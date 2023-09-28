Fantasy Football WR Report: Man, zone coverage performance ahead of NFL Week 4

• Riding the Tank Dell momentum: The Houston Texans rookie has been among the most effective wide receivers against man coverage, which should create a positive matchup for him against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 4.

• Jakobi Meyers stands out as one of Week 4's best options: The Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver has been among the most efficient in the league against zone coverage and faces a zone-heavy Los Angeles Chargers defense that has struggled in that regard this season.

• Avoiding Jahan Dotson: The Washington Commanders second-year wide receiver has gotten off to a slow start — particularly against zone coverage, which makes for a tougher matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles this week.

This fantasy football WR report is an extension of PFF's wide receiver grades, which also detail how each receiver performs against man and zone coverages.

The additional fantasy-related detail — including opponent coverage tendencies — gives you just one more edge to help you dominate your fantasy leagues this season.

Week 4 opponent: San Francisco 49ers

Man coverage rank: 16th (25.4%)

Zone coverage rank: 18th (73.6%)

Versus man

Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points Zach Pascal 4 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0 Marquise Brown 37 4 44 90.9% 27.0% 14.4 Rondale Moore 26 3 19 84.2% 19.2% 4.9 Michael Wilson 31 0 0 0.0% 3.2% 0

Versus zone

Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points Zach Pascal 10 1 9 -33.3% 20.0% 1.9 Marquise Brown 49 10 99 79.8% 24.5% 25.9 Rondale Moore 36 5 36 -13.9% 13.9% 8.6 Michael Wilson 37 7 161 65.2% 24.3% 23.1

The 49ers have been right around league average in their deployment of man and zone coverages but have earned an 87.5 team coverage grade while in zone, which ranks third in the NFL.

Third-round rookie Michael Wilson has been arguably the Cardinals’ best receiver against zone this season, earning 0.62 PPR fantasy points per route run against zone, which ranks sixth among receivers with at least 25 routes run.

All of Wilson’s fantasy production has come against zone, but he faces one of the NFL's better zone defenses in Week 4, which should limit his output.

The 49ers haven’t been as successful in man coverage, ranking 19th in team coverage grade (61.4).

Marquise Brown is the only Cardinals wide receiver who has been above average in fantasy points per route run (0.39) through three weeks, which could continue in Week 4 since he sees a higher target rate when facing man coverage.

Week 4 opponent: Jacksonville Jaguars

Man coverage rank: 25th (19.5%)

Zone coverage rank: 10th (79.0%)

Versus man

Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points Mack Hollins 15 0 0 0.0% 6.7% 0 KhaDarel Hodge 3 1 15 60.0% 33.3% 2.5 Scott Miller 4 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0 Drake London 17 3 34 97.1% 41.2% 12.4

Versus zone

Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points Mack Hollins 61 7 114 88.6% 18.0% 18.4 KhaDarel Hodge 10 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0 Scott Miller 12 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0 Drake London 78 5 64 65.6% 10.3% 11.4

The Jaguars are playing zone coverage rate at the 10th-highest rate this season and have been fairly successful from that scheme.

Jacksonville’s zone defense has allowed the 11th-fewest yards per coverage target (6.7) and earned the 10th-best coverage grade (77.5) while in zone.

The Falcons' wide receivers have found little success against zone coverage this season, with Drake London, specifically, fairing poorly at just 0.15 fantasy points per route run against zone, which ranks 95th among 109 qualifying receivers.

Considering the Jaguars’ above-average success while in zone, London and the other Falcons wide receivers should be considered fringe starting options at best this week.

Week 4 opponent: Cleveland Browns

Man coverage rank: 4th (35.7%)

Zone coverage rank: 30th (61.1%)

Versus man

Versus zone

The Browns’ defense deploys man coverage at a top-five rate and has earned a 72.4 coverage grade when doing so, which ranks seventh best through three weeks.

Cleveland also ranks in the top five in yards allowed per man coverage snap (4.03), making them a difficult matchup for the Ravens’ wide receivers.

While Zay Flowers is seeing a strong target rate going against man coverage this season, he just hasn’t found as much success there compared to when he faces zone.

Flowers ranks just 56th among 100 qualifiers in fantasy points per route run (0.25) against man coverage, making him more difficult to trust in a tough matchup against an all-around great defense in Week 4.

Week 4 opponent: Miami Dolphins

Man coverage rank: 18th (22.7%)

Zone coverage rank: 13th (76.9%)

Versus man

Versus zone

The Dolphins have been slightly above average in their deployment of zone coverage this season. It’s worked for them, as they rank ninth in coverage grade (78.4) while in zone.

That doesn’t mean the Dolphins aren’t susceptible to allowing fantasy points, though, as they rank 21st in yards allowed per coverage snap (6.10) while in zone.

The Bills’ wide receivers have found much more success while facing zone coverage this season, with Stefon Diggs ranking inside the top 10 among wide receivers in fantasy points per route run (0.59) against zone compared to his 40th ranking against man (0.36).

This should be a pass-heavy, high-scoring game, so the Bills’ receiving options should be strong starts in Week 4.

Week 4 opponent: Minnesota Vikings

Man coverage rank: 20th (21.8%)

Zone coverage rank: 15th (76.3%)

Versus man

Versus zone

The Vikings' defense has been around league average in its deployment of man and zone coverages.

Despite earning decent team coverage grades while in man (76.5) and zone (77.3), Minnesota has allowed a lot of yardage per coverage snap in man (9.21, 31st) and a decent amount in zone (5.71, 15th).

Adam Thielen has gotten off to a nice start to his season. Against man coverage, where Minnesota has been most susceptible, he ranks ninth in fantasy points per route run (0.78).

Thielen has also earned the seventh-best receiving grade (84.6) while working against man coverage this season.

Thielen should be considered a decent bet for a strong game against his former team.

Week 4 opponent: Denver Broncos

Man coverage rank: 10th (28.8%)

Zone coverage rank: 23rd (68.8%)

Versus man

Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points Trent Taylor 3 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0 Chase Claypool 17 0 0 0.0% 5.9% 0 Darnell Mooney 11 0 0 0.0% 9.1% 0 DJ Moore 21 2 51 90.2% 19.1% 7.1 Tyler Scott 6 1 6 0.0% 50.0% 1.6

Versus zone

The Broncos’ defense has deployed a top-10 rate of man coverage this season but ranks last in team coverage grade (40.0) while in man.

The Bears’ offense has had a rough start to the season, but this could be a matchup to take advantage of and trust their top fantasy options one more time before completely giving up hope.

D.J. Moore has had the most success for the team against man coverage, though they haven’t faced a ton of it through the first three weeks. That should change in Week 4, considering Denver’s tendencies.

Moore has seen a higher target rate against man than zone. We could see Bears quarterback Justin Fields take some deep shots against this Broncos’ defense when Moore is lined up in single coverage.

If the Bears’ offense can’t get it going this week against the Broncos, then it will be difficult to trust the unit going forward.

Week 4 opponent: Tennessee Titans

Man coverage rank: 13th (27.0%)

Zone coverage rank: 20th (72.1%)

Versus man

Versus zone

The Tennessee defense has deployed man coverage at an above-average rate this season and has allowed the fourth-most yards per coverage snap (9.12) while in man.

Tee Higgins has been Joe Burrow’s go-to target when facing man coverage, earning a near 35% target rate — the top mark on the team and nearly double Higgins' target rate against zone.

Higgins has earned 0.73 fantasy points per route run when facing man coverage, which ranks 12th among 100 qualifying wide receivers.

Meanwhile, Ja’Marr Chase ranks just 73rd among the same qualifying wide receivers against man coverage in fantasy points per route run (0.15), finding significantly more success working against zone.

Fantasy managers should continue to lock Chase into lineups regardless of matchup, especially after his first blow-up game in Week 3, which was predicted in last week’s article.

Higgins should also be in for a great bounce-back game in a plus matchup after managing just two catches for 21 yards in Week 3.

Week 4 opponent: Baltimore Ravens

Man coverage rank: 3rd (38.0%)

Zone coverage rank: 29th (61.5%)

Versus man

Versus zone

The Ravens have been among the most man-heavy defenses in the league thus far but have had average success in coverage while doing so.

From man coverage, Baltimore ranks 12th in coverage grade (68.8) and 16th in yards allowed per coverage snap (5.22).

Both Amari Cooper (0.47) and Elijah Moore (0.37) have enjoyed above-average success in fantasy points per route run while facing man coverage.

Cooper is a clear fantasy starter, but Moore could also see some positive production this week in a decent matchup.

Week 4 opponent: New England Patriots

Man coverage rank: 6th (33.9%)

Zone coverage rank: 28th (64.1%)

Versus man

Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points Brandin Cooks 19 1 5 100.0% 21.1% 1.5 Michael Gallup 26 1 19 26.3% 3.9% 2.9 KaVontae Turpin 4 2 16 56.3% 75.0% 3.6 CeeDee Lamb 27 5 96 53.1% 22.2% 14.6 Jalen Tolbert 10 2 12 75.0% 20.0% 3.2 Jalen Brooks 2 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0

Versus zone

Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points Brandin Cooks 39 3 34 88.2% 18.0% 6.4 Michael Gallup 65 7 86 69.8% 15.4% 15.6 KaVontae Turpin 11 1 4 0.0% 9.1% 1.4 CeeDee Lamb 78 14 177 59.9% 23.1% 31.7 Jalen Tolbert 35 1 6 100.0% 8.6% 1.6 Jalen Brooks 3 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0

The Patriots are another more man-heavy defense this season.

New England’s man coverage defense has found success so far, earning a 72.2 coverage grade (eighth) and allowing just 4.80 yards per coverage snap (11th).

Outside of CeeDee Lamb, the Cowboys' wide receivers haven’t found much success against man coverage, and that could continue this week.

Brandin Cooks stands out as a clear player to avoid this week, as he ranks 87th of 100 qualifying wide receivers in fantasy points per route run against man coverage (0.08) this year.

Cooks has also come up with only a 51.7 receiving grade against man coverage in 2023, which ranks 74th among 82 qualifying receivers. He should be avoided where possible in Week 4.

Week 4 opponent: Chicago Bears

Man coverage rank: 27th (15.9%)

Zone coverage rank: 6th (82.2%)

Versus man

Versus zone

The Bears’ defense has been among the more zone-heavy units in the league this season.

Unfortunately for Chicago, they have also been a bottom-five team in coverage grade (55.2) and have allowed the second-most yards per coverage snap (8.45) and per coverage target (9.6) while in zone this season.

Brandon Johnson (0.49) and Courtland Sutton (0.45) rank among the top 25 wide receivers in fantasy points per route run when facing zone coverage this season.

Sutton stands out as a potentially strong play this week among the Broncos’ receiving options, leading the team in routes run and overall fantasy points. He should be a fantasy starter in most leagues this week.

Johnson could be a deeper league play in Week 4 against a poor defense, given his early success against zone coverage this season.

Week 4 opponent: Green Bay Packers

Man coverage rank: 32nd (8.3%)

Zone coverage rank: 1st (91.2%)

Versus man

Versus zone

The Packers rank first in zone coverage rate, playing very little man coverage so far this season.

Green Bay has been one of the better coverage units from zone, ranking eighth in team coverage grade (79.2). They also rank eighth in yards allowed per coverage snap (5.39) while in zone this season.

The Lions’ wide receivers have found success against zone through the first three weeks, with Kalif Raymond (fourth), Amon-Ra St. Brown (12th) and Josh Reynolds (27th) all ranking among the top 30 wide receivers in fantasy points per route run against zone this year.

The Packers' defense could make things more difficult for Raymond and Reynolds. They could still be fringe options in deeper leagues, considering their early success this season.

Week 4 opponent: Detroit Lions

Man coverage rank: 19th (22.7%)

Zone coverage rank: 14th (76.8%)

Versus man

Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points Samori Toure 11 0 0 0.0% 9.1% 0 Jayden Reed 28 2 52 80.8% 32.1% 7.2 Romeo Doubs 32 3 22 63.6% 21.9% 11.2 Dontayvion Wicks 25 3 47 55.3% 28.0% 13.7 Malik Heath 6 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0

Versus zone

Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points Samori Toure 32 3 24 75.0% 21.9% 5.4 Jayden Reed 46 7 96 56.3% 19.6% 28.6 Romeo Doubs 52 8 107 85.0% 23.1% 30.7 Dontayvion Wicks 44 3 38 78.9% 11.4% 6.8 Malik Heath 15 0 0 0.0% 26.7% 0

The Lions’ defense has deployed zone coverage at an above-average rate this season but ranks well below average (26th) in zone coverage grade (60.3).

The Packers could be getting their expected top wide receiver, Christian Watson, back in time for Thursday’s game. The other Green Bay receiving weapons have found decent success early in the year without Watson in the lineup.

Jayden Reed (0.62) and Romeo Doubs (0.59) rank among the top 10 wide receivers in fantasy points per route run against zone coverage this season.

Even with Watson potentially returning, this could be viewed as a positive matchup to trust Reed and/or Doubs in deeper leagues, considering their strong starts to the year against zone defense.

Week 4 opponent: Pittsburgh Steelers

Man coverage rank: 12th (27.3%)

Zone coverage rank: 21st (71.4%)

Versus man

Versus zone

The Steelers' defense has been an above-average unit in using man coverage this season.

Pittsburgh has also earned just a 52.1 coverage grade while in man coverage, ranking just 25th.

Tank Dell hasn’t faced all that much man coverage this season but has been a major fantasy contributor when he does, posting 1.35 fantasy points per route run. That ranks second among 100 qualifying wide receivers.

Nico Collins also stands out as a potential bounce-back candidate this week. He has generated 0.65 fantasy points per route run against man coverage, which ranks 18th. Collins has also earned a top-10 receiving grade (83.7) versus man coverage this season.

Dell and Collins should be strong fantasy options this week in a positive matchup, given their success against man coverage this season.

Week 4 opponent: Los Angeles Rams

Man coverage rank: 28th (15.8%)

Zone coverage rank: 7th (82.1%)

Versus man

Versus zone

The Rams have been among the more zone-heavy defenses in the league so far this season.

Los Angeles has not enjoyed much coverage success while in zone, though, ranking last in team coverage grade (38.3).

Michael Pittman Jr. remains a solid starting option this week in a great matchup against the Rams’ poor zone defense.

Josh Downs ranks just 65th in fantasy points per route run against zone (0.24), so this could be a good matchup to boost that total, especially as he continues to get more involved in the Colts' offense.

Week 4 opponent: Atlanta Falcons

Man coverage rank: 15th (25.9%)

Zone coverage rank: 19th (72.1%)

Versus man

Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points Zay Jones 11 2 19 84.2% 27.3% 3.9 Jamal Agnew 3 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0 Christian Kirk 16 3 20 40.0% 31.3% 5 Calvin Ridley 17 1 26 92.3% 11.8% 3.6

Versus zone

The Falcons have deployed close to league-average rates of man and zone coverages this season.

Atlanta also ranks around the league average in coverage grade in both man (67.8) and zone (65.1) this season, which doesn't create an overly concerning matchup for wide receivers.

The Jaguars’ wide receivers, specifically Calvin Ridley and Christian Kirk, have secured the majority of their fantasy production this season against zone. They rank a bit above average in fantasy points per route run against zone.

After a couple of low-scoring outputs in Weeks 2 and 3, Ridley should be able to post a bounce-back game in Week 4 against his former team.

Week 4 opponent: New York Jets

Man coverage rank: 11th (27.8%)

Zone coverage rank: 22nd (70.0%)

Versus man

Versus zone

The Jets have deployed slightly more man coverage than the league average but rank just 21st in team coverage grade (57.5) while in man.

The Chiefs' wide receivers have been a frustrating group to try and sort out from week to week, given the heavy rotation. They’ve also had little success against man coverage.

Skyy Moore has been the most successful Chiefs wide receiver when working against man coverage, earning 0.86 fantasy points per route run to rank seventh at the position (minimum of 10 routes run). Moore also owns the eighth-best receiving grade (84.4) against man coverage this season.

For fantasy managers looking for a deeper play or for those interested in throwing a dart on a Chiefs wide receiver, Moore could emerge as the best fantasy option of the bunch this week.

Week 4 opponent: Los Angeles Chargers

Man coverage rank: 21st (20.9%)

Zone coverage rank: 11th (78.1%)

Versus man

Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points Davante Adams 32 8 114 80.7% 43.8% 37.4 DeAndre Carter 5 1 5 -40.0% 20.0% 1.5 Kristian Wilkerson 9 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0 Jakobi Meyers 21 5 48 89.6% 33.3% 15.8 Hunter Renfrow 19 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0 Tre Tucker 3 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0

Versus zone

Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points Davante Adams 70 17 208 82.7% 32.9% 37.8 DeAndre Carter 9 1 16 -18.8% 22.2% 2.6 Kristian Wilkerson 18 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0 Jakobi Meyers 44 11 118 79.7% 34.1% 28.8 Hunter Renfrow 37 3 40 87.5% 8.1% 7 Tre Tucker 11 0 0 0.0% 9.1% 0

The Chargers use zone coverage at an above-average rate but rank just 27th in zone coverage grade (56.7).

Los Angeles' zone defense also ranks 30th in both yards allowed per coverage snap (8.02) and yards allowed per coverage target (9.1).

Jakobi Meyers and Davante Adams have been dominant against zone coverage on a per-route basis this season, ranking inside the top 15 in fantasy points per route run.

Meyers stands out as a particularly strong play this week, as he’s averaging 0.65 fantasy points per route run against zone coverage, which ranks fifth among wide receivers with at least 25 such routes run.

Week 4 opponent: Las Vegas Raiders

Man coverage rank: 9th (29.9%)

Zone coverage rank: 25th (68.1%)

Versus man

Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points Keenan Allen 51 15 144 49.3% 35.3% 41.4 Mike Williams 41 7 130 60.8% 26.8% 26 Joshua Palmer 42 7 79 84.8% 19.1% 20.9 Derius Davis 4 1 3 -166.7% 25.0% 1.3 Quentin Johnston 14 2 1 -500.0% 21.4% 2.1

Versus zone

Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points Keenan Allen 78 17 258 69.0% 26.9% 42.8 Mike Williams 66 12 119 54.6% 21.2% 23.9 Joshua Palmer 51 1 4 75.0% 9.8% 1.4 Derius Davis 6 1 5 -80.0% 16.7% 1.5 Quentin Johnston 24 3 25 48.0% 20.8% 5.5

The Raiders have deployed man coverage at a top-10 rate this season.

Las Vegas' man coverage defense ranks in the bottom five in team coverage grade (48.4) and yards allowed per coverage target (10.7).

Keenan Allen is currently the overall PPR WR2 on the year, and things continue to fall in his favor with a great matchup this week. He also ranks inside the top 10 at his position in fantasy points per route run against man coverage (0.81).

With Mike Williams done for the year, Joshua Palmer stands out as a great matchup-based play this week, as he is averaging 0.50 fantasy points per route run against man, which ranks 27th among 100 qualifying wide receivers.

Week 4 opponent: Indianapolis Colts

Man coverage rank: 31st (8.4%)

Zone coverage rank: 2nd (89.8%)

Versus man

Versus zone

The Colts have been one of the most zone-heavy defenses in the league so far this season but rank 24th in team coverage grade (61.0) from that deployment.

Puka Nacua had the quietest game of his young NFL career in Week 3, which we mentioned last week as a game for which to temper expectations, but he should be all systems go again in Week 4.

Nacua’s 84.9 receiving grade versus zone coverage this season ranks seventh among wide receivers.

Nacua also ranks 10th in fantasy points per route run (0.58) and is being targeted significantly more when facing zone coverage in 2023, which should get him back on track as a high-end fantasy asset in Week 4.

Week 4 opponent: Buffalo Bills

Man coverage rank: 17th (24.3%)

Zone coverage rank: 16th (74.3%)

Versus man

Versus zone

The Bills’ defense has been about league average in deploying both man and zone coverages this season.

Buffalo has earned the league’s highest team coverage grade while in zone (90.8) but ranks just 29th in coverage grade (48.1) while playing man defense.

No matter the coverage, Tyreek Hill has been unstoppable this season. He has earned the most fantasy points per route run (1.21) in the NFL against zone coverage.

As good as the Bills’ defense has been from zone this year, it’s going to be impossible to sit the Dolphins’ receiving options coming off a 70-point performance in Week 3.

Week 4 opponent: Carolina Panthers

Man coverage rank: 30th (12.8%)

Zone coverage rank: 4th (83.3%)

Versus man

Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points K.J. Osborn 20 2 55 61.8% 20.0% 13.5 Justin Jefferson 20 6 127 61.4% 35.0% 18.7 Jordan Addison 17 1 4 100.0% 11.8% 1.4

Versus zone

Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points K.J. Osborn 120 5 46 67.4% 9.2% 15.6 Brandon Powell 4 1 5 100.0% 25.0% 1.5 Justin Jefferson 126 21 331 62.8% 23.8% 60.1 Jordan Addison 94 12 181 81.8% 18.1% 42.1

The Panthers have been among the most zone-heavy defenses in the NFL to this point.

Carolina also ranks among the bottom 10 teams in yards allowed per coverage snap (6.80) and yards allowed per coverage target (8.1) while in zone coverage this season.

Jordan Addison should be a great starting option this week, as he has been on par with Justin Jefferson (0.48) in fantasy points per route run against zone coverage this season (0.45), albeit on a slightly smaller sample size.

Addison should be in the high-end WR3 conversation this week in a great matchup.

Week 4 opponent: Dallas Cowboys

Man coverage rank: 1st (40.2%)

Zone coverage rank: 32nd (58.1%)

Versus man

Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points DeVante Parker 19 2 14 78.6% 10.5% 3.4 Ty Montgomery 1 1 -2 350.0% 100.0% 0.8 JuJu Smith-Schuster 24 4 34 67.6% 29.2% 7.4 Kendrick Bourne 28 3 50 58.0% 28.6% 14 Demario Douglas 9 1 10 40.0% 33.3% 2 Kayshon Boutte 11 0 0 0.0% 9.1% 0

Versus zone

The Cowboys have been the most man-heavy defense in the league to this point while also earning the league’s best man coverage grade (79.7).

Dallas is a top-three defense in yards per reception allowed (8.6) and yards allowed per coverage snap (3.74) from man coverage.

Kendrick Bourne has been New England’s top wide receiver against man coverage this season, earning a team-leading 71.7 receiving grade (27th) and ranking 26th in fantasy points per route run (0.50).

Bourne would be New England's only wide receiver worth trusting this week but can be avoided in most leagues, considering the matchup.

Week 4 opponent: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Man coverage rank: 14th (26.0%)

Zone coverage rank: 17th (74.0%)

Versus man

Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points Michael Thomas 24 4 28 85.7% 25.0% 6.8 Keith Kirkwood 2 0 0 0.0% 50.0% 0 Rashid Shaheed 23 3 59 93.2% 13.0% 14.9 Chris Olave 27 5 111 60.4% 33.3% 16.1

Versus zone

Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points Michael Thomas 82 14 138 87.7% 23.2% 27.8 Kirk Merritt 2 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0 Keith Kirkwood 13 0 0 0.0% 15.4% 0 Lynn Bowden 3 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0 Rashid Shaheed 61 6 93 78.5% 13.1% 15.3 Chris Olave 79 17 191 62.3% 29.1% 36.1

The Buccaneers have deployed a league-average rate of man and zone coverages so far this season.

Tampa Bay ranks just 27th in team coverage grade (48.4) while in man and 21st (64.0) while in zone.

Tampa Bay’s man coverage stands out as an area of their defense to attack, as they rank in the bottom fourth of the league in yards allowed per coverage snap (8.83) and yards allowed per coverage target (10.1) while in man.

Rashid Shaheed could be an intriguing option this week. He leads the team in fantasy points per route run (0.65) against man coverage.

Shaheed’s deep ability is magnified when working against single coverage, which he should see enough of in this game to produce against a struggling Tampa Bay man coverage unit.

Week 4 opponent: Seattle Seahawks

Man coverage rank: 29th (14.2%)

Zone coverage rank: 3rd (85.8%)

Versus man

Versus zone

The Seahawks have been among the most zone-heavy defenses in the NFL this season.

Seattle has not fared particularly well in coverage from zone defense, earning just a 47.7 coverage grade (31st) and allowing 7.08 yards per coverage snap — the fourth most in the league.

The Giants’ wide receivers have found little success against zone coverage this season, with only Jalin Hyatt earning an above-average mark in fantasy points per route run against zone (0.34). Hyatt has not been involved enough, however, for fantasy managers to rely on him in starting lineups yet.

While Darius Slayton leads the team in receiving grade versus zone (66.5), he also ranks last on the team in fantasy points per route run against zone (0.19).

Slayton and Isaiah Hodgins are potential options in deep leagues only, purely because of the Seahawks' struggles in coverage this year.

Week 4 opponent: Kansas City Chiefs

Man coverage rank: 7th (32.4%)

Zone coverage rank: 26th (64.9%)

Versus man

Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points Randall Cobb 24 1 12 8.3% 8.3% 2.2 Mecole Hardman Jr. 4 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0 Allen Lazard 31 4 41 97.6% 19.4% 8.1 Garrett Wilson 31 5 34 79.4% 25.8% 8.4

Versus zone

Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points Randall Cobb 41 0 0 0.0% 4.9% 0 Mecole Hardman Jr. 9 1 6 83.3% 11.1% 1.6 Allen Lazard 66 3 67 62.7% 10.6% 9.7 Garrett Wilson 66 7 131 42.7% 18.2% 32.1

The Chiefs have been among the most man-heavy defenses this season.

Kansas City’s man defense has been about average through three games, ranking 16th in coverage grade (63.6) and 17th in yards allowed per coverage snap (5.24).

The Jets’ receivers have been unable to provide much against man coverage this season. Garrett Wilson ranks 61st in the league in receiving grade versus man (59.3) and has been below average in fantasy points per route run (0.27) against that coverage.

Unfortunately, it’s another week to avoid the Jets’ wide receivers where possible.

Week 4 opponent: Washington Commanders

Man coverage rank: 22nd (20.4%)

Zone coverage rank: 12th (78.1%)

Versus man

Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points Olamide Zaccheaus 9 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0 A.J. Brown 28 9 100 56.0% 42.9% 19 DeVonta Smith 32 3 27 77.8% 18.8% 11.7 Quez Watkins 13 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0

Versus zone

The Commanders have played an above-average rate of zone coverage so far this season.

While in zone, the Commanders have allowed 6.79 yards per coverage snap and 8.4 yards per coverage target — both of which are bottom-10 marks.

The Eagles' receivers are great starting options every week, but DeVonta Smith stands out as a particularly strong play for Week 4.

Smith is averaging 0.47 fantasy points per route run against zone, which leads the team and ranks 20th among qualifying wide receivers.

Week 4 opponent: Houston Texans

Man coverage rank: 26th (17.0%)

Zone coverage rank: 5th (83.0%)

Versus man

Versus zone

The Texans have been among the most zone-heavy defenses in the NFL this season.

While in zone coverage, the Texans have earned an 82.1 coverage grade, which ranks sixth.

Houston also ranks 16th in yards allowed per coverage snap (5.82) and yards allowed per coverage target (7.2) while in zone this season, making them a defense to not overlook.

George Pickens is the lone Steelers wide receiver to consider this week against a strong Houston zone defense.

Pickens has earned 0.45 fantasy points per route run against zone, which ranks inside the top 25 at his position.

Pickens has managed just a 67.5 receiving grade versus zone, which is tied for 37th among wide receivers this season.

Week 4 opponent: Arizona Cardinals

Man coverage rank: 24th (19.5%)

Zone coverage rank: 8th (80.5%)

Versus man

Versus zone

Arizona uses zone at a top-10 rate in the NFL this season.

While in zone coverage, the Cardinals have allowed 8.3 yards per coverage target (26th) and have earned just a 62.3 coverage grade (23rd).

Deebo Samuel has been far and away the best 49ers wide receiver working against zone coverage, generating 0.58 fantasy points per route run, which ranks tied for 10th among qualifying wide receivers. He’ll continue to be a must-start in a great matchup.

Brandon Aiyuk could return this week after missing a positive Week 3 matchup. He has been effective against zone and should also be considered a good start this week.

Aiyuk has produced 0.40 fantasy points per route run against zone, which ranks just outside the top 30 at his position.

Week 4 opponent: New York Giants

Man coverage rank: 5th (34.1%)

Zone coverage rank: 27th (64.4%)

Versus man

Versus zone

The Giants have been among the most man-heavy defenses in the league this season.

While in man coverage, the Giants rank 30th in coverage grade (47.3), in the bottom 10 in yards allowed per coverage snap (8.56) and in the bottom five in yards allowed per coverage target (10.8).

The Seahawks’ wide receivers haven’t faced much man coverage in 2023, but that should change this week.

That being said, both Tyler Lockett (0.37) and D.K. Metcalf (0.39) have produced above-average fantasy points per route run and should be in for a great game against a poor man coverage unit this week.

Week 4 opponent: New Orleans Saints

Man coverage rank: 2nd (39.1%)

Zone coverage rank: 31st (58.9%)

Versus man

Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points Mike Evans 9 2 12 66.7% 55.6% 9.2 Chris Godwin 9 2 34 58.8% 22.2% 5.4 Deven Thompkins 4 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0 Trey Palmer 5 0 0 0.0% 20.0% 0

Versus zone

The Saints have been one of the NFL's more man-heavy defenses this season.

They rank in the top 10 in yards allowed per coverage snap while in zone (4.81) and man (4.58), making this a more difficult matchup for the Tampa Bay wide receivers.

Tampa Bay’s wide receivers have seen among the least amount of man coverage in the league so far this season, but that should change this week against New Orleans.

Consider this a neutral matchup for both Mike Evans and Chris Godwin with a slightly lower ceiling against one of the league's better coverage units this week.

Week 4 opponent: Cincinnati Bengals

Man coverage rank: 8th (30.9%)

Zone coverage rank: 24th (68.6%)

Versus man

Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points DeAndre Hopkins 26 6 77 85.7% 34.6% 13.7 Chris Moore 8 2 41 85.4% 25.0% 6.1 Nick Westbrook-Ikhine 26 2 35 42.9% 11.5% 5.5 Treylon Burks 25 4 24 41.7% 24.0% 6.4

Versus zone

Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points DeAndre Hopkins 56 8 76 85.5% 25.0% 15.6 Chris Moore 18 1 49 95.9% 16.7% 5.9 Nick Westbrook-Ikhine 57 5 48 41.7% 12.3% 15.8 Treylon Burks 53 2 75 80.0% 13.2% 9.5

The Bengals are among the 10 most man-heavy defenses in the league this season.

While in man coverage, the Bengals have earned the second-best marks in yards per coverage target (4.6) and yards allowed per coverage snap (3.43).

Cincinnati has also earned the sixth-best coverage grade while deploying man (72.8), making them a difficult matchup for the Titans’ wide receivers.

DeAndre Hopkins is the only Titans’ receiver worth considering this week, given his strong target rate and averaging 0.53 fantasy points per route run against man (25th). However, he is more likely in WR3 territory.

Week 4 opponent: Philadelphia Eagles

Man coverage rank: 23rd (20.0%)

Zone coverage rank: 9th (80.0%)

Versus man

Versus zone

The Eagles' defense plays zone at a top-10 rate.

While in zone, the Eagles rank just 18th in coverage grade (67.7) and have allowed the 10th-most yards per coverage snap (6.37).

The Washington offense could still have its struggles against an overall strong defense, but Terry McLaurin should still be worth a start in the WR3 range this week.

McLaurin is the only Commanders wide receiver who has been above average in fantasy points per route run against zone (0.39), and he leads the team in receiving grade against zone (70.1).

Jahan Dotson is a player to avoid this week, as he has struggled thus far against zone coverage, earning just a 63.1 receiving grade and posting just 0.18 fantasy points per route run, which ranks 83rd among qualifying wide receivers.

