2025 NFL Power Rankings: Where every team sits ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft

The Eagles top the charts: Philadelphia brings back most contributors from its Super Bowl-winning team a year ago and could land additional players in the draft.

Panic time for the Chargers? Los Angeles' skill-position group is still weak, and multiple defensive positions are thinner than before.

NFL football may not resume for a good four months, but we’ve reached one of the most exciting weeks of the football calendar. NFL draft weekend is a major determinant in deciding how every team’s upcoming season — and future roster — will take shape.

Squads hoping to claim the Lombardi Trophy in 2025 will need to ace the draft to separate themselves from other contenders, while those still in rebuilds can accelerate their progress with a strong rookie haul. Below is how all 32 teams stack up following the first few weeks of the offseason, including the bulk of free agency.

Team Needs: WR, G, EDGE, CB

Any defending champion should get some automatic privilege in the next season’s power rankings. The Eagles are partially awarded that here, but they also head into 2025 as arguably the best team in football, concluding 2024 by leading the NFL in PFF overall grade.

The biggest issue resides at safety after C.J. Gardner-Johnson‘s trade, and more depth is needed along the defensive line, but Philadelphia will likely rank in the top six in EPA per play on both sides of the ball again with tremendous talent up and down the roster.

Team Needs: EDGE, IOL, WR, LB

The Lions may have bowed out in the NFC divisional round, but we shouldn’t forget that they were the leader in PFF’s power rankings for most of 2024. Another bona fide edge rusher is needed next to Aidan Hutchinson, but his return (and better health) should reinvigorate a defense that sat 11th in success rate allowed.

Even without Ben Johnson, Detroit will return the core of its premier offense, and there’s even room for Jared Goff to improve upon his 3.2% turnover-worthy play rate.

Team Needs: IOL, CB, EDGE, S

The race to be the AFC's top team is close, but the edge goes to the Ravens for fielding a roster with the fewest holes. After finishing 2024 with the 26th-best guard group by PFF overall grade, Baltimore lost Patrick Mekari, which makes the position in need of an upgrade.

Besides that, the Ravens should remain one of the NFL’s most efficient offenses, powered by Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry, while their top-10 defense is slated to return nine of its 10 snap leaders.

Team Needs: OL, Dl, EDGE

As we’ve learned every year since 2018, counting out the Chiefs is unwise. However, there are some legitimate questions facing Kansas City's roster, particularly at left tackle, left guard and interior defender — all of which will need some clarity obtained during the draft.

With Patrick Mahomes still under center and the return of Rashee Rice (85.5 PFF receiving grade in 2024), the Chiefs could improve offensively while maintaining a strong defense with Chris Jones (90.2 PFF overall grade) and Trent McDuffie (82.0).

Team Needs: CB, EDGE, LB

On the heels of another bitter end to an AFC Championship thriller, the Bills enter 2025 in relatively solid shape to contend yet again. The most jarring issue resides at cornerback, where Tre’Davious White (54.8 PFF coverage grade) is slated to start opposite Christian Benford. Even after signing Joey Bosa, Michael Hoecht and Larry Ogunjobi, the Bills must improve a defensive line that finished 27th in PFF run-defense grade.

Reigning MVP Josh Allen is poised to command an offense that ranked third in EPA per play and could be better through the air if Keon Coleman reduces his 13.5% drop rate.

Team Needs: EDGE, CB, IOL

The Commanders didn’t sit back after their shocking success from 2024, swinging two major trades for Laremy Tunsil and Deebo Samuel. Those two pieces should only enhance an offense that ranked in the top seven in EPA per play and success rate.

Most question marks remain on defense, where Washington still lacks a clear star at edge defender and could use more depth at cornerback, given that Marshon Lattimore and Jonathan Jones both finished with sub-61.5 PFF coverage grades in 2024. Washington won’t sneak up on anybody this season, and as long as Jayden Daniels (90.6 PFF overall grade) remains among the game’s elite quarterbacks, this team will be dangerous.

Team Needs: CB, LB, T, TE

It’s hard not to love the Rams‘ offseason, particularly their decisions to retain Matthew Stafford and add Davante Adams — who still ranked in the 76th percentile or better in yards per route run and yards after the catch per reception. The roster's weakest group is cornerback, where no returning starter accomplished even a 63.0 PFF coverage grade in 2024.

The Rams competed with the Eagles in the divisional round despite Stafford’s season-long PFF passing grade dropping 12.7 points, and with a similar team (and more mature defense) in 2025, they remain formidable.

Team Needs: CB, S, Dl

The Vikings recognized that retooling was needed even after finishing 14-3, and they plugged some large gaps (figuratively and literally) with Will Fries, Ryan Kelly, Javon Hargrave and Jonathan Allen. It is worth noting, though, that both of their big-ticket interior defenders each failed to record a 61.0 PFF overall grade last year, and the team could use a building block on the inside.

The overarching question mark will remain the health and success of J.J. McCarthy. If he can get even remotely close to replicating Sam Darnold’s production (77.5 PFF passing grade), then the Vikings could win the NFC North, but if not, making the playoffs isn’t a guarantee.

Team Needs: RB, Dl, C

Like the Commanders, the Broncos bolstered an already strong unit (in this case, their defense) by splurging on Dre Greenlaw and Talanoa Hufanga; there’s little reason to believe that Denver will finish outside the top 10 in defensive EPA per play and success rate yet again.

Running back appears to be the most glaring hindrance on offense, especially with no Javonte Williams, but the Broncos are likely to address that early in the draft. The team did bring in Evan Engram as it looks to improve a receiving corps that ranked 28th in PFF receiving grade, but more firepower next to Courtland Sutton would be welcome as Bo Nix looks to improve in Year 2.

Team Needs: OL, WR

It’s been a bit of a puzzling offseason for the Texans from a roster-building strategy standpoint, as they arguably exacerbated an offensive line that was already among the eight worst by PFF overall grade last year.

Still, there are ample reasons to be excited about Houston, starting with a stingy defense that ranked second in EPA per play and added C.J. Gardner-Johnson. A more balanced, cohesive offensive structure should help get this unit back on track, and the Texans have earned respect after two straight AFC divisional-round berths — in spite of two bad offensive lines, too.

Team Needs: EDGE, LB, CB, S

Almost nobody is better than general manager Jason Licht at keeping his studs in place, and he executed another masterclass with Chris Godwin, Ben Bredeson and Lavonte David. Tampa Bay’s offense should continue to produce fireworks with Godwin (85.7 PFF receiving grade) back healthy next to Mike Evans (90.2 PFF receiving grade) and Bucky Irving (90.8 PFF overall grade).

The team’s defensive line received a boost from Haason Reddick, but more pass-rushing juice is needed, considering he turned in just a 52.9 PFF pass-rushing grade last year. The Buccaneers should also seek a coverage linebacker, given that their group sat 20th in PFF coverage grade a season ago.

Team Needs: EDGE, CB, WR

The Packers didn’t suffer many colossal losses this offseason, but they’ve been a bit confusing to read, given how little they’ve shored up some weaknesses.

Nate Hobbs could ameliorate the team’s cornerback room, but he has finished with a sub-68.5 PFF coverage grade in each of the past three years. Pass rush remains a significant worry after the team slotted 23rd in PFF pass-rushing grade among defensive lines in 2024. Maybe the draft will yield a clearer answer at WR1, but even then, the Packers are poised to return to the playoffs on the back of Josh Jacobs (92.3 PFF overall grade).

Team Needs: EDGE, Dl, S

The Bears found ways to better a roster that already could’ve been playoff-caliber by adding Joe Thuney (80.0 PFF overall grade), Drew Dalman (78.8) and Dayo Odeyingbo (42 pressures). The talent is there for Chicago to reach its first postseason since 2020, but Caleb Williams (63.5 PFF passing grade) and Rome Odunze (65.3 PFF receiving grade) will need to play like top-10 picks to make that happen.

Overall, it’s easy to be bullish on a new-look Bears team with Ben Johnson calling the shots, especially with what’s expected to be a new, high-profile running back — but there could be growing pains for a first-time head coach on a big stage.

Team Needs: QB, S, T

Pittsburgh landed two big upgrades at weak points from 2024 in wide receiver D.K. Metcalf (75.0 PFF receiving grade) and cornerback Darius Slay (75.5 PFF coverage grade), rounding out a roster that brings back its core.

However, what’s impossible to ignore is the porous state of the quarterback room, which is currently occupied by Mason Rudolph and Skylar Thompson — who each finished below a 62.0 PFF passing grade last season. The Steelers need a real starter under center, and even if their floor appears rather high, their ceiling is questionable, given how Mike Tomlin’s teams have fared against top competition over the past few years.

Team Needs: EDGE, C, LB, WR

If the Falcons had received anywhere close to the amount of success they paid for in Kirk Cousins (4.6% turnover-worthy play rate), they likely would’ve been in the postseason. Now, it’s up to Michael Penix Jr. to prove his prosperous start (87.6 PFF passing grade) isn’t a fluke alongside stars such as Bijan Robinson (92.8 PFF overall grade) and Drake London (90.1 PFF receiving grade).

Atlanta’s dire need at edge rusher remains even after the team inked Leonard Floyd (53.9 PFF pass-rushing grade), and a better starting center is necessary sans Drew Dalman, but the Falcons are likely to remain in the playoff hunt in 2025.

Team Needs: EDGE, Dl, IOL, LB

The Bengals' ability to retain Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins was encouraging (and entertaining), but it kept a double-edged sword lodged in their side. Cincinnati should trot out a top-10 offense yet again with the pair of elite wideouts and Joe Burrow (92.8 PFF passing grade), offering a baseline for success.

But the team’s defense, which slotted 20th in EPA per play, has flaws at edge rusher, interior defender and safety. A healthy Logan Wilson (90.0 PFF run-defense grade) will help, but the Bengals desperately need more next to Trey Hendrickson if they want to make the playoffs.

Team Needs: IOL, EDGE

Even though the Seahawks are now without Geno Smith and D.K. Metcalf, they located solid replacements in Darnold and Cooper Kupp (72.3 PFF receiving grade). What hasn’t been addressed nearly enough is the team’s offensive line, which allowed the highest pressure rate in the league in 2024.

Seattle’s defense, which ended eighth in EPA per play allowed, figures to be effective yet again, but if Sam Darnold (60.7 PFF passing grade under pressure) can’t perform under duress like Smith did, then the margin for success grows slimmer.

Team Needs: EDGE, Dl, OL, CB

Arguably, few teams were happier to see the end of Week 18 than the 49ers, who were ceaselessly tormented by injuries all year. Getting back Brandon Aiyuk, Christian McCaffrey and Trent Williams should bolster an offense that still finished 10th in success rate.

But San Francisco’s current trench situation is alarming on both sides of the ball, from edge rusher to interior defender to guard. The 49ers should be decent but could get back into the playoffs if general manager John Lynch turns in another impressive crop of rookies.

Team Needs: EDGE, CB, Dl, IOL

The Cardinals didn’t shy away from their commitment to fortifying a defense that ranked 31st in success rate allowed a year ago, signing Josh Sweat (136 pressures since 2023) and Calais Campbell (85.9 PFF run-defense grade).

Still, the team’s perimeter corner room needs insurance, and depth is needed along the front with players like BJ Ojulari and Darius Robinson returning from serious injuries. Much of Arizona’s outlook hinges on Kyler Murray, who faded down the stretch despite a promising start: He recorded a 71.9 PFF passing grade from Weeks 12-18 compared to 78.9 in Weeks 1-11.

Team Needs: QB, CB, Dl, T

The Giants are picking third overall, but when considering Joe Schoen's work in free agency, the team is actually in a solid position to be decent with a safer floor than before. Russell Wilson (77.5 PFF passing grade) should upgrade a quarterback room that finished 30th in PFF passing grade, unlocking additional elements to Malik Nabers’ game (87.1 PFF receiving grade).

Although the team’s secondary now has star power, it will need better play from Deonte Banks, Jevon Holland and Paulson Adebo, who all finished short of a 64.0 PFF coverage grade in 2024. Getting back Andrew Thomas (75.4 PFF overall grade) and Dexter Lawrence (89.9) will be critical as the Giants look to remain relevant into December and January.

Team Needs: WR, TE, EDGE, Dl

The Chargers enjoyed a playoff appearance in Jim Harbaugh’s inaugural season, but their roster has taken some real hits since January. The team lost one of the more unheralded interior defenders in Poona Ford (85.3 PFF overall grade), Joey Bosa (39 pressures) and Kristian Fulton (66.6 PFF coverage grade).

Los Angeles' offense slotted only 19th in success rate, and the Chargers’ receiving room is still below-average at both receiver and tight end. Justin Herbert (90.2 PFF passing grade) is one of the top-tier quarterbacks in football, but Los Angeles will need to lean on a solid draft to fill several weaknesses.

Team Needs: CB, OL, Dl

No team is more of an enigma than the Dolphins, who still flash some legitimate talent but appear headed toward an unforeseen rebuild. Miami still ranked 13th in offensive EPA per play in 2024 with Tua Tagovailoa appearing in only 11 games, and firepower remains on that side with Tyreek Hill (77.3 PFF receiving grade), Jaylen Waddle (71.5 PFF receiving grade) and Devon Achane (82.8 PFF rushing grade).

Yet, the team’s secondary is in disarray, especially with Jalen Ramsey (76.9 PFF overall grade) likely having played his last down as a Dolphin. When weighing other questions at tackle and interior defender, it’s tough to envision the Dolphins getting over the hump in a pressure-packed 2025.

Team Needs: TE, EDGE, LB, IOL, S

The Colts added free-agent talent to their secondary in Charvarius Ward and Cam Bynum, but they’ll be counting on Ward (58.2 PFF coverage grade) to return to his 2023 form. Still, Indianapolis' edge rushing group is subpar, especially with Dayo Odeyingbo no longer in tow.

Indianapolis also lacks a clear starter at inside linebacker next to Zaire Franklin, especially considering Colts linebackers finished 26th in PFF coverage grade in 2024. Maybe most unsettling is the team’s quarterback dilemma, where Anthony Richardson (59.8 PFF passing grade) is losing his grip on the starting reins ahead of Year 3.

Team Needs: Dl, WR, TE, S

General manager James Gladstone reshaped the Jaguars’ roster into his vision, which meant cutting ties with Christian Kirk and Evan Engram but adding players like Jourdan Lewis (79.0 PFF coverage grade), Patrick Mekari (71.6 PFF pass-blocking grade) and Dyami Brown (66.5 PFF receiving grade).

Having Trevor Lawrence healthy again will be a boost, but Jacksonville’s running back room and receiving corps both need upgrades in advance of Liam Coen’s first season. Some improvement could come for a defense that finished 31st in EPA per play, but that side of the ball still has holes at interior defender and safety.

Team Needs: EDGE, WR, CB, S

The Panthers deserve credit for attacking a defense that finished as the NFL’s worst by most advanced metrics; unfortunately for Carolina, signing Tre’von Moehrig, Tershawn Wharton and Bobby Brown III still makes this a below-average defense on paper, with needs at all three levels.

The Panthers could also upgrade at wide receiver, given Xavier Legette‘s first-year woes (59.4 PFF receiving grade). Bryce Young’s development (75.1 PFF passing grade) was highly encouraging, but the Panthers are still far from earnestly competing.

Team Needs: WR, CB, Dl

The Raiders’ acquisition of Geno Smith breathed much-needed life into not only the team’s quarterback room but also the franchise. Smith (81.9 PFF passing grade) can help establish a solid foundation and compensate for other weaknesses, but the reality is that this roster needs tremendous work.

The Raiders lack solid options at cornerback, running back and wide receiver, demanding starters and depth at those spots. Smith, a healthier defensive line and a solid offensive line could fuel at least some victories, but Las Vegas still wields an underwhelming roster.

Team Needs: WR, EDGE, IOL

Dak Prescott‘s return (67.2 PFF passing grade) can’t be overstated, but even with Prescott under center, Dallas’ roster is lacking severely at several critical positions. The trenches appear to be in bad standing once again, as the Cowboys finished 2024 no better than 18th in PFF overall grade at both offensive and defensive line.

The team is also without a complementary receiver to CeeDee Lamb (79.9 PFF receiving grade), and uncertainty looms in a secondary where Trevon Diggs and DaRon Bland combined to play in just 18 games. It’s possible that Prescott, Micah Parsons (90.0 PFF overall grade) and Lamb could will this team over .500, but the broader bunch is worrisome.

Team Needs: WR, OL

General manager Eliot Wolf deserves praise for quickly upgrading the worst roster in football from a season ago. The Patriots’ once-maligned defense should be better in 2025, courtesy of Milton Williams (91.7 PFF pass-rushing grade), Carlton Davis (72.1 PFF coverage grade) and Robert Spillane (87.3 PFF run-defense grade).

But large-scale concerns linger on an offense that sat 29th in scoring drive rate a year ago. The Patriots will need to add more than just Stefon Diggs (79.7 PFF receiving grade) and Morgan Moses (69.2 PFF pass-blocking grade) if they want Drake Maye to leap in Year 2.

Team Needs: WR, T, QB, Dl

The Jets boast some outright stars in Sauce Gardner (73.1 PFF coverage grade), Garrett Wilson (79.3 PFF receiving grade) and Quinnen Williams (69.6 PFF overall grade), but the rest of this team will have to prove its mettle. The questions start under center, where Justin Fields (65.7 PFF passing grade) will look to finally put together even a decent full season as a passer.

The lack of a starting right tackle is also disquieting, as is the dearth of receiving options next to Wilson. The Jets’ defensive line will bank on Jermaine Johnson to stay healthy, but Will McDonald IV (59.4 PFF overall grade) has yet to realize his potential. Even cornerback is questionable with how Brandon Stephens (49.4 PFF coverage grade) played last year.

Team Needs: Dl, EDGE, WR

The Saints’ headaches were great enough this offseason, but they grew even more painful when it was revealed that Derek Carr (86.7 PFF passing grade) is dealing with serious injury concerns. Now, New Orleans will likely need to search for a viable starting quarterback in addition to upgrading its offensive line, interior defense, cornerback room and linebacker unit.

A healthy Chris Olave (83.0 PFF receiving grade) and the hire of Kellen Moore could spell some optimism, but the Saints’ outlook for 2025 is rather bleak.

Team Needs: QB, WR, T, CB

Just last offseason, the Browns were thought to be a potential playoff team for the second straight year. But now, Cleveland’s roster is chock-full of players who significantly underperformed. The Browns need better play at quarterback, running back, wide receiver and offensive line, realistically desiring long-term starters and/or depth at all four positions.

Myles Garrett (92.3 PFF overall grade) and Denzel Ward (68.9 PFF coverage grade) have proven to be consistently good players on Cleveland’s defense, but cornerback and interior defender remain weak points. Even if the Browns secure a star with the No. 2 overall pick, they’re probably looking at something of a rebuild in the face.

Team Needs: QB, WR, EDGE, LB

It doesn’t always fall that the team picking first overall is the NFL’s worst, but that’s characteristic of the Titans going into 2025. Tennessee ranked 24th or worse in EPA per play on both offense and defense last season, and minimal work has been done to improve either side.

The team’s offensive line appears set after signing Kevin Zeitler (86.5 PFF overall grade) and Dan Moore Jr. (66.9 PFF pass-blocking grade), but there’s very little under center or at wide receiver. The team’s defense lost Harold Landry III (70.5 PFF overall grade) and Jack Gibbens (83.2), plus has to navigate upgrades at cornerback and potentially safety. Adding Cam Ward would make the Titans interesting this season, but they’re multiple years away from threatening even the top of their division.