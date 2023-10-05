Fantasy Football WR Report: Man, zone coverage performance ahead of NFL Week 5

• Potential for Jaylen Waddle to have his first big game of 2023: Going up against a vulnerable man coverage unit in New York, Waddle could finally deliver for fantasy managers this week.

• One matchup to trust the Jets’ passing offense: In Week 5, Garrett Wilson should be able to succeed against one of the league’s worst coverage units.

• Brandon Aiyuk against the Dallas Cowboys man coverage unit: Aiyuk has been one of the league’s best wide receivers against man coverage this season but draws the league’s best man coverage unit in Week 5, making for a great test of strength for both sides.

This fantasy football WR report is an extension of PFF's wide receiver grades, which also detail how each receiver performs against man and zone coverages.

The additional fantasy-related detail — including opponent coverage tendencies — gives you just one more edge to help you dominate your fantasy leagues this season.

Week 5 opponent: Cincinnati Bengals

Man coverage rank: 10th (28.1%)

Zone coverage rank: 23rd (71.1%)

Versus man

Versus zone

Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points Zach Pascal 19 3 10 -30.0% 26.3% 4 Marquise Brown 94 15 170 76.5% 22.3% 38 Rondale Moore 72 5 36 -13.9% 9.7% 8.6 Michael Wilson 71 14 237 70.5% 22.5% 49.7

The Bengals have played man coverage at a top-10 rate this season.

While in man coverage, the Bengals have allowed just 4.31 yards per coverage snap, the sixth-best mark in the league.

Marquise Brown is the only Cardinals wide receiver who has succeeded against man coverage, ranking 32nd in fantasy points per route run against man (0.50).

Michael Wilson has been incredibly effective against zone coverage this season but has not registered a single reception against man and is seeing a target rate of just 3.1%.

Brown could be utilized as a WR3 type, but Wilson should be avoided.

Week 5 opponent: Houston Texans

Man coverage rank: 27th (14.2%)

Zone coverage rank: 4th (85.8%)

Versus man

Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points Mack Hollins 21 0 0 0.0% 4.8% 0 KhaDarel Hodge 4 2 25 76.0% 50.0% 4.5 Scott Miller 6 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0 Drake London 23 4 49 98.0% 43.5% 20.9

Versus zone

Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points Mack Hollins 83 7 114 88.6% 16.9% 18.4 KhaDarel Hodge 18 1 9 55.6% 5.6% 1.9 Scott Miller 18 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0 Drake London 104 7 77 68.8% 11.5% 14.7

The Texans have fielded one of the NFL's most zone-heavy defenses this season.

While in zone coverage, the Texans have allowed just 5.35 yards per coverage snap, the sixth-best mark in the league. Houston has also earned an 85.7 team coverage while in zone, which ranks fourth.

Drake London has managed just 0.14 fantasy points per route run against zone coverage this season, 103rd out of 118 qualifying wide receivers. He also owns just a 60.1 receiving grade against zone this year, 68th.

London should be avoided this week. The Texans' success with their zone coverage, combined with London's relative lack of success, means that the Falcons receiver is in for a tough matchup.

Week 5 opponent: Pittsburgh Steelers

Man coverage rank: 12th (25.8%)

Zone coverage rank: 20th (72.5%)

Versus man

Versus zone

The Steelers have played man coverage at an above-average rate so far this season but have earned just a 48.4 coverage grade while doing so, 29th in the league.

Odell Beckham Jr. may be questionable again this week, but if he can go, he’s been among the team’s best wide receivers against man coverage, earning 0.60 fantasy points per route run. He also leads the team’s wide receivers in receiving grade (78.8) against man this season.

That said, the Steelers still run plenty of zone and rank among the bottom 10 in the league in yards allowed per coverage snap (6.83) and yards allowed per target (8.4). This shouldn’t scare any fantasy managers off Zay Flowers, who ranks 26th in fantasy points per route run (0.43) against zone.

Week 5 opponent: Jacksonville Jaguars

Man coverage rank: 24th (18.2%)

Zone coverage rank: 9th (80.6%)

Versus man

Versus zone

The Jaguars rank top-10 in zone coverage rate this season. The team has earned an 83.3 coverage grade in zone, the sixth-best this season.

Expect Jacksonville’s strong zone coverage to be tested this week. Buffalo's top three wideouts rank in the top 35 in fantasy points per route run.

Stefon Diggs ranks eighth in that regard (0.60), and Gabe Davis ranks 21st (0.46). Both players should be started this week, but don't expect a blowup game for either.

Week 5 opponent: Detroit Lions

Man coverage rank: 22nd (20.4%)

Zone coverage rank: 10th (79.2%)

Versus man

Versus zone

The Lions have run zone coverage at the 10th-highest rate this season but have put up average numbers, including a 17th-ranked 5.83 yards per coverage snap.

Adam Thielen can still be started in a neutral matchup for the Panthers’ wide receivers.

D.J. Chark Jr. has managed just 0.23 fantasy points per route run against zone this season and can be avoided this week if needed.

Week 5 opponent: Washington Commanders

Man coverage rank: 19th (23.6%)

Zone coverage rank: 15th (75.3%)

Versus man

Versus zone

The Commanders have been average in terms of man and zone rate this season.

Washington’s coverage strength has been in man coverage, where they’ve earned the second-highest team coverage grade (76.1).

Washington’s zone-coverage grade sits at just 63.4, 24th in the league.

Focusing on Bears wide receivers who have succeeded against zone this season, only Moore ranks above average (25th) in fantasy points per route run (0.44) against zone. After an encouraging performance from the offense in Week 4, he could be trustworthy again this week.

Week 5 opponent: Arizona Cardinals

Man coverage rank: 25th (17.8%)

Zone coverage rank: 8th (81.5%)

Versus man

Versus zone

The Cardinals have been among the most zone-heavy defenses in the league this season.

The Cardinals rank 30th in zone-coverage grade (48.7). They’ve allowed the second-most yards per target (9.5) and fifth-most yards per coverage snap (7.22).

The Bengals’ offense needs a bounce-back week, and this is the perfect time for that to happen.

Ja’Marr Chase should be in for a big game as the only Bengals’ wide receiver currently above average in fantasy points per route run against zone coverage (0.38).

As the consensus WR2 coming into the season, Chase should be able to get back on track in a plus matchup against a vulnerable secondary.

Week 5: BYE WEEK

Versus man

Versus zone

Week 5 opponent: San Francisco 49ers

Man coverage rank: 17th (24.2%)

Zone coverage rank: 17th (74.7%)

Versus man

Versus zone

The 49ers have been exactly league-average in their deployment of man and zone coverage this season.

In zone coverage, the 49ers have allowed just 5.03 yards per coverage snap, the second-best mark in the league.

This would be another week to avoid playing Brandin Cooks, who ranks 93rd in fantasy points per route run (0.19) against zone and is fourth on the team in receiving grade (60.5) against zone.

Week 5 opponent: New York Jets

Man coverage rank: 8th (29.6%)

Zone coverage rank: 25th (68.0%)

Versus man

Versus zone

The Jets play man coverage at a top-10 rate.

However, the Jets have managed just a 55.4 man-coverage grade, which ranks 24th among 32 defenses.

The Broncos’ wide receivers have not faced much man coverage so far this season, with Courtland Sutton having the most success in that regard, ranking 34th in fantasy points per route run (0.44).

Jerry Jeudy (0.24) and Brandon Johnson (0.23) are below average in fantasy points per route run against man this season.

Week 5 opponent: Carolina Panthers

Man coverage rank: 29th (13.9%)

Zone coverage rank: 6th (82.9%)

Versus man

Versus zone

The Panthers have been one of the most zone-heavy defenses in the NFL this season.

In zone, Carolina ranks 27th in yards allowed per coverage snap (7.00).

The Lions’ top three most used wide receivers against zone all rank inside the top 35 in fantasy points per route run, with Amon-Ra St. Brown ranking inside the top 10 (0.59).

Kalif Raymond stands out as a potential deep-league play, as he leads the team in receiving grade (84.7) against zone and ranks 12th in fantasy points per route run against zone (0.56).

Week 5 opponent: Las Vegas Raiders

Man coverage rank: 15th (24.8%)

Zone coverage rank: 22nd (71.5%)

Versus man

Versus zone

The Raiders have lined up in man and zone coverage at league-average rates.

The Raiders’ coverage strength has been in zone, where they’ve earned a 77.2 team coverage grade (ninth). In man, they have earned a 48.2 grade (30th).

The Packers’ top wide receivers haven’t had much success against man coverage, but Romeo Doubs has generated 0.57 fantasy points per route run against zone, which ranks 11th. He could be in play again this week, as he’s been a favorite target against zone coverage.

Week 5 opponent: Atlanta Falcons

Man coverage rank: 9th (28.9%)

Zone coverage rank: 24th (68.4%)

Versus man

Versus zone

The Falcons play man coverage at a top-10 rate.

The Falcons have the 10th-best man-coverage grade (66.9) and have been above average in yards allowed per coverage snap (5.48) and coverage target (7.1) in man.

Based on what he's done this season, Nico Collins has earned his way into weekly starting lineups. This matchup shouldn’t scare any fantasy managers away from plugging him into lineups, as he ranks third in fantasy points per route run against man (1.13).

Collins also owns the league’s highest receiving grade versus man coverage (92.3).

Tank Dell didn’t deliver last week, but he still ranks sixth among qualifying wide receivers in fantasy points per route run against man (0.88). He should still be trusted in fantasy lineups.

Week 5 opponent: Tennessee Titans

Man coverage rank: 14th (24.9%)

Zone coverage rank: 18th (73.9%)

Versus man

Versus zone

The Titans have been about league-average in their deployment of both man and zone coverage.

Tennessee has been susceptible to getting beat through the air in both man and zone, allowing 6.37 yards per coverage snap in zone (11th-most) and 10.2 yards per coverage snap in man (fourth-most).

Pittman is the only Colts wide receiver who has produced above-average fantasy points per route run against both man and zone. However, Josh Downs could find his way back on the positive side of that in a better matchup this week.

Week 5 opponent: Buffalo Bills

Man coverage rank: 18th (23.9%)

Zone coverage rank: 16th (75.1%)

Versus man

Versus zone

The Bills have deployed a league-average rate of both man and zone coverage this season.

The Bills have been much better in zone coverage, allowing just 5.40 yards per coverage snap (seventh-best). They have allowed the sixth-most yards per coverage snap while in man (8.08).

This could be an opportunity for Calvin Ridley to get right after three straight weeks of him finishing outside of the top 30 PPR wide receivers. He is managing just 0.20 fantasy points per route run against man (71st) but has just a 7.4% target rate, which fantasy managers will be hoping to see go up.

Christian Kirk stands out as a potentially strong play this week against the Bills’ man coverage, as he has earned the highest receiving grade (72.9) against man on the team and leads them in fantasy points per route run against man (0.37).

Week 5 opponent: Minnesota Vikings

Man coverage rank: 21st (23.0%)

Zone coverage rank: 14th (75.6%)

Versus man

Versus zone

The Vikings have deployed about a league-average rate of man and zone coverages this season.

The Vikings have been a top-10 team in coverage grade while in man (75.0) and zone (76.9) this season.

Rashee Rice continues to stand out as a deep-league dart throw, as his target rates in both man and zone have been among the best on the team. He just isn’t getting as many snaps as needed to build on that for most league sizes.

Rice also ranks third among wide receivers in fantasy points per route run against zone (0.87) and third in receiving grade against zone (89.5).

Week 5 opponent: Green Bay Packers

Man coverage rank: 31st (10.6%)

Zone coverage rank: 2nd (88.7%)

Versus man

Versus zone

The Packers have been among the most zone-heavy defenses in the league so far this season.

The Packers rank 11th in zone-coverage grade (76.1).

Davante Adams faces his former team for the first time and comes in as one of the best wide receivers in the league against zone coverage.

Adams has earned an 85.3 receiving grade versus zone (eighth) and has posted 0.48 fantasy points per route run, which ranks 12th among wide receivers with at least 75 routes run.

Jakobi Meyers ranks 22nd in fantasy points per route run using those same qualifiers and 24th in receiving grade versus zone (75.3).

Week 5 opponent: Philadelphia Eagles

Man coverage rank: 16th (24.3%)

Zone coverage rank: 13th (75.7%)

Versus man

Versus zone

The Eagles have been around league average in their deployment of man and zone coverages this season.

The Eagles rank 23rd in team coverage grade (56.0) in man and 20th in team coverage grade (68.4) in zone.

While the Eagles have still been among the better defenses this season, they’ve done so thanks to their run defense more than their coverage ability, making this a favorable matchup for the Rams receivers.

Puka Nacua has dominated zone coverage this year, producing a 90.2 receiving grade (second) and 0.59 fantasy points per route run (tied for ninth).

Tutu Atwell has been more effective against man coverage than against zone, earning 0.43 fantasy points per route run against man (35th) and leading the team with an 80.2 receiving grade against man (19th).

Thanks to the Eagles ‘ coverage tendencies, both players should continue to thrive this week.

Week 5: BYE WEEK

Versus man

Versus zone

Week 5 opponent: New York Giants

Man coverage rank: 4th (35.4%)

Zone coverage rank: 29th (63.5%)

Versus man

Versus zone

The Giants have played man coverage at the fourth-highest rate in the league.

While in man coverage, the Giants have allowed 9.6 yards per coverage target, seventh-most among teams.

The Giants also rank tied for 27th in team coverage grade (51.1) in man.

For fantasy managers concerned about Jaylen Waddle’s slow start to the year — this is where we should see his first big blow-up game.

Waddle has earned the team’s highest receiving grade (83.5) while working against man coverage (tied for ninth) and has delivered 0.41 fantasy points per route run, which ranks 21st among wide receivers with at least 25 routes run against man.

Week 5 opponent: Kansas City Chiefs

Man coverage rank: 7th (30.4%)

Zone coverage rank: 26th (67.6%)

Versus man

Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points K.J. Osborn 22 1 19 100.0% 9.1% 2.9 Justin Jefferson 22 8 136 64.0% 45.5% 27.6 Jordan Addison 18 0 0 0.0% 11.1% 0

Versus zone

Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points K.J. Osborn 137 7 98 62.2% 11.0% 28.8 Brandon Powell 4 1 5 100.0% 25.0% 1.5 Justin Jefferson 145 25 407 68.8% 24.8% 77.7 Jordan Addison 108 13 185 82.2% 16.7% 43.5

The Chiefs have deployed a top-10 rate of man coverage so far this season.

While in man, the Chiefs rank 10th in yards allowed per coverage snap (5.04).

The Vikings wide receivers haven’t faced much man coverage this season, but Jordan Addison has yet to record a catch against man coverage, making this a potentially difficult matchup against the Chiefs’ strong man defense.

Week 5 opponent: New Orleans Saints

Man coverage rank: 3rd (36.6%)

Zone coverage rank: 30th (60.8%)

Versus man

Versus zone

The Saints have been one of the most man-heavy defenses in the league so far this season.

While in man, New Orleans has allowed just 5.3 yards per coverage target, the sixth-best mark in the league.

New England wide receivers have had little to no success against man coverage this season, with Kendrick Bourne earning the team’s highest receiving grade (67.9) against man (47th) and producing the most fantasy points per route run (0.38) against man (42nd).

This is not the week to try and trust a Patriots’ wide receiver.

Week 5 opponent: New England Patriots

Man coverage rank: 6th (32.7%)

Zone coverage rank: 28th (63.9%)

Versus man

Versus zone

The Patriots have been among the most man-heavy defenses in the league so far this season.

While in man, the Patriots have been average in yards allowed per coverage snap (5.63) and per coverage target (7.5).

Rashid Shaheed had a big Week 1 but has been fairly quiet since then, though he is still the team’s top wide receiver against man coverage with 0.60 fantasy points per route run (18th).

Chris Olave isn’t far behind in that regard (0.56) and leads the team in receiving grade (81.8) versus man (15th).

Michael Thomas hasn’t been nearly as effective against man coverage this season, with just 0.30 fantasy points per route run (53rd). He could be the odd man out this week.

Week 5 opponent: Miami Dolphins

Man coverage rank: 13th (25.5%)

Zone coverage rank: 19th (72.6%)

Versus man

Versus zone

The Dolphins have played an above-average rate of man coverage so far this season.

While in man, the Dolphins have allowed 8.93 yards per coverage snap and 11.2 yards per coverage target, ranking second-most this season.

Fortunately for the Dolphins, none of the Giants' wide receivers have posted above-average numbers in fantasy points per route run against man, with Darius Slayton ranking the highest in that regard with 0.21 (68th).

The Giants’ wide receivers can continue to be avoided for now.

Week 5 opponent: Denver Broncos

Man coverage rank: 11th (26.0%)

Zone coverage rank: 21st (72.2%)

Versus man

Versus zone

The Broncos have deployed an above-average rate of man coverage so far this season.

While in man coverage, Denver has earned just a 41.4 coverage grade, ranking 31st in the league.

It has been difficult to trust the Jets’ receiving options, considering the state of their offense. But Garrett Wilson, who has yet to finish a week in the top 20 PPR wide receivers, has the potential for his best week of the year.

Wilson has earned a slightly higher target rate working against man coverage this year, and considering the matchup, he should be able to find more success against a poor Broncos’ coverage unit.

Week 5 opponent: Los Angeles Rams

Man coverage rank: 23rd (19.0%)

Zone coverage rank: 11th (79.0%)

Versus man

Versus zone

The Rams have deployed an above-average rate of zone coverage so far this season.

While in zone, the Rams have earned just a 43.4 coverage grade that ranks 31st in the league.

A.J. Brown has been a terror for opposing defenses deploying zone coverage, earning 0.62 fantasy points per route run, third among wide receivers who have run at least 75 routes.

DeVonta Smith has been no slouch in that regard, either. Smith ranks 20th in fantasy points per route run among the same qualifying wide receivers.

This is a great matchup for the Eagles wide receivers to continue building on their early season success.

Week 5 opponent: Baltimore Ravens

Man coverage rank: 5th (33.1%)

Zone coverage rank: 27th (66.2%)

Versus man

Versus zone

The Ravens rank among the top five in deployment of man coverage so far this season.

While in man, they rank inside the 10 best defenses in yards allowed per coverage snap (4.86) and yards allowed per coverage target (4.86).

The Steelers have only one wide receiver who has earned an above-average mark in fantasy points per route run against man coverage this season, and that's Calvin Austin, who ranks 10th in that regard (0.74).

Austin has been getting more involved in the Steelers offense in recent weeks and even leads the team in receiving grade (71.8) versus man coverage.

Austin could be a potential deeper-league play this week for those needing a bye-week streamer.

Week 5 opponent: Dallas Cowboys

Man coverage rank: 2nd (39.3%)

Zone coverage rank: 31st (59.4%)

Versus man

Versus zone

The Cowboys have deployed the second-highest rate of man coverage so far this season.

While in man, Dallas has allowed just 3.98 yards per coverage snap (fourth-best) and earned the league’s highest team coverage grade (82.8).

This will be a great test for both sides, as Brandon Aiyuk has earned the second-highest receiving grade (91.4) versus man coverage this season and put up the most fantasy points per route run (1.27) against man.

Aiyuk should still be considered a strong fantasy starting option, but his elite marks against man this year will be tested against arguably the league’s best man-coverage unit.

Deebo Samuel could potentially have a more difficult matchup this week, as he ranks just 50th among qualifying wide receivers in fantasy points per route run (0.32) and 57th in receiving grade (65.6) against man coverage this season.

Week 5: BYE WEEK

Versus man

Versus zone

Week 5: BYE WEEK

Versus man

Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points Mike Evans 12 2 12 66.7% 41.7% 9.2 Chris Godwin 19 4 78 61.5% 26.3% 11.8 Deven Thompkins 9 2 13 61.5% 22.2% 9.3 Trey Palmer 16 2 6 83.3% 18.8% 8.6

Versus zone

Week 5 opponent: Indianapolis Colts

Man coverage rank: 32nd (8.8%)

Zone coverage rank: 1st (89.9%)

Versus man

Versus zone

The Colts have deployed the highest rate of zone coverage so far this season.

While in zone, the Colts have allowed 8.2 yards per coverage target and 6.70 yards per coverage snap, both the ninth-most on the year.

The Titans’ wide receivers have had minimal success against zone coverage this season. DeAndre Hopkins ranks third on the team and 66th overall in fantasy points per route run against zone.

While not overly encouraging, considering the fantasy success so far this season, Hopkins has still earned a team-best target rate against zone, making him playable in a favorable matchup and hopefully allowing him to get his first weekly top-24 PPR finish on the season.

Week 5 opponent: Chicago Bears

Man coverage rank: 28th (14.1%)

Zone coverage rank: 5th (84.0%)

Versus man

Versus zone

The Bears have deployed a top-five rate of zone coverage so far this season.

While in zone, the Bears have managed just the 27th-ranked team coverage grade (54.8) while allowing the second-most yards per coverage snap (7.88) in zone.

Terry McLaurin is coming off his best fantasy performance of the year and should be in for another strong outing in a great matchup.

McLaurin leads the team in fantasy points per route run against zone (0.41) and receiving grade against zone (71.7).

Jahan Dotson has had a slow start to the season but is also coming off his best fantasy performance of the year so far (WR28) and should be able to bring his numbers up in one of the better matchups for wide receivers this season.

Dotson is managing just 0.25 fantasy points per route run against zone (69th) this year, so he isn’t a “smash start” by any means, but he should at least be able to outperform his season norm to this point.

