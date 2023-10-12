Subscribe Today, Use DOMINATE for $20 off!

Fantasy Football WR Report: Man, zone coverage performance ahead of NFL Week 6

2RTYPN5 Minnesota Vikings' Jordan Addison in action during an NFL football game, Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

By Jonathon Macri
Oct 12, 2023

• A great spot for the rookie first-rounder to step up: With Justin Jefferson on IR, Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison has a great opportunity to showcase his star potential against the Chicago Bears’ zone-heavy defense. 

• Another great test for the Dallas Cowboys’ man-heavy defense: After keeping Brandon Aiyuk quiet in Week 5, Dallas draws another great receiver against man coverage this week.

• A deep-league rookie play in a favorable matchup: Arizona CardinalsMichael Wilson has been one of the league’s most effective receivers against zone coverage and draws a great matchup in Week 6.

Estimated reading time: 10 minutes

 

WR:CB Matchup Chart

This fantasy football WR report is an extension of PFF's wide receiver grades, which also detail how each receiver performs against man and zone coverages.

The additional fantasy-related detail — including opponent coverage tendencies — gives you just one more edge to help you dominate your fantasy leagues this season.

Arizona Cardinals

Week 6 opponent: Los Angeles Rams
  • Man coverage rank: 26th (17.1%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 8th (81.3%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Zach Pascal 6 1 9 88.9% 16.7% 1.9
Marquise Brown 45 9 122 60.7% 33.3% 33.2
Rondale Moore 36 4 38 71.1% 16.7% 7.8
Michael Wilson 38 0 0 0.0% 2.6% 0
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Zach Pascal 23 3 10 -30.0% 21.7% 4
Greg Dortch 2 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0
Marquise Brown 119 16 178 74.7% 23.5% 39.8
Rondale Moore 93 7 43 -11.6% 10.8% 11.3
Michael Wilson 94 15 255 72.5% 19.2% 52.5

The Rams have lined up in zone coverage at a top-10 rate this season.

As a team, they have earned the lowest zone-coverage grade (42.0) in the league through five weeks.

Rookie wide receiver Michael Wilson‘s role has increased in recent weeks. And while he is coming off a quiet game against a man-heavy Bengals defense, he has a much better matchup this week.

Wilson ranks top-10 among qualifying receivers in fantasy points per route run (0.56) against zone coverage. He also leads all Cardinals receivers in receiving grade against zone coverage (75.4) this season.

Wilson should garner a much higher target rate this week against the Rams’ zone-heavy defense. He is worthy of a potential flex play in deeper leagues.

Atlanta Falcons

Week 6 opponent: Washington Commanders
  • Man coverage rank: 12th (26.6%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 20th (72.5%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Mack Hollins 23 0 0 0.0% 4.4% 0
KhaDarel Hodge 7 2 25 76.0% 28.6% 4.5
Scotty Miller 6 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0
Drake London 28 4 49 98.0% 39.3% 20.9
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Mack Hollins 94 9 143 88.1% 17.0% 23.3
KhaDarel Hodge 34 2 20 55.0% 5.9% 4
Scotty Miller 29 2 10 -80.0% 6.9% 3
Drake London 136 13 155 73.5% 14.7% 28.5

The Commanders have played man coverage at an above-average rate through five weeks.

The team has allowed 9.1 yards per target in man coverage, tied for the eighth-worst mark in the NFL.

Drake London has been successful against man coverage this season, putting up a 10th-ranked 0.75 fantasy points per route run against man.

London's target rate against man coverage is almost twice his target rate against zone. 

The Falcons wide receiver can be started in most fantasy leagues this week, as he has a good chance of having a big game. 

Baltimore Ravens

Week 6 opponent: Tennessee Titans
  • Man coverage rank: 8th (29.4%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 24th (69.3%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Odell Beckham Jr. 22 2 34 100.0% 27.3% 5.4
Nelson Agholor 31 4 69 82.6% 19.4% 16.9
Laquon Treadwell 3 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0
Devin Duvernay 19 1 -2 100.0% 15.8% 0.8
Rashod Bateman 20 1 9 100.0% 10.0% 1.9
Zay Flowers 48 4 46 23.9% 22.9% 8.6
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Odell Beckham Jr. 61 5 45 77.8% 8.2% 9.5
Nelson Agholor 72 10 101 83.2% 15.3% 20.1
Laquon Treadwell 2 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0
Devin Duvernay 26 1 10 60.0% 15.4% 2
Rashod Bateman 62 7 58 75.9% 16.1% 12.8
Zay Flowers 124 25 271 64.9% 22.6% 52.1

The Titans have lined up in man coverage on 29.4% of snaps this season, the eighth-highest rate in the league. 

The Titans have allowed 10.3 yards per target in man coverage, the fifth-worst rate in the league. They have also allowed 8.60 yards per coverage snap while in man, which is second-worst.

The Ravens haven’t put up gaudy numbers against man coverage this season, but they don’t face a lot of it due to Lamar Jackson’s scramble ability.

Buffalo Bills

Week 6 opponent: New York Giants
  • Man coverage rank: 5th (32.2%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 28th (66.2%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Stefon Diggs 53 12 177 69.5% 28.3% 47.7
Trent Sherfield 14 1 9 -33.3% 7.1% 1.9
Gabe Davis 52 4 93 72.0% 13.5% 13.3
Khalil Shakir 11 2 22 54.5% 27.3% 10.2
Deonte Harty 12 0 0 0.0% 8.3% 0
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Stefon Diggs 125 27 343 77.0% 27.2% 73.3
Trent Sherfield 29 4 30 26.7% 20.7% 7
Gabe Davis 120 14 227 87.2% 15.8% 60.7
Khalil Shakir 15 1 5 60.0% 6.7% 1.5
Deonte Harty 42 11 100 46.0% 28.6% 21

The Giants have played man coverage at a top-five rate this season. 

They rank 23rd in team man-coverage grade (54.9) and have allowed 9.1 yards per coverage target, tied for eighth.

Stefon Diggs has averaged 0.90 fantasy points per route run against man coverage so far this season, third among all wide receivers who have run at least 25 routes against man coverage.

Gabe Davis has found little success against man coverage. His 0.26 fantasy points per route run ranks 59th among 95 qualifying wide receivers.

Davis can potentially do some damage with just one or two big plays, but he’s a slightly riskier play, given his lack of success and lower target rate against man coverage.

Carolina Panthers

Week 6 opponent: Miami Dolphins
  • Man coverage rank: 20th (22.5%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 14th (76.1%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Adam Thielen 53 14 170 55.9% 35.9% 43
D.J. Chark Jr. 44 3 52 100.0% 13.6% 14.2
Laviska Shenault Jr. 11 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0
Ihmir Smith-Marsette 1 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0
Terrace Marshall Jr. 24 0 0 0.0% 4.2% 0
Jonathan Mingo 33 2 15 100.0% 15.2% 3.5
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Adam Thielen 157 24 224 65.2% 17.2% 52.4
D.J. Chark Jr. 123 7 119 73.9% 10.6% 24.9
Laviska Shenault Jr. 26 4 28 -53.6% 15.4% 6.8
Ihmir Smith-Marsette 6 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0
Terrace Marshall Jr. 99 16 112 59.8% 22.2% 27.2
Jonathan Mingo 98 11 97 70.1% 20.4% 20.7

The Dolphins have played zone coverage at an above-average rate this season.

Miami has earned a 77.6 zone-coverage grade as a team, the ninth-best mark in the league.

Adam Thielen has been a surprise fantasy star this season, but he has been significantly more dominant against man coverage.

Against zone, Thielen has averaged 0.33 fantasy points per route run, 56th among wide receivers who have run at least 25 routes against zone. 

Considering the Dolphins are one of the better teams in zone coverage, Thielen might be in for a down week. 

Chicago Bears

Week 6 opponent: Minnesota Vikings
  • Man coverage rank: 17th (24.1%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 16th (74.5%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Trent Taylor 3 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0
Chase Claypool 18 0 0 0.0% 5.6% 0
Equanimeous St. Brown 11 1 21 95.2% 9.1% 3.1
Darnell Mooney 33 0 0 0.0% 12.1% 0
D.J. Moore 45 6 236 42.8% 22.2% 35.6
Tyler Scott 13 1 6 0.0% 23.1% 1.6
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Trent Taylor 18 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0
Velus Jones Jr. 5 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0
Chase Claypool 72 4 51 90.2% 15.3% 15.1
Equanimeous St. Brown 24 0 0 0.0% 4.2% 0
Darnell Mooney 105 8 104 76.0% 10.5% 24.4
D.J. Moore 134 21 295 67.1% 17.9% 74.5
Tyler Scott 28 2 14 28.6% 7.1% 3.4

The Vikings have played both man and zone coverage at a league-average rate this season.

The Vikings have been weakest in man coverage, as they have allowed 9.7 yards per man-coverage target, the seventh-worst mark in the NFL.

The Bears receivers don’t typically face much man coverage, given Justin Fields’ ability to scramble. That could continue this week.

The Vikings’ zone defense has been about league average in yards allowed per coverage snap (5.88) and yards allowed per coverage target (7.1). The group is just slightly above average in zone-coverage grade (72.4).

D.J. Moore ranks tied for 10th in fantasy points per route run against zone (0.56) and tied for seventh (0.79) against man. He should continue his strong play this week.

No other Bears wide receiver has cracked the top 80 in fantasy points per route run against zone or man.

Cincinnati Bengals

Week 6 opponent: Seattle Seahawks
  • Man coverage rank: 31st (11.6%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 2nd (88.4%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Tyler Boyd 48 4 35 45.7% 18.8% 7.5
Kwamie Lassiter II 1 1 2 -100.0% 100.0% 1.2
Trenton Irwin 20 2 24 50.0% 10.0% 4.4
Tee Higgins 33 5 41 51.2% 30.3% 21.1
Ja'Marr Chase 52 13 122 43.4% 30.8% 37.2
Andrei Iosivas 6 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Tyler Boyd 145 19 131 61.1% 15.9% 32.1
Kwamie Lassiter II 1 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0
Trenton Irwin 51 7 53 64.2% 17.7% 12.3
Charlie Jones 3 1 6 -16.7% 66.7% 1.6
Tee Higgins 103 7 88 63.6% 19.4% 15.8
Ja'Marr Chase 158 31 354 52.5% 27.2% 72.4
Andrei Iosivas 19 1 9 122.2% 10.5% 1.9

The Seahawks have played zone coverage at the second-highest rate in the league. 

However, they have earned just a 63.1 team coverage grade in zone, 25th among 32 defenses. 

Seattle has also allowed 7.7 yards per coverage target in zone, the 12th-highest mark in the league.

Ja’Marr Chase won’t be on any benches this week, and there is no need to convince fantasy managers to continue starting him after the touchdown hat-trick he posted last week. He has averaged 0.46 fantasy points per route run against zone coverage, the 10th-best mark among qualifying wideouts.

All other top receiver options for the Bengals — Trenton Irwin (0.24), Tyler Boyd (0.22), and Tee Higgins (0.15) — all rank outside of the top 75 wide receivers in fantasy points per route run against zone.

Cleveland Browns

Week 6 opponent: San Francisco 49ers
  • Man coverage rank: 15th (24.8%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 19th (73.9%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Marquise Goodwin 5 0 0 0.0% 20.0% 0
Amari Cooper 34 6 77 92.2% 23.5% 13.7
Donovan Peoples-Jones 38 1 29 93.1% 10.5% 3.9
Elijah Moore 39 6 62 54.8% 23.1% 12.2
Cedric Tillman 7 1 5 80.0% 28.6% 1.5
David Bell 7 1 5 80.0% 14.3% 1.5
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Marquise Goodwin 18 1 0 0.0% 22.2% 1
Amari Cooper 102 12 182 91.8% 18.6% 36.2
Donovan Peoples-Jones 102 5 46 60.9% 8.8% 9.6
Elijah Moore 100 11 86 74.4% 17.0% 19.6
Cedric Tillman 12 0 0 0.0% 8.3% 0
David Bell 12 2 22 22.7% 25.0% 4.2

The 49ers have lined up in man and zone coverages at league-average rates.

The 49ers have earned the second-best zone-coverage grade (90.2) in the league. In man coverage, their 60.3 grade is closer to league average.

Amari Cooper has been slightly more efficient against man (0.40 fantasy points per route run) than zone (0.35) this season but ranks outside the top 30 wide receivers against each coverage type.

This is expected to be a tougher matchup for all Browns wide receivers, as none of them beyond Cooper crack the top 50 wide receivers in fantasy points per route run against either coverage.

Dallas Cowboys

Week 6 opponent: Los Angeles Chargers
  • Man coverage rank: 25th (17.4%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 7th (81.9%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Brandin Cooks 41 2 16 100.0% 9.8% 3.6
Michael Gallup 49 5 58 32.8% 14.3% 10.8
KaVontae Turpin 6 3 42 83.3% 66.7% 13.2
CeeDee Lamb 51 10 160 58.1% 25.5% 32
Jalen Tolbert 14 3 30 50.0% 21.4% 6
Jalen Brooks 2 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Brandin Cooks 71 7 57 78.9% 21.1% 12.7
Michael Gallup 93 10 121 62.8% 16.1% 22.1
KaVontae Turpin 20 2 9 33.3% 10.0% 2.9
CeeDee Lamb 110 17 198 61.6% 20.0% 36.8
Jalen Tolbert 49 4 41 97.6% 12.2% 8.1
Jalen Brooks 3 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0

The Chargers have played zone coverage at the seventh-highest rate this season.

In zone coverage, Los Angeles has earned a team coverage grade of 53.4, which ranks 29th among 32 defenses. The team has also allowed 8.7 yards per coverage target in zone, the sixth-worst in the NFL.

CeeDee Lamb has averaged just 0.33 fantasy points per route run against zone coverage, 54th among wide receivers who have run at least 25 routes. He ranks 32nd in receiving grade against zone coverage this season.

Despite the lack of success so far this season, this does stand out as a potentially favorable matchup for the Cowboys wide receivers — specifically for Brandin Cooks, who leads the team in target rate against zone this season.

Denver Broncos

Week 6 opponent: Kansas City Chiefs
  • Man coverage rank: 4th (32.5%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 30th (65.0%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Brandon Johnson 22 3 16 31.3% 13.6% 10.6
Lil'Jordan Humphrey 6 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0
Courtland Sutton 34 4 57 52.6% 14.7% 9.7
Jerry Jeudy 32 4 38 50.0% 12.5% 7.8
Marvin Mims Jr. 11 2 83 62.7% 27.3% 10.3
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Phillip Dorsett 5 0 0 0.0% 20.0% 0
Brandon Johnson 80 5 106 78.3% 10.0% 27.6
Lil'Jordan Humphrey 46 4 26 69.2% 10.9% 12.6
Courtland Sutton 136 17 172 82.6% 17.7% 52.2
Jerry Jeudy 97 13 170 75.3% 21.7% 30
Marvin Mims Jr. 40 8 163 71.8% 22.5% 30.3

The Chiefs have played man coverage at the fourth-highest rate this season.

Kansas City has allowed just 4.92 yards per coverage snap in man coverage, the seventh-best mark in the league.

Both Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton have had limited success against man coverage, with both players seeing a much lower target rate. They rank outside the top 50 wide receivers in fantasy points per route run against man.

Expectations should be low for the Broncos wide receiver corps this week in a tougher matchup on Thursday night.

Detroit Lions

Week 6 opponent: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Man coverage rank: 19th (23.0%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 12th (76.6%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Marvin Jones Jr. 22 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0
Kalif Raymond 13 1 8 62.5% 7.7% 1.8
Josh Reynolds 32 7 123 66.7% 31.3% 25.3
Antoine Green 2 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0
Amon-Ra St. Brown 33 8 78 55.1% 24.2% 15.8
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Marvin Jones Jr. 56 4 29 69.0% 14.3% 6.9
Kalif Raymond 59 10 156 73.7% 22.0% 31.6
Josh Reynolds 88 9 168 75.0% 14.8% 37.8
Antoine Green 17 1 2 50.0% 5.9% 1.2
Dylan Drummond 1 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0
Amon-Ra St. Brown 94 18 253 74.7% 26.6% 55.3
Jameson Williams 15 2 2 -200.0% 20.0% 2.2

The Buccaneers have lined up in zone at a slightly above-average rate this season.

While in zone coverage, the Bucs have allowed just 5.26 yards per coverage snap, the fourth-best in the NFL. They also hold the fourth-best mark in yards allowed per coverage target (6.5) while in zone.

The Lions have done a lot of their damage against zone coverage this season, with Amon-Ra St. Brown (0.59), Kalif Raymond (0.54) and Josh Reynolds (0.43) all ranking inside the top 30 wide receivers in fantasy points per route run against zone.

St. Brown isn’t leaving lineups if he’s healthy, but Raymond has been one of the team's most efficient receivers against zone and even leads the team in receiving grade against zone.

The Bucs’ zone defense is tougher to put up yardage on. So, outside of St. Brown, Raymond would be the only one in consideration for deeper leagues.

Green Bay Packers

Week 6 opponent: BYE WEEK
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Samori Toure 11 0 0 0.0% 9.1% 0
Christian Watson 5 1 1 100.0% 20.0% 7.1
Jayden Reed 30 1 30 93.3% 26.7% 4
Romeo Doubs 36 3 22 63.6% 19.4% 11.2
Dontayvion Wicks 23 2 40 50.0% 26.1% 12
Malik Heath 5 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Samori Toure 43 4 59 89.8% 18.6% 9.9
Christian Watson 44 4 115 50.4% 22.7% 15.5
Jayden Reed 93 12 180 63.9% 18.3% 42
Romeo Doubs 118 18 206 82.5% 23.7% 50.6
Dontayvion Wicks 76 5 55 83.6% 10.5% 10.5
Malik Heath 16 0 0 0.0% 25.0% 0

Houston Texans

Week 6 opponent: New Orleans Saints
  • Man coverage rank: 2nd (34.9%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 31st (63.0%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Robert Woods 35 4 41 90.2% 20.0% 8.1
Noah Brown 13 1 7 -57.1% 15.4% 1.7
Nico Collins 33 7 163 39.3% 24.2% 29.3
Tank Dell 24 3 85 50.6% 12.5% 17.5
John Metchie III 3 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0
Xavier Hutchinson 2 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Robert Woods 126 17 180 69.4% 23.8% 35
Noah Brown 27 2 13 -23.1% 7.4% 3.3
Nico Collins 124 18 304 61.5% 22.6% 60.4
Tank Dell 109 16 239 77.0% 22.9% 45.9
John Metchie III 33 6 72 59.7% 21.2% 13.2
Xavier Hutchinson 24 1 9 77.8% 8.3% 1.9

The Saints are playing man coverage at the second-highest rate in the NFL.

While in man, the Saints have allowed just 4.05 yards per coverage snap and 4.7 yards per coverage target, both of which rank as the second-best marks in the league.

New Orleans also owns the fifth-highest team coverage grade (69.4) while in man this season.

Nico Collins has been among the best wide receivers against man coverage this season, ranking fourth in fantasy points per route run (0.89) and earning the third-highest receiving grade in the league (90.7) against man coverage.

Collins is expected to face one of his toughest matchups of the season this week but should still be considered a strong start, considering his early-season success and high-end target rate against man coverage.

Tank Dell could potentially miss this game with a concussion, but he has averaged a 12th-ranked 0.73 fantasy points per route run against man coverage.

Robert Woods, who would potentially fill in for Dell, has struggled against man this season, ranking 64th in fantasy points per route run (0.23) with just a 68.2 receiving grade (tied for 45th). He can be avoided this week, even if Dell can’t go.

Indianapolis Colts

Week 6 opponent: Jacksonville Jaguars
  • Man coverage rank: 23rd (18.8%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 10th (79.9%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Isaiah McKenzie 2 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0
Michael Pittman Jr. 56 10 97 62.9% 25.0% 19.7
Juwann Winfree 2 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0
Alec Pierce 50 3 71 91.5% 14.0% 10.1
Josh Downs 44 8 76 44.7% 25.0% 15.6
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Isaiah McKenzie 11 3 16 -56.3% 45.5% 4.6
Michael Pittman Jr. 129 21 200 47.5% 22.5% 47
Juwann Winfree 3 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0
Amari Rodgers 2 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0
Alec Pierce 127 5 53 86.8% 7.1% 10.3
Josh Downs 109 15 179 57.5% 17.4% 32.9

The Jaguars have played zone coverage at a top-10 rate this season.

While in zone, Jacksonville has allowed 6.30 per coverage snap, slightly worse than the league average. 

Jacksonville has earned the eighth-best team coverage grade (79.3) in zone coverage this season.

Pittman is the only Colts wide receiver to crack the top 50 at his position in fantasy points per route run (0.36) against zone this season. However, he is not necessarily a must-start — the Jaguars don’t stand out as an easy matchup, even though his target rate is encouraging enough to keep him in the WR3 conversation.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Week 6 opponent: Indianapolis Colts
  • Man coverage rank: 32nd (9.8%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 1st (88.6%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Zay Jones 12 2 19 84.2% 25.0% 3.9
Jamal Agnew 5 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0
Jacob Harris 1 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0
Christian Kirk 28 5 47 63.8% 32.1% 9.7
Calvin Ridley 30 4 80 91.3% 13.3% 12
Tim Jones 8 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Zay Jones 76 6 59 86.4% 18.4% 23.9
Jamal Agnew 51 5 56 80.4% 11.8% 10.6
Jacob Harris 5 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0
Christian Kirk 159 25 288 69.1% 19.5% 59.8
Calvin Ridley 159 18 253 79.4% 19.5% 55.3
Tim Jones 45 3 10 60.0% 11.1% 4

No team has played zone coverage at a higher rate.

Indianapolis owns the 23rd-ranked zone-coverage grade (64.9) and also ranks among the bottom-10 in yards allowed per coverage snap (6.76) and yards per coverage target (8.2).

Christian Kirk stands out as one of the Jags’ better wide receivers against zone, and with Zay Jones dealing with an injury, this could be an even better reason to get Kirk into lineups.

Kirk leads all Jaguars wide receivers in fantasy points per route run (0.38) and receiving grade (72.9) against zone.

Kirk has also earned the same target rate as Calvin Ridley against zone defense, keeping him as one of the better flex options this week.

Kansas City Chiefs

Week 6 opponent: Denver Broncos
  • Man coverage rank: 16th (24.3%)
  • Zone coverage rank: T-17th (74.3%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Richie James 7 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0
Marquez Valdes-Scantling 34 2 43 69.8% 8.8% 6.3
Kadarius Toney 10 3 31 38.7% 30.0% 6.1
Justin Watson 30 4 123 94.3% 13.3% 16.3
Justyn Ross 6 0 0 0.0% 16.7% 0
Skyy Moore 35 4 81 54.3% 22.9% 18.1
Rashee Rice 21 1 8 62.5% 28.6% 7.8
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Richie James 14 1 6 66.7% 21.4% 1.6
Marquez Valdes-Scantling 114 5 73 89.0% 7.0% 12.3
Kadarius Toney 47 11 52 -21.2% 34.0% 16.2
Justin Watson 78 6 97 86.6% 15.4% 15.7
Justyn Ross 24 3 34 85.3% 20.8% 6.4
Skyy Moore 92 5 42 69.0% 8.7% 9.2
Rashee Rice 45 16 165 46.1% 37.8% 38.5

The Broncos have played man and zone coverages at league-average rates. 

The Broncos rank bottom-five in coverage grade in man (51.0) and zone (43.7).

The Chiefs’ wide receivers have been a difficult group to sort out week-to-week, but Rashee Rice remains the top option for fantasy managers to target.

Rice currently ranks second among qualifying wide receivers in fantasy points per route run against zone (0.86) this season. He should still be considered a deep-league play only based on overall playing time, but this is another great matchup to plug him in where needed.

Las Vegas Raiders

Week 6 opponent: New England Patriots
  • Man coverage rank: 9th (29.0%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 27th (67.2%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Davante Adams 46 11 128 79.7% 39.1% 41.8
DeAndre Carter 7 1 5 -40.0% 14.3% 1.5
Kristian Wilkerson 9 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0
Jakobi Meyers 35 6 56 76.8% 28.6% 17.6
Hunter Renfrow 24 1 7 85.7% 4.2% 1.7
Tre Tucker 10 0 0 0.0% 10.0% 0
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Davante Adams 130 26 314 74.2% 27.7% 57.4
DeAndre Carter 19 1 16 -18.8% 10.5% 2.6
Kristian Wilkerson 18 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0
Jakobi Meyers 106 19 218 79.8% 24.5% 52.8
Hunter Renfrow 73 5 52 82.7% 11.0% 10.2
Tre Tucker 23 0 0 0.0% 4.4% 0

The Patriots have played man coverage at a top-10 rate. 

New England ranks around league average in yards allowed per coverage snap (5.63) and yards allowed per coverage target (7.3) in man. 

Davante Adams is coming off his worst fantasy performance of the season but is in line for a great bounce-back opportunity against the Patriots’ man-heavy defense. Adams ranks second in the league in fantasy points per route run against man coverage (0.91) this year.

Jakobi Meyers is a strong fantasy option, too, as he ranks 28th in fantasy points per route run against man (0.50).

Los Angeles Chargers

Week 6 opponent: Arizona Cardinals
  • Man coverage rank: 24th (18.5%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 9th (80.7%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Demarcus Robinson 1 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0
Cooper Kupp 14 2 29 48.3% 50.0% 4.9
Ben Skowronek 4 1 10 20.0% 25.0% 2
Van Jefferson 33 1 8 75.0% 9.1% 1.8
Tutu Atwell 50 6 93 80.6% 24.0% 15.3
Puka Nacua 48 5 61 52.5% 18.8% 17.1
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Demarcus Robinson 9 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0
Cooper Kupp 27 6 89 53.9% 22.2% 14.9
Ben Skowronek 25 1 3 -66.7% 16.0% 1.3
Van Jefferson 129 7 102 93.1% 9.3% 17.2
Austin Trammell 2 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0
Tutu Atwell 159 18 186 75.3% 17.0% 48.6
Puka Nacua 161 41 511 71.4% 32.3% 98.1

The Cardinals have run zone coverage at a top-10 rate this season.

Arizona ranks 30th in zone-coverage grade (49.9). The team has given up 6.93 yards per coverage snap and 8.9 yards per coverage target (8.9) in zone, bottom-five figures. 

Both Puka Nacua (0.61) and Cooper Kupp (0.55) continue to be must-start high-end options this week, as they both rank inside the top 12 in fantasy points per route run against zone.

Tutu Atwell could potentially be the odd man out this week, as he has typically had more success against man coverage but ranks just 61st in fantasy points per route run against zone (0.31).

Los Angeles Rams

Week 6 opponent: Dallas Cowboys
  • Man coverage rank: 3rd (32.8%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 29th (65.9%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Keenan Allen 54 15 153 49.0% 33.3% 42.3
Mike Williams 39 7 130 60.8% 28.2% 26
Keelan Doss 1 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0
Joshua Palmer 47 7 100 73.0% 21.3% 17
Derius Davis 4 1 3 -166.7% 25.0% 1.3
Quentin Johnston 18 2 1 -500.0% 16.7% 2.1
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Keenan Allen 106 20 281 68.3% 23.6% 54.1
Mike Williams 68 12 119 54.6% 20.6% 23.9
Joshua Palmer 77 4 60 85.0% 14.3% 16
Derius Davis 12 3 21 -71.4% 25.0% 5.1
Quentin Johnston 42 4 43 69.8% 19.1% 8.3

The Cowboys have lined up in man coverage at the third-highest rate this season.

Dallas owns the league’s highest man-coverage grade at 85.1.

Dallas has allowed the third-fewest yards per coverage snap (4.21) and yards per coverage target (5.4) in man coverage this season.

The Cowboys defense did a decent job of taking away one of the league’s best wide receivers against man coverage in Week 5 (Brandon Aiyuk) and now will draw another challenge in the form of Keenan Allen.

Allen currently ranks ninth in fantasy points per route run (0.78) against man coverage this season.

Allen should continue his relevance this week as Justin Herbert’s clear favorite target when facing man coverage.

Josh Palmer could be in for a tougher matchup and is worth sitting this week, as he ranks 40th in fantasy points per route run against man. His 58.6 receiving grade against man ranks just 69th in the league.

Miami Dolphins

Week 6 opponent: Carolina Panthers
  • Man coverage rank: 29th (14.1%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 6th (82.3%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Tyreek Hill 42 9 149 65.1% 28.6% 29.9
Robbie Chosen 3 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0
River Cracraft 8 2 14 78.6% 25.0% 9.4
Braxton Berrios 23 5 57 66.7% 30.4% 10.7
Cedrick Wilson Jr. 1 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0
Erik Ezukanma 2 0 0 0.0% 50.0% 0
Jaylen Waddle 34 3 84 53.6% 17.7% 11.4
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Tyreek Hill 96 27 502 55.2% 37.5% 101.2
Robbie Chosen 27 1 68 61.8% 7.4% 13.8
River Cracraft 27 4 73 58.9% 22.2% 11.3
Braxton Berrios 74 10 102 73.5% 16.2% 26.2
Cedrick Wilson Jr. 33 5 68 58.8% 18.2% 11.8
Erik Ezukanma 11 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0
Jaylen Waddle 83 14 161 42.2% 24.1% 36.1

The Panthers have played zone coverage at the sixth-highest rate this season.

Carolina has allowed 7.04 yards per coverage snap in zone, the fifth-worst mark in the league.

Tyreek Hill is potentially dealing with an injury heading into this game but also leads the league in fantasy points per route run against zone (1.05).

Jaylen Waddle didn’t have the blow-up game we were hoping for last week, but he did end up with his best fantasy finish of the season as the PPR WR19.

Waddle remains a strong blow-up candidate this week in a favorable matchup against the Panthers’ zone-heavy defense. He ranks 27th at his position in fantasy points per route run (0.43) against zone this season.

Minnesota Vikings

Week 6 opponent: Chicago Bears
  • Man coverage rank: 28th (14.4%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 4th (84.0%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
K.J. Osborn 37 3 27 92.6% 13.5% 5.7
Brandon Powell 8 2 16 56.3% 37.5% 3.6
Justin Jefferson 32 8 136 64.0% 37.5% 27.6
Jordan Addison 36 3 23 56.5% 13.9% 11.3
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
K.J. Osborn 165 10 139 59.0% 12.1% 35.9
Brandon Powell 12 3 32 84.4% 33.3% 6.2
N'Keal Harry 1 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0
Justin Jefferson 167 28 435 68.5% 24.0% 83.5
Jordan Addison 130 16 226 78.3% 16.9% 50.6

The Bears have played zone coverage at a top-five rate this season.

Chicago owns just a 55.9 zone-coverage grade (28th) and has allowed the second-most yards per coverage target (9.0) this season.

With Justin Jefferson on injured reserve, this stands out as a great matchup for rookie Jordan Addison to deliver his third top-20 PPR WR finish this season.

Addison is averaging 0.39 fantasy points per route run against zone but should have plenty of opportunities to build on that with Jefferson out.

While K.J. Osborn has had limited fantasy success against zone coverage this season, averaging just 0.22 fantasy points per route run (85th), he should also find himself more involved in a plus matchup against the Bears.

New England Patriots

Week 6 opponent: Las Vegas Raiders
  • Man coverage rank: 21st (22.0%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 15th (75.0%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
DeVante Parker 45 4 31 90.3% 13.3% 7.1
Ty Montgomery 4 1 -2 350.0% 50.0% 0.8
JuJu Smith-Schuster 36 6 37 54.1% 30.6% 9.7
Kendrick Bourne 47 3 50 58.0% 23.4% 14
Demario Douglas 18 1 10 40.0% 22.2% 2
Kayshon Boutte 11 0 0 0.0% 9.1% 0
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
DeVante Parker 93 8 98 62.2% 14.0% 17.8
Ty Montgomery 13 2 16 56.3% 38.5% 3.6
JuJu Smith-Schuster 61 8 49 67.3% 21.3% 12.9
Kendrick Bourne 105 15 168 64.3% 21.9% 37.8
Demario Douglas 45 9 133 60.9% 28.9% 22.3
Kayshon Boutte 32 0 0 0.0% 9.4% 0

The Raiders have deployed a league-average rate of both man and zone coverage so far this season.

Las Vegas has limited yards allowed per coverage snap (5.05) and per coverage target (6.0) while in zone, both of which rank as the third-best marks in the league.

The Raiders are a completely different story in man coverage, as they’ve allowed the most yards per coverage snap (9.05) and the second-most yards per coverage target (11.4).

None of the Patriots wide receivers have cracked the top 50 in fantasy points per route run against man coverage, leaving little encouragement that they’re capable of a big game in a potentially favorable matchup.

New Orleans Saints

Week 6 opponent: Houston Texans
  • Man coverage rank: 30th (13.1%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 3rd (86.3%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Michael Thomas 37 8 80 76.3% 35.1% 16
Keith Kirkwood 3 0 0 0.0% 33.3% 0
Lynn Bowden 2 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0
Rashid Shaheed 33 4 69 94.2% 15.2% 16.9
Chris Olave 38 6 115 55.7% 31.6% 17.5
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Michael Thomas 135 18 204 85.3% 18.5% 38.4
Kirk Merritt 2 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0
Keith Kirkwood 22 1 1 100.0% 13.6% 1.1
Lynn Bowden 10 0 0 0.0% 10.0% 0
Rashid Shaheed 103 10 144 68.1% 14.6% 24.4
Chris Olave 133 19 203 64.0% 23.3% 45.3

The Texans have played zone coverage at the third-highest rate this year.

Houston has earned an 87.2 zone-coverage grade, fourth in the league, but they have still been a relatively easy opponent to put up yards on, ranking 21st in yards allowed per coverage snap (6.33) in zone.

Chris Olave stands out as the Saints' best bet for a good game, as he leads the team with an 80.6 receiving grade versus zone (14th) but has averaged only 0.34 fantasy points per route run (52nd).

Olave is the PPR WR29 on the year, and this could be a matchup to keep him in a similar range this week.

New York Giants

Week 6 opponent: Buffalo Bills
  • Man coverage rank: 22nd (21.9%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 11th (77.1%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Sterling Shepard 8 1 4 100.0% 25.0% 1.4
Darius Slayton 37 4 53 77.4% 18.9% 9.3
Parris Campbell 24 2 8 100.0% 12.5% 2.8
Isaiah Hodgins 30 1 24 37.5% 10.0% 3.4
Wan'Dale Robinson 9 4 27 44.4% 55.6% 6.7
Jalin Hyatt 15 0 0 0.0% 6.7% 0
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Sterling Shepard 23 2 19 57.9% 13.0% 3.9
Darius Slayton 139 9 114 57.9% 10.8% 20.4
Parris Campbell 85 14 77 44.2% 23.5% 21.7
Isaiah Hodgins 83 9 83 66.3% 13.3% 23.3
Wan'Dale Robinson 56 10 52 42.3% 21.4% 15.2
Jalin Hyatt 83 4 99 85.9% 4.8% 13.9

The Bills have played zone coverage at an above-average rate this season.

Buffalo has earned the fifth-best team coverage grade (86.6) in zone and is allowing just 5.65 yards per coverage snap, the eighth-best mark in the league.

No Giants wide receiver should be trusted this week in a tough matchup, as they all rank below average in fantasy points per route run against zone and outside the top 50 in receiving grade against zone.

New York Jets

Week 6 opponent: Philadelphia Eagles
  • Man coverage rank: 14th (25.7%)
  • Zone coverage rank: T-17th (74.3%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Randall Cobb 35 1 12 8.3% 11.4% 2.2
Irvin Charles 1 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0
Mecole Hardman Jr. 5 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0
Allen Lazard 45 4 41 97.6% 13.3% 8.1
Garrett Wilson 47 7 50 76.0% 31.9% 12
Xavier Gipson 2 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Randall Cobb 66 2 8 87.5% 7.6% 2.8
Irvin Charles 1 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0
Mecole Hardman Jr. 12 1 6 83.3% 8.3% 1.6
Allen Lazard 117 9 161 78.9% 12.0% 31.1
Garrett Wilson 123 17 229 61.1% 20.3% 51.9
Xavier Gipson 11 1 4 0.0% 9.1% 1.4

The Eagles have played man and zone coverages at league-average rates this season. They rank just 26th in team coverage grade in man (53.2) and 17th in zone (67.3).

Philadelphia’s coverage unit ranks 23rd in total yards allowed (1,011) and tied for 29th in passing touchdowns allowed (seven) in zone.

Garrett Wilson ranks 30th in fantasy points per route run (0.42) and leads the team in receiving grade (75.4) against zone.

For fantasy managers who have no choice but to start Wilson, there is at least hope that he could pop off in what is a decent matchup on paper.

Philadelphia Eagles

Week 6 opponent: New York Jets
  • Man coverage rank: 7th (29.7%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 25th (68.1%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Britain Covey 1 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0
Olamide Zaccheaus 25 0 0 0.0% 4.0% 0
A.J. Brown 51 14 197 53.3% 39.2% 33.7
DeVonta Smith 56 6 55 69.1% 16.1% 17.5
Quez Watkins 20 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Britain Covey 6 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0
Olamide Zaccheaus 69 3 69 76.8% 5.8% 15.9
A.J. Brown 130 21 344 70.3% 22.3% 67.4
DeVonta Smith 137 17 235 78.7% 17.5% 46.5
Quez Watkins 46 4 21 -23.8% 10.9% 6.1

The Jets have played man coverage at the seventh-highest rate this season. 

They have been just an average opponent in yards allowed per coverage snap (5.36) but rank 24th in team coverage grade in man.

A.J. Brown ranks 16th among wide receivers in fantasy points per route run (0.66) against man coverage, and his 90.6 receiving grade against man is a top-five mark.

DeVonta Smith has been fairly quiet in recent weeks, and there’s a chance that could continue this week in a neutral matchup against the Jets’ man-heavy defense. He’s averaging just 0.31 fantasy points per route run (51st) with just a 66.7 receiving grade (50th) against man.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Week 6 opponent: BYE WEEK
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Allen Robinson II 32 2 13 76.9% 15.6% 3.3
Diontae Johnson 2 1 26 19.2% 100.0% 3.6
Miles Boykin 1 1 5 100.0% 100.0% 1.5
Calvin Austin III 29 2 82 58.5% 20.7% 16.2
George Pickens 34 3 86 47.7% 26.5% 17.6
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Allen Robinson II 127 15 124 74.2% 15.8% 27.4
Diontae Johnson 20 2 22 77.3% 20.0% 4.2
Miles Boykin 13 0 0 0.0% 7.7% 0
Calvin Austin III 109 10 61 62.3% 14.7% 16.1
Gunner Olszewski 3 1 0 #DIV/0! 33.3% 1
George Pickens 140 19 307 69.7% 21.4% 55.7

San Francisco 49ers

Week 6 opponent: Cleveland Browns
  • Man coverage rank: 1st (39.5%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 32nd (58.1%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Ray-Ray McCloud III 12 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0
Jauan Jennings 23 2 55 76.4% 13.0% 7.5
Deebo Samuel 44 2 46 67.4% 15.9% 12.6
Brandon Aiyuk 24 6 87 82.8% 29.2% 26.7
Ronnie Bell 8 1 9 100.0% 25.0% 7.9
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Willie Snead IV 2 1 9 66.7% 50.0% 1.9
Chris Conley 1 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0
Ray-Ray McCloud III 22 3 23 65.2% 13.6% 5.3
Jauan Jennings 39 3 46 82.6% 12.8% 7.6
Deebo Samuel 93 18 256 44.9% 23.7% 43.6
Brandon Aiyuk 70 15 291 84.5% 27.1% 44.1
Ronnie Bell 20 2 22 50.0% 10.0% 4.2

The Browns play man coverage at the highest rate in the league.

While in man, Cleveland has allowed the fewest yards per coverage snap (3.26) and coverage target (4.6).

They have earned the third-highest team coverage grade (74.4) in man coverage so far this season.

Brandon Aiyuk still leads all wide receivers in fantasy points per route run (1.11) against man but posted only a WR36 PPR finish against another top man coverage defense (Dallas) in Week 5. He could be in for another difficult day this week.

Expectations for Deebo Samuel should also be tempered, given the matchup, as he ranks just 55th in fantasy points per route run (0.55) and 57th in receiving grade (63.3) against man coverage this season.

Seattle Seahawks

Week 6 opponent: Cincinnati Bengals
  • Man coverage rank: 11th (28.7%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 22nd (70.6%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Tyler Lockett 24 4 43 83.7% 25.0% 8.3
D.K. Metcalf 22 3 31 103.2% 22.7% 12.1
Cody Thompson 2 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0
Jake Bobo 8 1 5 100.0% 12.5% 7.5
Jaxon Smith-Njigba 23 2 10 -60.0% 21.7% 3
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Tyler Lockett 100 13 114 67.5% 20.0% 36.4
D.K. Metcalf 98 15 237 77.2% 17.4% 44.7
Cody Thompson 3 1 10 70.0% 33.3% 2
Jake Bobo 25 1 3 100.0% 8.0% 1.3
Jaxon Smith-Njigba 68 10 52 7.7% 19.1% 15.2

The Bengals have run man coverage at an above-average rate this season. 

While in man, Cincinnati has allowed the ninth-fewest yards per coverage snap (5.13) and the 10th-best first down/touchdown percentage (36.6%).

D.K. Metcalf has been the Seahawks' most effective wide receiver against man coverage, earning 0.55 fantasy points per route run (21st). However, he has earned just a 68.3 receiving grade versus man (44th).

The Seattle wide receivers should be expected to have a tougher matchup this week against a solid Bengals coverage unit.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 6 opponent: Detroit Lions
  • Man coverage rank: 18th (23.3%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 13th (76.4%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Mike Evans 10 2 12 66.7% 50.0% 9.2
Chris Godwin 15 4 78 61.5% 26.7% 11.8
Deven Thompkins 8 1 8 37.5% 12.5% 1.8
Trey Palmer 13 2 6 83.3% 23.1% 8.6
Rakim Jarrett 1 1 3 -133.3% 100.0% 1.3
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Mike Evans 93 18 325 69.5% 26.9% 62.5
Chris Godwin 108 17 177 56.5% 23.2% 34.7
Deven Thompkins 48 7 53 41.5% 20.8% 18.3
Trey Palmer 72 4 36 86.1% 8.3% 13.6
Rakim Jarrett 16 1 7 71.4% 6.3% 1.7

The Lions have deployed a slightly above-average rate of zone coverage so far this season.

While in zone, Detroit has also been about average in yards allowed per coverage snap (5.84) and per coverage target (7.5).

Mike Evans, who was dealing with a minor hamstring injury heading into the team’s Week 5 bye, has been among the best receivers in the league against zone coverage this season.

Evans has averaged 0.67 fantasy points per route run against zone, which ranks fourth among qualifying wide receivers.

Evans has also earned an 88.0 receiving grade versus man, fourth at the position. He is expected to play as of writing and should be in line for a strong game this week.

Tennessee Titans

Week 6 opponent: Baltimore Ravens
  • Man coverage rank: 6th (30.1%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 26th (68.0%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
DeAndre Hopkins 39 10 148 82.4% 35.9% 24.8
Chris Moore 19 2 41 85.4% 15.8% 6.1
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine 40 4 57 40.4% 15.0% 15.7
Colton Dowell 2 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0
Kyle Philips 1 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0
Treylon Burks 25 4 24 41.7% 24.0% 6.4
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
DeAndre Hopkins 100 16 208 82.2% 26.0% 36.8
Chris Moore 53 2 93 92.5% 9.4% 11.3
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine 91 9 86 55.8% 13.2% 23.6
Colton Dowell 5 0 0 0.0% 20.0% 0
Kyle Philips 12 0 0 0.0% 8.3% 0
Treylon Burks 53 2 75 80.0% 13.2% 9.5

The Ravens have played man coverage at the sixth-highest rate this season.

While in man, Baltimore has allowed the sixth-fewest yards per coverage target (6.2) and the fourth-lowest first down/touchdown rate (30.8%).

DeAndre Hopkins stands out as the only real fantasy option to consider for the Titans this week, having earned 0.64 fantasy points per route run (18th) and a very high 36% target rate against man coverage.

Hopkins has also earned a top-10 receiving grade against man coverage (88.4).

Washington Commanders

Week 6 opponent: Atlanta Falcons
  • Man coverage rank: 13th (26.4%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 21st (71.4%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Curtis Samuel 46 7 96 63.5% 17.4% 22.6
Byron Pringle 9 1 15 100.0% 22.2% 2.5
Terry McLaurin 47 4 65 69.2% 17.0% 10.5
Dyami Brown 24 3 59 45.8% 16.7% 8.9
Jahan Dotson 55 4 36 52.8% 7.3% 7.6
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Jamison Crowder 9 2 21 81.0% 22.2% 4.1
Curtis Samuel 121 16 147 66.0% 15.7% 30.7
Byron Pringle 20 2 14 92.9% 15.0% 3.4
Terry McLaurin 146 21 196 78.6% 15.8% 46.6
Dyami Brown 47 3 28 67.9% 12.8% 5.8
Jahan Dotson 146 13 104 81.7% 15.8% 29.4
Mitchell Tinsley 2 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0

The Falcons have lined up in man coverge at an above-average rate this season.

While in man, Atlanta has also been about league average in yards allowed per coverage snap (5.89) and per coverage target (7.5).

Curtis Samuel stands out as a potential deeper league play this week, as he leads the team in fantasy points per route run against man (0.49) and is tied for the team lead in receiving grade versus man (70.7).

Samuel has been on a bit of a hot streak over the past two weeks, with two top-15 PPR finishes at his position. He could potentially keep the momentum going this week in a decent matchup.

Jahan Dotson ranks outside of the top 75 wide receivers in fantasy points per route run against man (0.14). He also ranks outside of the top 75 against zone (0.20) so far this season and should remain on benches until further notice.

