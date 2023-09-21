Fantasy Football WR Report: Man, zone coverage performance ahead of NFL Week 3

• Brandon Aiyuk’s dominance against man coverage: Aiyuk has been among the NFL's best against man coverage and faces one of the league's most man-heavy defenses in Week 3.

• The Eagles present another positive matchup for Mike Evans: Evans has generated a lot of fantasy success against zone coverages this season and draws a strong matchup this week.

• The Browns’ man-heavy scheme poses a difficult matchup for the Titans’ wide receivers: DeAndre Hopkins and company could be in for their toughest matchup of the year so far against an impressive man-coverage unit.

This fantasy football WR report is an extension of PFF's wide receiver grades, which also detail how each receiver performs against man and zone coverages.

The additional fantasy-related detail — including opponent coverage tendencies — gives you just one more edge to help you dominate your fantasy leagues this season.

JUMP TO A TEAM:

Week 3 opponent: Dallas Cowboys

Man coverage rank: 1st (38.1%)

1st (38.1%) Zone coverage rank: 31st (61.0%)

Versus man

Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points Zach Pascal 3 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0 Marquise Brown 21 2 19 78.9% 28.6% 3.9 Rondale Moore 17 1 14 100.0% 5.9% 2.4 Michael Wilson 17 0 0 0.0% 5.9% 0

Versus zone

Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points Zach Pascal 7 1 9 -33.3% 28.6% 1.9 Marquise Brown 40 7 63 71.4% 22.5% 19.3 Rondale Moore 28 3 33 24.2% 10.7% 6.3 Michael Wilson 32 5 75 81.3% 21.9% 12.5

The Cardinals’ wide receivers faced a fair bit of man coverage last week versus the New York Giants, but the large majority of their production came against zone coverage.

Against man, the Cardinals wide receivers have only totaled three receptions for just over 30 yards.

The Cowboys are the most man-heavy defense in the league thus far and have earned a top-10 team coverage grade while in man coverage (68.8).

While in man coverage, the Cowboys have only allowed a first down or touchdown on 28.6% of their coverage snaps which is tied for sixth-best in the league.

This Week 3 game stands out as one to avoid for the Cardinals’ wide receivers.

Week 3 opponent: Detroit Lions

Man coverage rank: 20th (22.1%)

20th (22.1%) Zone coverage rank: 14th (77.2%)

Versus man

Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points Mack Hollins 5 0 0 0.0% 20.0% 0 Scott Miller 2 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0 Drake London 6 1 3 100.0% 16.7% 7.3

Versus zone

Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points Mack Hollins 35 6 91 89.0% 22.9% 15.1 KhaDarel Hodge 6 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0 Scott Miller 8 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0 Drake London 46 5 64 65.6% 17.4% 11.4

The Falcons have not faced a lot of man coverage this season, although Drake London’s lone touchdown on the year came against man.

The Lions have been an above-average team in zone coverage rate so far this season but rank 28th in team coverage grade (55.4) while in zone.

The Lions could continue to lean into their zone coverage scheme against one of the more run-heavy teams in the league which could benefit the Falcons’ receiving weapons.

The Lions zone defense ranks 30th in NFL passer rating allowed (116.1) and have allowed the ninth-highest yards per coverage snap (6.38) and yards per coverage target (8.1) while in zone.

Week 3 opponent: Indianapolis Colts

Man coverage rank: 30th (6.5%)

30th (6.5%) Zone coverage rank: 3rd (90.9%)

Versus man

Versus zone

As another run-heavy offense, the Ravens’ wide receivers haven’t faced much zone coverage through two weeks and that is likely to continue in Week 3.

The Indianapolis Colts have been one of the most zone-heavy teams in the league through two weeks.

The Colts rank 29th in team coverage grade (54.2) while in zone coverage which should create a positive matchup for the Ravens’ wide receivers.

Zay Flowers, specifically, has been very productive early in his rookie season with the large majority of that production coming against zone.

Flowers has run more routes and received more targets than any other Baltimore receiver facing zone coverage leading to 23 of his 27 PPR so far this season.

With Odell Beckham questionable for this week, there could be even more opportunity for Flowers to shine in a plus matchup in Week 3.

Week 3 opponent: Washington Commanders

Man coverage rank: 10th (27.3%)

(27.3%) Zone coverage rank: 21st (71.9%)

Versus man

Versus zone

The Bills’ wide receivers could be facing a tougher test in Week 3 going up against a more man-heavy coverage scheme from the Washington Commanders.

Gabe Davis in particular was at least able to come up with some production last week against man but has typically been targeted at a much lower rate in that coverage this season (10.3%).

The Commanders defense has earned a 78.2 coverage grade so far this year while in man coverage which ranks second-best through two weeks.

Washington has achieved a top-10 mark in NFL passer rating allowed (80.1), yards allowed per coverage snap (3.90), and yards allowed per coverage target (5.9) while in man coverage this season.

Stefon Diggs has earned just a 68.0 receiving grade versus man so far this season, though he still sees much too many targets to bench.

Gabe Davis, who has earned just a 63.3 coverage grade versus man, could be a target to avoid in one of the more unfavorable defenses for him to face.

Week 3 opponent: Seattle Seahawks

Man coverage rank: 28th (12.9%)

28th (12.9%) Zone coverage rank: 5th (87.1%)

Versus man

Versus zone

Adam Thielen has had much less success against zone coverage this season, seeing just a 7.1% target rate in comparison to a very high 38.9% versus man.

Thielen has earned an 82.5 receiving grade versus man coverage so far this year (11th) but just a 61.3 receiving grade versus zone (67th).

The Seahawks are a top-five team in deploying zone coverages so far this season but have been one of the worst coverage units in the league while playing zone, earning just a 39.1 team coverage grade (31st).

This game should serve as a decent measuring stick for how Thielen could perform against zone-heavy teams, good or bad, throughout the rest of the season.

Week 3 opponent: Kansas City Chiefs

Man coverage rank: 12th (26.3%)

(26.3%) Zone coverage rank: 24th (70.1%)

Versus man

Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points Trent Taylor 3 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0 Chase Claypool 4 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0 Darnell Mooney 1 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0 DJ Moore 6 1 22 100.0% 16.7% 3.2 Tyler Scott 1 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0

Versus zone

Moore has produced 85% of his fantasy points so far this season against zone coverage, only coming up with one reception against man.

The Chiefs are an above-average unit in deploying man coverage which the Bears only ran routes against for the first time in Week 2.

It will be interesting to see if the Chiefs deviate from their man coverage rate a bit more and deploy more zone against Justin Fields and the Bears in Week 3.

The Chiefs rank inside the top 10 in yards allowed per coverage target (6.2) and yards allowed per coverage snap (5.11) while in zone, making them an unideal matchup for the Bears’ wide receivers either way.

Week 3 opponent: Los Angeles Rams

Man coverage rank: 25th (17.8%)

(17.8%) Zone coverage rank: 8th (82.8%)

Versus man

Versus zone

Ja’Marr Chase has had less success and has been targeted at a lower rate against man coverage so far this season.

When teams have deployed more man coverage, Tee Higgins has been far and away the favorite target for the Bengals passing offense.

Luckily for Chase, the Rams have been one of the most zone-heavy teams in the league through the first two games this season.

The Rams also rank dead last in PFF coverage grade while in zone (35.4).

Chase has finished outside of the top-40 PPR WRs in each week this season but this could be the first true blow-up game for him in Week 3 in a great matchup.

Week 3 opponent: Tennessee Titans

Man coverage rank: 13th (25.6%)

(25.6%) Zone coverage rank: 18th (72.9%)

Versus man

Versus zone

Amari Cooper has performed well against both man and zone so far this season, earning a 74.5 receiving grade versus zone (21st) and an 81.1 receiving grade versus man (13th).

The Titans have deployed a fairly average man/zone coverage split so far this season but have given up significant yardage in both coverages which should be a positive matchup for Amari Cooper and company.

The Titans have allowed 9.13 yards per coverage snap (fourth-most) in man and 6.74 yards per coverage snap in zone (sixth-most).

Week 3 opponent: Arizona Cardinals

Man coverage rank: 21st (20.9%)

(20.9%) Zone coverage rank: 10th (79.1%)

Versus man

Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points Brandin Cooks 8 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0 Michael Gallup 17 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0 KaVontae Turpin 3 2 16 56.3% 100.0% 3.6 CeeDee Lamb 18 4 89 49.4% 22.2% 12.9 Jalen Tolbert 10 2 12 75.0% 20.0% 3.2 Jalen Brooks 2 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0

Versus zone

Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points Brandin Cooks 11 2 22 95.5% 36.4% 4.2 Michael Gallup 36 2 13 92.3% 11.1% 3.3 KaVontae Turpin 11 1 4 0.0% 9.1% 1.4 CeeDee Lamb 43 11 131 56.5% 30.2% 24.1 Jalen Tolbert 29 1 6 100.0% 10.3% 1.6 Jalen Brooks 3 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0

The Cowboys’ wide receivers have all performed better against zone coverage with both CeeDee Lamb (79.9) and Brandin Cooks (76.5) earning top-20 receiving grades versus zone coverage.

The Cardinals have deployed an above-average rate of zone coverage so far this season where they have allowed the fifth-most yards per coverage target (8.9).

The Cardinals have also been a bottom-10 team in coverage grade (62.1) while in zone coverage so far this season.

Consider this a great matchup for CeeDee Lamb and with Brandin Cooks potentially returning this week, both players should be strong starts against Arizona’s zone-heavy defense.

Week 3 opponent: Miami Dolphins

Man coverage rank: 19th (22.1%)

(22.1%) Zone coverage rank: 13th (77.3%)

Versus man

Versus zone

The Broncos’ wide receivers, outside of Marvin Mims, have had minimal success against man coverage so far this season, albeit on a small sample as they haven’t seen much man coverage thus far.

Denver should once again face minimal man coverage against the Dolphins who have transitioned to an above-average zone team under Vic Fangio.

The Dolphins’ defense has earned a 75.9 coverage grade while in zone (11th) allowing 6.7 yards per coverage target (12th).

Courtland Sutton has earned all of his targets against zone coverage so far this season and has earned the highest receiving grade (75.8) on the team when facing zone.

Jerry Jeudy only has one game under his belt in 2023 so his small sample size of having a low target rate against zone is difficult to put too much stock into right now.

Week 3 opponent: Atlanta Falcons

Man coverage rank: 18th (23.6%)

(23.6%) Zone coverage rank: 15th (75.6%)

Versus man

Versus zone

The Falcons have deployed a league-average split of man and zone coverages so far this season which could be a positive for the Lions’ wide receivers who have thrived against zone coverage.

Making things more difficult for this Lions’ receiving corps is that the Falcons’ defense has allowed just 5.5 yards per coverage target and 4.29 yards per coverage snap while in zone coverage, both of which rank second-best in the league.

Kalif Raymond is a potential deep league play, having earned a team-leading 82.6 receiving grade versus zone and earning all of his fantasy production against that specific coverage.

The Falcons aren’t exactly an optimal opponent considering their strong coverage performance so far this season, but that shouldn’t stop anyone from starting Amon-Ra St. Brown, of course.

Week 3 opponent: New Orleans Saints

Man coverage rank: 2nd (37.4%)

(37.4%) Zone coverage rank: 30th (62.6%)

Versus man

Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points Samori Toure 3 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0 Jayden Reed 12 0 0 0.0% 25.0% 0 Romeo Doubs 13 1 4 100.0% 15.4% 7.4 Dontayvion Wicks 12 2 40 50.0% 33.3% 12 Malik Heath 2 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0

Versus zone

Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points Samori Toure 19 3 24 75.0% 26.3% 5.4 Jayden Reed 26 6 85 51.8% 30.8% 26.5 Romeo Doubs 28 5 52 71.2% 21.4% 16.2 Dontayvion Wicks 23 0 0 0.0% 8.7% 0 Malik Heath 12 0 0 0.0% 16.7% 0

The Saints have been among the most man-heavy coverage teams in the league so far which should test the Packers’ wide receivers and passing game.

New Orleans has earned a 65.9 coverage grade (11th) in man and have allowed just 5.4 yards per coverage target which is the sixth-best mark in the league so far.

Christian Watson potentially returning and a tougher man coverage matchup potentially makes the rest of the Packers wide receivers avoidable this week.

Week 3 opponent: Jacksonville Jaguars

Man coverage rank: 23rd (20.1%)

(20.1%) Zone coverage rank: 12th (77.7%)

Versus man

Versus zone

The Texans have faced plenty of zone coverage so far this season and have had decent success in doing so.

The Jaguars have been above average in zone coverage rate so far this season and have been one of the better coverage teams in that regard.

Jacksonville has earned an 83.5 coverage grade in zone (third) while allowing 5.04 yards coverage per snap so far this season (sixth-best).

Nico Collins has earned the second-highest receiving grade against zone coverage so far this season (85.4) while both Robert Woods and Tank Dell have averaged over 10 PPR points per game against zone coverage alone this season.

Both sides are strong and should make for a good matchup to parse out future advantages for either team going forward.

Week 3 opponent: Baltimore Ravens

Man coverage rank: 8th (29.9%)

(29.9%) Zone coverage rank: 25th (69.3%)

Versus man

Versus zone

The Colts’ receivers have had limited success against man coverage so far this season which could create a tougher matchup against a man-heavy Ravens’ defense.

The Ravens have earned a 69.3 team coverage grade (seventh) while in man this season, allowing 4.37 yards per coverage snap (11th).

Michael Pittman has been the primary target for the Colts this season but has earned just a 66.8 receiving grade (45th) against man coverage so far this season.

Week 3 opponent: Houston Texans

Man coverage rank: 16th (24.8%)

(24.8%) Zone coverage rank: 16th (75.2%)

Versus man

Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points Zay Jones 13 1 4 75.0% 15.4% 1.4 Jamal Agnew 4 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0 Christian Kirk 17 3 20 40.0% 29.4% 5 Calvin Ridley 17 2 40 85.0% 11.8% 6

Versus zone

The Jaguars’ wide receivers have produced the large majority of their fantasy points against zone coverage so far this season and face off against a defense that is exactly league average in both man and zone coverage rate.

The Texans have allowed more offensive success when in man coverage so far this season, ranking 27th in yards allowed per coverage snap (8.64). They rank 12th in that regard when in zone coverage (5.39).

The Jaguars’ passing offense should test the Texans’ coverage ability in both regards this week.

Week 3 opponent: Chicago Bears

Man coverage rank: 26th (13.7%)

(13.7%) Zone coverage rank: 6th (84.7%)

Versus man

Versus zone

The Chiefs’ wide receivers have faced a top-10 rate of zone coverage this season (82%).

That should continue this week against the Bears who have been a top-10 defense in deploying zone coverages this season.

The Bears have allowed 9.6 yards per coverage target while in zone which is the eighth-highest rate in the league.

Rashee Rice has not been nearly as involved in the Chiefs passing game early in his NFL career, but he has been impactful with his opportunities, earning the second-highest PPR points per route run rates in the league against zone (1.22) among receivers with at least 10 routes run.

Week 3 opponent: Pittsburgh Steelers

Man coverage rank: 17th (24.5%)

(24.5%) Zone coverage rank: 17th (73.5%)

Versus man

Versus zone

Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points Davante Adams 39 9 96 94.8% 28.2% 18.6 DeAndre Carter 3 0 0 0.0% 33.3% 0 Kristian Wilkerson 18 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0 Jakobi Meyers 18 6 58 81.0% 38.9% 17.8 Hunter Renfrow 21 1 23 95.7% 4.8% 3.3 Tre Tucker 5 0 0 0.0% 20.0% 0

The Steelers’ defense has been league-average in deploying both man and zone coverages this season.

The Steelers have been more successful while playing zone this season, earning a top-10 mark in yards allowed per coverage snap (5.35).

Davante Adams and Jakobi Meyers are both dealing with injuries coming into this week which could potentially limit them in this game, if not keep them out of action entirely.

Both players, if active, should still be considered strong plays as they’ve both found success against both coverages.

Week 3 opponent: Cincinnati Bengals

Man coverage rank: 7th (31.5%)

(31.5%) Zone coverage rank: 26th (67.8%)

Versus man

Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points Ben Skowronek 3 1 10 20.0% 33.3% 2 Van Jefferson 17 1 8 75.0% 11.8% 1.8 Tutu Atwell 18 4 85 84.7% 27.8% 12.5 Puka Nacua 16 4 39 25.6% 37.5% 7.9

Versus zone

The Bengals’ defense has deployed a top-10 rate of man coverage so far this season.

Both Tutu Atwell (86.5) and Puka Nacua (81.9) have earned top-12 receiving grades versus man coverage so far this season.

Atwell has run the most routes against man on the Rams this season and also leads the team in PPR points per route run (0.69) against man.

The Bengals have been one of the best coverage units while in man this season, allowing just 3.39 yards per coverage snap (third-best) while earning a 70.5 coverage grade (sixth).

Atwell and Nacua could be facing their toughest competition yet this season, and even considering their early success in 2023, the matchup advises to temper expectations for the Rams duo in Week 3.

Week 3 opponent: Minnesota Vikings

Man coverage rank: 31st (6.2%)

31st (6.2%) Zone coverage rank: 2nd (91.7%)

Versus man

Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points Keenan Allen 22 4 41 75.6% 22.7% 20.1 Mike Williams 19 1 20 20.0% 26.3% 3 Joshua Palmer 20 3 13 100.0% 15.0% 4.3 Derius Davis 1 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0 Quentin Johnston 7 1 -2 150.0% 28.6% 0.8

Versus zone

Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points Keenan Allen 61 10 146 69.2% 23.0% 24.6 Mike Williams 51 11 108 61.1% 23.5% 21.8 Joshua Palmer 39 1 4 75.0% 7.7% 1.4 Derius Davis 5 1 5 -80.0% 20.0% 1.5 Quentin Johnston 18 2 18 88.9% 16.7% 3.8

The Vikings have been one of the most zone-heavy defenses in the league so far this season.

The Vikings have been average in yards allowed per coverage target (7.1) while in zone but have earned an 83.1 coverage grade while in zone which ranks fourth-best.

Keenan Allen has earned a top-12 receiving grade (77.8) versus zone coverage this season while posting 3.23 yards per route run compared to 1.86 yards per route run against man.

Mike Williams has had significantly more success against zone coverage this season which should help his case against a tougher zone-heavy opponent.

Week 3 opponent: Denver Broncos

Man coverage rank: 19th (22.1%)

(22.1%) Zone coverage rank: 13th (77.3%)

Versus man

Versus zone

The Broncos have deployed a slightly higher zone coverage rate than average this season.

The Broncos have allowed 7.63 yards per coverage target while in zone coverage this season which ranks as the fourth-highest rate in the league.

Tyreek Hill has been dominant against zone coverage, almost doubling his target rate against zone versus man and ranking top-five in fantasy points per route run (0.93) against zone (min. 10 routes run).

Hill should have no problem to continue building his case for this year’s fantasy WR1.

Week 3 opponent: Los Angeles Chargers

Man coverage rank: 11th (26.5%)

(26.5%) Zone coverage rank: 20th (72.0%)

Versus man

Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points K.J. Osborn 10 1 19 100.0% 20.0% 2.9 Justin Jefferson 10 4 98 62.2% 40.0% 13.8 Jordan Addison 8 0 0 0.0% 12.5% 0

Versus zone

Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points K.J. Osborn 78 5 46 67.4% 12.8% 15.6 Justin Jefferson 83 16 211 66.8% 25.3% 37.1 Jordan Addison 59 7 133 80.5% 17.0% 32.3

The Chargers have been an above-average team in man coverage rate so far this season.

The Chargers also rank 31st in team coverage grade (47.8) while in man coverage allowing 12.6 yards per coverage target and 9.62 yards per coverage snap — both of which are the second-highest marks in the league.

Justin Jefferson is scoring 1.38 fantasy points per route run against man coverage, which ranks second in the league (min. 10 routes run). He should continue his dominance in Week 3.

Jordan Addison has yet to register a reception against man coverage this season but should find more success this week in a positive matchup.

Week 3 opponent: New York Jets

Man coverage rank: 15th (25.0%)

(25.0%) Zone coverage rank: 22nd (71.8%)

Versus man

Versus zone

The Jets have been a league-average defense in both man and zone coverage deployment so far this season.

The Jets have earned the second-highest coverage grade (89.6) while playing zone coverage, which is a clear improvement from their coverage grade while in man (61.9).

The Patriots’ wide receivers have found about league-average success against zone coverage this season with JuJu Smith-Schuster coming in below average in fantasy points per route run (0.21) against zone.

Even as the Jets are below average in zone coverage deployment, their high-end success while in zone makes this a matchup to avoid for the Patriots wide receivers.

Week 3 opponent: Green Bay Packers

Man coverage rank: 32nd (5.1%)

(5.1%) Zone coverage rank: 1st (92.8%)

Versus man

Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points Michael Thomas 13 3 26 84.6% 30.8% 5.6 Keith Kirkwood 2 0 0 0.0% 50.0% 0 Rashid Shaheed 12 3 59 93.2% 25.0% 14.9 Chris Olave 16 3 73 52.1% 25.0% 10.3

Versus zone

The Packers lead the league in zone coverage rate this season.

The Packers have also earned a top-10 mark in yards allowed per coverage snap (5.24) this season, leading to a top-10 coverage grade (77.4) while in zone.

Chris Olave has earned the league’s top receiving grade (86.4) versus man coverage this season, making this a strong matchup for him despite the Packers’ strength in that regard.

Rashid Shaheed has been significantly more effective against man coverage this season, earning just 0.38 fantasy points per route run against man (47th) versus 1.24 against man (fourth). Shaheed shouldn’t see a lot of man coverage in Week 3 which makes him a potential target to avoid this week.

Week 3 opponent: San Francisco 49ers

Man coverage rank: 22nd (20.3%)

(20.3%) Zone coverage rank: 11th (78.3%)

Versus man

Versus zone

The 49ers have been an above-average team in zone coverage deployment this season.

The 49ers have allowed just 4.76 yards per coverage snap while in zone this season which ranks as the fourth-best mark in the league.

The Giants wide receivers, outside of Jalin Hyatt have posted below-average fantasy points per route run against zone coverage through two games this season.

The 49ers defense holds a clear advantage over the Giants’ receiver corps for this game, making it a matchup to avoid in Week 3.

Week 3 opponent: New England Patriots

Man coverage rank: 4th (34.1%)

(34.1%) Zone coverage rank: 29th (63.6%)

Versus man

Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points Randall Cobb 9 0 0 0.0% 11.1% 0 Mecole Hardman Jr. 2 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0 Allen Lazard 16 2 23 100.0% 18.8% 4.3 Garrett Wilson 16 4 93 38.7% 37.5% 19.3

Versus zone

Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points Randall Cobb 23 0 0 0.0% 4.4% 0 Mecole Hardman Jr. 9 1 6 83.3% 11.1% 1.6 Allen Lazard 42 2 46 50.0% 11.9% 6.6 Garrett Wilson 42 3 24 95.8% 14.3% 11.4

The Patriots have deployed the fourth-highest rate of man coverage so far this season.

The Patriots have been average (17th) in yards allowed per coverage snap while in man coverage this season.

There is hope here for Garrett Wilson facing a man-heavy defense, having earned an 80.3 receiving grade versus man coverage (11th) through two games.

Wilson has also earned 1.21 fantasy points per route run against man which ranks tied for fifth among wide receivers who have run at least 10 routes against man.

Week 3 opponent: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Man coverage rank: 29th (12.1%)

(12.1%) Zone coverage rank: 4th (87.9%)

Versus man

Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points Olamide Zaccheaus 5 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0 A.J. Brown 17 5 49 79.6% 29.4% 9.9 DeVonta Smith 18 3 27 77.8% 27.8% 11.7 Quez Watkins 13 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0

Versus zone

Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points Olamide Zaccheaus 17 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0 A.J. Brown 48 6 59 69.5% 20.8% 11.9 DeVonta Smith 50 8 151 79.5% 20.0% 29.1 Quez Watkins 22 2 17 17.6% 9.1% 3.7

The Buccaneers have been one of the most zone-heavy defenses in the league so far this year and have been below average in team coverage grade while in zone (64.4).

A.J. Brown is off to a quiet start this season and has been particularly underwhelming against zone coverage averaging just 0.25 fantasy points per route run which is below league average.

Brown has also earned just a 68.4 receiving grade against zone this year which ranks 39th among wide receivers.

DeVonta Smith, meanwhile, has been twice as effective thus far, posting 0.58 fantasy points per route run against zone through two weeks.

It’s still very early in the season so Brown only needs one big game to help get his numbers back to his norm, which could very well happen this week against an average defense.

Week 3 opponent: Las Vegas Raiders

Man coverage rank: 14th (25.4%)

(25.4%) Zone coverage rank: 19th (72.5%)

Versus man

Versus zone

The Raiders have deployed a slightly above-average man coverage rate so far this season with a below-average team coverage grade while in man (57.9).

The Raiders rank among the bottom-10 teams in yards allowed per coverage snap (7.86) and yards allowed per coverage target (9.6) while in man coverage this season.

George Pickens has delivered 100% of his fantasy production against zone so far this year, and while the Raiders are slightly below average in zone coverage deployment, their poorer performance while in that coverage should still allow for a positive matchup for Pickens.

Week 3 opponent: New York Giants

Man coverage rank: 5th (32.8%)

(32.8%) Zone coverage rank: 27th (67.2%)

Versus man

Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points Jauan Jennings 12 1 31 96.8% 8.3% 4.1 Deebo Samuel 18 0 0 0.0% 16.7% 0 Brandon Aiyuk 17 6 87 82.8% 41.2% 26.7 Ronnie Bell 1 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0

Versus zone

The Giants have been a top-five team in deploying man coverage so far this season and rank 28th in team coverage grade (48.7) while in man.

The Giants have also tied for the third-most yards allowed per coverage target (10.4) while in man so far this season.

Brandon Aiyuk has been dominant against man coverage so far this season, earning 1.57 fantasy points per route run, which leads the league (min. 10 route run).

Aiyuk also leads all wide receivers in receiving grade (92.5) versus man coverage.

This is a great matchup for another potential big game for Aiyuk, specifically.

Week 3 opponent: Carolina Panthers

Man coverage rank: 27th (13.3%)

(13.3%) Zone coverage rank: 7th (83.6%)

Versus man

Versus zone

The Panthers rank inside the top 10 most zone-heavy defenses in the NFL this season.

The Panthers have been about league average in team coverage grade (16th), and yards allowed per coverage snap (tied for 14th) while in zone coverage this season.

Tyler Lockett has been particularly impressive against zone coverage so far this season, earning 0.49 fantasy points per route run, which leads his team and ranks among the top 25 in the league (min.10 snaps).

D.K. Metcalf has been quiet against zone coverage so far this season, coming in below average in fantasy points per route run (0.28) in that regard, despite ranking top-five in the same category against man coverage (1.21).

Week 3 opponent: Philadelphia Eagles

Man coverage rank: 24th (18.8%)

24th (18.8%) Zone coverage rank: 9th (81.2%)

Versus man

Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points Mike Evans 5 1 11 63.6% 40.0% 2.1 Chris Godwin 5 1 16 68.8% 20.0% 2.6 Deven Thompkins 3 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0 Trey Palmer 2 0 0 0.0% 50.0% 0

Versus zone

The Eagles have been among the top 10 most zone-heavy defenses in the NFL this season while also ranking among the bottom 10 in yards allowed per coverage snap (6.68) while in zone.

The Buccaneers’ wide receivers have faced zone almost exclusively so far this season and that is likely to continue this week, which is a positive sign as a team that has performed well against that coverage thus far.

Mike Evans, specifically, has been among the best in the league in fantasy points per route run (0.79) facing zone coverage.

Evans has also earned the third-best receiving grade versus zone coverage (84.8) so far this season making this a great matchup for him.

Week 3 opponent: Cleveland Browns

Man coverage rank: 3rd (37.3%)

(37.3%) Zone coverage rank: 32nd (58.2%)

Versus man

Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points DeAndre Hopkins 19 5 60 93.3% 36.8% 11 Chris Moore 4 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0 Nick Westbrook-Ikhine 19 2 35 42.9% 15.8% 5.5 Treylon Burks 18 3 19 57.9% 16.7% 4.9

Versus zone

Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points DeAndre Hopkins 38 6 45 84.4% 26.3% 10.5 Chris Moore 12 1 49 95.9% 16.7% 5.9 Nick Westbrook-Ikhine 36 5 48 41.7% 19.4% 15.8 Treylon Burks 37 2 75 80.0% 10.8% 9.5

The Browns rank third in the league in man coverage deployment so far this season.

While in man coverage, the Browns have allowed the fewest yards per coverage snap (4.0) and earned the top team coverage grade (79.1).

The Titans wide receivers have had some success against man coverag so far this season with DeAndre Hopkins even earning a top-10 receiving grade versus man (83.1) through the first two games.

This matchup against the Browns could prove to be a much tougher test for the Titans’ wide receiver corps in Week 3 which could cause reason to pivot to another option where it can be afforded.

Week 3 opponent: Buffalo Bills

Man coverage rank: 9th (27.7%)

(27.7%) Zone coverage rank: 23rd (70.2%)

Versus man

Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points Curtis Samuel 16 2 34 47.1% 12.5% 5.4 Terry McLaurin 19 0 0 0.0% 10.5% 0 Dyami Brown 7 1 8 100.0% 14.3% 1.8 Jahan Dotson 23 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0

Versus zone

Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points Curtis Samuel 43 6 39 59.0% 14.0% 9.9 Byron Pringle 6 1 4 50.0% 16.7% 1.4 Terry McLaurin 50 7 85 78.8% 16.0% 21.5 Dyami Brown 19 2 17 88.2% 10.5% 3.7 Jahan Dotson 56 8 62 83.9% 19.6% 14.2 Mitchell Tinsley 2 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0

The Bills have deployed a top-10 rate of man coverage so far this season but rank just 25th in team coverage grade (52.4) in that regard.

The Bills also rank among the bottom-10 in the league in yards allowed per coverage snap (8.40) and yards allowed per coverage target (9.3) while in man.

The Commanders’ top wide receivers have had no success against man coverage so far this season but that should change at least some with the Bills’ also struggling while in man coverage.