Fantasy News & Analysis

All
NFL
Fantasy - current
College
NFL Draft
DFS
Betting

Fantasy Football Rankings 2024: Wide receiver top 125

2KEPEM3 Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA. 13th Nov, 2022. Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) celebrates after his 35 yard touchdown reception during the NFL football game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Green Bay Packers in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Darren Lee/CSM/Alamy Live News

By Nathan Jahnke

CeeDee Lamb leads all wide recievers: Lamb was just the third wide receiver to ever pass the 400 PPR points in a season last year, and now the Dallas Cowboys might be even more pass-heavy.

Puka Nacua is the real deal: The Los Angeles Rams wide receiver finished fourth in fantasy points as a rookie and should be a first-round fantasy pick this year.

Marvin Harrison Jr. cracks the top-12: We’ve consistently seen rookie wide receivers become fantasy starters as rookies in recent years, and Harrison is a better prospect than all of them with a better quarterback option than most rookies as well as less competition for targets.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Here are my tiered top-125 wide receivers rankings for redraft leagues. PPR rankings for all positions combined can be found here, superflex here, dynasty rankings here and dynasty superflex here.

Last updated: 7:15 a.m. Monday, May 27th
Rank Name Team Tier
1 CeeDee Lamb Cowboys 1
2 Tyreek Hill Dolphins 1
3 Ja'Marr Chase Bengals 2
4 Justin Jefferson Vikings 2
5 Amon-Ra St. Brown Lions 2
6 A.J. Brown Eagles 3
7 Puka Nacua Rams 3
8 Garrett Wilson Jets 3
9 Davante Adams Raiders 3
10 Chris Olave Saints 4
11 Drake London Falcons 4
12 Marvin Harrison Jr. Cardinals 4
13 Brandon Aiyuk 49ers 4
14 D.K. Metcalf Seahawks 4
15 Mike Evans Buccaneers 4
16 Michael Pittman Jr. Colts 5
17 Deebo Samuel Sr. 49ers 5
18 Nico Collins Texans 5
19 D.J. Moore Bears 5
20 Jaylen Waddle Dolphins 5
21 Stefon Diggs Texans 5
22 Malik Nabers Giants 5
23 DeVonta Smith Eagles 5
24 Amari Cooper Browns 6
25 Cooper Kupp Rams 6
26 Zay Flowers Ravens 6
27 Tee Higgins Bengals 6
28 Tank Dell Texans 6
29 Calvin Ridley Titans 6
30 George Pickens Steelers 6
31 Christian Kirk Jaguars 6
32 Keenan Allen Bears 6
33 Terry McLaurin Commanders 6
34 Rashee Rice Chiefs 6
35 Diontae Johnson Panthers 6
36 Chris Godwin Buccaneers 6
37 DeAndre Hopkins Titans 6
38 Hollywood Brown Chiefs 6
39 Jayden Reed Packers 6
40 Ladd McConkey Chargers 6
41 Jordan Addison Vikings 6
42 Courtland Sutton Broncos 6
43 Rome Odunze Bears 7
44 Brian Thomas Jr. Jaguars 7
45 Keon Coleman Bills 7
46 Christian Watson Packers 7
47 Xavier Worthy Chiefs 7
48 Jaxon Smith-Njigba Seahawks 7
49 Mike Williams Jets 7
50 Tyler Lockett Seahawks 7
51 Jameson Williams Lions 7
52 Jakobi Meyers Raiders 7
53 Curtis Samuel Bills 7
54 Brandin Cooks Cowboys 7
55 Jerry Jeudy Browns 8
56 Gabe Davis Jaguars 8
57 Josh Downs Colts 8
58 Ja'Lynn Polk Patriots 8
59 Rashid Shaheed Saints 8
60 Romeo Doubs Packers 8
61 Adam Thielen Panthers 8
62 Darnell Mooney Falcons 8
63 Joshua Palmer Chargers 8
64 Khalil Shakir Bills 8
65 Jahan Dotson Commanders 8
66 DeMario Douglas Patriots 8
67 Dontayvion Wicks Packers 8
68 Ricky Pearsall 49ers 8
69 Xavier Legette Panthers 8
70 Adonai Mitchell Colts 8
71 Quentin Johnston Chargers 8
72 Wan'Dale Robinson Giants 8
73 Jermaine Burton Bengals 8
74 Rashod Bateman Ravens 8
75 Marvin Mims Jr. Broncos 8
76 Michael Wilson Cardinals 8
77 Demarcus Robinson Rams 8
78 Malachi Corley Jets 9
79 Roman Wilson Steelers 9
80 Elijah Moore Browns 9
81 Jalin Hyatt Giants 9
82 Kendrick Bourne Patriots 9
83 Tyler Boyd Titans 9
84 Darius Slayton Giants 9
85 Jalen Tolbert Cowboys 9
86 Jalen McMillan Buccaneers 9
87 Odell Beckham Jr. Dolphins 9
88 Trey Palmer Buccaneers 9
89 Nelson Agholor Ravens 9
90 Luke McCaffrey Commanders 9
91 Rondale Moore Falcons 9
92 Troy Franklin Broncos 9
93 Tim Patrick Broncos 9
94 Greg Dortch Cardinals 9
95 Noah Brown Texans 9
96 Jonathan Mingo Panthers 9
97 Michael Gallup Raiders 9
98 D.J. Chark Chargers 9
99 Devontez Walker Ravens 9
100 Andrei Iosivas Bengals 9
101 Kalif Raymond Lions 9
102 Zay Jones Cardinals 9
103 Calvin Austin III Steelers 10
104 JuJu Smith-Schuster Patriots 10
105 Treylon Burks Titans 10
106 Javon Baker Patriots 10
107 K.J. Osborn Patriots 10
108 Tutu Atwell Rams 10
109 Cedric Tillman Browns 10
110 Josh Reynolds Broncos 10
111 Jacob Cowing 49ers 10
112 Anthony Gould Colts 10
113 A.T. Perry Saints 10
114 Quez Watkins Steelers 10
115 Bo Melton Packers 10
116 Marquez Valdes-Scantling Bills 10
117 Ainias Smith Eagles 10
118 Jamari Thrash Browns 10
119 Tre Tucker Raiders 10
120 Jauan Jennings 49ers 10
121 Alec Pierce Colts 10
122 Kadarius Toney Chiefs 10
123 Trenton Irwin Bengals 10
124 Bub Means Saints 10
125 Johnny Wilson Eagles 10
Subscriptions

Unlock the 2023 Fantasy Draft Kit, with League Sync, Live Draft Assistant, PFF Grades & Data Platform that powers all 32 Pro Teams

$31 Draft Kit Fee + $8.99/mo
OR
$89.88/yr + FREE Draft Kit
NFL
Tools
Social
Betting
Tools
Fantasy
Research Tools
DFS Tools
Week 1 Tools
Draft Tools
Social
College & NFL Draft
College Tools
NFL Draft Tools
Social
Partnerships
Join PFF
Follow Us
About Us
Customer Service
Site Map Privacy Policy Terms of Use
© 2024 PFF - all rights reserved.