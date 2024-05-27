Fantasy Football Rankings 2024: Wide receiver top 125

• CeeDee Lamb leads all wide recievers: Lamb was just the third wide receiver to ever pass the 400 PPR points in a season last year, and now the Dallas Cowboys might be even more pass-heavy.

• Puka Nacua is the real deal: The Los Angeles Rams wide receiver finished fourth in fantasy points as a rookie and should be a first-round fantasy pick this year.

• Marvin Harrison Jr. cracks the top-12: We’ve consistently seen rookie wide receivers become fantasy starters as rookies in recent years, and Harrison is a better prospect than all of them with a better quarterback option than most rookies as well as less competition for targets.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Here are my tiered top-125 wide receivers rankings for redraft leagues. PPR rankings for all positions combined can be found here, superflex here, dynasty rankings here and dynasty superflex here.

Last updated: 7:15 a.m. Monday, May 27th