Fantasy Football WR Report: Man, zone coverage performance ahead of NFL Week 5

• Potential for Jaylen Waddle to have his first big game of 2023: Going up against a vulnerable man coverage unit in New York, Waddle could finally deliver for fantasy managers this week.
• One matchup to trust the Jets’ passing offense: In Week 5, Garrett Wilson should be able to succeed against one of the league’s worst coverage units.
• Brandon Aiyuk against the Dallas Cowboys man coverage unit: Aiyuk has been one of the league’s best wide receivers against man coverage this season but draws the league’s best man coverage unit in Week 5, making for a great test of strength for both sides.
This fantasy football WR report is an extension of PFF's wide receiver grades, which also detail how each receiver performs against man and zone coverages.
The additional fantasy-related detail — including opponent coverage tendencies — gives you just one more edge to help you dominate your fantasy leagues this season.
ARIZONA CARDINALS
Week 5 opponent: Cincinnati Bengals
- Man coverage rank: 10th (28.1%)
- Zone coverage rank: 23rd (71.1%)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Zach Pascal
|4
|1
|9
|88.9%
|25.0%
|1.9
|Greg Dortch
|1
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|Marquise Brown
|38
|6
|69
|81.2%
|29.0%
|18.9
|Rondale Moore
|30
|3
|19
|84.2%
|16.7%
|4.9
|Michael Wilson
|32
|0
|0
|0.0%
|3.1%
|0
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Zach Pascal
|19
|3
|10
|-30.0%
|26.3%
|4
|Marquise Brown
|94
|15
|170
|76.5%
|22.3%
|38
|Rondale Moore
|72
|5
|36
|-13.9%
|9.7%
|8.6
|Michael Wilson
|71
|14
|237
|70.5%
|22.5%
|49.7
The Bengals have played man coverage at a top-10 rate this season.
While in man coverage, the Bengals have allowed just 4.31 yards per coverage snap, the sixth-best mark in the league.
Marquise Brown is the only Cardinals wide receiver who has succeeded against man coverage, ranking 32nd in fantasy points per route run against man (0.50).
Michael Wilson has been incredibly effective against zone coverage this season but has not registered a single reception against man and is seeing a target rate of just 3.1%.
Brown could be utilized as a WR3 type, but Wilson should be avoided.
ATLANTA FALCONS
Week 5 opponent: Houston Texans
- Man coverage rank: 27th (14.2%)
- Zone coverage rank: 4th (85.8%)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Mack Hollins
|21
|0
|0
|0.0%
|4.8%
|0
|KhaDarel Hodge
|4
|2
|25
|76.0%
|50.0%
|4.5
|Scott Miller
|6
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|Drake London
|23
|4
|49
|98.0%
|43.5%
|20.9
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Mack Hollins
|83
|7
|114
|88.6%
|16.9%
|18.4
|KhaDarel Hodge
|18
|1
|9
|55.6%
|5.6%
|1.9
|Scott Miller
|18
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|Drake London
|104
|7
|77
|68.8%
|11.5%
|14.7
The Texans have fielded one of the NFL's most zone-heavy defenses this season.
While in zone coverage, the Texans have allowed just 5.35 yards per coverage snap, the sixth-best mark in the league. Houston has also earned an 85.7 team coverage while in zone, which ranks fourth.
Drake London has managed just 0.14 fantasy points per route run against zone coverage this season, 103rd out of 118 qualifying wide receivers. He also owns just a 60.1 receiving grade against zone this year, 68th.
London should be avoided this week. The Texans' success with their zone coverage, combined with London's relative lack of success, means that the Falcons receiver is in for a tough matchup.
BALTIMORE RAVENS
Week 5 opponent: Pittsburgh Steelers
- Man coverage rank: 12th (25.8%)
- Zone coverage rank: 20th (72.5%)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Odell Beckham Jr.
|9
|2
|34
|100.0%
|44.4%
|5.4
|Nelson Agholor
|17
|2
|25
|92.0%
|17.7%
|10.5
|Laquon Treadwell
|3
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|Devin Duvernay
|17
|1
|-2
|100.0%
|17.7%
|0.8
|Rashod Bateman
|14
|1
|9
|100.0%
|7.1%
|1.9
|Zay Flowers
|27
|3
|26
|-23.1%
|25.9%
|5.6
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Odell Beckham Jr.
|45
|3
|32
|78.1%
|6.7%
|6.2
|Nelson Agholor
|59
|8
|81
|82.7%
|15.3%
|16.1
|Laquon Treadwell
|2
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|Devin Duvernay
|24
|1
|10
|60.0%
|12.5%
|2
|Rashod Bateman
|54
|6
|50
|74.0%
|14.8%
|11
|Zay Flowers
|100
|21
|218
|61.5%
|22.0%
|42.8
The Steelers have played man coverage at an above-average rate so far this season but have earned just a 48.4 coverage grade while doing so, 29th in the league.
Odell Beckham Jr. may be questionable again this week, but if he can go, he’s been among the team’s best wide receivers against man coverage, earning 0.60 fantasy points per route run. He also leads the team’s wide receivers in receiving grade (78.8) against man this season.
That said, the Steelers still run plenty of zone and rank among the bottom 10 in the league in yards allowed per coverage snap (6.83) and yards allowed per target (8.4). This shouldn’t scare any fantasy managers off Zay Flowers, who ranks 26th in fantasy points per route run (0.43) against zone.
BUFFALO BILLS
Week 5 opponent: Jacksonville Jaguars
- Man coverage rank: 24th (18.2%)
- Zone coverage rank: 9th (80.6%)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Stefon Diggs
|44
|10
|154
|67.5%
|27.3%
|37.4
|Trent Sherfield
|12
|1
|9
|-33.3%
|8.3%
|1.9
|Gabe Davis
|44
|3
|83
|67.5%
|13.6%
|11.3
|Khalil Shakir
|8
|1
|11
|72.7%
|25.0%
|8.1
|Deonte Harty
|9
|0
|0
|0.0%
|11.1%
|0
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Stefon Diggs
|96
|21
|245
|69.4%
|27.1%
|57.5
|Trent Sherfield
|24
|3
|27
|18.5%
|20.8%
|5.7
|Gabe Davis
|89
|9
|137
|82.5%
|13.5%
|40.7
|Khalil Shakir
|11
|1
|5
|60.0%
|9.1%
|1.5
|Deonte Harty
|32
|9
|38
|-28.9%
|31.3%
|12.8
The Jaguars rank top-10 in zone coverage rate this season. The team has earned an 83.3 coverage grade in zone, the sixth-best this season.
Expect Jacksonville’s strong zone coverage to be tested this week. Buffalo's top three wideouts rank in the top 35 in fantasy points per route run.
Stefon Diggs ranks eighth in that regard (0.60), and Gabe Davis ranks 21st (0.46). Both players should be started this week, but don't expect a blowup game for either.
CAROLINA PANTHERS
Week 5 opponent: Detroit Lions
- Man coverage rank: 22nd (20.4%)
- Zone coverage rank: 10th (79.2%)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Adam Thielen
|38
|10
|119
|53.8%
|36.8%
|27.9
|DJ Chark Jr.
|28
|1
|28
|100.0%
|10.7%
|3.8
|Laviska Shenault Jr.
|8
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|Terrace Marshall Jr.
|25
|0
|0
|0.0%
|4.0%
|0
|Jonathan Mingo
|20
|1
|9
|100.0%
|20.0%
|1.9
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Adam Thielen
|131
|17
|168
|69.6%
|14.5%
|39.8
|DJ Chark Jr.
|95
|6
|101
|69.3%
|11.6%
|22.1
|Laviska Shenault Jr.
|20
|4
|28
|-53.6%
|20.0%
|6.8
|Ihmir Smith-Marsette
|7
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|Terrace Marshall Jr.
|98
|16
|112
|59.8%
|22.5%
|27.2
|Jonathan Mingo
|75
|7
|55
|85.5%
|18.7%
|12.5
The Lions have run zone coverage at the 10th-highest rate this season but have put up average numbers, including a 17th-ranked 5.83 yards per coverage snap.
Adam Thielen can still be started in a neutral matchup for the Panthers’ wide receivers.
D.J. Chark Jr. has managed just 0.23 fantasy points per route run against zone this season and can be avoided this week if needed.
CHICAGO BEARS
Week 5 opponent: Washington Commanders
- Man coverage rank: 19th (23.6%)
- Zone coverage rank: 15th (75.3%)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Trent Taylor
|3
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|Chase Claypool
|18
|0
|0
|0.0%
|5.6%
|0
|Equanimeous St. Brown
|4
|1
|21
|95.2%
|25.0%
|3.1
|Darnell Mooney
|20
|0
|0
|0.0%
|5.0%
|0
|DJ Moore
|31
|3
|75
|80.0%
|16.1%
|10.5
|Tyler Scott
|8
|1
|6
|0.0%
|37.5%
|1.6
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Trent Taylor
|18
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|Velus Jones Jr.
|4
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|Chase Claypool
|72
|4
|51
|90.2%
|15.3%
|15.1
|Equanimeous St. Brown
|17
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|Darnell Mooney
|91
|8
|104
|76.0%
|12.1%
|24.4
|D.J. Moore
|116
|16
|226
|66.4%
|16.4%
|50.6
|Tyler Scott
|25
|2
|14
|28.6%
|8.0%
|3.4
The Commanders have been average in terms of man and zone rate this season.
Washington’s coverage strength has been in man coverage, where they’ve earned the second-highest team coverage grade (76.1).
Washington’s zone-coverage grade sits at just 63.4, 24th in the league.
Focusing on Bears wide receivers who have succeeded against zone this season, only Moore ranks above average (25th) in fantasy points per route run (0.44) against zone. After an encouraging performance from the offense in Week 4, he could be trustworthy again this week.
CINCINNATI BENGALS
Week 5 opponent: Arizona Cardinals
- Man coverage rank: 25th (17.8%)
- Zone coverage rank: 8th (81.5%)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Tyler Boyd
|41
|4
|35
|45.7%
|22.0%
|7.5
|Trenton Irwin
|12
|1
|17
|41.2%
|8.3%
|2.7
|Tee Higgins
|32
|4
|31
|58.1%
|28.1%
|19.1
|Ja'Marr Chase
|42
|6
|57
|35.1%
|19.1%
|11.7
|Andrei Iosivas
|4
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Tyler Boyd
|108
|13
|92
|66.3%
|14.8%
|22.2
|Trenton Irwin
|17
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|Charlie Jones
|3
|1
|6
|-16.7%
|66.7%
|1.6
|Tee Higgins
|104
|8
|98
|60.2%
|20.2%
|17.8
|Ja'Marr Chase
|119
|23
|227
|50.2%
|26.9%
|45.7
|Andrei Iosivas
|6
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
The Cardinals have been among the most zone-heavy defenses in the league this season.
The Cardinals rank 30th in zone-coverage grade (48.7). They’ve allowed the second-most yards per target (9.5) and fifth-most yards per coverage snap (7.22).
The Bengals’ offense needs a bounce-back week, and this is the perfect time for that to happen.
Ja’Marr Chase should be in for a big game as the only Bengals’ wide receiver currently above average in fantasy points per route run against zone coverage (0.38).
As the consensus WR2 coming into the season, Chase should be able to get back on track in a plus matchup against a vulnerable secondary.
CLEVELAND BROWNS
Week 5: BYE WEEK
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Marquise Goodwin
|5
|0
|0
|0.0%
|20.0%
|0
|Amari Cooper
|34
|6
|77
|92.2%
|23.5%
|13.7
|Donovan Peoples-Jones
|38
|1
|29
|93.1%
|10.5%
|3.9
|Elijah Moore
|39
|6
|62
|54.8%
|23.1%
|12.2
|Cedric Tillman
|7
|1
|5
|80.0%
|28.6%
|1.5
|David Bell
|7
|1
|5
|80.0%
|14.3%
|1.5
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Marquise Goodwin
|18
|1
|0
|0.0%
|22.2%
|1
|Amari Cooper
|102
|12
|182
|91.8%
|18.6%
|36.2
|Donovan Peoples-Jones
|102
|5
|46
|60.9%
|8.8%
|9.6
|Elijah Moore
|100
|11
|86
|74.4%
|17.0%
|19.6
|Cedric Tillman
|12
|0
|0
|0.0%
|8.3%
|0
|David Bell
|12
|2
|22
|22.7%
|25.0%
|4.2
DALLAS COWBOYS
Week 5 opponent: San Francisco 49ers
- Man coverage rank: 17th (24.2%)
- Zone coverage rank: 17th (74.7%)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Brandin Cooks
|31
|2
|16
|100.0%
|12.9%
|3.6
|Michael Gallup
|40
|4
|50
|22.0%
|12.5%
|9
|KaVontae Turpin
|5
|2
|16
|56.3%
|60.0%
|3.6
|CeeDee Lamb
|42
|7
|119
|59.7%
|23.8%
|24.9
|Jalen Tolbert
|11
|3
|30
|50.0%
|27.3%
|6
|Jalen Brooks
|2
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Brandin Cooks
|57
|6
|50
|76.0%
|19.3%
|11
|Michael Gallup
|76
|9
|114
|62.3%
|15.8%
|20.4
|KaVontae Turpin
|19
|2
|9
|33.3%
|10.5%
|2.9
|CeeDee Lamb
|93
|16
|190
|60.5%
|21.5%
|35
|Jalen Tolbert
|43
|4
|41
|97.6%
|14.0%
|8.1
|Jalen Brooks
|3
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
The 49ers have been exactly league-average in their deployment of man and zone coverage this season.
In zone coverage, the 49ers have allowed just 5.03 yards per coverage snap, the second-best mark in the league.
This would be another week to avoid playing Brandin Cooks, who ranks 93rd in fantasy points per route run (0.19) against zone and is fourth on the team in receiving grade (60.5) against zone.
DENVER BRONCOS
Week 5 opponent: New York Jets
- Man coverage rank: 8th (29.6%)
- Zone coverage rank: 25th (68.0%)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Brandon Johnson
|14
|2
|12
|8.3%
|14.3%
|3.2
|Lil'Jordan Humphrey
|6
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|Courtland Sutton
|22
|4
|57
|52.6%
|22.7%
|9.7
|Jerry Jeudy
|19
|3
|15
|6.7%
|15.8%
|4.5
|Marvin Mims Jr.
|8
|2
|83
|62.7%
|37.5%
|10.3
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Phillip Dorsett
|5
|0
|0
|0.0%
|20.0%
|0
|Brandon Johnson
|64
|5
|101
|87.1%
|12.5%
|33.1
|Lil'Jordan Humphrey
|42
|4
|26
|69.2%
|11.9%
|12.6
|Courtland Sutton
|112
|16
|159
|81.1%
|19.6%
|49.9
|Jerry Jeudy
|72
|8
|143
|77.6%
|19.4%
|22.3
|Marvin Mims Jr.
|31
|7
|159
|76.1%
|25.8%
|28.9
The Jets play man coverage at a top-10 rate.
However, the Jets have managed just a 55.4 man-coverage grade, which ranks 24th among 32 defenses.
The Broncos’ wide receivers have not faced much man coverage so far this season, with Courtland Sutton having the most success in that regard, ranking 34th in fantasy points per route run (0.44).
Jerry Jeudy (0.24) and Brandon Johnson (0.23) are below average in fantasy points per route run against man this season.
DETROIT LIONS
Week 5 opponent: Carolina Panthers
- Man coverage rank: 29th (13.9%)
- Zone coverage rank: 6th (82.9%)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Marvin Jones Jr.
|19
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|Kalif Raymond
|11
|1
|8
|62.5%
|9.1%
|1.8
|Josh Reynolds
|28
|5
|95
|65.3%
|28.6%
|14.5
|Antoine Green
|2
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|33
|8
|78
|55.1%
|24.2%
|15.8
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Marvin Jones Jr.
|42
|2
|7
|42.9%
|14.3%
|2.7
|Kalif Raymond
|43
|7
|111
|76.6%
|23.3%
|24.1
|Josh Reynolds
|79
|7
|120
|80.8%
|12.7%
|31
|Antoine Green
|11
|1
|2
|50.0%
|9.1%
|1.2
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|94
|18
|253
|74.7%
|26.6%
|55.3
The Panthers have been one of the most zone-heavy defenses in the NFL this season.
In zone, Carolina ranks 27th in yards allowed per coverage snap (7.00).
The Lions’ top three most used wide receivers against zone all rank inside the top 35 in fantasy points per route run, with Amon-Ra St. Brown ranking inside the top 10 (0.59).
Kalif Raymond stands out as a potential deep-league play, as he leads the team in receiving grade (84.7) against zone and ranks 12th in fantasy points per route run against zone (0.56).
GREEN BAY PACKERS
Week 5 opponent: Las Vegas Raiders
- Man coverage rank: 15th (24.8%)
- Zone coverage rank: 22nd (71.5%)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Samori Toure
|11
|0
|0
|0.0%
|9.1%
|0
|Christian Watson
|3
|1
|1
|100.0%
|33.3%
|7.1
|Jayden Reed
|28
|1
|30
|93.3%
|28.6%
|4
|Romeo Doubs
|34
|3
|22
|63.6%
|20.6%
|11.2
|Dontayvion Wicks
|23
|2
|40
|50.0%
|26.1%
|12
|Malik Heath
|5
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Samori Toure
|41
|4
|59
|89.8%
|19.5%
|9.9
|Christian Watson
|17
|1
|24
|79.2%
|17.7%
|3.4
|Jayden Reed
|75
|11
|173
|68.2%
|20.0%
|40.3
|Romeo Doubs
|87
|17
|202
|84.7%
|28.7%
|49.2
|Dontayvion Wicks
|70
|4
|45
|80.0%
|10.0%
|8.5
|Malik Heath
|16
|0
|0
|0.0%
|25.0%
|0
The Raiders have lined up in man and zone coverage at league-average rates.
The Raiders’ coverage strength has been in zone, where they’ve earned a 77.2 team coverage grade (ninth). In man, they have earned a 48.2 grade (30th).
The Packers’ top wide receivers haven’t had much success against man coverage, but Romeo Doubs has generated 0.57 fantasy points per route run against zone, which ranks 11th. He could be in play again this week, as he’s been a favorite target against zone coverage.
HOUSTON TEXANS
Week 5 opponent: Atlanta Falcons
- Man coverage rank: 9th (28.9%)
- Zone coverage rank: 24th (68.4%)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Robert Woods
|28
|3
|29
|93.1%
|17.9%
|5.9
|Noah Brown
|13
|1
|7
|-57.1%
|15.4%
|1.7
|Nico Collins
|26
|7
|163
|39.3%
|30.8%
|29.3
|Tank Dell
|20
|3
|85
|50.6%
|15.0%
|17.5
|Xavier Hutchinson
|2
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Robert Woods
|110
|15
|162
|76.5%
|22.7%
|31.2
|Noah Brown
|27
|2
|13
|-23.1%
|7.4%
|3.3
|Nico Collins
|99
|15
|265
|63.0%
|24.2%
|53.5
|Tank Dell
|99
|13
|182
|73.1%
|21.2%
|37.2
|John Metchie III
|18
|4
|52
|53.8%
|27.8%
|9.2
|Xavier Hutchinson
|19
|1
|9
|77.8%
|10.5%
|1.9
The Falcons play man coverage at a top-10 rate.
The Falcons have the 10th-best man-coverage grade (66.9) and have been above average in yards allowed per coverage snap (5.48) and coverage target (7.1) in man.
Based on what he's done this season, Nico Collins has earned his way into weekly starting lineups. This matchup shouldn’t scare any fantasy managers away from plugging him into lineups, as he ranks third in fantasy points per route run against man (1.13).
Collins also owns the league’s highest receiving grade versus man coverage (92.3).
Tank Dell didn’t deliver last week, but he still ranks sixth among qualifying wide receivers in fantasy points per route run against man (0.88). He should still be trusted in fantasy lineups.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS
Week 5 opponent: Tennessee Titans
- Man coverage rank: 14th (24.9%)
- Zone coverage rank: 18th (73.9%)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Isaiah McKenzie
|2
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|49
|9
|90
|60.0%
|26.5%
|18
|Juwann Winfree
|2
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|Alec Pierce
|43
|2
|61
|90.2%
|11.6%
|8.1
|Josh Downs
|38
|5
|43
|55.8%
|21.1%
|9.3
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Isaiah McKenzie
|8
|3
|16
|-56.3%
|62.5%
|4.6
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|108
|17
|155
|47.1%
|21.3%
|38.5
|Juwann Winfree
|3
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|Amari Rodgers
|2
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|Alec Pierce
|106
|5
|53
|86.8%
|8.5%
|10.3
|Josh Downs
|92
|12
|115
|54.8%
|17.4%
|23.5
The Titans have been about league-average in their deployment of both man and zone coverage.
Tennessee has been susceptible to getting beat through the air in both man and zone, allowing 6.37 yards per coverage snap in zone (11th-most) and 10.2 yards per coverage snap in man (fourth-most).
Pittman is the only Colts wide receiver who has produced above-average fantasy points per route run against both man and zone. However, Josh Downs could find his way back on the positive side of that in a better matchup this week.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS
Week 5 opponent: Buffalo Bills
- Man coverage rank: 18th (23.9%)
- Zone coverage rank: 16th (75.1%)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Zay Jones
|11
|2
|19
|84.2%
|27.3%
|3.9
|Jamal Agnew
|3
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|Jacob Harris
|1
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|Christian Kirk
|26
|5
|47
|63.8%
|34.6%
|9.7
|Calvin Ridley
|27
|2
|34
|94.1%
|7.4%
|5.4
|Tim Jones
|8
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Zay Jones
|53
|3
|36
|97.2%
|18.9%
|12.6
|Jamal Agnew
|47
|5
|56
|80.4%
|12.8%
|10.6
|Jacob Harris
|5
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|Christian Kirk
|116
|19
|210
|69.5%
|20.7%
|46
|Calvin Ridley
|119
|13
|177
|73.4%
|21.0%
|42.7
|Tim Jones
|33
|3
|10
|60.0%
|12.1%
|4
The Bills have deployed a league-average rate of both man and zone coverage this season.
The Bills have been much better in zone coverage, allowing just 5.40 yards per coverage snap (seventh-best). They have allowed the sixth-most yards per coverage snap while in man (8.08).
This could be an opportunity for Calvin Ridley to get right after three straight weeks of him finishing outside of the top 30 PPR wide receivers. He is managing just 0.20 fantasy points per route run against man (71st) but has just a 7.4% target rate, which fantasy managers will be hoping to see go up.
Christian Kirk stands out as a potentially strong play this week against the Bills’ man coverage, as he has earned the highest receiving grade (72.9) against man on the team and leads them in fantasy points per route run against man (0.37).
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS
Week 5 opponent: Minnesota Vikings
- Man coverage rank: 21st (23.0%)
- Zone coverage rank: 14th (75.6%)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Richie James
|7
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|28
|2
|43
|69.8%
|10.7%
|6.3
|Kadarius Toney
|6
|2
|28
|57.1%
|33.3%
|4.8
|Justin Watson
|22
|3
|90
|93.3%
|13.6%
|12
|Justyn Ross
|4
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|Skyy Moore
|28
|3
|74
|54.1%
|25.0%
|16.4
|Rashee Rice
|18
|0
|0
|0.0%
|27.8%
|0
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Richie James
|14
|1
|6
|66.7%
|21.4%
|1.6
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|92
|4
|61
|95.1%
|7.6%
|10.1
|Kadarius Toney
|34
|7
|29
|-62.1%
|32.4%
|9.9
|Justin Watson
|64
|5
|74
|82.4%
|15.6%
|12.4
|Justyn Ross
|20
|1
|6
|100.0%
|10.0%
|1.6
|Skyy Moore
|76
|4
|38
|81.6%
|9.2%
|7.8
|Rashee Rice
|38
|13
|140
|47.1%
|34.2%
|33
The Vikings have deployed about a league-average rate of man and zone coverages this season.
The Vikings have been a top-10 team in coverage grade while in man (75.0) and zone (76.9) this season.
Rashee Rice continues to stand out as a deep-league dart throw, as his target rates in both man and zone have been among the best on the team. He just isn’t getting as many snaps as needed to build on that for most league sizes.
Rice also ranks third among wide receivers in fantasy points per route run against zone (0.87) and third in receiving grade against zone (89.5).
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS
Week 5 opponent: Green Bay Packers
- Man coverage rank: 31st (10.6%)
- Zone coverage rank: 2nd (88.7%)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Davante Adams
|36
|10
|123
|82.1%
|47.2%
|40.3
|DeAndre Carter
|5
|1
|5
|-40.0%
|20.0%
|1.5
|Kristian Wilkerson
|9
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|Jakobi Meyers
|25
|5
|48
|89.6%
|32.0%
|15.8
|Hunter Renfrow
|21
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|Tre Tucker
|6
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Davante Adams
|106
|23
|274
|81.4%
|31.1%
|50.4
|DeAndre Carter
|12
|1
|16
|-18.8%
|16.7%
|2.6
|Kristian Wilkerson
|18
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|Jakobi Meyers
|84
|13
|151
|77.5%
|21.4%
|34.1
|Hunter Renfrow
|62
|5
|52
|82.7%
|11.3%
|10.2
|Tre Tucker
|21
|0
|0
|0.0%
|4.8%
|0
The Packers have been among the most zone-heavy defenses in the league so far this season.
The Packers rank 11th in zone-coverage grade (76.1).
Davante Adams faces his former team for the first time and comes in as one of the best wide receivers in the league against zone coverage.
Adams has earned an 85.3 receiving grade versus zone (eighth) and has posted 0.48 fantasy points per route run, which ranks 12th among wide receivers with at least 75 routes run.
Jakobi Meyers ranks 22nd in fantasy points per route run using those same qualifiers and 24th in receiving grade versus zone (75.3).
LOS ANGELES RAMS
Week 5 opponent: Philadelphia Eagles
- Man coverage rank: 16th (24.3%)
- Zone coverage rank: 13th (75.7%)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Demarcus Robinson
|1
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|Ben Skowronek
|5
|1
|10
|20.0%
|20.0%
|2
|Van Jefferson
|33
|1
|8
|75.0%
|9.1%
|1.8
|Tutu Atwell
|36
|6
|93
|80.6%
|30.6%
|15.3
|Puka Nacua
|34
|5
|61
|39.3%
|20.6%
|17.1
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Demarcus Robinson
|9
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|Ben Skowronek
|23
|1
|3
|-66.7%
|13.0%
|1.3
|Van Jefferson
|128
|7
|102
|93.1%
|9.4%
|17.2
|Austin Trammell
|1
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|Tutu Atwell
|133
|16
|177
|74.6%
|17.3%
|39.7
|Puka Nacua
|133
|34
|440
|70.5%
|32.3%
|78
The Eagles have been around league average in their deployment of man and zone coverages this season.
The Eagles rank 23rd in team coverage grade (56.0) in man and 20th in team coverage grade (68.4) in zone.
While the Eagles have still been among the better defenses this season, they’ve done so thanks to their run defense more than their coverage ability, making this a favorable matchup for the Rams receivers.
Puka Nacua has dominated zone coverage this year, producing a 90.2 receiving grade (second) and 0.59 fantasy points per route run (tied for ninth).
Tutu Atwell has been more effective against man coverage than against zone, earning 0.43 fantasy points per route run against man (35th) and leading the team with an 80.2 receiving grade against man (19th).
Thanks to the Eagles ‘ coverage tendencies, both players should continue to thrive this week.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS
Week 5: BYE WEEK
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Keenan Allen
|53
|14
|131
|46.6%
|32.1%
|39.1
|Mike Williams
|40
|7
|130
|60.8%
|27.5%
|26
|Joshua Palmer
|46
|6
|49
|77.6%
|21.7%
|10.9
|Derius Davis
|4
|1
|3
|-166.7%
|25.0%
|1.3
|Quentin Johnston
|18
|2
|1
|-500.0%
|16.7%
|2.1
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Keenan Allen
|107
|21
|303
|68.0%
|24.3%
|57.3
|Mike Williams
|67
|12
|119
|54.6%
|20.9%
|23.9
|Keelan Doss
|1
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|Joshua Palmer
|78
|5
|111
|77.5%
|14.1%
|22.1
|Derius Davis
|12
|3
|21
|-71.4%
|25.0%
|5.1
|Quentin Johnston
|42
|4
|43
|69.8%
|19.1%
|8.3
MIAMI DOLPHINS
Week 5 opponent: New York Giants
- Man coverage rank: 4th (35.4%)
- Zone coverage rank: 29th (63.5%)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Tyreek Hill
|36
|6
|117
|76.9%
|22.2%
|23.7
|Robbie Chosen
|3
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|River Cracraft
|8
|2
|14
|78.6%
|25.0%
|9.4
|Braxton Berrios
|21
|5
|57
|66.7%
|33.3%
|10.7
|Cedrick Wilson Jr.
|1
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|Erik Ezukanma
|2
|0
|0
|0.0%
|50.0%
|0
|Jaylen Waddle
|28
|3
|84
|53.6%
|17.9%
|11.4
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Tyreek Hill
|84
|22
|353
|71.4%
|36.9%
|75.3
|Robbie Chosen
|23
|1
|68
|61.8%
|8.7%
|13.8
|River Cracraft
|27
|4
|73
|58.9%
|22.2%
|11.3
|Braxton Berrios
|59
|8
|89
|79.8%
|17.0%
|22.9
|Cedrick Wilson Jr.
|20
|1
|16
|56.3%
|10.0%
|2.6
|Erik Ezukanma
|11
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|Jaylen Waddle
|62
|9
|126
|47.6%
|17.7%
|21.6
The Giants have played man coverage at the fourth-highest rate in the league.
While in man coverage, the Giants have allowed 9.6 yards per coverage target, seventh-most among teams.
The Giants also rank tied for 27th in team coverage grade (51.1) in man.
For fantasy managers concerned about Jaylen Waddle’s slow start to the year — this is where we should see his first big blow-up game.
Waddle has earned the team’s highest receiving grade (83.5) while working against man coverage (tied for ninth) and has delivered 0.41 fantasy points per route run, which ranks 21st among wide receivers with at least 25 routes run against man.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS
Week 5 opponent: Kansas City Chiefs
- Man coverage rank: 7th (30.4%)
- Zone coverage rank: 26th (67.6%)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|K.J. Osborn
|22
|1
|19
|100.0%
|9.1%
|2.9
|Justin Jefferson
|22
|8
|136
|64.0%
|45.5%
|27.6
|Jordan Addison
|18
|0
|0
|0.0%
|11.1%
|0
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|K.J. Osborn
|137
|7
|98
|62.2%
|11.0%
|28.8
|Brandon Powell
|4
|1
|5
|100.0%
|25.0%
|1.5
|Justin Jefferson
|145
|25
|407
|68.8%
|24.8%
|77.7
|Jordan Addison
|108
|13
|185
|82.2%
|16.7%
|43.5
The Chiefs have deployed a top-10 rate of man coverage so far this season.
While in man, the Chiefs rank 10th in yards allowed per coverage snap (5.04).
The Vikings wide receivers haven’t faced much man coverage this season, but Jordan Addison has yet to record a catch against man coverage, making this a potentially difficult matchup against the Chiefs’ strong man defense.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS
Week 5 opponent: New Orleans Saints
- Man coverage rank: 3rd (36.6%)
- Zone coverage rank: 30th (60.8%)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|DeVante Parker
|33
|3
|25
|88.0%
|12.1%
|5.5
|Ty Montgomery
|1
|1
|-2
|350.0%
|100.0%
|0.8
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|30
|4
|34
|67.6%
|30.0%
|7.4
|Kendrick Bourne
|37
|3
|50
|58.0%
|21.6%
|14
|Demario Douglas
|16
|1
|10
|40.0%
|25.0%
|2
|Kayshon Boutte
|11
|0
|0
|0.0%
|9.1%
|0
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|DeVante Parker
|72
|7
|84
|56.0%
|15.3%
|15.4
|Ty Montgomery
|7
|1
|11
|36.4%
|28.6%
|2.1
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|53
|7
|46
|69.6%
|22.6%
|11.6
|Kendrick Bourne
|85
|13
|125
|64.0%
|23.5%
|31.5
|Demario Douglas
|41
|8
|109
|52.3%
|26.8%
|18.9
|Kayshon Boutte
|32
|0
|0
|0.0%
|9.4%
|0
The Saints have been one of the most man-heavy defenses in the league so far this season.
While in man, New Orleans has allowed just 5.3 yards per coverage target, the sixth-best mark in the league.
New England wide receivers have had little to no success against man coverage this season, with Kendrick Bourne earning the team’s highest receiving grade (67.9) against man (47th) and producing the most fantasy points per route run (0.38) against man (42nd).
This is not the week to try and trust a Patriots’ wide receiver.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
Week 5 opponent: New England Patriots
- Man coverage rank: 6th (32.7%)
- Zone coverage rank: 28th (63.9%)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Michael Thomas
|30
|5
|41
|78.0%
|26.7%
|9.1
|Keith Kirkwood
|2
|0
|0
|0.0%
|50.0%
|0
|Lynn Bowden
|2
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|Rashid Shaheed
|28
|4
|69
|94.2%
|17.9%
|16.9
|Chris Olave
|31
|6
|115
|55.7%
|32.3%
|17.5
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Michael Thomas
|114
|17
|178
|84.3%
|20.2%
|34.8
|Kirk Merritt
|2
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|Keith Kirkwood
|19
|0
|0
|0.0%
|10.5%
|0
|Lynn Bowden
|10
|0
|0
|0.0%
|10.0%
|0
|Rashid Shaheed
|88
|8
|116
|60.3%
|14.8%
|19.6
|Chris Olave
|110
|17
|191
|62.3%
|25.5%
|36.1
The Patriots have been among the most man-heavy defenses in the league so far this season.
While in man, the Patriots have been average in yards allowed per coverage snap (5.63) and per coverage target (7.5).
Rashid Shaheed had a big Week 1 but has been fairly quiet since then, though he is still the team’s top wide receiver against man coverage with 0.60 fantasy points per route run (18th).
Chris Olave isn’t far behind in that regard (0.56) and leads the team in receiving grade (81.8) versus man (15th).
Michael Thomas hasn’t been nearly as effective against man coverage this season, with just 0.30 fantasy points per route run (53rd). He could be the odd man out this week.
NEW YORK GIANTS
Week 5 opponent: Miami Dolphins
- Man coverage rank: 13th (25.5%)
- Zone coverage rank: 19th (72.6%)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Sterling Shepard
|7
|1
|4
|100.0%
|28.6%
|1.4
|Darius Slayton
|32
|3
|38
|92.1%
|18.8%
|6.8
|Parris Campbell
|23
|2
|8
|100.0%
|13.0%
|2.8
|Isaiah Hodgins
|28
|1
|24
|37.5%
|10.7%
|3.4
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|4
|2
|19
|52.6%
|75.0%
|3.9
|Jalin Hyatt
|11
|0
|0
|0.0%
|9.1%
|0
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Sterling Shepard
|15
|1
|6
|66.7%
|6.7%
|1.6
|Darius Slayton
|110
|8
|94
|62.8%
|11.8%
|17.4
|Parris Campbell
|74
|12
|54
|44.4%
|24.3%
|17.4
|Isaiah Hodgins
|71
|7
|64
|68.8%
|12.7%
|19.4
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|37
|7
|42
|28.6%
|21.6%
|11.2
|Jalin Hyatt
|61
|4
|99
|85.9%
|6.6%
|13.9
The Dolphins have played an above-average rate of man coverage so far this season.
While in man, the Dolphins have allowed 8.93 yards per coverage snap and 11.2 yards per coverage target, ranking second-most this season.
Fortunately for the Dolphins, none of the Giants' wide receivers have posted above-average numbers in fantasy points per route run against man, with Darius Slayton ranking the highest in that regard with 0.21 (68th).
The Giants’ wide receivers can continue to be avoided for now.
NEW YORK JETS
Week 5 opponent: Denver Broncos
- Man coverage rank: 11th (26.0%)
- Zone coverage rank: 21st (72.2%)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Randall Cobb
|30
|1
|12
|8.3%
|13.3%
|2.2
|Mecole Hardman Jr.
|5
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|Allen Lazard
|38
|4
|41
|97.6%
|15.8%
|8.1
|Garrett Wilson
|39
|6
|40
|82.5%
|25.6%
|10
|Xavier Gipson
|1
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Randall Cobb
|54
|2
|8
|87.5%
|7.4%
|2.8
|Mecole Hardman Jr.
|12
|1
|6
|83.3%
|8.3%
|1.6
|Allen Lazard
|95
|6
|128
|78.1%
|10.5%
|24.8
|Garrett Wilson
|99
|15
|185
|55.1%
|23.2%
|45.5
|Xavier Gipson
|5
|1
|4
|0.0%
|20.0%
|1.4
The Broncos have deployed an above-average rate of man coverage so far this season.
While in man coverage, Denver has earned just a 41.4 coverage grade, ranking 31st in the league.
It has been difficult to trust the Jets’ receiving options, considering the state of their offense. But Garrett Wilson, who has yet to finish a week in the top 20 PPR wide receivers, has the potential for his best week of the year.
Wilson has earned a slightly higher target rate working against man coverage this year, and considering the matchup, he should be able to find more success against a poor Broncos’ coverage unit.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
Week 5 opponent: Los Angeles Rams
- Man coverage rank: 23rd (19.0%)
- Zone coverage rank: 11th (79.0%)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Britain Covey
|1
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|21
|0
|0
|0.0%
|4.8%
|0
|A.J. Brown
|40
|10
|110
|56.4%
|37.5%
|21
|DeVonta Smith
|45
|6
|55
|69.1%
|20.0%
|17.5
|Quez Watkins
|13
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Britain Covey
|6
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|66
|3
|69
|76.8%
|6.1%
|15.9
|A.J. Brown
|99
|19
|304
|66.1%
|26.3%
|61.4
|DeVonta Smith
|105
|16
|229
|78.2%
|18.1%
|44.9
|Quez Watkins
|22
|2
|17
|17.6%
|9.1%
|3.7
The Rams have deployed an above-average rate of zone coverage so far this season.
While in zone, the Rams have earned just a 43.4 coverage grade that ranks 31st in the league.
A.J. Brown has been a terror for opposing defenses deploying zone coverage, earning 0.62 fantasy points per route run, third among wide receivers who have run at least 75 routes.
DeVonta Smith has been no slouch in that regard, either. Smith ranks 20th in fantasy points per route run among the same qualifying wide receivers.
This is a great matchup for the Eagles wide receivers to continue building on their early season success.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS
Week 5 opponent: Baltimore Ravens
- Man coverage rank: 5th (33.1%)
- Zone coverage rank: 27th (66.2%)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Allen Robinson II
|26
|2
|13
|76.9%
|15.4%
|3.3
|Diontae Johnson
|2
|1
|26
|19.2%
|100.0%
|3.6
|Miles Boykin
|1
|1
|5
|100.0%
|100.0%
|1.5
|Calvin Austin III
|25
|3
|94
|63.8%
|24.0%
|18.4
|George Pickens
|28
|2
|45
|28.9%
|25.0%
|6.5
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Allen Robinson II
|97
|10
|95
|67.4%
|12.4%
|19.5
|Diontae Johnson
|20
|2
|22
|77.3%
|20.0%
|4.2
|Miles Boykin
|8
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|Calvin Austin III
|85
|9
|49
|53.1%
|17.7%
|13.9
|Gunner Olszewski
|1
|1
|0
|0.0%
|100.0%
|1
|George Pickens
|110
|14
|218
|60.6%
|20.0%
|41.8
The Ravens rank among the top five in deployment of man coverage so far this season.
While in man, they rank inside the 10 best defenses in yards allowed per coverage snap (4.86) and yards allowed per coverage target (4.86).
The Steelers have only one wide receiver who has earned an above-average mark in fantasy points per route run against man coverage this season, and that's Calvin Austin, who ranks 10th in that regard (0.74).
Austin has been getting more involved in the Steelers offense in recent weeks and even leads the team in receiving grade (71.8) versus man coverage.
Austin could be a potential deeper-league play this week for those needing a bye-week streamer.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS
Week 5 opponent: Dallas Cowboys
- Man coverage rank: 2nd (39.3%)
- Zone coverage rank: 31st (59.4%)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Ray-Ray McCloud III
|10
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|Jauan Jennings
|20
|2
|55
|76.4%
|15.0%
|7.5
|Deebo Samuel
|40
|2
|46
|67.4%
|15.0%
|12.6
|Brandon Aiyuk
|21
|6
|87
|82.8%
|33.3%
|26.7
|Ronnie Bell
|6
|1
|9
|100.0%
|16.7%
|7.9
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Willie Snead IV
|2
|1
|9
|66.7%
|50.0%
|1.9
|Chris Conley
|1
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|Ray-Ray McCloud III
|21
|2
|22
|77.3%
|9.5%
|4.2
|Jauan Jennings
|31
|2
|27
|74.1%
|12.9%
|4.7
|Deebo Samuel
|77
|15
|201
|40.8%
|26.0%
|35.1
|Brandon Aiyuk
|49
|11
|233
|85.4%
|26.5%
|34.3
|Ronnie Bell
|19
|2
|22
|50.0%
|10.5%
|4.2
The Cowboys have deployed the second-highest rate of man coverage so far this season.
While in man, Dallas has allowed just 3.98 yards per coverage snap (fourth-best) and earned the league’s highest team coverage grade (82.8).
This will be a great test for both sides, as Brandon Aiyuk has earned the second-highest receiving grade (91.4) versus man coverage this season and put up the most fantasy points per route run (1.27) against man.
Aiyuk should still be considered a strong fantasy starting option, but his elite marks against man this year will be tested against arguably the league’s best man-coverage unit.
Deebo Samuel could potentially have a more difficult matchup this week, as he ranks just 50th among qualifying wide receivers in fantasy points per route run (0.32) and 57th in receiving grade (65.6) against man coverage this season.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS
Week 5: BYE WEEK
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Tyler Lockett
|24
|4
|43
|83.7%
|25.0%
|8.3
|D.K. Metcalf
|22
|3
|31
|103.2%
|22.7%
|12.1
|Cody Thompson
|2
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|Jake Bobo
|8
|1
|5
|100.0%
|12.5%
|7.5
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|23
|2
|10
|-60.0%
|21.7%
|3
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Tyler Lockett
|100
|13
|114
|67.5%
|20.0%
|36.4
|D.K. Metcalf
|98
|15
|237
|77.2%
|17.4%
|44.7
|Cody Thompson
|3
|1
|10
|70.0%
|33.3%
|2
|Jake Bobo
|25
|1
|3
|100.0%
|8.0%
|1.3
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|68
|10
|52
|7.7%
|19.1%
|15.2
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS
Week 5: BYE WEEK
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Mike Evans
|12
|2
|12
|66.7%
|41.7%
|9.2
|Chris Godwin
|19
|4
|78
|61.5%
|26.3%
|11.8
|Deven Thompkins
|9
|2
|13
|61.5%
|22.2%
|9.3
|Trey Palmer
|16
|2
|6
|83.3%
|18.8%
|8.6
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Mike Evans
|91
|18
|325
|69.5%
|27.5%
|62.5
|Chris Godwin
|104
|17
|177
|56.5%
|23.1%
|34.7
|Deven Thompkins
|47
|6
|48
|35.4%
|19.2%
|10.8
|Trey Palmer
|69
|4
|36
|86.1%
|8.7%
|13.6
|Rakim Jarrett
|17
|2
|10
|10.0%
|11.8%
|3
TENNESSEE TITANS
Week 5 opponent: Indianapolis Colts
- Man coverage rank: 32nd (8.8%)
- Zone coverage rank: 1st (89.9%)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|DeAndre Hopkins
|33
|8
|127
|85.0%
|36.4%
|20.7
|Chris Moore
|16
|2
|41
|85.4%
|18.8%
|6.1
|Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
|35
|3
|48
|33.3%
|14.3%
|13.8
|Colton Dowell
|2
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|Treylon Burks
|25
|4
|24
|41.7%
|24.0%
|6.4
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|DeAndre Hopkins
|71
|10
|89
|85.4%
|23.9%
|18.9
|Chris Moore
|34
|2
|93
|92.5%
|14.7%
|11.3
|Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
|74
|9
|86
|55.8%
|14.9%
|23.6
|Colton Dowell
|5
|0
|0
|0.0%
|20.0%
|0
|Treylon Burks
|53
|2
|75
|80.0%
|13.2%
|9.5
The Colts have deployed the highest rate of zone coverage so far this season.
While in zone, the Colts have allowed 8.2 yards per coverage target and 6.70 yards per coverage snap, both the ninth-most on the year.
The Titans’ wide receivers have had minimal success against zone coverage this season. DeAndre Hopkins ranks third on the team and 66th overall in fantasy points per route run against zone.
While not overly encouraging, considering the fantasy success so far this season, Hopkins has still earned a team-best target rate against zone, making him playable in a favorable matchup and hopefully allowing him to get his first weekly top-24 PPR finish on the season.
WASHINGTON COMMANDERS
Week 5 opponent: Chicago Bears
- Man coverage rank: 28th (14.1%)
- Zone coverage rank: 5th (84.0%)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Curtis Samuel
|39
|6
|93
|62.4%
|18.0%
|15.3
|Byron Pringle
|7
|1
|15
|100.0%
|28.6%
|2.5
|Terry McLaurin
|40
|3
|33
|78.8%
|17.5%
|6.3
|Dyami Brown
|20
|2
|43
|53.5%
|10.0%
|6.3
|Jahan Dotson
|46
|2
|20
|55.0%
|4.4%
|4
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Jamison Crowder
|1
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|Curtis Samuel
|88
|11
|85
|51.8%
|14.8%
|19.5
|Byron Pringle
|13
|1
|4
|50.0%
|7.7%
|1.4
|Terry McLaurin
|103
|18
|179
|76.0%
|18.5%
|41.9
|Dyami Brown
|34
|3
|33
|57.6%
|14.7%
|6.3
|Jahan Dotson
|109
|12
|90
|83.3%
|19.3%
|27
|Mitchell Tinsley
|2
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
The Bears have deployed a top-five rate of zone coverage so far this season.
While in zone, the Bears have managed just the 27th-ranked team coverage grade (54.8) while allowing the second-most yards per coverage snap (7.88) in zone.
Terry McLaurin is coming off his best fantasy performance of the year and should be in for another strong outing in a great matchup.
McLaurin leads the team in fantasy points per route run against zone (0.41) and receiving grade against zone (71.7).
Jahan Dotson has had a slow start to the season but is also coming off his best fantasy performance of the year so far (WR28) and should be able to bring his numbers up in one of the better matchups for wide receivers this season.
Dotson is managing just 0.25 fantasy points per route run against zone (69th) this year, so he isn’t a “smash start” by any means, but he should at least be able to outperform his season norm to this point.
