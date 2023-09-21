Fantasy Football WR Report: Man, zone coverage performance ahead of NFL Week 3

• Brandon Aiyuk’s dominance against man coverage: Aiyuk has been among the NFL's best against man coverage and faces one of the league's most man-heavy defenses in Week 3.
• The Eagles present another positive matchup for Mike Evans: Evans has generated a lot of fantasy success against zone coverages this season and draws a strong matchup this week.
• The Browns’ man-heavy scheme poses a difficult matchup for the Titans’ wide receivers: DeAndre Hopkins and company could be in for their toughest matchup of the year so far against an impressive man-coverage unit.
This fantasy football WR report is an extension of PFF's wide receiver grades, which also detail how each receiver performs against man and zone coverages.
The additional fantasy-related detail — including opponent coverage tendencies — gives you just one more edge to help you dominate your fantasy leagues this season.
Arizona Cardinals
Week 3 opponent: Dallas Cowboys
- Man coverage rank: 1st (38.1%)
- Zone coverage rank: 31st (61.0%)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Zach Pascal
|3
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|Marquise Brown
|21
|2
|19
|78.9%
|28.6%
|3.9
|Rondale Moore
|17
|1
|14
|100.0%
|5.9%
|2.4
|Michael Wilson
|17
|0
|0
|0.0%
|5.9%
|0
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Zach Pascal
|7
|1
|9
|-33.3%
|28.6%
|1.9
|Marquise Brown
|40
|7
|63
|71.4%
|22.5%
|19.3
|Rondale Moore
|28
|3
|33
|24.2%
|10.7%
|6.3
|Michael Wilson
|32
|5
|75
|81.3%
|21.9%
|12.5
The Cardinals’ wide receivers faced a fair bit of man coverage last week versus the New York Giants, but the large majority of their production came against zone coverage.
Against man, the Cardinals wide receivers have only totaled three receptions for just over 30 yards.
The Cowboys are the most man-heavy defense in the league thus far and have earned a top-10 team coverage grade while in man coverage (68.8).
While in man coverage, the Cowboys have only allowed a first down or touchdown on 28.6% of their coverage snaps which is tied for sixth-best in the league.
This Week 3 game stands out as one to avoid for the Cardinals’ wide receivers.
Atlanta Falcons
Week 3 opponent: Detroit Lions
- Man coverage rank: 20th (22.1%)
- Zone coverage rank: 14th (77.2%)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Mack Hollins
|5
|0
|0
|0.0%
|20.0%
|0
|Scott Miller
|2
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|Drake London
|6
|1
|3
|100.0%
|16.7%
|7.3
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Mack Hollins
|35
|6
|91
|89.0%
|22.9%
|15.1
|KhaDarel Hodge
|6
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|Scott Miller
|8
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|Drake London
|46
|5
|64
|65.6%
|17.4%
|11.4
The Falcons have not faced a lot of man coverage this season, although Drake London’s lone touchdown on the year came against man.
The Lions have been an above-average team in zone coverage rate so far this season but rank 28th in team coverage grade (55.4) while in zone.
The Lions could continue to lean into their zone coverage scheme against one of the more run-heavy teams in the league which could benefit the Falcons’ receiving weapons.
The Lions zone defense ranks 30th in NFL passer rating allowed (116.1) and have allowed the ninth-highest yards per coverage snap (6.38) and yards per coverage target (8.1) while in zone.
Baltimore Ravens
Week 3 opponent: Indianapolis Colts
- Man coverage rank: 30th (6.5%)
- Zone coverage rank: 3rd (90.9%)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Odell Beckham Jr.
|9
|2
|34
|100.0%
|44.4%
|5.4
|Nelson Agholor
|5
|2
|25
|92.0%
|40.0%
|10.5
|Devin Duvernay
|6
|0
|0
|0.0%
|50.0%
|0
|Rashod Bateman
|13
|1
|9
|100.0%
|7.7%
|1.9
|Zay Flowers
|12
|2
|20
|-20.0%
|33.3%
|4
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Odell Beckham Jr.
|45
|3
|32
|78.1%
|6.7%
|6.2
|Nelson Agholor
|17
|3
|38
|105.3%
|23.5%
|6.8
|Devin Duvernay
|7
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|Rashod Bateman
|27
|5
|44
|72.7%
|18.5%
|9.4
|Zay Flowers
|50
|11
|120
|52.5%
|22.0%
|23
As another run-heavy offense, the Ravens’ wide receivers haven’t faced much zone coverage through two weeks and that is likely to continue in Week 3.
The Indianapolis Colts have been one of the most zone-heavy teams in the league through two weeks.
The Colts rank 29th in team coverage grade (54.2) while in zone coverage which should create a positive matchup for the Ravens’ wide receivers.
Zay Flowers, specifically, has been very productive early in his rookie season with the large majority of that production coming against zone.
Flowers has run more routes and received more targets than any other Baltimore receiver facing zone coverage leading to 23 of his 27 PPR so far this season.
With Odell Beckham questionable for this week, there could be even more opportunity for Flowers to shine in a plus matchup in Week 3.
Buffalo Bills
Week 3 opponent: Washington Commanders
- Man coverage rank: 10th (27.3%)
- Zone coverage rank: 21st (71.9%)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Stefon Diggs
|29
|6
|61
|85.2%
|24.1%
|12.1
|Trent Sherfield
|5
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|Gabe Davis
|29
|2
|49
|55.1%
|10.3%
|6.9
|Khalil Shakir
|5
|1
|11
|72.7%
|20.0%
|8.1
|Deonte Harty
|7
|0
|0
|0.0%
|14.3%
|0
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Stefon Diggs
|53
|11
|107
|53.3%
|24.5%
|27.7
|Trent Sherfield
|12
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|Gabe Davis
|50
|6
|75
|80.0%
|16.0%
|19.5
|Khalil Shakir
|8
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|Deonte Harty
|15
|5
|13
|-184.6%
|33.3%
|6.3
The Bills’ wide receivers could be facing a tougher test in Week 3 going up against a more man-heavy coverage scheme from the Washington Commanders.
Gabe Davis in particular was at least able to come up with some production last week against man but has typically been targeted at a much lower rate in that coverage this season (10.3%).
The Commanders defense has earned a 78.2 coverage grade so far this year while in man coverage which ranks second-best through two weeks.
Washington has achieved a top-10 mark in NFL passer rating allowed (80.1), yards allowed per coverage snap (3.90), and yards allowed per coverage target (5.9) while in man coverage this season.
Stefon Diggs has earned just a 68.0 receiving grade versus man so far this season, though he still sees much too many targets to bench.
Gabe Davis, who has earned just a 63.3 coverage grade versus man, could be a target to avoid in one of the more unfavorable defenses for him to face.
Carolina Panthers
Week 3 opponent: Seattle Seahawks
- Man coverage rank: 28th (12.9%)
- Zone coverage rank: 5th (87.1%)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Adam Thielen
|18
|5
|39
|43.6%
|38.9%
|14.9
|DJ Chark Jr.
|7
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|Laviska Shenault Jr.
|4
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|Terrace Marshall Jr.
|11
|0
|0
|0.0%
|9.1%
|0
|Jonathan Mingo
|17
|1
|9
|100.0%
|17.7%
|1.9
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Adam Thielen
|56
|4
|27
|81.5%
|7.1%
|6.7
|DJ Chark Jr.
|17
|1
|15
|66.7%
|5.9%
|2.5
|Laviska Shenault Jr.
|12
|2
|16
|-56.3%
|16.7%
|3.6
|Terrace Marshall Jr.
|43
|2
|23
|69.6%
|11.6%
|4.3
|Jonathan Mingo
|60
|4
|34
|91.2%
|16.7%
|7.4
Adam Thielen has had much less success against zone coverage this season, seeing just a 7.1% target rate in comparison to a very high 38.9% versus man.
Thielen has earned an 82.5 receiving grade versus man coverage so far this year (11th) but just a 61.3 receiving grade versus zone (67th).
The Seahawks are a top-five team in deploying zone coverages so far this season but have been one of the worst coverage units in the league while playing zone, earning just a 39.1 team coverage grade (31st).
This game should serve as a decent measuring stick for how Thielen could perform against zone-heavy teams, good or bad, throughout the rest of the season.
Chicago Bears
Week 3 opponent: Kansas City Chiefs
- Man coverage rank: 12th (26.3%)
- Zone coverage rank: 24th (70.1%)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Trent Taylor
|3
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|Chase Claypool
|4
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|Darnell Mooney
|1
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|DJ Moore
|6
|1
|22
|100.0%
|16.7%
|3.2
|Tyler Scott
|1
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Trent Taylor
|18
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|Velus Jones Jr.
|2
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|Chase Claypool
|60
|3
|36
|86.1%
|13.3%
|12.6
|Darnell Mooney
|53
|4
|53
|88.7%
|13.2%
|15.3
|D.J. Moore
|74
|7
|107
|45.8%
|9.5%
|17.7
|Tyler Scott
|19
|2
|14
|28.6%
|10.5%
|3.4
Moore has produced 85% of his fantasy points so far this season against zone coverage, only coming up with one reception against man.
The Chiefs are an above-average unit in deploying man coverage which the Bears only ran routes against for the first time in Week 2.
It will be interesting to see if the Chiefs deviate from their man coverage rate a bit more and deploy more zone against Justin Fields and the Bears in Week 3.
The Chiefs rank inside the top 10 in yards allowed per coverage target (6.2) and yards allowed per coverage snap (5.11) while in zone, making them an unideal matchup for the Bears’ wide receivers either way.
Cincinnati Bengals
Week 3 opponent: Los Angeles Rams
- Man coverage rank: 25th (17.8%)
- Zone coverage rank: 8th (82.8%)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Tyler Boyd
|25
|3
|25
|52.0%
|16.0%
|5.5
|Trenton Irwin
|9
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|Tee Higgins
|21
|3
|18
|77.8%
|33.3%
|16.8
|Ja'Marr Chase
|26
|3
|15
|13.3%
|19.2%
|4.5
|Andrei Iosivas
|1
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Tyler Boyd
|47
|5
|37
|62.2%
|12.8%
|8.7
|Trenton Irwin
|5
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|Tee Higgins
|49
|5
|71
|64.8%
|22.5%
|12.1
|Ja'Marr Chase
|50
|7
|55
|41.8%
|24.0%
|12.5
|Andrei Iosivas
|1
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
Ja’Marr Chase has had less success and has been targeted at a lower rate against man coverage so far this season.
When teams have deployed more man coverage, Tee Higgins has been far and away the favorite target for the Bengals passing offense.
Luckily for Chase, the Rams have been one of the most zone-heavy teams in the league through the first two games this season.
The Rams also rank dead last in PFF coverage grade while in zone (35.4).
Chase has finished outside of the top-40 PPR WRs in each week this season but this could be the first true blow-up game for him in Week 3 in a great matchup.
Cleveland Browns
Week 3 opponent: Tennessee Titans
- Man coverage rank: 13th (25.6%)
- Zone coverage rank: 18th (72.9%)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Marquise Goodwin
|4
|0
|0
|0.0%
|25.0%
|0
|Amari Cooper
|19
|4
|47
|91.5%
|26.3%
|8.7
|Donovan Peoples-Jones
|22
|0
|0
|0.0%
|4.6%
|0
|Elijah Moore
|23
|2
|37
|83.8%
|21.7%
|5.7
|Cedric Tillman
|3
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|David Bell
|4
|1
|5
|80.0%
|25.0%
|1.5
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Marquise Goodwin
|11
|0
|0
|0.0%
|27.3%
|0
|Amari Cooper
|45
|6
|80
|88.8%
|20.0%
|14
|Donovan Peoples-Jones
|48
|2
|19
|52.6%
|8.3%
|3.9
|Elijah Moore
|46
|4
|42
|88.1%
|19.6%
|8.2
|Cedric Tillman
|6
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|David Bell
|10
|2
|22
|22.7%
|30.0%
|4.2
Amari Cooper has performed well against both man and zone so far this season, earning a 74.5 receiving grade versus zone (21st) and an 81.1 receiving grade versus man (13th).
The Titans have deployed a fairly average man/zone coverage split so far this season but have given up significant yardage in both coverages which should be a positive matchup for Amari Cooper and company.
The Titans have allowed 9.13 yards per coverage snap (fourth-most) in man and 6.74 yards per coverage snap in zone (sixth-most).
Dallas Cowboys
Week 3 opponent: Arizona Cardinals
- Man coverage rank: 21st (20.9%)
- Zone coverage rank: 10th (79.1%)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Brandin Cooks
|8
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|Michael Gallup
|17
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|KaVontae Turpin
|3
|2
|16
|56.3%
|100.0%
|3.6
|CeeDee Lamb
|18
|4
|89
|49.4%
|22.2%
|12.9
|Jalen Tolbert
|10
|2
|12
|75.0%
|20.0%
|3.2
|Jalen Brooks
|2
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Brandin Cooks
|11
|2
|22
|95.5%
|36.4%
|4.2
|Michael Gallup
|36
|2
|13
|92.3%
|11.1%
|3.3
|KaVontae Turpin
|11
|1
|4
|0.0%
|9.1%
|1.4
|CeeDee Lamb
|43
|11
|131
|56.5%
|30.2%
|24.1
|Jalen Tolbert
|29
|1
|6
|100.0%
|10.3%
|1.6
|Jalen Brooks
|3
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
The Cowboys’ wide receivers have all performed better against zone coverage with both CeeDee Lamb (79.9) and Brandin Cooks (76.5) earning top-20 receiving grades versus zone coverage.
The Cardinals have deployed an above-average rate of zone coverage so far this season where they have allowed the fifth-most yards per coverage target (8.9).
The Cardinals have also been a bottom-10 team in coverage grade (62.1) while in zone coverage so far this season.
Consider this a great matchup for CeeDee Lamb and with Brandin Cooks potentially returning this week, both players should be strong starts against Arizona’s zone-heavy defense.
Denver Broncos
Week 3 opponent: Miami Dolphins
- Man coverage rank: 19th (22.1%)
- Zone coverage rank: 13th (77.3%)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Brandon Johnson
|7
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|Lil'Jordan Humphrey
|5
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|Courtland Sutton
|10
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|Jerry Jeudy
|8
|2
|18
|16.7%
|25.0%
|3.8
|Marvin Mims Jr.
|4
|1
|53
|84.9%
|25.0%
|6.3
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Phillip Dorsett
|5
|0
|0
|0.0%
|20.0%
|0
|Brandon Johnson
|37
|4
|97
|86.6%
|16.2%
|25.7
|Lil'Jordan Humphrey
|29
|3
|15
|86.7%
|13.8%
|10.5
|Courtland Sutton
|58
|9
|98
|83.7%
|20.7%
|24.8
|Jerry Jeudy
|27
|1
|7
|85.7%
|11.1%
|1.7
|Marvin Mims Jr.
|12
|3
|69
|72.5%
|25.0%
|15.9
The Broncos’ wide receivers, outside of Marvin Mims, have had minimal success against man coverage so far this season, albeit on a small sample as they haven’t seen much man coverage thus far.
Denver should once again face minimal man coverage against the Dolphins who have transitioned to an above-average zone team under Vic Fangio.
The Dolphins’ defense has earned a 75.9 coverage grade while in zone (11th) allowing 6.7 yards per coverage target (12th).
Courtland Sutton has earned all of his targets against zone coverage so far this season and has earned the highest receiving grade (75.8) on the team when facing zone.
Jerry Jeudy only has one game under his belt in 2023 so his small sample size of having a low target rate against zone is difficult to put too much stock into right now.
Detroit Lions
Week 3 opponent: Atlanta Falcons
- Man coverage rank: 18th (23.6%)
- Zone coverage rank: 15th (75.6%)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Marvin Jones Jr.
|12
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|Kalif Raymond
|4
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|Josh Reynolds
|15
|4
|69
|60.9%
|40.0%
|10.9
|Antoine Green
|1
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|18
|5
|50
|54.0%
|27.8%
|10
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Marvin Jones Jr.
|30
|2
|7
|42.9%
|16.7%
|2.7
|Kalif Raymond
|20
|3
|66
|72.7%
|20.0%
|15.6
|Josh Reynolds
|43
|5
|77
|85.7%
|14.0%
|24.7
|Antoine Green
|3
|1
|2
|50.0%
|33.3%
|1.2
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|44
|7
|123
|79.7%
|22.7%
|25.3
The Falcons have deployed a league-average split of man and zone coverages so far this season which could be a positive for the Lions’ wide receivers who have thrived against zone coverage.
Making things more difficult for this Lions’ receiving corps is that the Falcons’ defense has allowed just 5.5 yards per coverage target and 4.29 yards per coverage snap while in zone coverage, both of which rank second-best in the league.
Kalif Raymond is a potential deep league play, having earned a team-leading 82.6 receiving grade versus zone and earning all of his fantasy production against that specific coverage.
The Falcons aren’t exactly an optimal opponent considering their strong coverage performance so far this season, but that shouldn’t stop anyone from starting Amon-Ra St. Brown, of course.
Green Bay Packers
Week 3 opponent: New Orleans Saints
- Man coverage rank: 2nd (37.4%)
- Zone coverage rank: 30th (62.6%)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Samori Toure
|3
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|Jayden Reed
|12
|0
|0
|0.0%
|25.0%
|0
|Romeo Doubs
|13
|1
|4
|100.0%
|15.4%
|7.4
|Dontayvion Wicks
|12
|2
|40
|50.0%
|33.3%
|12
|Malik Heath
|2
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Samori Toure
|19
|3
|24
|75.0%
|26.3%
|5.4
|Jayden Reed
|26
|6
|85
|51.8%
|30.8%
|26.5
|Romeo Doubs
|28
|5
|52
|71.2%
|21.4%
|16.2
|Dontayvion Wicks
|23
|0
|0
|0.0%
|8.7%
|0
|Malik Heath
|12
|0
|0
|0.0%
|16.7%
|0
The Saints have been among the most man-heavy coverage teams in the league so far which should test the Packers’ wide receivers and passing game.
New Orleans has earned a 65.9 coverage grade (11th) in man and have allowed just 5.4 yards per coverage target which is the sixth-best mark in the league so far.
Christian Watson potentially returning and a tougher man coverage matchup potentially makes the rest of the Packers wide receivers avoidable this week.
Houston Texans
Week 3 opponent: Jacksonville Jaguars
- Man coverage rank: 23rd (20.1%)
- Zone coverage rank: 12th (77.7%)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Robert Woods
|12
|1
|13
|84.6%
|16.7%
|2.3
|Noah Brown
|13
|1
|7
|-57.1%
|15.4%
|1.7
|Nico Collins
|11
|3
|45
|55.6%
|27.3%
|7.5
|Tank Dell
|8
|1
|10
|100.0%
|12.5%
|2
|Xavier Hutchinson
|1
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Robert Woods
|73
|11
|118
|68.6%
|23.3%
|22.8
|Noah Brown
|27
|2
|13
|-23.1%
|7.4%
|3.3
|Nico Collins
|68
|10
|181
|69.1%
|25.0%
|34.1
|Tank Dell
|60
|9
|96
|70.8%
|21.7%
|24.6
|John Metchie III
|7
|1
|17
|94.1%
|14.3%
|2.7
|Xavier Hutchinson
|20
|1
|9
|77.8%
|10.0%
|1.9
The Texans have faced plenty of zone coverage so far this season and have had decent success in doing so.
The Jaguars have been above average in zone coverage rate so far this season and have been one of the better coverage teams in that regard.
Jacksonville has earned an 83.5 coverage grade in zone (third) while allowing 5.04 yards coverage per snap so far this season (sixth-best).
Nico Collins has earned the second-highest receiving grade against zone coverage so far this season (85.4) while both Robert Woods and Tank Dell have averaged over 10 PPR points per game against zone coverage alone this season.
Both sides are strong and should make for a good matchup to parse out future advantages for either team going forward.
Indianapolis Colts
Week 3 opponent: Baltimore Ravens
- Man coverage rank: 8th (29.9%)
- Zone coverage rank: 25th (69.3%)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|21
|4
|32
|43.8%
|28.6%
|7.2
|Juwann Winfree
|2
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|Alec Pierce
|18
|0
|0
|0.0%
|5.6%
|0
|Josh Downs
|16
|2
|23
|73.9%
|25.0%
|4.3
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Isaiah McKenzie
|2
|1
|7
|-85.7%
|50.0%
|1.7
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|59
|12
|121
|48.8%
|25.4%
|30.1
|Juwann Winfree
|3
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|Alec Pierce
|58
|3
|33
|81.8%
|6.9%
|6.3
|Josh Downs
|47
|5
|44
|27.3%
|12.8%
|9.4
The Colts’ receivers have had limited success against man coverage so far this season which could create a tougher matchup against a man-heavy Ravens’ defense.
The Ravens have earned a 69.3 team coverage grade (seventh) while in man this season, allowing 4.37 yards per coverage snap (11th).
Michael Pittman has been the primary target for the Colts this season but has earned just a 66.8 receiving grade (45th) against man coverage so far this season.
Jacksonville Jaguars
Week 3 opponent: Houston Texans
- Man coverage rank: 16th (24.8%)
- Zone coverage rank: 16th (75.2%)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Zay Jones
|13
|1
|4
|75.0%
|15.4%
|1.4
|Jamal Agnew
|4
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|Christian Kirk
|17
|3
|20
|40.0%
|29.4%
|5
|Calvin Ridley
|17
|2
|40
|85.0%
|11.8%
|6
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Zay Jones
|51
|4
|51
|94.1%
|21.6%
|15.1
|Jamal Agnew
|17
|1
|5
|80.0%
|5.9%
|1.5
|Christian Kirk
|48
|9
|99
|59.6%
|22.9%
|18.9
|Calvin Ridley
|55
|8
|93
|60.2%
|29.1%
|23.3
|Tim Jones
|4
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
The Jaguars’ wide receivers have produced the large majority of their fantasy points against zone coverage so far this season and face off against a defense that is exactly league average in both man and zone coverage rate.
The Texans have allowed more offensive success when in man coverage so far this season, ranking 27th in yards allowed per coverage snap (8.64). They rank 12th in that regard when in zone coverage (5.39).
The Jaguars’ passing offense should test the Texans’ coverage ability in both regards this week.
Kansas City Chiefs
Week 3 opponent: Chicago Bears
- Man coverage rank: 26th (13.7%)
- Zone coverage rank: 6th (84.7%)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Richie James
|7
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|13
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|Kadarius Toney
|3
|1
|13
|15.4%
|33.3%
|2.3
|Justin Watson
|6
|2
|53
|92.5%
|33.3%
|7.3
|Justyn Ross
|1
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|Skyy Moore
|12
|3
|70
|52.9%
|33.3%
|16
|Rashee Rice
|5
|0
|0
|0.0%
|40.0%
|0
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Richie James
|14
|1
|6
|66.7%
|21.4%
|1.6
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|59
|4
|61
|95.1%
|8.5%
|10.1
|Kadarius Toney
|23
|5
|23
|-43.5%
|39.1%
|7.3
|Justin Watson
|36
|3
|55
|81.8%
|19.4%
|8.5
|Justyn Ross
|9
|1
|6
|100.0%
|11.1%
|1.6
|Skyy Moore
|50
|0
|0
|0.0%
|6.0%
|0
|Rashee Rice
|13
|5
|49
|53.1%
|38.5%
|15.9
The Chiefs’ wide receivers have faced a top-10 rate of zone coverage this season (82%).
That should continue this week against the Bears who have been a top-10 defense in deploying zone coverages this season.
The Bears have allowed 9.6 yards per coverage target while in zone which is the eighth-highest rate in the league.
Rashee Rice has not been nearly as involved in the Chiefs passing game early in his NFL career, but he has been impactful with his opportunities, earning the second-highest PPR points per route run rates in the league against zone (1.22) among receivers with at least 10 routes run.
Las Vegas Raiders
Week 3 opponent: Pittsburgh Steelers
- Man coverage rank: 17th (24.5%)
- Zone coverage rank: 17th (73.5%)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Davante Adams
|15
|3
|54
|64.8%
|40.0%
|14.4
|DeAndre Carter
|5
|1
|5
|-40.0%
|20.0%
|1.5
|Kristian Wilkerson
|9
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|Jakobi Meyers
|6
|3
|23
|87.0%
|50.0%
|11.3
|Hunter Renfrow
|7
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Davante Adams
|39
|9
|96
|94.8%
|28.2%
|18.6
|DeAndre Carter
|3
|0
|0
|0.0%
|33.3%
|0
|Kristian Wilkerson
|18
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|Jakobi Meyers
|18
|6
|58
|81.0%
|38.9%
|17.8
|Hunter Renfrow
|21
|1
|23
|95.7%
|4.8%
|3.3
|Tre Tucker
|5
|0
|0
|0.0%
|20.0%
|0
The Steelers’ defense has been league-average in deploying both man and zone coverages this season.
The Steelers have been more successful while playing zone this season, earning a top-10 mark in yards allowed per coverage snap (5.35).
Davante Adams and Jakobi Meyers are both dealing with injuries coming into this week which could potentially limit them in this game, if not keep them out of action entirely.
Both players, if active, should still be considered strong plays as they’ve both found success against both coverages.
Los Angeles Rams
Week 3 opponent: Cincinnati Bengals
- Man coverage rank: 7th (31.5%)
- Zone coverage rank: 26th (67.8%)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Ben Skowronek
|3
|1
|10
|20.0%
|33.3%
|2
|Van Jefferson
|17
|1
|8
|75.0%
|11.8%
|1.8
|Tutu Atwell
|18
|4
|85
|84.7%
|27.8%
|12.5
|Puka Nacua
|16
|4
|39
|25.6%
|37.5%
|7.9
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Demarcus Robinson
|7
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|Ben Skowronek
|13
|0
|0
|0.0%
|15.4%
|0
|Van Jefferson
|67
|4
|27
|88.9%
|10.5%
|6.7
|Austin Trammell
|1
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|Tutu Atwell
|75
|9
|111
|75.7%
|16.0%
|20.1
|Puka Nacua
|70
|21
|227
|62.6%
|38.6%
|43.7
The Bengals’ defense has deployed a top-10 rate of man coverage so far this season.
Both Tutu Atwell (86.5) and Puka Nacua (81.9) have earned top-12 receiving grades versus man coverage so far this season.
Atwell has run the most routes against man on the Rams this season and also leads the team in PPR points per route run (0.69) against man.
The Bengals have been one of the best coverage units while in man this season, allowing just 3.39 yards per coverage snap (third-best) while earning a 70.5 coverage grade (sixth).
Atwell and Nacua could be facing their toughest competition yet this season, and even considering their early success in 2023, the matchup advises to temper expectations for the Rams duo in Week 3.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS
Week 3 opponent: Minnesota Vikings
- Man coverage rank: 31st (6.2%)
- Zone coverage rank: 2nd (91.7%)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Keenan Allen
|22
|4
|41
|75.6%
|22.7%
|20.1
|Mike Williams
|19
|1
|20
|20.0%
|26.3%
|3
|Joshua Palmer
|20
|3
|13
|100.0%
|15.0%
|4.3
|Derius Davis
|1
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|Quentin Johnston
|7
|1
|-2
|150.0%
|28.6%
|0.8
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Keenan Allen
|61
|10
|146
|69.2%
|23.0%
|24.6
|Mike Williams
|51
|11
|108
|61.1%
|23.5%
|21.8
|Joshua Palmer
|39
|1
|4
|75.0%
|7.7%
|1.4
|Derius Davis
|5
|1
|5
|-80.0%
|20.0%
|1.5
|Quentin Johnston
|18
|2
|18
|88.9%
|16.7%
|3.8
The Vikings have been one of the most zone-heavy defenses in the league so far this season.
The Vikings have been average in yards allowed per coverage target (7.1) while in zone but have earned an 83.1 coverage grade while in zone which ranks fourth-best.
Keenan Allen has earned a top-12 receiving grade (77.8) versus zone coverage this season while posting 3.23 yards per route run compared to 1.86 yards per route run against man.
Mike Williams has had significantly more success against zone coverage this season which should help his case against a tougher zone-heavy opponent.
Miami Dolphins
Week 3 opponent: Denver Broncos
- Man coverage rank: 19th (22.1%)
- Zone coverage rank: 13th (77.3%)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Tyreek Hill
|22
|4
|86
|81.4%
|22.7%
|18.6
|River Cracraft
|4
|1
|1
|100.0%
|25.0%
|7.1
|Braxton Berrios
|12
|2
|29
|89.7%
|33.3%
|4.9
|Erik Ezukanma
|2
|0
|0
|0.0%
|50.0%
|0
|Jaylen Waddle
|20
|2
|67
|47.8%
|20.0%
|8.7
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Tyreek Hill
|44
|12
|169
|74.0%
|43.2%
|40.9
|River Cracraft
|19
|4
|73
|58.9%
|31.6%
|11.3
|Braxton Berrios
|34
|3
|41
|80.5%
|14.7%
|7.1
|Erik Ezukanma
|11
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|Jaylen Waddle
|39
|6
|97
|48.5%
|20.5%
|15.7
The Broncos have deployed a slightly higher zone coverage rate than average this season.
The Broncos have allowed 7.63 yards per coverage target while in zone coverage this season which ranks as the fourth-highest rate in the league.
Tyreek Hill has been dominant against zone coverage, almost doubling his target rate against zone versus man and ranking top-five in fantasy points per route run (0.93) against zone (min. 10 routes run).
Hill should have no problem to continue building his case for this year’s fantasy WR1.
Minnesota Vikings
Week 3 opponent: Los Angeles Chargers
- Man coverage rank: 11th (26.5%)
- Zone coverage rank: 20th (72.0%)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|K.J. Osborn
|10
|1
|19
|100.0%
|20.0%
|2.9
|Justin Jefferson
|10
|4
|98
|62.2%
|40.0%
|13.8
|Jordan Addison
|8
|0
|0
|0.0%
|12.5%
|0
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|K.J. Osborn
|78
|5
|46
|67.4%
|12.8%
|15.6
|Justin Jefferson
|83
|16
|211
|66.8%
|25.3%
|37.1
|Jordan Addison
|59
|7
|133
|80.5%
|17.0%
|32.3
The Chargers have been an above-average team in man coverage rate so far this season.
The Chargers also rank 31st in team coverage grade (47.8) while in man coverage allowing 12.6 yards per coverage target and 9.62 yards per coverage snap — both of which are the second-highest marks in the league.
Justin Jefferson is scoring 1.38 fantasy points per route run against man coverage, which ranks second in the league (min. 10 routes run). He should continue his dominance in Week 3.
Jordan Addison has yet to register a reception against man coverage this season but should find more success this week in a positive matchup.
New England Patriots
Week 3 opponent: New York Jets
- Man coverage rank: 15th (25.0%)
- Zone coverage rank: 22nd (71.8%)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|DeVante Parker
|7
|1
|11
|72.7%
|14.3%
|2.1
|Ty Montgomery
|1
|1
|-2
|350.0%
|100.0%
|0.8
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|16
|4
|34
|67.6%
|31.3%
|7.4
|Kendrick Bourne
|19
|2
|32
|75.0%
|31.6%
|11.2
|Demario Douglas
|5
|1
|10
|40.0%
|20.0%
|2
|Kayshon Boutte
|11
|0
|0
|0.0%
|9.1%
|0
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|DeVante Parker
|40
|5
|46
|26.1%
|17.5%
|9.6
|Ty Montgomery
|6
|1
|11
|36.4%
|33.3%
|2.1
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|36
|5
|27
|51.9%
|22.2%
|7.7
|Kendrick Bourne
|61
|8
|61
|59.0%
|23.0%
|20.1
|Demario Douglas
|26
|5
|49
|53.1%
|30.8%
|9.9
|Kayshon Boutte
|32
|0
|0
|0.0%
|9.4%
|0
The Jets have been a league-average defense in both man and zone coverage deployment so far this season.
The Jets have earned the second-highest coverage grade (89.6) while playing zone coverage, which is a clear improvement from their coverage grade while in man (61.9).
The Patriots’ wide receivers have found about league-average success against zone coverage this season with JuJu Smith-Schuster coming in below average in fantasy points per route run (0.21) against zone.
Even as the Jets are below average in zone coverage deployment, their high-end success while in zone makes this a matchup to avoid for the Patriots wide receivers.
New Orleans Saints
Week 3 opponent: Green Bay Packers
- Man coverage rank: 32nd (5.1%)
- Zone coverage rank: 1st (92.8%)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Michael Thomas
|13
|3
|26
|84.6%
|30.8%
|5.6
|Keith Kirkwood
|2
|0
|0
|0.0%
|50.0%
|0
|Rashid Shaheed
|12
|3
|59
|93.2%
|25.0%
|14.9
|Chris Olave
|16
|3
|73
|52.1%
|25.0%
|10.3
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Michael Thomas
|59
|9
|90
|91.1%
|22.0%
|18
|Kirk Merritt
|2
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|Keith Kirkwood
|11
|0
|0
|0.0%
|9.1%
|0
|Rashid Shaheed
|40
|6
|93
|78.5%
|17.5%
|15.3
|Chris Olave
|55
|11
|125
|60.8%
|30.9%
|23.5
The Packers lead the league in zone coverage rate this season.
The Packers have also earned a top-10 mark in yards allowed per coverage snap (5.24) this season, leading to a top-10 coverage grade (77.4) while in zone.
Chris Olave has earned the league’s top receiving grade (86.4) versus man coverage this season, making this a strong matchup for him despite the Packers’ strength in that regard.
Rashid Shaheed has been significantly more effective against man coverage this season, earning just 0.38 fantasy points per route run against man (47th) versus 1.24 against man (fourth). Shaheed shouldn’t see a lot of man coverage in Week 3 which makes him a potential target to avoid this week.
New York Giants
Week 3 opponent: San Francisco 49ers
- Man coverage rank: 22nd (20.3%)
- Zone coverage rank: 11th (78.3%)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Sterling Shepard
|7
|1
|4
|100.0%
|28.6%
|1.4
|Darius Slayton
|16
|2
|26
|88.5%
|18.8%
|4.6
|Parris Campbell
|16
|0
|0
|0.0%
|6.3%
|0
|Isaiah Hodgins
|16
|2
|34
|44.1%
|18.8%
|5.4
|Jalin Hyatt
|6
|0
|0
|0.0%
|16.7%
|0
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Sterling Shepard
|9
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|Darius Slayton
|52
|4
|51
|58.8%
|13.5%
|9.1
|Parris Campbell
|50
|5
|23
|52.2%
|18.0%
|7.3
|Isaiah Hodgins
|40
|3
|30
|66.7%
|12.5%
|12
|Jalin Hyatt
|23
|2
|89
|84.3%
|8.7%
|10.9
The 49ers have been an above-average team in zone coverage deployment this season.
The 49ers have allowed just 4.76 yards per coverage snap while in zone this season which ranks as the fourth-best mark in the league.
The Giants wide receivers, outside of Jalin Hyatt have posted below-average fantasy points per route run against zone coverage through two games this season.
The 49ers defense holds a clear advantage over the Giants’ receiver corps for this game, making it a matchup to avoid in Week 3.
New York Jets
Week 3 opponent: New England Patriots
- Man coverage rank: 4th (34.1%)
- Zone coverage rank: 29th (63.6%)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Randall Cobb
|9
|0
|0
|0.0%
|11.1%
|0
|Mecole Hardman Jr.
|2
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|Allen Lazard
|16
|2
|23
|100.0%
|18.8%
|4.3
|Garrett Wilson
|16
|4
|93
|38.7%
|37.5%
|19.3
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Randall Cobb
|23
|0
|0
|0.0%
|4.4%
|0
|Mecole Hardman Jr.
|9
|1
|6
|83.3%
|11.1%
|1.6
|Allen Lazard
|42
|2
|46
|50.0%
|11.9%
|6.6
|Garrett Wilson
|42
|3
|24
|95.8%
|14.3%
|11.4
The Patriots have deployed the fourth-highest rate of man coverage so far this season.
The Patriots have been average (17th) in yards allowed per coverage snap while in man coverage this season.
There is hope here for Garrett Wilson facing a man-heavy defense, having earned an 80.3 receiving grade versus man coverage (11th) through two games.
Wilson has also earned 1.21 fantasy points per route run against man which ranks tied for fifth among wide receivers who have run at least 10 routes against man.
Philadelphia Eagles
Week 3 opponent: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Man coverage rank: 29th (12.1%)
- Zone coverage rank: 4th (87.9%)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|5
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|A.J. Brown
|17
|5
|49
|79.6%
|29.4%
|9.9
|DeVonta Smith
|18
|3
|27
|77.8%
|27.8%
|11.7
|Quez Watkins
|13
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|17
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|A.J. Brown
|48
|6
|59
|69.5%
|20.8%
|11.9
|DeVonta Smith
|50
|8
|151
|79.5%
|20.0%
|29.1
|Quez Watkins
|22
|2
|17
|17.6%
|9.1%
|3.7
The Buccaneers have been one of the most zone-heavy defenses in the league so far this year and have been below average in team coverage grade while in zone (64.4).
A.J. Brown is off to a quiet start this season and has been particularly underwhelming against zone coverage averaging just 0.25 fantasy points per route run which is below league average.
Brown has also earned just a 68.4 receiving grade against zone this year which ranks 39th among wide receivers.
DeVonta Smith, meanwhile, has been twice as effective thus far, posting 0.58 fantasy points per route run against zone through two weeks.
It’s still very early in the season so Brown only needs one big game to help get his numbers back to his norm, which could very well happen this week against an average defense.
Pittsburgh Steelers
Week 3 opponent: Las Vegas Raiders
- Man coverage rank: 14th (25.4%)
- Zone coverage rank: 19th (72.5%)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Allen Robinson II
|14
|1
|7
|85.7%
|21.4%
|1.7
|Diontae Johnson
|2
|1
|26
|19.2%
|100.0%
|3.6
|Miles Boykin
|1
|1
|5
|100.0%
|100.0%
|1.5
|Calvin Austin III
|11
|1
|10
|100.0%
|18.2%
|2
|George Pickens
|13
|0
|0
|0.0%
|15.4%
|0
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Allen Robinson II
|56
|6
|69
|62.3%
|12.5%
|12.9
|Diontae Johnson
|20
|2
|22
|77.3%
|20.0%
|4.2
|Miles Boykin
|6
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|Calvin Austin III
|45
|6
|37
|59.5%
|17.8%
|9.7
|Gunner Olszewski
|1
|1
|0
|0.0%
|100.0%
|1
|George Pickens
|64
|9
|163
|52.8%
|21.9%
|31.3
The Raiders have deployed a slightly above-average man coverage rate so far this season with a below-average team coverage grade while in man (57.9).
The Raiders rank among the bottom-10 teams in yards allowed per coverage snap (7.86) and yards allowed per coverage target (9.6) while in man coverage this season.
George Pickens has delivered 100% of his fantasy production against zone so far this year, and while the Raiders are slightly below average in zone coverage deployment, their poorer performance while in that coverage should still allow for a positive matchup for Pickens.
San Francisco 49ers
Week 3 opponent: New York Giants
- Man coverage rank: 5th (32.8%)
- Zone coverage rank: 27th (67.2%)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Jauan Jennings
|12
|1
|31
|96.8%
|8.3%
|4.1
|Deebo Samuel
|18
|0
|0
|0.0%
|16.7%
|0
|Brandon Aiyuk
|17
|6
|87
|82.8%
|41.2%
|26.7
|Ronnie Bell
|1
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Ray-Ray McCloud III
|2
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|Jauan Jennings
|21
|1
|20
|80.0%
|14.3%
|3
|Deebo Samuel
|43
|11
|118
|52.5%
|27.9%
|22.8
|Brandon Aiyuk
|34
|5
|85
|83.5%
|20.6%
|13.5
|Ronnie Bell
|10
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
The Giants have been a top-five team in deploying man coverage so far this season and rank 28th in team coverage grade (48.7) while in man.
The Giants have also tied for the third-most yards allowed per coverage target (10.4) while in man so far this season.
Brandon Aiyuk has been dominant against man coverage so far this season, earning 1.57 fantasy points per route run, which leads the league (min. 10 route run).
Aiyuk also leads all wide receivers in receiving grade (92.5) versus man coverage.
This is a great matchup for another potential big game for Aiyuk, specifically.
Seattle Seahawks
Week 3 opponent: Carolina Panthers
- Man coverage rank: 27th (13.3%)
- Zone coverage rank: 7th (83.6%)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Tyler Lockett
|12
|2
|11
|81.8%
|16.7%
|3.1
|D.K. Metcalf
|10
|3
|31
|103.2%
|40.0%
|12.1
|Cody Thompson
|1
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|Jake Bobo
|4
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|13
|1
|0
|0.0%
|23.1%
|1
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Tyler Lockett
|53
|8
|58
|77.6%
|22.6%
|25.8
|D.K. Metcalf
|53
|6
|91
|79.1%
|13.2%
|15.1
|Cody Thompson
|1
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|Jake Bobo
|12
|1
|3
|100.0%
|8.3%
|1.3
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|33
|7
|47
|25.5%
|21.2%
|11.7
The Panthers rank inside the top 10 most zone-heavy defenses in the NFL this season.
The Panthers have been about league average in team coverage grade (16th), and yards allowed per coverage snap (tied for 14th) while in zone coverage this season.
Tyler Lockett has been particularly impressive against zone coverage so far this season, earning 0.49 fantasy points per route run, which leads his team and ranks among the top 25 in the league (min.10 snaps).
D.K. Metcalf has been quiet against zone coverage so far this season, coming in below average in fantasy points per route run (0.28) in that regard, despite ranking top-five in the same category against man coverage (1.21).
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 3 opponent: Philadelphia Eagles
- Man coverage rank: 24th (18.8%)
- Zone coverage rank: 9th (81.2%)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Mike Evans
|5
|1
|11
|63.6%
|40.0%
|2.1
|Chris Godwin
|5
|1
|16
|68.8%
|20.0%
|2.6
|Deven Thompkins
|3
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|Trey Palmer
|2
|0
|0
|0.0%
|50.0%
|0
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Mike Evans
|58
|11
|226
|60.6%
|25.9%
|45.6
|Chris Godwin
|58
|9
|93
|76.3%
|20.7%
|18.3
|Deven Thompkins
|23
|2
|10
|-10.0%
|13.0%
|3
|Trey Palmer
|28
|3
|28
|82.1%
|14.3%
|11.8
|Rakim Jarrett
|12
|1
|7
|71.4%
|8.3%
|1.7
The Eagles have been among the top 10 most zone-heavy defenses in the NFL this season while also ranking among the bottom 10 in yards allowed per coverage snap (6.68) while in zone.
The Buccaneers’ wide receivers have faced zone almost exclusively so far this season and that is likely to continue this week, which is a positive sign as a team that has performed well against that coverage thus far.
Mike Evans, specifically, has been among the best in the league in fantasy points per route run (0.79) facing zone coverage.
Evans has also earned the third-best receiving grade versus zone coverage (84.8) so far this season making this a great matchup for him.
Tennessee Titans
Week 3 opponent: Cleveland Browns
- Man coverage rank: 3rd (37.3%)
- Zone coverage rank: 32nd (58.2%)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|DeAndre Hopkins
|19
|5
|60
|93.3%
|36.8%
|11
|Chris Moore
|4
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
|19
|2
|35
|42.9%
|15.8%
|5.5
|Treylon Burks
|18
|3
|19
|57.9%
|16.7%
|4.9
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|DeAndre Hopkins
|38
|6
|45
|84.4%
|26.3%
|10.5
|Chris Moore
|12
|1
|49
|95.9%
|16.7%
|5.9
|Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
|36
|5
|48
|41.7%
|19.4%
|15.8
|Treylon Burks
|37
|2
|75
|80.0%
|10.8%
|9.5
The Browns rank third in the league in man coverage deployment so far this season.
While in man coverage, the Browns have allowed the fewest yards per coverage snap (4.0) and earned the top team coverage grade (79.1).
The Titans wide receivers have had some success against man coverag so far this season with DeAndre Hopkins even earning a top-10 receiving grade versus man (83.1) through the first two games.
This matchup against the Browns could prove to be a much tougher test for the Titans’ wide receiver corps in Week 3 which could cause reason to pivot to another option where it can be afforded.
Washington Commanders
Week 3 opponent: Buffalo Bills
- Man coverage rank: 9th (27.7%)
- Zone coverage rank: 23rd (70.2%)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Curtis Samuel
|16
|2
|34
|47.1%
|12.5%
|5.4
|Terry McLaurin
|19
|0
|0
|0.0%
|10.5%
|0
|Dyami Brown
|7
|1
|8
|100.0%
|14.3%
|1.8
|Jahan Dotson
|23
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Curtis Samuel
|43
|6
|39
|59.0%
|14.0%
|9.9
|Byron Pringle
|6
|1
|4
|50.0%
|16.7%
|1.4
|Terry McLaurin
|50
|7
|85
|78.8%
|16.0%
|21.5
|Dyami Brown
|19
|2
|17
|88.2%
|10.5%
|3.7
|Jahan Dotson
|56
|8
|62
|83.9%
|19.6%
|14.2
|Mitchell Tinsley
|2
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
The Bills have deployed a top-10 rate of man coverage so far this season but rank just 25th in team coverage grade (52.4) in that regard.
The Bills also rank among the bottom-10 in the league in yards allowed per coverage snap (8.40) and yards allowed per coverage target (9.3) while in man.
The Commanders’ top wide receivers have had no success against man coverage so far this season but that should change at least some with the Bills’ also struggling while in man coverage.