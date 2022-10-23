NFL Week 7 Fantasy Football Recap: Immediate takeaways from Sunday's games

• Gus Edwards is back: The Ravens running back scored twice after missing all of last year and the first six weeks of this season.

• The Bengals' offense couldn’t be stopped: Ja’Marr Chase scored two touchdowns while Tyler Boyd posted 155 yards and a touchdown in a winning effort.

• Travis Etienne takes over the Jaguars backfield: Etienne gained his first 100-yard game of the season while James Robinson didn’t have a carry, making Etienne a must-start going forward.

Jump to a game:

[email protected] | [email protected] | [email protected] | [email protected] | [email protected] | [email protected]

[email protected] | [email protected] | [email protected] | [email protected] | [email protected] | [email protected]

Fantasy football analysis and snap counts coming soon…

Fantasy football analysis and snap counts coming soon…

Ja’Marr Chase : 8 receptions, 130 yards, 2 touchdowns

Tyler Boyd : 8 receptions, 155 yards, 1 touchdown

Add Tyler Allgeier: The rookie running back gained 50 yards on 16 carries and scored a touchdown despite the game script working against Atlanta.

The negative game script prevented Caleb Huntley from getting involved in the offense but didn’t stop Allgeier from gaining double-digit carries for the third straight game. This was his third straight contest averaging under 3.5 yards per carry. Damien Williams and Cordarrelle Patterson are both on injured reserve, but each could return to action soon. Allgeier can be trusted in the short term due to volume alone, but once one of those backs is healthy, that volume will likely disappear quickly.



Buy low on Drake London: The first-round pick caught his only target for nine yards.

This was his fourth straight game under 50 receiving yards after three straight games above 50 to start his career. He remains the only clear starter at wide receiver for the team and was the leader in routes run. The Falcons won’t be able to keep using this game script to come back from behind, which will lead to more passing eventually. When they pass more, London should be leading the team in targets. Atlanta has the easiest remaining schedule for wide receivers .



Sell high on Tyler Boyd: Boyd put together his best game of the season and one of the best of his career, a performance that will be difficult to repeat.

He took advantage of the matchup against Atlanta. Primary slot cornerback Dee Alford missed the game with a hamstring injury, Casey Hayward landed on injured reserve last week and A.J. Terrell left the Week 7 game early with a hamstring injury. Boyd’s role in the offense remains consistent as long as the Bengals’ receivers are healthy. He saw increased snaps in two games recently due to Tee Higgins ’ ankle injury, but Higgins was a full participant in the past two practices and was back to his normal role in Week 7. The Bengals have a particularly difficult schedule for wide receivers during the fantasy playoffs.



Ezekiel Elliott : 15 carries, 57 yards, 2 touchdowns

Tony Pollard : 12 carries, 83 yards, 2 receptions, 26 receiving yards

Buy low on Jamaal Williams: The Lions didn’t have D’Andre Swift again, but Williams could take on a role similar to his current one once Swift is back.

Williams ran the ball 15 times for 79 yards. Craig Reynolds continued to play part of the role that Swift had earlier in the season, taking third downs and two-minute drills. Justin Jackson took the other part of Swift’s role, seeing significant time on early downs. Williams' percentage of offensive snaps hasn’t changed as much as many thought from before Swift’s injury to after. He’s gained double-digit carries every game this season, and that will likely carry on with or without Swift. Several fantasy managers will probably be looking to release Williams with Swift likely back next week. He could probably be added for next to nothing.



Monitor the Amon-Ra St. Brown injury: St. Brown suffered a concussion after his first catch, went to the locker room and was ruled out for the game not long after.

The Lions were also without D.J. Chark , who landed on injured reserve on Saturday with a left ankle injury. He missed the previous two games and will miss at least the next three. Josh Reynolds is third on the Lions' depth chart but has been first or second for most of the season due to injuries, and that will continue for at least these next three games. Kalif Raymond went from being the third receiver in three-receiver sets coming into today to having an every-down role for Detroit once St. Brown left the game. Raymond led the Lions in receiving with five receptions for 75 yards. No other receiver had more than 15 yards. Tom Kennedy became the third receiver after the injury. It’s best to avoid these wide receivers not named St. Brown in the majority of league formats.



Monitor the health of Dalton Schultz: Schultz had missed most of the last month due to a knee injury but played a majority of snaps against Detroit.

Schultz had missed two full games and a majority of a third in the past month. He was a full participant in practice all week. The Cowboys rotated him out of the game at times throughout, typically in three-wide receiver sets. This included missing snaps on all three downs. Schultz missed a little bit of time early in the game when he appeared to re-aggravate the injury. He caught all five passes thrown his way for 49 yards. He’s a buy-low candidate, as he could see an even bigger role once he gets closer to 100%. Peyton Hendershot , one of his backups, caught a touchdown — a play that could have gone to Schultz if he was 100%. The Cowboys have the easiest remaining schedule for tight ends , including some favorable matchups in the fantasy playoffs.



Fantasy football analysis and snap counts coming soon…

Fantasy football analysis and snap counts coming soon…

Fantasy football analysis and snap counts coming soon…

Fantasy football analysis and snap counts coming soon…

Fantasy football analysis and snap counts coming soon…

Fantasy football analysis and snap counts coming soon…

Fantasy football analysis and snap counts coming soon…

Fantasy football analysis and snap counts coming soon…