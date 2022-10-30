Fantasy Football: Injury notes, actives/inactives for Week 8

Dolphins RB Raheem Mostert (knee, not listed): Discouragingly downgraded to limited on Thursday, but his lack of an official status means he’s good to go for Sunday. Mostert has been dealing with this issue in recent weeks, and it hasn’t impacted his overall usage. Fully expected to see 15-plus touches and over 60% of the offense’s snaps, Mostert warrants rock-solid RB2 consideration as the lead back inside an offense implied to score the second-most points in Week 8.

Expert Injury Analysis: Mostert will play in Week 8, and I do not expect any limitations.

Lions RB D’Andre Swift (ankle/shoulder, not listed): Practiced in full all week and is tentatively expected to return to his usual workload. One of the NFL’s most electric and efficient backs during the first two weeks of the season, Swift is instantly back in the RB1 mix, particularly in full-PPR scoring. The Lions’ status as 3.5-point home underdogs sets up for a fantasy-friendly trailing game script. I love going to Swift in tournaments, with plenty of chalky running backs cheaper than him in the $6,000 range on DraftKings.

Expert Injury Analysis: It seems as though the Lions were overly cautious with Swift, so I expect him to look like his old self in Week 8.

Cardinals RB James Conner (ribs, out), Darrel Williams (knee, questionable): Expect Eno Benjamin to again see 15-plus touches and around 70% of the snaps with only Keaontay Ingram also healthy in this backfield. Benjamin is a rock-solid RB2 play who might go overlooked in DFS, considering the expected rostership for similarly-priced backs like Tony Pollard and Kenneth Walker.

Expert Injury Analysis: Due to the length of Conner's absence, I believe he could be dealing with torn rib cartilage. He is now missing his third game in a row, and the typical return-to-play timeline is two to four weeks. Williams was able to get limited sessions in all week and is a true game-time decision. I am optimistic he can return to action.

Raiders RB Josh Jacobs (foot, not listed): Jacobs is expected to take his usual workhorse role ahead of Sunday’s matchup against the Saints. You don’t need two hands to count the number of running backs ranked higher than Jacobs in fantasy land this week.

Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott (knee, doubtful): Sometimes fantasy football doesn’t have to be hard: Fire up Tony Pollard as a must-start upside RB1 in leagues of all shapes and sizes, given the legit workhorse role on the way.

Expert Injury Analysis: I do not expect Elliott to play and expect him to miss multiple weeks.

Panthers RB Chuba Hubbard (ankle, out): Expect D’Onta Foreman to see most of the backfield work against the Falcons, but Raheem Blackshear could feasibly turn this into a two-back committee. Ultimately, few expect this offense to score many touchdowns or feature its running backs in the passing game; I’ll answer the majority of closer RB2-level start/sit questions involving Foreman with “the other guy.”

Expert Injury Analysis: Hubbard was a DNP all week. I expect him to be back in the next week or two, as I believe the injury is not severe.

Rams RB Darrell Henderson (illness, not listed), Cam Akers (personal, out): Henderson is expected to once again work on more than 70% of snaps with Kyren Williams (foot, IR) still not back. Malcolm Brown will stay annoyingly involved to an extent, but Henderson can be fired up as a volume-based RB2, even in a tough matchup against the 49ers’ ferocious front seven.

Expert Injury Analysis: Henderson will play in Week 8 after dealing with an illness early in the week.

Player Injury Wed Thu Fri Game Status Davante Adams Illness DNP DNP LP Q Nelson Agholor Hamstring LP LP LP Q Jamal Agnew Knee LP LP LP Q David Bell Ankle (-) LP FP (-) Kendrick Bourne Toe LP LP FP (-) Noah Brown Foot DNP DNP DNP Q A.J. Brown NIR – Rest LP (-) (-) (-) Dyami Brown Groin LP LP LP Q Ja'Marr Chase Hip (-) DNP DNP (-) Tyrie Cleveland Groin DNP DNP DNP Out Nico Collins Groin DNP DNP DNP Out Brandin Cooks Wrist (-) (-) FP Q Amari Cooper NIR – Rest (-) DNP FP (-) Keke Coutee Concussion FP FP FP (-) Corey Davis Knee DNP DNP DNP Out Stefon Diggs NIR – Rest (-) (-) DNP (-) Jahan Dotson Hamstring DNP DNP DNP Out Kenny Golladay Knee DNP DNP DNP Out Penny Hart Hamstring DNP DNP (-) D Mack Hollins Heel LP LP LP Q Jauan Jennings Hamstring DNP DNP LP Q Keith Kirkwood Ankle LP LP FP (-) Jake Kumerow Ankle LP LP FP (-) Jarvis Landry Ankle DNP DNP DNP Out Allen Lazard Shoulder DNP DNP DNP Out Tyler Lockett Hamstring LP FP (-) Q DK Metcalf Knee DNP DNP (-) Q Stanley Morgan Hamstring (-) DNP LP (-) Jalen Nailor Hamstring FP FP FP (-) Brandon Powell Ankle (-) LP LP Q Hunter Renfrow Hip LP FP FP (-) Josh Reynolds Knee DNP LP FP (-) Deebo Samuel Hamstring DNP DNP DNP Out Laviska Shenault Jr. Hamstring LP LP FP (-) Steven Sims Hamstring LP FP FP (-) Amon-Ra St. Brown Concussion Protocol LP LP FP Q Michael Thomas Foot DNP DNP DNP Out DJ Turner Hamstring LP LP LP Q Jaylen Waddle Shoulder LP LP FP (-) Sammy Watkins Hamstring LP LP LP (-) Christian Watson Hamstring LP LP LP Q

Raiders WR Davante Adams (illness, questionable), Mack Hollins (heel, questionable), Hunter Renfrow (hip, not listed): Adams managed to get back to practice on Friday despite reportedly really being under the weather. He’s expected to give his best Michael Jordan impression against this burnable Saints secondary. Bye weeks are the only time an active Adams should be put anywhere close to the fantasy bench. Hollins is expected to continue to flank Adams in two-WR sets, leaving Renfrow with a not-so-fantasy-friendly role as the offense’s clear-cut No. 3 receiver.

Expert Injury Analysis: Adams will play in Week 8 after dealing with an illness early in the week. I am not concerned about Renfrow.

Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle (shoulder, not listed): Has been playing through this injury in recent weeks without seeing a drop-off in usage or performance. Continue to fire up the speedy second-year receiver as a legit WR1 in fantasy formats of all shapes and sizes ahead of Sunday’s matchup against the Lions’ league-worst scoring defense.

Expert Injury Analysis: Waddle will play without limitations in Week 8.

Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase (hip, out): Chase is expected to miss four to six weeks. While Mike Thomas is expected to take his place in three-WR sets, expect Joe Burrow to concentrate his target volume on Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd and Hayden Hurst instead of pretending Thomas is Chase. Higgins is suddenly an every-week WR1, while Boyd and (to a slightly lesser extent) Hurst get serious boosts inside a passing attack that has been cooking with gas recently. Boyd is a legit top-20 option this week and someone I would start ahead of guys like Terry McLaurin and Brandin Cooks, among others.

Expert Injury Analysis: Chase is dealing with a hairline fracture and torn labrum in his hip. He likely can come back in three to four weeks, but I expect him to get surgery in the offseason. The concern with a torn labrum is instability.

Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown (concussion protocol, questionable), Josh Reynolds (knee, not listed): The NFL’s new concussion protocol is really making the Sun God work for his clearance despite him not being diagnosed with an actual concussion. If active, fire up St. Brown as the low-end full-PPR WR1 he’s been virtually every time he’s stepped onto the football field since the stretch run of last season. Reynolds will continue to play through the knee issue and is a borderline WR3 with D.J. Chark (ankle, IR) and Jameson Williams (knee, NFI) still out of the picture.

Expert Injury Analysis: It is a little bizarre that Brown is questionable, considering he was rumored not to have suffered a concussion. He could have that label because he has to go through the five-step protocol, and I do expect him to play in Week 8. Reynolds will play as he has been with his knee issue. Chark is still on IR for the next couple of weeks, and I don't believe Williams will return anytime soon.

Seahawks WR D.K. Metcalf (knee, questionable), Tyler Lockett (hamstring/ribs, questionable), Penny Hart (hamstring, doubtful): Lockett should be set up to see all the targets he can handle. Hopefully, the expected porous Seattle weather doesn’t hurt Geno Smith’s league-best completion rate too much. Metcalf’s absence was great news for two-touchdown savior Marquise Goodwin last week. Perhaps the ultra-talented WR1 tries to tough out the knee injury, but his lack of practice all week sure makes it seem like this designation is just another example of head coach Pete Carroll being more overly optimistic than anything.

Expert Injury Analysis: I believe the Seahawks are overly optimistic that Metcalf is healthy enough to play. Metcalf is dealing with a strained patella tendon, and I believe it is risky to let him play. Lockett is battling a strained hamstring and oblique, but I am optimistic he plays in Week 8.

Rams WR Van Jefferson (knee, IR): Activated and expected to play his usual role, per head coach Sean McVay. Jefferson isn’t someone to trust in fantasy, although his presence could feasibly take away opportunities from pass-catchers not named Cooper Kupp.

Expert Injury Analysis: I believe Van Jefferson will make his season debut in Week 8.

Saints WR Michael Thomas (foot, out), Jarvis Landry (ankle, out): Fire up Chris Olave as a legit top-20 option at the position. Side note: Alvin Kamara’s receiving prop overs look awfully pretty with the Saints again without their top underneath and intermediate receivers.

Expert Injury Analysis: MT's injury is starting to get concerning. If he is truly just dealing with a turf toe injury, then I would expect him back next week. If he continues to miss time, there must be something more serious going on. Landry is dealing with a high-ankle sprain, and the typical return-to-play timeline is four to six weeks. This is his fourth week.

49ers WR Deebo Samuel (hamstring, out), Jauan Jennings (hamstring, questionable): Expect Brandon Aiyuk to lead the way, and he can be fired up as a legit low-end WR2 against a Rams secondary unlikely to shadow him with Jalen Ramsey. Flanking Aiyuk in three-WR sets will likely be Ray-Ray McCloud and Danny Gray if Jennings is also sidelined, but none are realistic fantasy options with George Kittle and Christian McCaffrey fully expected to be featured ahead of them.

Expert Injury Analysis: Deebo is dealing with a hamstring strain. Return-to-play for a Grade 1 is one to three weeks, Grade 2 is four to eight weeks, and Grade 3 is two to three months. There is a 20-25% reinjury rate.

Texans WR Nico Collins (groin, out), Brandin Cooks (wrist, questionable): Phillip Dorsett is expected to take Collins’ place as the Texans’ No. 2 wide receiver. Perhaps Cooks gets all the targets he can handle, although things won’t be easy in a projected shadow matchup against Titans CB Kristian Fulton, who held Cooks to just two catches and 18 scoreless yards when they matched up last season. It’s also unclear what exactly is wrong with Cooks, given that he wasn’t on the injury report until Friday — and even then he practiced in full. The looming trade deadline makes a “showcase” possible. Then again, bubble-wrapping the receiver on the sideline could also be in play.

Expert Injury Analysis: Collins is dealing with a groin strain, and this is a tricky injury for a wide receiver. Return-to-play is typically two to three weeks for a Grade 1 strain. Cooks is dealing with a wrist injury, but I believe it is not serious. If he is held out, then I believe it is due to the upcoming trade deadline.

Cowboys WR Noah Brown (foot, questionable): Didn’t practice all week, meaning Michael Gallup could get back to working as the offense’s clear-cut No. 2 wide receiver. There’s a chance Brown is limited more than usual in favor of guys like KaVontae Turpin and maybe even Jalen Tolbert if active.

Expert Injury Analysis: A lack of practice all week for Brown does not bode well. I am pessimistic about his ability to play in Week 8.

Packers WR Allen Lazard (shoulder, out), Sammy Watkins (hamstring, not listed), Christian Watson (hamstring, questionable): Expect Romeo Doubs to lead the way ahead of Sunday night’s matchup with the Bills. Watkins and Watson will also be flanked by Amari Rodgers and Samori Toure. Doubs is the only one guaranteed to play enough snaps to even somewhat warrant fantasy consideration, even then he’s more of a borderline WR3 ahead of this impossible spot.

Expert Injury Analysis: Lazard is dealing with a shoulder injury, and I believe he could miss multiple weeks. I do believe both Watkins and Watson have a good chance of returning from their hamstring injuries, either.

Jets WR Corey Davis (knee, out): Absence leaves Garrett Wilson, Elijah Moore and Braxton Berrios as the expected starters in three-WR sets, although Denzel Mims and even Jeff Smith figure to mix in a bit, as well. None are recommended starts inside a passing game that has thrown for a total of just 204 yards over the past two weeks.

Expert Injury Analysis: Davis is dealing with a sprained MCL. Return-to-play for a Grade 1 is one to three weeks, Grade 2 is four to six weeks, and Grade 3 is six to eight-plus weeks.

Commanders WR Jahan Dotson (hamstring, out), Dyami Brown (groin, questionable): Expected Taylor Heinicke to continue to focus most of his attention on Terry McLaurin and Curtis Samuel. The latter has the far easier matchup this week, with McLaurin expected to spend most of his time across from ace Colts CB Stephon Gilmore.

Expert Injury Analysis: Dotson is still dealing with a hamstring strain after reinjuring it last week. I believe he will miss a couple more weeks. Brown has a chance to return from his groin injury, but it typically takes two to three weeks.

Giants WR Kenny Golladay (knee, out): Darius Slayton should continue to be the team’s most productive receiver on the outside, but the only truly viable pass-catcher is rookie Wan’Dale Robinson, who is carving out a similar volume-heavy low-aDOT role as Commanders WR Curtis Samuel. The weather in Seattle doesn’t look great, but Robinson looks poised to flirt with a double-digit target workload sooner rather than later with this offense having very few places to go with the ball outside of Saquon Barkley.

Expert Injury Analysis: Similar to the situation around the recently traded Kadarius Toney, who knows if Golladay is actually hurt or if it's just indifferences.

Patriots WR Nelson Agholor (hamstring, questionable), Kendrick Bourne (toe, not listed): Both are outside three-WR sets anyway and don’t warrant fantasy consideration. If anything, Bourne might get a “showcase” of sorts with the trade deadline looming, but he’s nothing more than a galaxy-brain DFS dart.

Expert Injury Analysis: I expect both Agholor and Bourne to play in Week 8.

Browns WR David Bell (ankle): At least practicing in a limited fashion. Either way, Bell isn’t a realistic fantasy option as the clear-cut No. 3 wide receiver inside of the Browns’ run-first offense.

Expert Injury Analysis: I am optimistic that Bell will play in Week 8.

Jaguars WR Jamal Agnew (knee, questionable): Only a part-time gadget player in this offense anyway who isn’t a realistic fantasy option against the Broncos’ league-best defense in PFF coverage grade.