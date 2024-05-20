Fantasy Football Rankings 2024: Running back top 100

• Seven running backs in the top three tiers: These running backs are the only players with the right combination of talent, opportunity and recent success, led by Christian McCaffrey, Bijan Robinson and Breece Hall.
• Plenty of running backs by committee: Most backfields have two or more backs who could potentially be fantasy starters at some point this season.
• ADP, trade values, projections and analysis: Available in PFF’s fantasy rankings.
Estimated reading time: 11 minutes
Here are my tiered top-100 running back rankings for PPR leagues. PPR rankings for all positions combined can be found here while superflex is here, dynasty rankings are here and dynasty superflex are here.