Fantasy Football WR Report: Man, zone coverage performance ahead of NFL Week 6

• A great spot for the rookie first-rounder to step up: With Justin Jefferson on IR, Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison has a great opportunity to showcase his star potential against the Chicago Bears’ zone-heavy defense.
• Another great test for the Dallas Cowboys’ man-heavy defense: After keeping Brandon Aiyuk quiet in Week 5, Dallas draws another great receiver against man coverage this week.
• A deep-league rookie play in a favorable matchup: Arizona Cardinals’ Michael Wilson has been one of the league’s most effective receivers against zone coverage and draws a great matchup in Week 6.
Estimated reading time: 10 minutes
This fantasy football WR report is an extension of PFF's wide receiver grades, which also detail how each receiver performs against man and zone coverages.
The additional fantasy-related detail — including opponent coverage tendencies — gives you just one more edge to help you dominate your fantasy leagues this season.
Arizona Cardinals
Week 6 opponent: Los Angeles Rams
- Man coverage rank: 26th (17.1%)
- Zone coverage rank: 8th (81.3%)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Zach Pascal
|6
|1
|9
|88.9%
|16.7%
|1.9
|Marquise Brown
|45
|9
|122
|60.7%
|33.3%
|33.2
|Rondale Moore
|36
|4
|38
|71.1%
|16.7%
|7.8
|Michael Wilson
|38
|0
|0
|0.0%
|2.6%
|0
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Zach Pascal
|23
|3
|10
|-30.0%
|21.7%
|4
|Greg Dortch
|2
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|Marquise Brown
|119
|16
|178
|74.7%
|23.5%
|39.8
|Rondale Moore
|93
|7
|43
|-11.6%
|10.8%
|11.3
|Michael Wilson
|94
|15
|255
|72.5%
|19.2%
|52.5
• The Rams have lined up in zone coverage at a top-10 rate this season.
• As a team, they have earned the lowest zone-coverage grade (42.0) in the league through five weeks.
• Rookie wide receiver Michael Wilson‘s role has increased in recent weeks. And while he is coming off a quiet game against a man-heavy Bengals defense, he has a much better matchup this week.
• Wilson ranks top-10 among qualifying receivers in fantasy points per route run (0.56) against zone coverage. He also leads all Cardinals receivers in receiving grade against zone coverage (75.4) this season.
• Wilson should garner a much higher target rate this week against the Rams’ zone-heavy defense. He is worthy of a potential flex play in deeper leagues.
♦ Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages
Atlanta Falcons
Week 6 opponent: Washington Commanders
- Man coverage rank: 12th (26.6%)
- Zone coverage rank: 20th (72.5%)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Mack Hollins
|23
|0
|0
|0.0%
|4.4%
|0
|KhaDarel Hodge
|7
|2
|25
|76.0%
|28.6%
|4.5
|Scotty Miller
|6
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|Drake London
|28
|4
|49
|98.0%
|39.3%
|20.9
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Mack Hollins
|94
|9
|143
|88.1%
|17.0%
|23.3
|KhaDarel Hodge
|34
|2
|20
|55.0%
|5.9%
|4
|Scotty Miller
|29
|2
|10
|-80.0%
|6.9%
|3
|Drake London
|136
|13
|155
|73.5%
|14.7%
|28.5
• The Commanders have played man coverage at an above-average rate through five weeks.
• The team has allowed 9.1 yards per target in man coverage, tied for the eighth-worst mark in the NFL.
• Drake London has been successful against man coverage this season, putting up a 10th-ranked 0.75 fantasy points per route run against man.
• London's target rate against man coverage is almost twice his target rate against zone.
• The Falcons wide receiver can be started in most fantasy leagues this week, as he has a good chance of having a big game.
♦ Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages
Baltimore Ravens
Week 6 opponent: Tennessee Titans
- Man coverage rank: 8th (29.4%)
- Zone coverage rank: 24th (69.3%)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Odell Beckham Jr.
|22
|2
|34
|100.0%
|27.3%
|5.4
|Nelson Agholor
|31
|4
|69
|82.6%
|19.4%
|16.9
|Laquon Treadwell
|3
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|Devin Duvernay
|19
|1
|-2
|100.0%
|15.8%
|0.8
|Rashod Bateman
|20
|1
|9
|100.0%
|10.0%
|1.9
|Zay Flowers
|48
|4
|46
|23.9%
|22.9%
|8.6
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Odell Beckham Jr.
|61
|5
|45
|77.8%
|8.2%
|9.5
|Nelson Agholor
|72
|10
|101
|83.2%
|15.3%
|20.1
|Laquon Treadwell
|2
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|Devin Duvernay
|26
|1
|10
|60.0%
|15.4%
|2
|Rashod Bateman
|62
|7
|58
|75.9%
|16.1%
|12.8
|Zay Flowers
|124
|25
|271
|64.9%
|22.6%
|52.1
• The Titans have lined up in man coverage on 29.4% of snaps this season, the eighth-highest rate in the league.
• The Titans have allowed 10.3 yards per target in man coverage, the fifth-worst rate in the league. They have also allowed 8.60 yards per coverage snap while in man, which is second-worst.
• The Ravens haven’t put up gaudy numbers against man coverage this season, but they don’t face a lot of it due to Lamar Jackson’s scramble ability.
♦ Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages
Buffalo Bills
Week 6 opponent: New York Giants
- Man coverage rank: 5th (32.2%)
- Zone coverage rank: 28th (66.2%)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Stefon Diggs
|53
|12
|177
|69.5%
|28.3%
|47.7
|Trent Sherfield
|14
|1
|9
|-33.3%
|7.1%
|1.9
|Gabe Davis
|52
|4
|93
|72.0%
|13.5%
|13.3
|Khalil Shakir
|11
|2
|22
|54.5%
|27.3%
|10.2
|Deonte Harty
|12
|0
|0
|0.0%
|8.3%
|0
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Stefon Diggs
|125
|27
|343
|77.0%
|27.2%
|73.3
|Trent Sherfield
|29
|4
|30
|26.7%
|20.7%
|7
|Gabe Davis
|120
|14
|227
|87.2%
|15.8%
|60.7
|Khalil Shakir
|15
|1
|5
|60.0%
|6.7%
|1.5
|Deonte Harty
|42
|11
|100
|46.0%
|28.6%
|21
• The Giants have played man coverage at a top-five rate this season.
• They rank 23rd in team man-coverage grade (54.9) and have allowed 9.1 yards per coverage target, tied for eighth.
• Stefon Diggs has averaged 0.90 fantasy points per route run against man coverage so far this season, third among all wide receivers who have run at least 25 routes against man coverage.
• Gabe Davis has found little success against man coverage. His 0.26 fantasy points per route run ranks 59th among 95 qualifying wide receivers.
• Davis can potentially do some damage with just one or two big plays, but he’s a slightly riskier play, given his lack of success and lower target rate against man coverage.
♦ Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages
Carolina Panthers
Week 6 opponent: Miami Dolphins
- Man coverage rank: 20th (22.5%)
- Zone coverage rank: 14th (76.1%)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Adam Thielen
|53
|14
|170
|55.9%
|35.9%
|43
|D.J. Chark Jr.
|44
|3
|52
|100.0%
|13.6%
|14.2
|Laviska Shenault Jr.
|11
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|Ihmir Smith-Marsette
|1
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|Terrace Marshall Jr.
|24
|0
|0
|0.0%
|4.2%
|0
|Jonathan Mingo
|33
|2
|15
|100.0%
|15.2%
|3.5
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Adam Thielen
|157
|24
|224
|65.2%
|17.2%
|52.4
|D.J. Chark Jr.
|123
|7
|119
|73.9%
|10.6%
|24.9
|Laviska Shenault Jr.
|26
|4
|28
|-53.6%
|15.4%
|6.8
|Ihmir Smith-Marsette
|6
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|Terrace Marshall Jr.
|99
|16
|112
|59.8%
|22.2%
|27.2
|Jonathan Mingo
|98
|11
|97
|70.1%
|20.4%
|20.7
• The Dolphins have played zone coverage at an above-average rate this season.
• Miami has earned a 77.6 zone-coverage grade as a team, the ninth-best mark in the league.
• Adam Thielen has been a surprise fantasy star this season, but he has been significantly more dominant against man coverage.
• Against zone, Thielen has averaged 0.33 fantasy points per route run, 56th among wide receivers who have run at least 25 routes against zone.
• Considering the Dolphins are one of the better teams in zone coverage, Thielen might be in for a down week.
♦ Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages
Chicago Bears
Week 6 opponent: Minnesota Vikings
- Man coverage rank: 17th (24.1%)
- Zone coverage rank: 16th (74.5%)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Trent Taylor
|3
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|Chase Claypool
|18
|0
|0
|0.0%
|5.6%
|0
|Equanimeous St. Brown
|11
|1
|21
|95.2%
|9.1%
|3.1
|Darnell Mooney
|33
|0
|0
|0.0%
|12.1%
|0
|D.J. Moore
|45
|6
|236
|42.8%
|22.2%
|35.6
|Tyler Scott
|13
|1
|6
|0.0%
|23.1%
|1.6
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Trent Taylor
|18
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|Velus Jones Jr.
|5
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|Chase Claypool
|72
|4
|51
|90.2%
|15.3%
|15.1
|Equanimeous St. Brown
|24
|0
|0
|0.0%
|4.2%
|0
|Darnell Mooney
|105
|8
|104
|76.0%
|10.5%
|24.4
|D.J. Moore
|134
|21
|295
|67.1%
|17.9%
|74.5
|Tyler Scott
|28
|2
|14
|28.6%
|7.1%
|3.4
• The Vikings have played both man and zone coverage at a league-average rate this season.
• The Vikings have been weakest in man coverage, as they have allowed 9.7 yards per man-coverage target, the seventh-worst mark in the NFL.
• The Bears receivers don’t typically face much man coverage, given Justin Fields’ ability to scramble. That could continue this week.
• The Vikings’ zone defense has been about league average in yards allowed per coverage snap (5.88) and yards allowed per coverage target (7.1). The group is just slightly above average in zone-coverage grade (72.4).
• D.J. Moore ranks tied for 10th in fantasy points per route run against zone (0.56) and tied for seventh (0.79) against man. He should continue his strong play this week.
• No other Bears wide receiver has cracked the top 80 in fantasy points per route run against zone or man.
♦ Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages
Cincinnati Bengals
Week 6 opponent: Seattle Seahawks
- Man coverage rank: 31st (11.6%)
- Zone coverage rank: 2nd (88.4%)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Tyler Boyd
|48
|4
|35
|45.7%
|18.8%
|7.5
|Kwamie Lassiter II
|1
|1
|2
|-100.0%
|100.0%
|1.2
|Trenton Irwin
|20
|2
|24
|50.0%
|10.0%
|4.4
|Tee Higgins
|33
|5
|41
|51.2%
|30.3%
|21.1
|Ja'Marr Chase
|52
|13
|122
|43.4%
|30.8%
|37.2
|Andrei Iosivas
|6
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Tyler Boyd
|145
|19
|131
|61.1%
|15.9%
|32.1
|Kwamie Lassiter II
|1
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|Trenton Irwin
|51
|7
|53
|64.2%
|17.7%
|12.3
|Charlie Jones
|3
|1
|6
|-16.7%
|66.7%
|1.6
|Tee Higgins
|103
|7
|88
|63.6%
|19.4%
|15.8
|Ja'Marr Chase
|158
|31
|354
|52.5%
|27.2%
|72.4
|Andrei Iosivas
|19
|1
|9
|122.2%
|10.5%
|1.9
• The Seahawks have played zone coverage at the second-highest rate in the league.
• However, they have earned just a 63.1 team coverage grade in zone, 25th among 32 defenses.
• Seattle has also allowed 7.7 yards per coverage target in zone, the 12th-highest mark in the league.
• Ja’Marr Chase won’t be on any benches this week, and there is no need to convince fantasy managers to continue starting him after the touchdown hat-trick he posted last week. He has averaged 0.46 fantasy points per route run against zone coverage, the 10th-best mark among qualifying wideouts.
• All other top receiver options for the Bengals — Trenton Irwin (0.24), Tyler Boyd (0.22), and Tee Higgins (0.15) — all rank outside of the top 75 wide receivers in fantasy points per route run against zone.
♦ Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages
Cleveland Browns
Week 6 opponent: San Francisco 49ers
- Man coverage rank: 15th (24.8%)
- Zone coverage rank: 19th (73.9%)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Marquise Goodwin
|5
|0
|0
|0.0%
|20.0%
|0
|Amari Cooper
|34
|6
|77
|92.2%
|23.5%
|13.7
|Donovan Peoples-Jones
|38
|1
|29
|93.1%
|10.5%
|3.9
|Elijah Moore
|39
|6
|62
|54.8%
|23.1%
|12.2
|Cedric Tillman
|7
|1
|5
|80.0%
|28.6%
|1.5
|David Bell
|7
|1
|5
|80.0%
|14.3%
|1.5
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Marquise Goodwin
|18
|1
|0
|0.0%
|22.2%
|1
|Amari Cooper
|102
|12
|182
|91.8%
|18.6%
|36.2
|Donovan Peoples-Jones
|102
|5
|46
|60.9%
|8.8%
|9.6
|Elijah Moore
|100
|11
|86
|74.4%
|17.0%
|19.6
|Cedric Tillman
|12
|0
|0
|0.0%
|8.3%
|0
|David Bell
|12
|2
|22
|22.7%
|25.0%
|4.2
• The 49ers have lined up in man and zone coverages at league-average rates.
• The 49ers have earned the second-best zone-coverage grade (90.2) in the league. In man coverage, their 60.3 grade is closer to league average.
• Amari Cooper has been slightly more efficient against man (0.40 fantasy points per route run) than zone (0.35) this season but ranks outside the top 30 wide receivers against each coverage type.
• This is expected to be a tougher matchup for all Browns wide receivers, as none of them beyond Cooper crack the top 50 wide receivers in fantasy points per route run against either coverage.
♦ Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages
Dallas Cowboys
Week 6 opponent: Los Angeles Chargers
- Man coverage rank: 25th (17.4%)
- Zone coverage rank: 7th (81.9%)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Brandin Cooks
|41
|2
|16
|100.0%
|9.8%
|3.6
|Michael Gallup
|49
|5
|58
|32.8%
|14.3%
|10.8
|KaVontae Turpin
|6
|3
|42
|83.3%
|66.7%
|13.2
|CeeDee Lamb
|51
|10
|160
|58.1%
|25.5%
|32
|Jalen Tolbert
|14
|3
|30
|50.0%
|21.4%
|6
|Jalen Brooks
|2
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Brandin Cooks
|71
|7
|57
|78.9%
|21.1%
|12.7
|Michael Gallup
|93
|10
|121
|62.8%
|16.1%
|22.1
|KaVontae Turpin
|20
|2
|9
|33.3%
|10.0%
|2.9
|CeeDee Lamb
|110
|17
|198
|61.6%
|20.0%
|36.8
|Jalen Tolbert
|49
|4
|41
|97.6%
|12.2%
|8.1
|Jalen Brooks
|3
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
• The Chargers have played zone coverage at the seventh-highest rate this season.
• In zone coverage, Los Angeles has earned a team coverage grade of 53.4, which ranks 29th among 32 defenses. The team has also allowed 8.7 yards per coverage target in zone, the sixth-worst in the NFL.
• CeeDee Lamb has averaged just 0.33 fantasy points per route run against zone coverage, 54th among wide receivers who have run at least 25 routes. He ranks 32nd in receiving grade against zone coverage this season.
• Despite the lack of success so far this season, this does stand out as a potentially favorable matchup for the Cowboys wide receivers — specifically for Brandin Cooks, who leads the team in target rate against zone this season.
♦ Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages
Denver Broncos
Week 6 opponent: Kansas City Chiefs
- Man coverage rank: 4th (32.5%)
- Zone coverage rank: 30th (65.0%)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Brandon Johnson
|22
|3
|16
|31.3%
|13.6%
|10.6
|Lil'Jordan Humphrey
|6
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|Courtland Sutton
|34
|4
|57
|52.6%
|14.7%
|9.7
|Jerry Jeudy
|32
|4
|38
|50.0%
|12.5%
|7.8
|Marvin Mims Jr.
|11
|2
|83
|62.7%
|27.3%
|10.3
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Phillip Dorsett
|5
|0
|0
|0.0%
|20.0%
|0
|Brandon Johnson
|80
|5
|106
|78.3%
|10.0%
|27.6
|Lil'Jordan Humphrey
|46
|4
|26
|69.2%
|10.9%
|12.6
|Courtland Sutton
|136
|17
|172
|82.6%
|17.7%
|52.2
|Jerry Jeudy
|97
|13
|170
|75.3%
|21.7%
|30
|Marvin Mims Jr.
|40
|8
|163
|71.8%
|22.5%
|30.3
• The Chiefs have played man coverage at the fourth-highest rate this season.
• Kansas City has allowed just 4.92 yards per coverage snap in man coverage, the seventh-best mark in the league.
• Both Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton have had limited success against man coverage, with both players seeing a much lower target rate. They rank outside the top 50 wide receivers in fantasy points per route run against man.
• Expectations should be low for the Broncos wide receiver corps this week in a tougher matchup on Thursday night.
♦ Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages
Detroit Lions
Week 6 opponent: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Man coverage rank: 19th (23.0%)
- Zone coverage rank: 12th (76.6%)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Marvin Jones Jr.
|22
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|Kalif Raymond
|13
|1
|8
|62.5%
|7.7%
|1.8
|Josh Reynolds
|32
|7
|123
|66.7%
|31.3%
|25.3
|Antoine Green
|2
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|33
|8
|78
|55.1%
|24.2%
|15.8
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Marvin Jones Jr.
|56
|4
|29
|69.0%
|14.3%
|6.9
|Kalif Raymond
|59
|10
|156
|73.7%
|22.0%
|31.6
|Josh Reynolds
|88
|9
|168
|75.0%
|14.8%
|37.8
|Antoine Green
|17
|1
|2
|50.0%
|5.9%
|1.2
|Dylan Drummond
|1
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|94
|18
|253
|74.7%
|26.6%
|55.3
|Jameson Williams
|15
|2
|2
|-200.0%
|20.0%
|2.2
• The Buccaneers have lined up in zone at a slightly above-average rate this season.
• While in zone coverage, the Bucs have allowed just 5.26 yards per coverage snap, the fourth-best in the NFL. They also hold the fourth-best mark in yards allowed per coverage target (6.5) while in zone.
• The Lions have done a lot of their damage against zone coverage this season, with Amon-Ra St. Brown (0.59), Kalif Raymond (0.54) and Josh Reynolds (0.43) all ranking inside the top 30 wide receivers in fantasy points per route run against zone.
• St. Brown isn’t leaving lineups if he’s healthy, but Raymond has been one of the team's most efficient receivers against zone and even leads the team in receiving grade against zone.
• The Bucs’ zone defense is tougher to put up yardage on. So, outside of St. Brown, Raymond would be the only one in consideration for deeper leagues.
♦ Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages
Green Bay Packers
Week 6 opponent: BYE WEEK
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Samori Toure
|11
|0
|0
|0.0%
|9.1%
|0
|Christian Watson
|5
|1
|1
|100.0%
|20.0%
|7.1
|Jayden Reed
|30
|1
|30
|93.3%
|26.7%
|4
|Romeo Doubs
|36
|3
|22
|63.6%
|19.4%
|11.2
|Dontayvion Wicks
|23
|2
|40
|50.0%
|26.1%
|12
|Malik Heath
|5
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Samori Toure
|43
|4
|59
|89.8%
|18.6%
|9.9
|Christian Watson
|44
|4
|115
|50.4%
|22.7%
|15.5
|Jayden Reed
|93
|12
|180
|63.9%
|18.3%
|42
|Romeo Doubs
|118
|18
|206
|82.5%
|23.7%
|50.6
|Dontayvion Wicks
|76
|5
|55
|83.6%
|10.5%
|10.5
|Malik Heath
|16
|0
|0
|0.0%
|25.0%
|0
♦ Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages
Houston Texans
Week 6 opponent: New Orleans Saints
- Man coverage rank: 2nd (34.9%)
- Zone coverage rank: 31st (63.0%)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Robert Woods
|35
|4
|41
|90.2%
|20.0%
|8.1
|Noah Brown
|13
|1
|7
|-57.1%
|15.4%
|1.7
|Nico Collins
|33
|7
|163
|39.3%
|24.2%
|29.3
|Tank Dell
|24
|3
|85
|50.6%
|12.5%
|17.5
|John Metchie III
|3
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|Xavier Hutchinson
|2
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Robert Woods
|126
|17
|180
|69.4%
|23.8%
|35
|Noah Brown
|27
|2
|13
|-23.1%
|7.4%
|3.3
|Nico Collins
|124
|18
|304
|61.5%
|22.6%
|60.4
|Tank Dell
|109
|16
|239
|77.0%
|22.9%
|45.9
|John Metchie III
|33
|6
|72
|59.7%
|21.2%
|13.2
|Xavier Hutchinson
|24
|1
|9
|77.8%
|8.3%
|1.9
• The Saints are playing man coverage at the second-highest rate in the NFL.
• While in man, the Saints have allowed just 4.05 yards per coverage snap and 4.7 yards per coverage target, both of which rank as the second-best marks in the league.
• New Orleans also owns the fifth-highest team coverage grade (69.4) while in man this season.
• Nico Collins has been among the best wide receivers against man coverage this season, ranking fourth in fantasy points per route run (0.89) and earning the third-highest receiving grade in the league (90.7) against man coverage.
• Collins is expected to face one of his toughest matchups of the season this week but should still be considered a strong start, considering his early-season success and high-end target rate against man coverage.
• Tank Dell could potentially miss this game with a concussion, but he has averaged a 12th-ranked 0.73 fantasy points per route run against man coverage.
• Robert Woods, who would potentially fill in for Dell, has struggled against man this season, ranking 64th in fantasy points per route run (0.23) with just a 68.2 receiving grade (tied for 45th). He can be avoided this week, even if Dell can’t go.
♦ Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages
Indianapolis Colts
Week 6 opponent: Jacksonville Jaguars
- Man coverage rank: 23rd (18.8%)
- Zone coverage rank: 10th (79.9%)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Isaiah McKenzie
|2
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|56
|10
|97
|62.9%
|25.0%
|19.7
|Juwann Winfree
|2
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|Alec Pierce
|50
|3
|71
|91.5%
|14.0%
|10.1
|Josh Downs
|44
|8
|76
|44.7%
|25.0%
|15.6
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Isaiah McKenzie
|11
|3
|16
|-56.3%
|45.5%
|4.6
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|129
|21
|200
|47.5%
|22.5%
|47
|Juwann Winfree
|3
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|Amari Rodgers
|2
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|Alec Pierce
|127
|5
|53
|86.8%
|7.1%
|10.3
|Josh Downs
|109
|15
|179
|57.5%
|17.4%
|32.9
• The Jaguars have played zone coverage at a top-10 rate this season.
• While in zone, Jacksonville has allowed 6.30 per coverage snap, slightly worse than the league average.
• Jacksonville has earned the eighth-best team coverage grade (79.3) in zone coverage this season.
• Pittman is the only Colts wide receiver to crack the top 50 at his position in fantasy points per route run (0.36) against zone this season. However, he is not necessarily a must-start — the Jaguars don’t stand out as an easy matchup, even though his target rate is encouraging enough to keep him in the WR3 conversation.
♦ Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages
Jacksonville Jaguars
Week 6 opponent: Indianapolis Colts
- Man coverage rank: 32nd (9.8%)
- Zone coverage rank: 1st (88.6%)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Zay Jones
|12
|2
|19
|84.2%
|25.0%
|3.9
|Jamal Agnew
|5
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|Jacob Harris
|1
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|Christian Kirk
|28
|5
|47
|63.8%
|32.1%
|9.7
|Calvin Ridley
|30
|4
|80
|91.3%
|13.3%
|12
|Tim Jones
|8
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Zay Jones
|76
|6
|59
|86.4%
|18.4%
|23.9
|Jamal Agnew
|51
|5
|56
|80.4%
|11.8%
|10.6
|Jacob Harris
|5
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|Christian Kirk
|159
|25
|288
|69.1%
|19.5%
|59.8
|Calvin Ridley
|159
|18
|253
|79.4%
|19.5%
|55.3
|Tim Jones
|45
|3
|10
|60.0%
|11.1%
|4
• No team has played zone coverage at a higher rate.
• Indianapolis owns the 23rd-ranked zone-coverage grade (64.9) and also ranks among the bottom-10 in yards allowed per coverage snap (6.76) and yards per coverage target (8.2).
• Christian Kirk stands out as one of the Jags’ better wide receivers against zone, and with Zay Jones dealing with an injury, this could be an even better reason to get Kirk into lineups.
• Kirk leads all Jaguars wide receivers in fantasy points per route run (0.38) and receiving grade (72.9) against zone.
• Kirk has also earned the same target rate as Calvin Ridley against zone defense, keeping him as one of the better flex options this week.
♦ Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages
Kansas City Chiefs
Week 6 opponent: Denver Broncos
- Man coverage rank: 16th (24.3%)
- Zone coverage rank: T-17th (74.3%)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Richie James
|7
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|34
|2
|43
|69.8%
|8.8%
|6.3
|Kadarius Toney
|10
|3
|31
|38.7%
|30.0%
|6.1
|Justin Watson
|30
|4
|123
|94.3%
|13.3%
|16.3
|Justyn Ross
|6
|0
|0
|0.0%
|16.7%
|0
|Skyy Moore
|35
|4
|81
|54.3%
|22.9%
|18.1
|Rashee Rice
|21
|1
|8
|62.5%
|28.6%
|7.8
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Richie James
|14
|1
|6
|66.7%
|21.4%
|1.6
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|114
|5
|73
|89.0%
|7.0%
|12.3
|Kadarius Toney
|47
|11
|52
|-21.2%
|34.0%
|16.2
|Justin Watson
|78
|6
|97
|86.6%
|15.4%
|15.7
|Justyn Ross
|24
|3
|34
|85.3%
|20.8%
|6.4
|Skyy Moore
|92
|5
|42
|69.0%
|8.7%
|9.2
|Rashee Rice
|45
|16
|165
|46.1%
|37.8%
|38.5
• The Broncos have played man and zone coverages at league-average rates.
• The Broncos rank bottom-five in coverage grade in man (51.0) and zone (43.7).
• The Chiefs’ wide receivers have been a difficult group to sort out week-to-week, but Rashee Rice remains the top option for fantasy managers to target.
• Rice currently ranks second among qualifying wide receivers in fantasy points per route run against zone (0.86) this season. He should still be considered a deep-league play only based on overall playing time, but this is another great matchup to plug him in where needed.
♦ Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages
Las Vegas Raiders
Week 6 opponent: New England Patriots
- Man coverage rank: 9th (29.0%)
- Zone coverage rank: 27th (67.2%)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Davante Adams
|46
|11
|128
|79.7%
|39.1%
|41.8
|DeAndre Carter
|7
|1
|5
|-40.0%
|14.3%
|1.5
|Kristian Wilkerson
|9
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|Jakobi Meyers
|35
|6
|56
|76.8%
|28.6%
|17.6
|Hunter Renfrow
|24
|1
|7
|85.7%
|4.2%
|1.7
|Tre Tucker
|10
|0
|0
|0.0%
|10.0%
|0
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Davante Adams
|130
|26
|314
|74.2%
|27.7%
|57.4
|DeAndre Carter
|19
|1
|16
|-18.8%
|10.5%
|2.6
|Kristian Wilkerson
|18
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|Jakobi Meyers
|106
|19
|218
|79.8%
|24.5%
|52.8
|Hunter Renfrow
|73
|5
|52
|82.7%
|11.0%
|10.2
|Tre Tucker
|23
|0
|0
|0.0%
|4.4%
|0
• The Patriots have played man coverage at a top-10 rate.
• New England ranks around league average in yards allowed per coverage snap (5.63) and yards allowed per coverage target (7.3) in man.
• Davante Adams is coming off his worst fantasy performance of the season but is in line for a great bounce-back opportunity against the Patriots’ man-heavy defense. Adams ranks second in the league in fantasy points per route run against man coverage (0.91) this year.
• Jakobi Meyers is a strong fantasy option, too, as he ranks 28th in fantasy points per route run against man (0.50).
♦ Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages
Los Angeles Chargers
Week 6 opponent: Arizona Cardinals
- Man coverage rank: 24th (18.5%)
- Zone coverage rank: 9th (80.7%)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Demarcus Robinson
|1
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|Cooper Kupp
|14
|2
|29
|48.3%
|50.0%
|4.9
|Ben Skowronek
|4
|1
|10
|20.0%
|25.0%
|2
|Van Jefferson
|33
|1
|8
|75.0%
|9.1%
|1.8
|Tutu Atwell
|50
|6
|93
|80.6%
|24.0%
|15.3
|Puka Nacua
|48
|5
|61
|52.5%
|18.8%
|17.1
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Demarcus Robinson
|9
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|Cooper Kupp
|27
|6
|89
|53.9%
|22.2%
|14.9
|Ben Skowronek
|25
|1
|3
|-66.7%
|16.0%
|1.3
|Van Jefferson
|129
|7
|102
|93.1%
|9.3%
|17.2
|Austin Trammell
|2
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|Tutu Atwell
|159
|18
|186
|75.3%
|17.0%
|48.6
|Puka Nacua
|161
|41
|511
|71.4%
|32.3%
|98.1
• The Cardinals have run zone coverage at a top-10 rate this season.
• Arizona ranks 30th in zone-coverage grade (49.9). The team has given up 6.93 yards per coverage snap and 8.9 yards per coverage target (8.9) in zone, bottom-five figures.
• Both Puka Nacua (0.61) and Cooper Kupp (0.55) continue to be must-start high-end options this week, as they both rank inside the top 12 in fantasy points per route run against zone.
• Tutu Atwell could potentially be the odd man out this week, as he has typically had more success against man coverage but ranks just 61st in fantasy points per route run against zone (0.31).
♦ Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages
Los Angeles Rams
Week 6 opponent: Dallas Cowboys
- Man coverage rank: 3rd (32.8%)
- Zone coverage rank: 29th (65.9%)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Keenan Allen
|54
|15
|153
|49.0%
|33.3%
|42.3
|Mike Williams
|39
|7
|130
|60.8%
|28.2%
|26
|Keelan Doss
|1
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|Joshua Palmer
|47
|7
|100
|73.0%
|21.3%
|17
|Derius Davis
|4
|1
|3
|-166.7%
|25.0%
|1.3
|Quentin Johnston
|18
|2
|1
|-500.0%
|16.7%
|2.1
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Keenan Allen
|106
|20
|281
|68.3%
|23.6%
|54.1
|Mike Williams
|68
|12
|119
|54.6%
|20.6%
|23.9
|Joshua Palmer
|77
|4
|60
|85.0%
|14.3%
|16
|Derius Davis
|12
|3
|21
|-71.4%
|25.0%
|5.1
|Quentin Johnston
|42
|4
|43
|69.8%
|19.1%
|8.3
• The Cowboys have lined up in man coverage at the third-highest rate this season.
• Dallas owns the league’s highest man-coverage grade at 85.1.
• Dallas has allowed the third-fewest yards per coverage snap (4.21) and yards per coverage target (5.4) in man coverage this season.
• The Cowboys defense did a decent job of taking away one of the league’s best wide receivers against man coverage in Week 5 (Brandon Aiyuk) and now will draw another challenge in the form of Keenan Allen.
• Allen currently ranks ninth in fantasy points per route run (0.78) against man coverage this season.
• Allen should continue his relevance this week as Justin Herbert’s clear favorite target when facing man coverage.
• Josh Palmer could be in for a tougher matchup and is worth sitting this week, as he ranks 40th in fantasy points per route run against man. His 58.6 receiving grade against man ranks just 69th in the league.
♦ Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages
Miami Dolphins
Week 6 opponent: Carolina Panthers
- Man coverage rank: 29th (14.1%)
- Zone coverage rank: 6th (82.3%)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Tyreek Hill
|42
|9
|149
|65.1%
|28.6%
|29.9
|Robbie Chosen
|3
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|River Cracraft
|8
|2
|14
|78.6%
|25.0%
|9.4
|Braxton Berrios
|23
|5
|57
|66.7%
|30.4%
|10.7
|Cedrick Wilson Jr.
|1
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|Erik Ezukanma
|2
|0
|0
|0.0%
|50.0%
|0
|Jaylen Waddle
|34
|3
|84
|53.6%
|17.7%
|11.4
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Tyreek Hill
|96
|27
|502
|55.2%
|37.5%
|101.2
|Robbie Chosen
|27
|1
|68
|61.8%
|7.4%
|13.8
|River Cracraft
|27
|4
|73
|58.9%
|22.2%
|11.3
|Braxton Berrios
|74
|10
|102
|73.5%
|16.2%
|26.2
|Cedrick Wilson Jr.
|33
|5
|68
|58.8%
|18.2%
|11.8
|Erik Ezukanma
|11
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|Jaylen Waddle
|83
|14
|161
|42.2%
|24.1%
|36.1
• The Panthers have played zone coverage at the sixth-highest rate this season.
• Carolina has allowed 7.04 yards per coverage snap in zone, the fifth-worst mark in the league.
• Tyreek Hill is potentially dealing with an injury heading into this game but also leads the league in fantasy points per route run against zone (1.05).
• Jaylen Waddle didn’t have the blow-up game we were hoping for last week, but he did end up with his best fantasy finish of the season as the PPR WR19.
• Waddle remains a strong blow-up candidate this week in a favorable matchup against the Panthers’ zone-heavy defense. He ranks 27th at his position in fantasy points per route run (0.43) against zone this season.
♦ Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages
Minnesota Vikings
Week 6 opponent: Chicago Bears
- Man coverage rank: 28th (14.4%)
- Zone coverage rank: 4th (84.0%)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|K.J. Osborn
|37
|3
|27
|92.6%
|13.5%
|5.7
|Brandon Powell
|8
|2
|16
|56.3%
|37.5%
|3.6
|Justin Jefferson
|32
|8
|136
|64.0%
|37.5%
|27.6
|Jordan Addison
|36
|3
|23
|56.5%
|13.9%
|11.3
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|K.J. Osborn
|165
|10
|139
|59.0%
|12.1%
|35.9
|Brandon Powell
|12
|3
|32
|84.4%
|33.3%
|6.2
|N'Keal Harry
|1
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|Justin Jefferson
|167
|28
|435
|68.5%
|24.0%
|83.5
|Jordan Addison
|130
|16
|226
|78.3%
|16.9%
|50.6
• The Bears have played zone coverage at a top-five rate this season.
• Chicago owns just a 55.9 zone-coverage grade (28th) and has allowed the second-most yards per coverage target (9.0) this season.
• With Justin Jefferson on injured reserve, this stands out as a great matchup for rookie Jordan Addison to deliver his third top-20 PPR WR finish this season.
• Addison is averaging 0.39 fantasy points per route run against zone but should have plenty of opportunities to build on that with Jefferson out.
• While K.J. Osborn has had limited fantasy success against zone coverage this season, averaging just 0.22 fantasy points per route run (85th), he should also find himself more involved in a plus matchup against the Bears.
♦ Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages
New England Patriots
Week 6 opponent: Las Vegas Raiders
- Man coverage rank: 21st (22.0%)
- Zone coverage rank: 15th (75.0%)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|DeVante Parker
|45
|4
|31
|90.3%
|13.3%
|7.1
|Ty Montgomery
|4
|1
|-2
|350.0%
|50.0%
|0.8
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|36
|6
|37
|54.1%
|30.6%
|9.7
|Kendrick Bourne
|47
|3
|50
|58.0%
|23.4%
|14
|Demario Douglas
|18
|1
|10
|40.0%
|22.2%
|2
|Kayshon Boutte
|11
|0
|0
|0.0%
|9.1%
|0
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|DeVante Parker
|93
|8
|98
|62.2%
|14.0%
|17.8
|Ty Montgomery
|13
|2
|16
|56.3%
|38.5%
|3.6
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|61
|8
|49
|67.3%
|21.3%
|12.9
|Kendrick Bourne
|105
|15
|168
|64.3%
|21.9%
|37.8
|Demario Douglas
|45
|9
|133
|60.9%
|28.9%
|22.3
|Kayshon Boutte
|32
|0
|0
|0.0%
|9.4%
|0
• The Raiders have deployed a league-average rate of both man and zone coverage so far this season.
• Las Vegas has limited yards allowed per coverage snap (5.05) and per coverage target (6.0) while in zone, both of which rank as the third-best marks in the league.
• The Raiders are a completely different story in man coverage, as they’ve allowed the most yards per coverage snap (9.05) and the second-most yards per coverage target (11.4).
• None of the Patriots wide receivers have cracked the top 50 in fantasy points per route run against man coverage, leaving little encouragement that they’re capable of a big game in a potentially favorable matchup.
♦ Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages
New Orleans Saints
Week 6 opponent: Houston Texans
- Man coverage rank: 30th (13.1%)
- Zone coverage rank: 3rd (86.3%)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Michael Thomas
|37
|8
|80
|76.3%
|35.1%
|16
|Keith Kirkwood
|3
|0
|0
|0.0%
|33.3%
|0
|Lynn Bowden
|2
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|Rashid Shaheed
|33
|4
|69
|94.2%
|15.2%
|16.9
|Chris Olave
|38
|6
|115
|55.7%
|31.6%
|17.5
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Michael Thomas
|135
|18
|204
|85.3%
|18.5%
|38.4
|Kirk Merritt
|2
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|Keith Kirkwood
|22
|1
|1
|100.0%
|13.6%
|1.1
|Lynn Bowden
|10
|0
|0
|0.0%
|10.0%
|0
|Rashid Shaheed
|103
|10
|144
|68.1%
|14.6%
|24.4
|Chris Olave
|133
|19
|203
|64.0%
|23.3%
|45.3
• The Texans have played zone coverage at the third-highest rate this year.
• Houston has earned an 87.2 zone-coverage grade, fourth in the league, but they have still been a relatively easy opponent to put up yards on, ranking 21st in yards allowed per coverage snap (6.33) in zone.
• Chris Olave stands out as the Saints' best bet for a good game, as he leads the team with an 80.6 receiving grade versus zone (14th) but has averaged only 0.34 fantasy points per route run (52nd).
• Olave is the PPR WR29 on the year, and this could be a matchup to keep him in a similar range this week.
♦ Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages
New York Giants
Week 6 opponent: Buffalo Bills
- Man coverage rank: 22nd (21.9%)
- Zone coverage rank: 11th (77.1%)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Sterling Shepard
|8
|1
|4
|100.0%
|25.0%
|1.4
|Darius Slayton
|37
|4
|53
|77.4%
|18.9%
|9.3
|Parris Campbell
|24
|2
|8
|100.0%
|12.5%
|2.8
|Isaiah Hodgins
|30
|1
|24
|37.5%
|10.0%
|3.4
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|9
|4
|27
|44.4%
|55.6%
|6.7
|Jalin Hyatt
|15
|0
|0
|0.0%
|6.7%
|0
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Sterling Shepard
|23
|2
|19
|57.9%
|13.0%
|3.9
|Darius Slayton
|139
|9
|114
|57.9%
|10.8%
|20.4
|Parris Campbell
|85
|14
|77
|44.2%
|23.5%
|21.7
|Isaiah Hodgins
|83
|9
|83
|66.3%
|13.3%
|23.3
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|56
|10
|52
|42.3%
|21.4%
|15.2
|Jalin Hyatt
|83
|4
|99
|85.9%
|4.8%
|13.9
• The Bills have played zone coverage at an above-average rate this season.
• Buffalo has earned the fifth-best team coverage grade (86.6) in zone and is allowing just 5.65 yards per coverage snap, the eighth-best mark in the league.
• No Giants wide receiver should be trusted this week in a tough matchup, as they all rank below average in fantasy points per route run against zone and outside the top 50 in receiving grade against zone.
♦ Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages
New York Jets
Week 6 opponent: Philadelphia Eagles
- Man coverage rank: 14th (25.7%)
- Zone coverage rank: T-17th (74.3%)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Randall Cobb
|35
|1
|12
|8.3%
|11.4%
|2.2
|Irvin Charles
|1
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|Mecole Hardman Jr.
|5
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|Allen Lazard
|45
|4
|41
|97.6%
|13.3%
|8.1
|Garrett Wilson
|47
|7
|50
|76.0%
|31.9%
|12
|Xavier Gipson
|2
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Randall Cobb
|66
|2
|8
|87.5%
|7.6%
|2.8
|Irvin Charles
|1
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|Mecole Hardman Jr.
|12
|1
|6
|83.3%
|8.3%
|1.6
|Allen Lazard
|117
|9
|161
|78.9%
|12.0%
|31.1
|Garrett Wilson
|123
|17
|229
|61.1%
|20.3%
|51.9
|Xavier Gipson
|11
|1
|4
|0.0%
|9.1%
|1.4
• The Eagles have played man and zone coverages at league-average rates this season. They rank just 26th in team coverage grade in man (53.2) and 17th in zone (67.3).
• Philadelphia’s coverage unit ranks 23rd in total yards allowed (1,011) and tied for 29th in passing touchdowns allowed (seven) in zone.
• Garrett Wilson ranks 30th in fantasy points per route run (0.42) and leads the team in receiving grade (75.4) against zone.
• For fantasy managers who have no choice but to start Wilson, there is at least hope that he could pop off in what is a decent matchup on paper.
♦ Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages
Philadelphia Eagles
Week 6 opponent: New York Jets
- Man coverage rank: 7th (29.7%)
- Zone coverage rank: 25th (68.1%)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Britain Covey
|1
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|25
|0
|0
|0.0%
|4.0%
|0
|A.J. Brown
|51
|14
|197
|53.3%
|39.2%
|33.7
|DeVonta Smith
|56
|6
|55
|69.1%
|16.1%
|17.5
|Quez Watkins
|20
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Britain Covey
|6
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|69
|3
|69
|76.8%
|5.8%
|15.9
|A.J. Brown
|130
|21
|344
|70.3%
|22.3%
|67.4
|DeVonta Smith
|137
|17
|235
|78.7%
|17.5%
|46.5
|Quez Watkins
|46
|4
|21
|-23.8%
|10.9%
|6.1
• The Jets have played man coverage at the seventh-highest rate this season.
• They have been just an average opponent in yards allowed per coverage snap (5.36) but rank 24th in team coverage grade in man.
• A.J. Brown ranks 16th among wide receivers in fantasy points per route run (0.66) against man coverage, and his 90.6 receiving grade against man is a top-five mark.
• DeVonta Smith has been fairly quiet in recent weeks, and there’s a chance that could continue this week in a neutral matchup against the Jets’ man-heavy defense. He’s averaging just 0.31 fantasy points per route run (51st) with just a 66.7 receiving grade (50th) against man.
♦ Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages
Pittsburgh Steelers
Week 6 opponent: BYE WEEK
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Allen Robinson II
|32
|2
|13
|76.9%
|15.6%
|3.3
|Diontae Johnson
|2
|1
|26
|19.2%
|100.0%
|3.6
|Miles Boykin
|1
|1
|5
|100.0%
|100.0%
|1.5
|Calvin Austin III
|29
|2
|82
|58.5%
|20.7%
|16.2
|George Pickens
|34
|3
|86
|47.7%
|26.5%
|17.6
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Allen Robinson II
|127
|15
|124
|74.2%
|15.8%
|27.4
|Diontae Johnson
|20
|2
|22
|77.3%
|20.0%
|4.2
|Miles Boykin
|13
|0
|0
|0.0%
|7.7%
|0
|Calvin Austin III
|109
|10
|61
|62.3%
|14.7%
|16.1
|Gunner Olszewski
|3
|1
|0
|#DIV/0!
|33.3%
|1
|George Pickens
|140
|19
|307
|69.7%
|21.4%
|55.7
♦ Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages
San Francisco 49ers
Week 6 opponent: Cleveland Browns
- Man coverage rank: 1st (39.5%)
- Zone coverage rank: 32nd (58.1%)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Ray-Ray McCloud III
|12
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|Jauan Jennings
|23
|2
|55
|76.4%
|13.0%
|7.5
|Deebo Samuel
|44
|2
|46
|67.4%
|15.9%
|12.6
|Brandon Aiyuk
|24
|6
|87
|82.8%
|29.2%
|26.7
|Ronnie Bell
|8
|1
|9
|100.0%
|25.0%
|7.9
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Willie Snead IV
|2
|1
|9
|66.7%
|50.0%
|1.9
|Chris Conley
|1
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|Ray-Ray McCloud III
|22
|3
|23
|65.2%
|13.6%
|5.3
|Jauan Jennings
|39
|3
|46
|82.6%
|12.8%
|7.6
|Deebo Samuel
|93
|18
|256
|44.9%
|23.7%
|43.6
|Brandon Aiyuk
|70
|15
|291
|84.5%
|27.1%
|44.1
|Ronnie Bell
|20
|2
|22
|50.0%
|10.0%
|4.2
• The Browns play man coverage at the highest rate in the league.
• While in man, Cleveland has allowed the fewest yards per coverage snap (3.26) and coverage target (4.6).
• They have earned the third-highest team coverage grade (74.4) in man coverage so far this season.
• Brandon Aiyuk still leads all wide receivers in fantasy points per route run (1.11) against man but posted only a WR36 PPR finish against another top man coverage defense (Dallas) in Week 5. He could be in for another difficult day this week.
• Expectations for Deebo Samuel should also be tempered, given the matchup, as he ranks just 55th in fantasy points per route run (0.55) and 57th in receiving grade (63.3) against man coverage this season.
♦ Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages
Seattle Seahawks
Week 6 opponent: Cincinnati Bengals
- Man coverage rank: 11th (28.7%)
- Zone coverage rank: 22nd (70.6%)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Tyler Lockett
|24
|4
|43
|83.7%
|25.0%
|8.3
|D.K. Metcalf
|22
|3
|31
|103.2%
|22.7%
|12.1
|Cody Thompson
|2
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|Jake Bobo
|8
|1
|5
|100.0%
|12.5%
|7.5
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|23
|2
|10
|-60.0%
|21.7%
|3
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Tyler Lockett
|100
|13
|114
|67.5%
|20.0%
|36.4
|D.K. Metcalf
|98
|15
|237
|77.2%
|17.4%
|44.7
|Cody Thompson
|3
|1
|10
|70.0%
|33.3%
|2
|Jake Bobo
|25
|1
|3
|100.0%
|8.0%
|1.3
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|68
|10
|52
|7.7%
|19.1%
|15.2
• The Bengals have run man coverage at an above-average rate this season.
• While in man, Cincinnati has allowed the ninth-fewest yards per coverage snap (5.13) and the 10th-best first down/touchdown percentage (36.6%).
• D.K. Metcalf has been the Seahawks' most effective wide receiver against man coverage, earning 0.55 fantasy points per route run (21st). However, he has earned just a 68.3 receiving grade versus man (44th).
• The Seattle wide receivers should be expected to have a tougher matchup this week against a solid Bengals coverage unit.
♦ Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 6 opponent: Detroit Lions
- Man coverage rank: 18th (23.3%)
- Zone coverage rank: 13th (76.4%)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Mike Evans
|10
|2
|12
|66.7%
|50.0%
|9.2
|Chris Godwin
|15
|4
|78
|61.5%
|26.7%
|11.8
|Deven Thompkins
|8
|1
|8
|37.5%
|12.5%
|1.8
|Trey Palmer
|13
|2
|6
|83.3%
|23.1%
|8.6
|Rakim Jarrett
|1
|1
|3
|-133.3%
|100.0%
|1.3
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Mike Evans
|93
|18
|325
|69.5%
|26.9%
|62.5
|Chris Godwin
|108
|17
|177
|56.5%
|23.2%
|34.7
|Deven Thompkins
|48
|7
|53
|41.5%
|20.8%
|18.3
|Trey Palmer
|72
|4
|36
|86.1%
|8.3%
|13.6
|Rakim Jarrett
|16
|1
|7
|71.4%
|6.3%
|1.7
• The Lions have deployed a slightly above-average rate of zone coverage so far this season.
• While in zone, Detroit has also been about average in yards allowed per coverage snap (5.84) and per coverage target (7.5).
• Mike Evans, who was dealing with a minor hamstring injury heading into the team’s Week 5 bye, has been among the best receivers in the league against zone coverage this season.
• Evans has averaged 0.67 fantasy points per route run against zone, which ranks fourth among qualifying wide receivers.
• Evans has also earned an 88.0 receiving grade versus man, fourth at the position. He is expected to play as of writing and should be in line for a strong game this week.
♦ Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages
Tennessee Titans
Week 6 opponent: Baltimore Ravens
- Man coverage rank: 6th (30.1%)
- Zone coverage rank: 26th (68.0%)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|DeAndre Hopkins
|39
|10
|148
|82.4%
|35.9%
|24.8
|Chris Moore
|19
|2
|41
|85.4%
|15.8%
|6.1
|Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
|40
|4
|57
|40.4%
|15.0%
|15.7
|Colton Dowell
|2
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|Kyle Philips
|1
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|Treylon Burks
|25
|4
|24
|41.7%
|24.0%
|6.4
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|DeAndre Hopkins
|100
|16
|208
|82.2%
|26.0%
|36.8
|Chris Moore
|53
|2
|93
|92.5%
|9.4%
|11.3
|Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
|91
|9
|86
|55.8%
|13.2%
|23.6
|Colton Dowell
|5
|0
|0
|0.0%
|20.0%
|0
|Kyle Philips
|12
|0
|0
|0.0%
|8.3%
|0
|Treylon Burks
|53
|2
|75
|80.0%
|13.2%
|9.5
• The Ravens have played man coverage at the sixth-highest rate this season.
• While in man, Baltimore has allowed the sixth-fewest yards per coverage target (6.2) and the fourth-lowest first down/touchdown rate (30.8%).
• DeAndre Hopkins stands out as the only real fantasy option to consider for the Titans this week, having earned 0.64 fantasy points per route run (18th) and a very high 36% target rate against man coverage.
• Hopkins has also earned a top-10 receiving grade against man coverage (88.4).
♦ Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages
Washington Commanders
Week 6 opponent: Atlanta Falcons
- Man coverage rank: 13th (26.4%)
- Zone coverage rank: 21st (71.4%)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Curtis Samuel
|46
|7
|96
|63.5%
|17.4%
|22.6
|Byron Pringle
|9
|1
|15
|100.0%
|22.2%
|2.5
|Terry McLaurin
|47
|4
|65
|69.2%
|17.0%
|10.5
|Dyami Brown
|24
|3
|59
|45.8%
|16.7%
|8.9
|Jahan Dotson
|55
|4
|36
|52.8%
|7.3%
|7.6
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Jamison Crowder
|9
|2
|21
|81.0%
|22.2%
|4.1
|Curtis Samuel
|121
|16
|147
|66.0%
|15.7%
|30.7
|Byron Pringle
|20
|2
|14
|92.9%
|15.0%
|3.4
|Terry McLaurin
|146
|21
|196
|78.6%
|15.8%
|46.6
|Dyami Brown
|47
|3
|28
|67.9%
|12.8%
|5.8
|Jahan Dotson
|146
|13
|104
|81.7%
|15.8%
|29.4
|Mitchell Tinsley
|2
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
• The Falcons have lined up in man coverge at an above-average rate this season.
• While in man, Atlanta has also been about league average in yards allowed per coverage snap (5.89) and per coverage target (7.5).
• Curtis Samuel stands out as a potential deeper league play this week, as he leads the team in fantasy points per route run against man (0.49) and is tied for the team lead in receiving grade versus man (70.7).
• Samuel has been on a bit of a hot streak over the past two weeks, with two top-15 PPR finishes at his position. He could potentially keep the momentum going this week in a decent matchup.
• Jahan Dotson ranks outside of the top 75 wide receivers in fantasy points per route run against man (0.14). He also ranks outside of the top 75 against zone (0.20) so far this season and should remain on benches until further notice.
♦ Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages