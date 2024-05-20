Fantasy Football Rankings 2024: Running back top 100

• Seven running backs in the top three tiers: These running backs are the only players with the right combination of talent, opportunity and recent success, led by Christian McCaffrey, Bijan Robinson and Breece Hall.

• Plenty of running backs by committee: Most backfields have two or more backs who could potentially be fantasy starters at some point this season.

Here are my tiered top-100 running back rankings for PPR leagues. PPR rankings for all positions combined can be found here while superflex is here, dynasty rankings are here and dynasty superflex are here.

Last updated: 7:15 a.m. Monday, May 6th