PFF FREE AGENCY GRADE: B

Gilman had a career showing in a contract year 2023 campaign, with a ton of ball production as a good fit alongside Derwin James, and his deal still stayed fairly reasonable despite a lot of mid-tier safeties doing well thus far in free agency.

PFF FREE AGENCY GRADE: B-

A trade to the Los Angeles Rams and a move back to his natural spot at right guard proved to be a slam-dunk success for all parties involved. Dotson took a minor pay cut off his proven performance escalator salary for 2023 and now signs a top-of-market deal at guard just 12 months later.

This is an interesting deal for a few reasons. First, the Rams got great play at left guard from rookie Steve Avila. Second, the Rams just extended right guard Kevin Dotson to a three-year, $48 million extension last week. Third, they still have question marks at both tackle spots. However, they should have an absolutely bruising run game between the tackles. We were underwhelmed by Jackson’s pass-blocking ability in his 2023 film, but the league clearly viewed him as an ascending young player, because his market was very strong.

This is a big-time deal for Parkinson, but he’s coming off a great year as a stout in-line blocker who has improved as a pass catcher over time. Tight end Tyler Higbee could miss a lot of time in 2024 with a torn ACL suffered late in 2023, so the Rams needed to make a bigger move in smaller free agent and draft classes at the tight end position.

PFF FREE AGENCY GRADE: B

Miami moved on from Jerome Baker last week, one of the more surprising cuts of the offseason, even with the context of where Miami’s finances stood, but quickly replace him with another capable linebacker over the middle. Brooks recovered extremely quickly from a torn ACL to make it back in time for Week 1 of 2023, and he could be even more confident cutting and changing direction in 2024 and beyond.

Brewer is a perfect fit in Miami’s run scheme and carries added value since he could replace free-agent center Connor Williams, who may still re-sign in Miami, or guard Robert Hunt, who signed a colossal deal with the Carolina Panthers. Mike McDaniel can protect him as a pass protector, and he’s great at getting out to the second level in a hurry.

PFF FREE AGENCY GRADE: B+

Minnesota could be set to lose both Danielle Hunter and D.J. Wonnum on the edge, so getting younger with the talented Jonathan Greenard makes a lot of sense. Defensive coordinator Brian Flores will surely love Greenard’s ability against the run, in addition to a still-developing arsenal of pass-rush moves, with his super long arms keeping him clean against tackles as he turns the corner.

Cashman had a breakout 2023 season with the Houston Texans, flashing ability as a pass rusher and also looking smooth dropping and moving laterally in coverage. Minnesota brings the former Golden Gopher back to Minnesota, where he creates a fun tandem with 2023 undrafted rookie linebacker Ivan Pace Jr.

Van Ginkel reunites with Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores, who was his head coach for several years in Miami. We were not confident in how to approach Van Ginkel’s projection, given his injury history that trickled into this past season, but he was remarkably efficient as a pass rusher in 2023 and the advanced metrics alone certainly would’ve pointed to a stronger deal like the one he signed here.

PFF FREE AGENCY GRADE: A-

The Patriots have constantly moved Onwenu around the offensive line, appeared to have drafted a few potential replacements in recent years and waited until the guard market exploded over the past week before seemingly giving in on all of Onwenu’s wishes. Onwenu gets nearly $20 million annually but also gives up only three years of his services. The Michigan graduate negotiated his own deal after firing his agents a week before free agency, and he did remarkably well for himself in the end.

The Patriots have a ton of cash to burn and need a better situation around their next franchise quarterback, and Henry has been characterized as a leader on this offense. That said, this is a strong deal for a tight end who will turn 30 years old in 2024.

Bourne is recovering from a torn ACL and is reportedly on track to suit up in Week 1. He was in the midst of his best season when he went down. New England at least has a few reliable pass catchers in the fold, but they still need to go big-game hunting.

PFF FREE AGENCY GRADE: B+

With a lot of mid-tier and/or specific role linebackers doing well so far through the first day and a half of free agency, this is a good value for Gay. New Orleans gets a solid third linebacker to pair with Demario Davis and Pete Werner.

PFF FREE AGENCY GRADE: B

The most favorable way to look at this deal is that the Giants effectively used the draft capital they acquired for interior defender Leonard Williams to land a younger player looking for a second contract instead of a third contract. Burns addresses arguably the biggest need on this Giants roster and should have a lot less attention on him all the time now playing alongside Dexter Lawrence and Kayvon Thibodeaux.

Runyan is a solid, durable player, and the Giants desperately needed to improve on the interior of their offensive line. However, while Runyan started every game in 2023, the Packers began rotating in second-year guard Sean Rhyan, and eventually, the snap counts were about 50-50 between the two.

The Saquon Barkley era has ended in New York, and the Giants' brass turns to a familiar face in Singletary, whom general manager Joe Schoen helped scout with the Buffalo Bills and Brian Daboll coached as the offensive coordinator. Singletary was solid in Houston in a fairly sizable role, beating out Dameon Pierce for the starting job.

PFF FREE AGENCY GRADE: A-

Simpson will be the puller in the run game quite often, a big mauler in tight spaces who will clear some gaping holes for Breece Hall on occasion. He comes in as a cheaper replacement for the recently released Laken Tomlinson, who was not playing up to the level of his contract signed in 2022.

Kinlaw does have some flashes on tape, but this contract is a good example of the benefit of being an early draft pick when looking for another contract. Nonetheless, it’s not a crazy number on a one-year flier that addresses an area of clear need, with Kinlaw reuniting with Jets head coach Robert Saleh and perhaps providing a spark on 400-500 snaps.

PFF FREE AGENCY GRADE: B

This is textbook Howie Roseman on display. Eagles edge defenders Haason Reddick and Josh Sweat are the subjects of trade talks as they enter the final year of their respective contracts, and Philadelphia could trade one or both with an in-house replacement at the ready. Huff is as good a pure pass rusher off the edge as any player in the league, and the Eagles have always deployed the platoon-style approach that should fit his playstyle the best.

This is a shocker. The Philadelphia Eagles not only spend at the top of the market for a running back here, but they also poach a former No. 2 overall pick of the New York Giants. There is probably an element to the running back market today that suggests teams may finally feel we’ve hit the inflection point of the market contraction for the position, but there also may not be a running back selected in the top 50 draft picks based on these contracts. Jalen Hurts and Barkley will be a dynamic duo in the zone-read game, and Barkley can be a pass-catching weapon, which Philadelphia could stand to add, as well as an improved pass blocker.

PFF FREE AGENCY GRADE: B+

We called our shot here on Queen becoming the next Tremaine Edmunds type signing, a fourth-year breakout of sorts — carrying over a strong second half of 2022 — who earned Pro Bowl honors as a former first-rounder. However, Pittsburgh was able to anchor this deal to the other upper mid-tier linebacker deals signed this offseason instead of closer to the true top of the market. Queen is a great fit alongside Elandon Roberts, though coverage will be a bit of a concern over the middle, with two disruptive forces coming downhill. And it's a great value.

PFF FREE AGENCY GRADE: B+

Gross-Matos wasn’t a great fit in Ejiro Evero’s base 3-4 defense as a big defensive end (6-foot-5 and 265 pounds), and he was never all that productive in Carolina throughout his contract. San Francisco must have really liked him as a prospect when he was the No. 38 overall pick in 2020 because this move is a bit of a head-scratcher.

Floyd’s career arc is a funny one, with his rookie contract in Chicago a story of a player who was uber-athletic and disruptive but could never get the sack numbers to match. Now as a veteran with the Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills, Floyd’s sack numbers exceed his down-to-down impact, and San Francisco paid for that a bit here.

PFF FREE AGENCY GRADE: C+

Williams uses the added leverage of a trade to sign a very strong extension for the second time in his career, earning a slight raise over the three-year, $63 million deal he signed with the New York Giants before they traded him to Seattle at last year’s deadline. Williams was also arguably the best Seahawks defender over the second half of the season, so this wasn’t just about that; it was earned.

Fant should take on an even larger role in Seattle’s offense with the team moving on from both Will Dissly and Colby Parkinson this offseason, and his abilities after the catch were on display in 2023 when he was called upon. Improved pass protection for Geno Smith should hopefully enable him to work through his progressions and find Fant more frequently going forward.

PFF FREE AGENCY GRADE: B-

This contract is a win for Baker Mayfield, the Buccaneers and the NFL at large. A true mid-tier market is developing at quarterback, which had long been a challenge. Tampa Bay gives itself an out after each year, and Baker gets the major payday he deserves.

Evans just keeps on rolling along and emphatically proved his worth in something of a prove-it year after the two sides were unable to agree on an early extension. The “win” from his perspective is that this could amount to a one-year, $29 million contract. The win from Tampa Bay’s side is keeping the total value in check.

This is a very nice reunion for the Bucs. Whitehead, whom they drafted in 2018, has played more than 900 snaps in each of the past five seasons and has a ton of versatility. In his final two seasons in Tampa before going to the Jets, he played free safety and strong safety at about the same rate, whereas in New York he was primarily used as a free safety. Having him and Antoine Winfield Jr. on the backend should give Todd Bowles two versatile safeties who can play all over the field and cause confusion for opposing offenses.

PFF FREE AGENCY GRADE: A-

Ridley was the big fish on the market once all of the top wideouts either re-signed or got franchise-tagged. For most of free agency, it seemed that Ridley’s options were the Jaguars or Patriots, but the Titans came in toward the end with a strong offer to close the deal. The Titans did have a need at wide receiver, but there is some risk to paying Ridley more than $90 million when he’s going to turn 30 in December. Tennessee is also paying Ridley as a top-10 wide receiver even though he ranked 45th in PFF receiving grade, 50th in yards per route run and in the top 25 in drop rate this past season.

Tennessee desperately needed help across the offensive line, and center was a smart place to start with Aaron Brewer on the way out in free agency. Will Levis gets a veteran who can pass block as well as any center across the league, one with the potential for continued growth as he works under offensive line coach Bill Callahan.

Tennessee is set to lose Derrick Henry, and no running back can fill that void, so the team is pairing Pollard with 2023 rookie Tyjae Spears. Both players can do it all, in particular catching the ball cleanly without having to slow down to gather, and their presence on the field will never be a tell. Perhaps a short-yardage/bell-cow type could be a welcome addition, as well. Nonetheless, until the Titans massively upgrade their offensive line, it won’t matter who is in the backfield.

PFF FREE AGENCY GRADE: B

Armstrong is a proven perfect fit with new Commanders head coach Dan Quinn, who immediately helped him take his game to new heights upon arriving in Dallas three years ago. Washington could still stand to make another move at edge rusher, with Armstrong more a rotational piece than a top guy, but linebacker Frankie Luvu also adds another pass rush element.

Ekeler brings the pass-catching element to Washington, which lost Antonio Gibson in free agency to the New England Patriots. Ekeler’s pairing with Brian Robinson is a perfect complement of skills in the backfield.

The Washington Commanders join the New England Patriots as a team picking in the top three of the draft that probably doesn’t want a young player backing up a top draft pick, with Jacoby Brissett and Mariota now serving as bridges to the future. Mariota was the No. 2 overall pick back in 2015 and can now mentor the No. 2 pick in 2024. In addition, his athleticism and mobility, paired with a big arm, is the profile of quarterback Kliff Kingsbury likes to work with.