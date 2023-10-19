Fantasy Football WR Report: Man, zone coverage performance ahead of NFL Week 7

• D.K. Metcalf in line for his best game of the season: Metcalf’s underlying receiving metrics and favorable matchup against the Cardinals' zone defense give him a chance to bag his first top-15 PPR finish of the year.

• A down week coming for Michael Pittman Jr: Pittman has not posted overly encouraging numbers against man coverage this season. He faces the Browns' elite man coverage defense in Week 7, making him a potential fade this week.

• Curtis Samuel can continue his strong fantasy production: Samuel makes for a perfect good flex option this week, as he has a favorable matchup against the Giants' man coverage unit.

This fantasy football WR report is an extension of PFF's wide receiver grades, which also detail how each receiver performs against man and zone coverages.

The additional fantasy-related detail — including opponent coverage tendencies — gives you just one more edge to help you dominate your fantasy leagues this season.

Week 7 opponent: Seattle Seahawks

Man coverage rank: 30th (13.2%)

30th (13.2%) Zone coverage rank: 2nd (86.5%)

Versus man

Versus zone

• The Seahawks have played zone coverage at the second-highest rate this season.

• The Seahawks' zone coverage has been middle of the pack this season. The team has earned a 67.1 team coverage grade (17th) and allowed 5.99 yards per coverage target (17th).

• Michael Wilson draws another favorable matchup. He’s managed 0.47 fantasy points per route run against zone, tied for 19th among qualifying wide receivers this season.

• Wilson is far and away the Cardinals' leader in receiving grade against zone coverage (78.9).

• Wilson was mentioned as a flex option last week and tied for the team lead in receiving yards. He will again be in flex territory, especially with six teams on a bye.

Week 7 opponent: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Man coverage rank: 20th (21.8%)

20th (21.8%) Zone coverage rank: 11th (77.6%)

Versus man

Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points Mack Hollins 25 1 7 100.0% 8.0% 1.7 KhaDarel Hodge 11 2 25 76.0% 18.2% 4.5 Van Jefferson 37 1 8 75.0% 8.1% 1.8 Scott Miller 10 0 0 0.0% 10.0% 0 Drake London 39 5 60 91.7% 33.3% 23

Versus zone

Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points Mack Hollins 103 11 177 83.1% 18.5% 28.7 KhaDarel Hodge 47 2 20 55.0% 6.4% 4 Van Jefferson 140 7 102 93.1% 10.0% 17.2 Scott Miller 41 3 14 -28.6% 7.3% 4.4 Drake London 169 21 269 75.1% 17.8% 47.9

• The Buccaneers defense has played zone coverage at an above-average rate this season.

• Tampa Bay has allowed 7.46 yards per coverage target in zone, the sixth-worst mark in the league.

• The Falcons wide receivers have earned comparable target rates against zone coverage, with Drake London and Mack Hollins having similar success.

• London and Hollins are the only Falcons wide receivers managing league-average fantasy points per route run (0.28) this season.

• They haven’t been outstanding by any means, but this is a matchup to potentially take advantage of, especially for London, who also is the clear team leader in receiving grade against zone (75.9).

Week 7 opponent: Detroit Lions

Man coverage rank: T-16th (22.5%)

T-16th (22.5%) Zone coverage rank: 12th (77.3%)

Versus man

Versus zone

• The Lions have played zone coverage at an above-average rate this season.

• The Lions have been slightly above average in team coverage grade (71.1) and yards allowed per coverage snap (5.71), making them a somewhat tougher test for the Ravens wide receivers.

• Rookie Zay Flowers remains the lone Baltimore wide receiver worth trusting this week. He is the only one to deliver strong marks in fantasy points per route run (0.45) against zone (23rd), and he is the clear leader in receiving grade against zone (77.4).

• The rest of the Baltimore wide receivers are all well below average in both fantasy points per route run and receiving grade against zone coverage this season and should be avoided in a tougher matchup.

Week 7 opponent: New England Patriots

Man coverage rank: T-8th (27.9%)

T-8th (27.9%) Zone coverage rank: T-26th (68.1%)

Versus man

Versus zone

• The Patriots defense has played man coverage at a top-10 rate this season.

• New England has been about league average in yards allowed per coverage snap (6.04) and yards allowed per coverage target (7.6) in man this season.

• The Patriots team coverage grade in man (59.0) ranks 19th in the league.

• Stefon Diggs has dominated man coverage this season, producing 0.81 fantasy points per route run (4th) against man.

• Diggs is a locked-in elite fantasy starter and DFS play this week, while the rest of the Bills wide receivers have struggled against man, all ranking outside of the top 50 wide receivers in fantasy points per route run against those coverages.

• Gabe Davis, the likely next player in consideration for starting lineups among the Bills wide receivers, has managed just a 64.4 receiving grade versus man (58th) and 0.22 fantasy points per route run versus man (68th).

Week 7 opponent: BYE WEEK

Versus man

Versus zone

Week 7 opponent: Las Vegas Raiders

Man coverage rank: 19th (22.0%)

19th (22.0%) Zone coverage rank: 17th (75.5%)

Versus man

Versus zone

• The Raiders have played a league-average rate of man and zone coverage this season.

• The Raiders' man coverage defense has been much worse than their zone coverage. They have given up a league-worst 8.51 yards per coverage snap in man but a third-best 5.14 yards per coverage snap in zone.

• With Tyson Bagent likely starting at quarterback for Chicago this week, D.J. Moore is the only Bears wide receiver to trust as he ranks among the top 15 in fantasy points per route run against both man (0.70) and zone (0.53).

Week 7 opponent: BYE WEEK

Versus man

Versus zone

Week 7 opponent: Indianapolis Colts

Man coverage rank: 32nd (10.4%)

32nd (10.4%) Zone coverage rank: 1st (87.3%)

Versus man

Versus zone

• The Colts have played zone coverage at the highest rate in the league through six weeks.

• Indianapolis ranks 24th in team coverage grade (62.6) and 23rd in yards per coverage snap (6.57) in zone this season.

• Amari Cooper ranks just 45th in fantasy points per route run (0.36) against zone but draws a favorable matchup against the Colts to bring that number up this week.

• As the next option, Elijah Moore ranks 94th in fantasy points per route run against zone, but because of the good matchup, he can be a fringe flex play in deeper leagues.

Week 7 opponent: BYE WEEK

Versus man

Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points Brandin Cooks 47 3 18 100.0% 10.6% 10.8 Michael Gallup 56 5 58 32.8% 14.3% 10.8 KaVontae Turpin 6 3 42 83.3% 66.7% 13.2 CeeDee Lamb 59 12 194 61.3% 25.4% 37.4 Jalen Tolbert 17 3 30 50.0% 17.7% 6 Jalen Brooks 3 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0

Versus zone

Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points Brandin Cooks 98 10 91 81.3% 18.4% 19.1 Michael Gallup 117 13 145 67.6% 20.5% 27.5 KaVontae Turpin 20 2 9 33.3% 10.0% 2.9 CeeDee Lamb 139 22 281 65.1% 19.4% 50.1 Jalen Tolbert 53 4 41 97.6% 11.3% 8.1 Jalen Brooks 3 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0

Week 7 opponent: Green Bay Packers

Man coverage rank: 29th (14.9%)

29th (14.9%) Zone coverage rank: 3rd (83.7%)

Versus man

Versus zone

• The Packers have played the third-most snaps in zone coverage this season.

• Green Bay has been among the 10 best teams in limiting yards per coverage target (5.65) and explosive pass plays (11.0%) in zone coverage this season.

• Marvin Mims is the clear leader among the Broncos wide receivers in fantasy points per route run (0.67), which ranks fourth among all qualifying wide receivers. The issue is that he isn’t getting the opportunity, and the Packers’ ability to limit explosive plays means he should be avoided.

• Courtland Sutton has managed two touchdowns against zone coverage this season, which has helped him average more fantasy points per route run (0.42) against zone than Jerry Jeudy (0.32). However, Jeudy has a higher target rate, receiving grade (71.8) and yards per route run average (2.03) than Sutton.

• Options are limited this week. Jeudy and Sutton should be considered fringe WR3/4 options, respectively.

Week 7 opponent: Baltimore Ravens

Man coverage rank: 6th (30.2%)

6th (30.2%) Zone coverage rank: T-26th (68.1%)

Versus man

Versus zone

• The Ravens have played man coverage at the sixth-highest rate this season.

• The Ravens have been among the 10-best teams in yards allowed per coverage snap (4.76) and yards allowed per coverage target (6.0) in man coverage.

• The Ravens are also tied for the third-best rate in explosive plays allowed (8.6%), and they rank fifth in team coverage grade (67.5) in man coverage.

• Amon-Ra St. Brown is coming off an overall PPR WR1 week against the Buccaneers but draws a tougher matchup this week, though he is still a top-12 wide receiver option in Week 7.

• St. Brown ranks 34th among wide receivers in fantasy points per route run (0.44) and 26th in receiving grade (74.7) against man.

• Josh Reynolds has had significant success against man coverage this season, earning an 87.5 receiving grade (ninth) and averaging 0.67 fantasy points per route run (tied for 14th) against man.

• Reynolds could continue to succeed this week, even against a good Ravens defense, making him a potential flex play for Week 7.

Week 7 opponent: Denver Broncos

Man coverage rank: 22nd (21.3%)

22nd (21.3%) Zone coverage rank: 14th (76.6%)

Versus man

Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points Samori Toure 11 0 0 0.0% 9.1% 0 Christian Watson 5 1 1 100.0% 20.0% 7.1 Jayden Reed 30 1 30 93.3% 26.7% 4 Romeo Doubs 36 3 22 63.6% 19.4% 11.2 Dontayvion Wicks 23 2 40 50.0% 26.1% 12 Malik Heath 5 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0

Versus zone

Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points Samori Toure 43 4 59 89.8% 18.6% 9.9 Christian Watson 44 4 115 50.4% 22.7% 15.5 Jayden Reed 93 12 180 63.9% 18.3% 42 Romeo Doubs 118 18 206 82.5% 23.7% 50.6 Dontayvion Wicks 76 5 55 83.6% 10.5% 10.5 Malik Heath 16 0 0 0.0% 25.0% 0

• The Broncos have played zone coverage at an above-average rate this season.

• Denver has allowed an explosive play on 19.8% of its zone-coverage snaps this season, the worst rate in the NFL.

• Denver’s zone defense has the worst success rate (34.3%) on a per-play basis and has allowed 8.63 yards per coverage snap, both of which rank as the worst marks in the league.

• Christian Watson has not cracked the top-24 PPR wide receivers in his two games back. However, he has managed 3.03 yards per route run versus zone in those two games and has still been above average in fantasy points per route run (0.35). Expect Watson’s best fantasy performance of the year (to date) this week against the Broncos.

Week 7 opponent: BYE WEEK

Versus man

Versus zone

Week 7 opponent: Cleveland Browns

Man coverage rank: 1st (43.3%)

1st (43.3%) Zone coverage rank: 32nd (54.2%)

Versus man

Versus zone

• The Browns have played the highest rate of man coverage this season.

• Cleveland’s man defense has allowed positive EPA on 26.2% of plays, and just 27.9% of plays have resulted in a first down or touchdown. Both of these rank first among the league's defenses.

• The Browns’ man defense also allows just 3.69 yards per coverage snap and 5.2 yards per coverage target, also the best marks in the league.

• Michael Pittman Jr. has been the PPR WR15 through the season's first six weeks but has a difficult matchup in Week 7 against the Browns' stout man coverage defense.

• Pittman has managed just 0.30 fantasy points per route run (53rd) and a 65.5 receiving grade (50th) against man coverage this season.

• It’s easier said than done, but Pittman should be avoided where possible this week.

Week 7 opponent: New Orleans Saints

Man coverage rank: 2nd (34.1%)

2nd (34.1%) Zone coverage rank: 31st (63.6%)

Versus man

Versus zone

• The Saints have played man coverage at the second-highest rate in the NFL.

• New Orleans’ man coverage defense is allowing a first down or touchdown on just 28.3% of plays and just 5.5 yards per coverage target, and both are the second-best marks in the league this season.

• Calvin Ridley leads Jacksonville’s wide receivers in fantasy points per route run against man (0.38) but is tied for 39th among all wide receivers, putting him just above league average.

• Ridley is also seeing a much lower target rate against man coverage than his teammates Christian Kirk and Zay Jones, pushing him into low-end WR2 territory at best in a tough matchup on Thursday night.

Week 7 opponent: Los Angeles Chargers

Man coverage rank: 24th (18.5%)

24th (18.5%) Zone coverage rank: T-8th (80.4%)

Versus man

Versus zone

• The Chargers have played zone coverage at a top-10 rate this season.

• The Chargers have earned a 55.1 team coverage grade in zone this season, 28th among teams.

• The Chargers’ zone defense owns some of the worst ranks in the league: The team ranks 28th in first downs and touchdowns allowed on a per-play basis (37.8%), 30th in yards allowed per coverage target (8.8) and 31st in explosive play rate allowed (18.5%).

• Rashee Rice continues to be one of the most efficient wide receivers in the league, especially against zone coverage, earning 0.80 fantasy points per route run, which is tied for the second-best mark with Cooper Kupp and behind only Tyreek Hill (1.11).

• With injuries potentially cutting down on the Kansas City wide receiver rotation, Rice stands out as a player who should be more involved this week. And even if he doesn't get a significant jump in playing time, his target rate should help make him a potential flex option in a great matchup.

Week 7 opponent: Chicago Bears

Man coverage rank: 25th (18.0%)

25th (18.0%) Zone coverage rank: T-8th (80.4%)

Versus man

Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points Davante Adams 56 12 136 77.9% 37.5% 43.6 DeAndre Carter 8 1 5 -40.0% 25.0% 1.5 Kristian Wilkerson 9 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0 Jakobi Meyers 45 7 62 77.4% 24.4% 19.2 Hunter Renfrow 24 1 7 85.7% 4.2% 1.7 Tre Tucker 17 1 48 87.5% 11.8% 5.8

Versus zone

Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points Davante Adams 153 27 335 75.2% 24.8% 60.5 DeAndre Carter 22 1 16 -18.8% 9.1% 2.6 Kristian Wilkerson 18 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0 Jakobi Meyers 128 23 273 81.0% 25.0% 68.3 Hunter Renfrow 77 5 52 82.7% 10.4% 10.2 Tre Tucker 34 1 9 66.7% 5.9% 1.9

• The Bears have played zone coverage at a top-10 rate this season.

• Chicago’s zone defense has allowed 8.5 yards per coverage target and 7.20 yards per coverage snap, which both rank as the sixth-worst mark in the league.

• Jakobi Meyers is the PPR WR14 this season despite missing a game. He leads the Raiders wide receivers with 0.53 fantasy points per route run against zone, tied for the 12th-best mark among all wide receivers this season.

• Meyers and Davante Adams are both must-start receivers. They have ideal target rates and success rates against zone coverage in a favorable matchup this week.

Week 7 opponent: Pittsburgh Steelers

Man coverage rank: 7th (28.8%)

7th (28.8%) Zone coverage rank: 25th (69.8%)

Versus man

Versus zone

• The Steelers have played man coverage at a top-10 rate this season.

• The Steelers have earned a 57.2 team coverage grade (21st) and have allowed a 16.7% explosive play rate (tied for 23rd) in man coverage this season.

• Cooper Kupp hasn’t faced much man coverage since his return this season, but his 50% target rate on limited snaps is encouraging.

• Puka Nacua has a decent sample size against man this season and hasn’t fared nearly as well as he has against zone, as he's managed just 0.34 fantasy points per route run against man.

• Nacua’s target rate (18.0%) and receiving grade (63.7) being the lowest among the team’s starters against man should also have fantasy managers tempering expectations for the rookie wide receiver this week.

Week 7 opponent: Kansas City Chiefs

Man coverage rank: 5th (31.7%)

5th (31.7%) Zone coverage rank: 28th (66.1%)

Versus man

Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points Keenan Allen 67 17 177 50.3% 31.3% 52.7 Mike Williams 39 7 130 60.8% 28.2% 26 Keelan Doss 4 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0 Joshua Palmer 61 9 143 74.8% 19.7% 23.3 Derius Davis 4 1 3 -166.7% 25.0% 1.3 Quentin Johnston 26 2 1 -500.0% 11.5% 2.1

Versus zone

Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points Keenan Allen 136 25 342 66.4% 24.3% 65.2 Mike Williams 68 12 119 54.6% 20.6% 23.9 Keelan Doss 5 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0 Joshua Palmer 107 6 77 87.0% 15.0% 19.7 Derius Davis 13 3 21 -71.4% 23.1% 5.1 Quentin Johnston 55 4 43 69.8% 16.4% 8.3

• The Chiefs have played man coverage at a top-five rate this season.

• Kansas City’s man defense is allowing positive EPA on only 31.4% of plays, the second-best mark in the league.

• The Chiefs’ man defense also ranks among the 10 best in defensive success rate (58.6%), explosive plays allowed (8.6%) and yards allowed per coverage snap (4.69).

• Keenan Allen faced an elite man coverage team in the Cowboys in Week 6, finishing the week as the PPR WR5, confirming that he is a matchup-proof play on a weekly basis.

• Allen ranks tied for fifth among all wide receivers in fantasy points per route run (0.79) and seventh in receiving grade (88.6) versus man coverage this season.

• Joshua Palmer was a fade last week, and he finished as PPR WR38. He will continue to be a WR4-type play at best this week against another difficult matchup.

• Palmer’s 62.6 receiving grade versus man ranks 63rd, and his 0.38 fantasy points per route run against man rank 38th.

Week 7 opponent: Philadelphia Eagles

Man coverage rank: 11th (25.8%)

11th (25.8%) Zone coverage rank: 21st (73.7%)

Versus man

Versus zone

• The Eagles have played man coverage at an above-average rate this season.

• The Eagles rank among the five best teams in first down and touchdown rate allowed (28.6%) and yards allowed per coverage target (5.9) in man this season.

• Tyreek Hill (0.66) and Jaylen Waddle (0.50) rank among the top 25 wide receivers in fantasy points per route run against man coverage this season.

• Hill owns the second-best receiving grade versus man (91.2), while Waddle ranks 18th (80.2) in that regard.

• Fantasy managers can temper expectations a bit for both options in a tougher matchup, but both should still make it into starting lineups.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS

Week 7 opponent: San Francisco 49ers

Man coverage rank: 21st (21.5%)

21st (21.5%) Zone coverage rank: 13th (77.2%)

Versus man

Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points K.J. Osborn 46 5 55 61.8% 17.4% 10.5 Brandon Powell 18 2 16 56.3% 22.2% 3.6 Justin Jefferson 31 8 136 64.0% 38.7% 27.6 Jordan Addison 45 3 23 56.5% 15.6% 11.3

Versus zone

• The 49ers have played zone coverage at an above-average rate this season.

• San Francisco has been one of the best teams in the league in zone, allowing a first down or touchdown on just 22.0% of plays (second), just 5.6 yards per coverage target (first) and an explosive play rate of just 6.2% (first).

• With Justin Jefferson on injured reserve, the Vikings do not have a wide receiver who has cracked the top 30 in fantasy points per route against zone.

• Jordan Addison should be considered more of a WR3 this coming week.

Week 7 opponent: Buffalo Bills

Man coverage rank: T-16th (22.5%)

T-16th (22.5%) Zone coverage rank: 15th (76.2%)

Versus man

Versus zone

• The Bills have played an average rate of man and zone coverage this season.

• Buffalo’s coverage weakness has come in man coverage, where the team has allowed 12.1 yards per coverage target and an explosive play rate of 30.0%, which are both the worst marks in the league.

• The Bills zone coverage has been more successful, coming up with the league’s best interception per target rate (5.3%) and allowing just 5.36 yards per coverage target, the sixth-best mark in the league.

• Consider this another neutral matchup for the Patriots wide receivers, who have had little success against man coverage. Only Demario Douglas and Kendrick Bourne have been productive against zone, making them the only viable flex options for fantasy purposes this week.

Week 7 opponent: Jacksonville Jaguars

Man coverage rank: 23rd (18.7%)

23rd (18.7%) Zone coverage rank: 10th (80.3%)

Versus man

Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points Michael Thomas 51 10 92 79.3% 33.3% 19.2 Keith Kirkwood 4 0 0 0.0% 25.0% 0 Lynn Bowden 2 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0 Rashid Shaheed 46 4 69 94.2% 15.2% 16.9 Chris Olave 53 9 163 60.1% 30.2% 25.3

Versus zone

Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points Michael Thomas 168 21 237 82.7% 17.3% 44.7 Kirk Merritt 2 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0 Keith Kirkwood 28 1 1 100.0% 10.7% 1.1 Lynn Bowden 12 0 0 0.0% 8.3% 0 Rashid Shaheed 134 12 229 76.9% 13.4% 40.9 Chris Olave 169 23 251 66.5% 22.5% 54.1

• The Jaguars have played zone coverage at a top-10 rate this season.

• Jacksonville’s zone defense has earned a 90.1 team coverage grade, the third-best mark in the league.

• Jacksonville’s zone defense has allowed a first down or touchdown on just 30.5% of plays and has a success rate of 50.9%, both the sixth-best marks in the league.

• The Saints wide receivers all rank below the top 50 in fantasy points per route run against zone, with Chris Olave ranking the highest at 57th (0.32).

• Consider this a below-average matchup for Olave and the rest of the Saints wide receiver corps.

Week 7 opponent: Washington Commanders

Man coverage rank: 14th (24.9%)

14th (24.9%) Zone coverage rank: 19th (74.2%)

Versus man

Versus zone

• The Commanders have played a league-average rate of both man and zone coverage this season.

• The Commanders have allowed more than 8.0 yards per coverage target in both man (8.1) and zone (8.7), making them a good matchup for opposing wideouts.

• The Giants do not have any standout wide receivers against man or zone, but it is worth noting that Wan’Dale Robinson has been on the rise as of late and has emerged as the team’s top slot wide receiver.

• Robinson leads the team’s wide receivers in yards per route run against both zone (1.33) and man (2.50).

• Robinson is also seeing high-end target rates against both coverages and should have a great chance to produce this week as a flex option for teams affected by bye weeks and injuries.

Week 7 opponent: BYE WEEK

Versus man

Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points Randall Cobb 47 1 12 8.3% 10.6% 2.2 Irvin Charles 4 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0 Mecole Hardman Jr. 6 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0 Allen Lazard 54 5 49 98.0% 13.0% 9.9 Garrett Wilson 60 10 75 78.7% 30.0% 17.5 Xavier Gipson 3 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0

Versus zone

Week 7 opponent: Miami Dolphins

Man coverage rank: 15th (24.3%)

15th (24.3%) Zone coverage rank: 18th (74.3%)

Versus man

Versus zone

• The Dolphins have played an average rate of both man and zone coverage this season.

• Miami has been a bit below league average in defensive success rate in both man (50.0%) and zone (42.4%) coverage this season, making them a fine matchup for opposing wide receivers.

• A.J. Brown has been the clear top option for the Eagles, ranking inside the top 20 wide receivers in fantasy points per route run against man (0.69) and zone (0.47) this season.

• Brown also leads all wide receivers in receiving grade versus man (92.0) and ranks sixth against zone (87.2).

• DeVonta Smith is the question mark among this group, as he has only been slightly above average in fantasy points per route run against both man (0.33) and zone (0.29).

• Smith continues to be a low-end WR2/high-end WR3 for now in an above-average matchup.

Week 7 opponent: Los Angeles Rams

Man coverage rank: 28th (15.9%)

28th (15.9%) Zone coverage rank: 6th (82.6%)

Versus man

Versus zone

• The Rams have played zone coverage at the sixth-highest rate this season.

• The Rams zone coverage unit has earned a 45.7 team coverage grade, the worst mark in the league.

• George Pickens has managed 0.40 fantasy points per route run, the 37th-best mark among all wide receivers. He is the clear leader among all Steelers wide receivers.

• Pickens could potentially have to share targets with a returning Diontae Johnson — if Johnson is activated this week — but can still be considered a decent WR3 option against the Rams.

Week 7 opponent: Minnesota Vikings

Man coverage rank: 18th (22.4%)

18th (22.4%) Zone coverage rank: 16th (76.1%)

Versus man

Versus zone

• The Vikings have played a league-average rate of both man and zone coverage this season.

• Minnesota ranks among the worst teams in the league in defensive success rate in both man (43.1%) and zone (44.0%) this season.

• After two quieter weeks, expect Brandon Aiyuk to have a much better game against a susceptible Minnesota defense.

• Aiyuk is tied for the second-best mark in fantasy points per route run against man (0.84) and is ninth against zone (0.58).

• Aiyuk also has a top-five receiving grade against both man (89.0) and zone (91.9) this season.

Week 7 opponent: Arizona Cardinals

Man coverage rank: 26th (17.4%)

26th (17.4%) Zone coverage rank: 7th (81.4%)

Versus man

Versus zone

• The Cardinals have played zone coverage at a top-10 rate this season.

• Arizona’s zone coverage ranks as the second-worst in the league in team coverage grade (45.8), first down and touchdown rate allowed (42.9%), yards allowed per coverage target (9.3) and defensive success rate (39.0%). Needless to say, this is a great matchup for opposing wide receivers.

• D.K. Metcalf should be in for a big game. Despite having yet to finish inside the top-15 PPR wide receivers this season, he has earned the 16th-best receiving grade (80.0) and posted 0.48 fantasy points per route run (28th) against zone coverage.

• Tyler Lockett’s team-leading target rate against zone is also an encouraging sign that both top Seattle wide receivers can do some damage in a very favorable matchup this coming week.

Week 7 opponent: Atlanta Falcons

Man coverage rank: 13th (25.2%)

13th (25.2%) Zone coverage rank: 22nd (72.7%)

Versus man

Versus zone

• The Falcons have played man coverage at an above-average rate this season.

• Atlanta’s man coverage defense has been a neutral opponent for wide receivers, ranking around league average in yards allowed per coverage snap (5.76), yards allowed per coverage target (7.5) and explosive play rate allowed (13.7%).

• Chris Godwin has been one of the best wide receivers in the league against man coverage, averaging 0.68 fantasy points per route run (12th) and producing an 89.0 receiving grade (tied for fifth).

• Godwin has also averaged 3.91 yards per route run against man, which ranks as the sixth-best mark at the position. He should be considered a strong play this week.

• Mike Evans hasn’t had as much production against man coverage to date this season, but his target rate and success against zone — he ranks eighth in fantasy points per route run (0.59) against zone — will allow plenty of opportunities to produce this week as a strong WR2 option.

Week 7 opponent: BYE WEEK

Versus man

Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points DeAndre Hopkins 43 10 148 82.4% 34.9% 24.8 Chris Moore 20 2 41 85.4% 15.0% 6.1 Nick Westbrook-Ikhine 43 5 67 44.8% 16.3% 17.7 Colton Dowell 2 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0 Kyle Philips 3 0 0 0.0% 33.3% 0 Treylon Burks 25 4 24 41.7% 24.0% 6.4

Versus zone

Week 7 opponent: New York Giants

Man coverage rank: 4th (32.8%)

4th (32.8%) Zone coverage rank: 29th (65.9%)

Versus man

Versus zone

• The Giants have played man coverage at a top-five rate this season.

• The Giants also rank among the 10 worst man defenses in first down and touchdown rate allowed (45.3%), yards allowed per coverage target (8.2) and explosive play rate allowed (19.7%).

• Curtis Samuel has found himself heavily involved in the Commanders offense this season. As a result, he leads the team in fantasy points per route run against man coverage (0.45), 32nd among qualifying wide receivers this season.

• Samuel stands out as the Commanders’ second-best receiving option behind only Terry McLaurin heading into this week and now draws a favorable matchup to continue his solid production.

