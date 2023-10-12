Fantasy Football WR Report: Man, zone coverage performance ahead of NFL Week 6

• A great spot for the rookie first-rounder to step up: With Justin Jefferson on IR, Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison has a great opportunity to showcase his star potential against the Chicago Bears’ zone-heavy defense.

• Another great test for the Dallas Cowboys’ man-heavy defense: After keeping Brandon Aiyuk quiet in Week 5, Dallas draws another great receiver against man coverage this week.

• A deep-league rookie play in a favorable matchup: Arizona Cardinals’ Michael Wilson has been one of the league’s most effective receivers against zone coverage and draws a great matchup in Week 6.

Estimated reading time: 10 minutes

This fantasy football WR report is an extension of PFF's wide receiver grades, which also detail how each receiver performs against man and zone coverages.

The additional fantasy-related detail — including opponent coverage tendencies — gives you just one more edge to help you dominate your fantasy leagues this season.

Week 6 opponent: Los Angeles Rams

Man coverage rank: 26th (17.1%)

26th (17.1%) Zone coverage rank: 8th (81.3%)

Versus man