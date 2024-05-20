Fantasy News & Analysis

Fantasy Football Rankings 2024: Running back top 100

2RT3D4B San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey warms up before an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)

By Nathan Jahnke

• Seven running backs in the top three tiers: These running backs are the only players with the right combination of talent, opportunity and recent success, led by Christian McCaffrey, Bijan Robinson and Breece Hall.

• Plenty of running backs by committee: Most backfields have two or more backs who could potentially be fantasy starters at some point this season.

ADP, trade values, projections and analysis: Available in PFF’s fantasy rankings.

Estimated reading time: 11 minutes

Here are my tiered top-100 running back rankings for PPR leagues. PPR rankings for all positions combined can be found here while superflex is here, dynasty rankings are here and dynasty superflex are here.

Last updated: 7:15 a.m. Monday, May 6th
Rank Name Team Tier
1 Christian McCaffrey 49ers 1
2 Bijan Robinson Falcons 2
3 Breece Hall Jets 2
4 Kyren Williams Rams 3
5 Saquon Barkley Eagles 3
6 Jonathan Taylor Colts 3
7 Jahmyr Gibbs Lions 3
8 Travis Etienne Jr. Jaguars 4
9 Isiah Pacheco Chiefs 4
10 Josh Jacobs Packers 4
11 Rachaad White Buccaneers 4
12 Derrick Henry Ravens 4
13 Alvin Kamara Saints 4
14 James Cook Bills 4
15 De'Von Achane Dolphins 4
16 Joe Mixon Texans 4
17 Kenneth Walker III Seahawks 4
18 Aaron Jones Vikings 5
19 Rhamondre Stevenson Patriots 5
20 D'Andre Swift Bears 5
21 David Montgomery Lions 5
22 Jonathon Brooks Panthers 5
23 James Conner Cardinals 5
24 Zamir White Raiders 5
25 Tony Pollard Titans 6
26 Javonte Williams Broncos 6
27 Jaylen Warren Steelers 6
28 Najee Harris Steelers 6
29 Zack Moss Bengals 6
30 Raheem Mostert Dolphins 6
31 Devin Singletary Giants 6
32 Brian Robinson Jr. Commanders 6
33 Nick Chubb Browns 6
34 Ezekiel Elliott Cowboys 6
35 Tyjae Spears Titans 6
36 Austin Ekeler Commanders 6
37 Gus Edwards Chargers 7
38 Trey Benson Cardinals 7
39 Zach Charbonnet Seahawks 7
40 Chase Brown Bengals 7
41 Jerome Ford Browns 7
42 Blake Corum Rams 7
43 Rico Dowdle Cowboys 7
44 Chuba Hubbard Panthers 7
45 Ty Chandler Vikings 7
46 Antonio Gibson Patriots 7
47 Tyler Allgeier Falcons 7
48 Jaleel McLaughlin Broncos 7
49 Kendre Miller Saints 8
50 MarShawn Lloyd Packers 8
51 Khalil Herbert Bears 8
52 Bucky Irving Buccaneers 8
53 J.K. Dobbins Chargers 8
54 Ray Davis Bills 8
55 Roschon Johnson Bears 8
56 Elijah Mitchell 49ers 8
57 Alexander Mattison Raiders 8
58 Miles Sanders Panthers 8
59 Kimani Vidal Chargers 8
60 Keaton Mitchell Ravens 8
61 Jaylen Wright Dolphins 8
62 Tyrone Tracy Jr. Giants 8
63 Clyde Edwards-Helaire Chiefs 8
64 Kenneth Gainwell Eagles 8
65 Dameon Pierce Texans 8
66 Braelon Allen Jets 9
67 Tank Bigsby Jaguars 9
68 Jamaal Williams Saints 9
69 D'Onta Foreman Browns 9
70 A.J. Dillon Packers 9
71 Samaje Perine Broncos 9
72 Justice Hill Ravens 9
73 Trey Sermon Colts 9
74 Evan Hull Colts 9
75 Will Shipley Eagles 9
76 D'Ernest Johnson Jaguars 9
77 Israel Abanikanda Jets 9
78 Chase Edmonds Buccaneers 10
79 Michael Carter Cardinals 10
80 Ty Johnson Bills 10
81 Deuce Vaughn Cowboys 10
82 Jordan Mason 49ers 10
83 Jeff Wilson Jr. Dolphins 10
84 Isaac Guerendo 49ers 10
85 Isaiah Davis Jets 10
86 Audric Estime Broncos 10
87 Rasheen Ali Ravens 10
88 Dylan Laube Raiders 10
89 Ronnie Rivers Rams 10
90 Kenny McIntosh Seahawks 10
91 Emari Demercado Cardinals 10
92 Trayveon Williams Bengals 10
93 Ameer Abdullah Raiders 10
94 Chris Rodriguez Jr. Commanders 10
95 Craig Reynolds Lions 10
96 Nyheim Hines Browns 10
97 Eric Gray Giants 10
98 Jase McClellan Falcons 10
99 Cordarrelle Patterson Steelers 10
100 Kevin Harris Patriots 10
