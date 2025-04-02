Ranking the NFL’s most productive rookie classes from 2024

The Rams top the list: Los Angeles featured star power and production across the vast majority of its picks from a year ago.

The Falcons and Browns underwhelmed: Neither team's rookies played even a combined 1,900 snaps.

2025 NFL Draft season is here: Try PFF's best-in-class Mock Draft Simulator and learn about 2025's top prospects while trading and drafting for your favorite NFL team.

Estimated Reading Time: 18 minutes

The 2025 NFL Draft is just weeks away, and teams are already beginning to envision how their prized picks will slot into their roster plans for this upcoming season. What makes the NFL draft so special is watching the immediate contributions and development of young players in real time, often as early as Year 1.

Flashing back to one year ago, several teams laid the groundwork for 2024 success based on their draft classes, which now serve as a measuring stick for this year’s rookie crops. Below, you’ll find every team’s snap counts and cumulative Wins Above Replacement by rookies from a season ago, weighing both to determine rankings.

Jared Verse, the Rams’ first first-round pick in eight years paid off right away, slotting sixth in PFF overall grade among qualified edge rushers en route to winning Defensive Rookie of the Year. Beyond Verse, Los Angeles set a strong defensive foundation with Braden Fiske (59 pressures), Kam Kinchens (73.7 PFF coverage grade) and Omar Speights (77.6 PFF run-defense grade), all of whom project to start again in 2025. Offensively, Jordan Whittington (78.9 PFF receiving grade) and Beaux Limmer (1,040 snaps) offered supplementary contributions.

Jayden Daniels assembled arguably the best rookie season in NFL history, as his 3.11 WAR led all offensive rookies by more than 1.3. Beyond his hyper-efficient playmaking under center, Washington was buoyed by cornerback Mike Sainristil, whose 65.8 PFF overall grade ranked 10th among qualified rookie cornerbacks — all while playing out of position on the outside. Other Commanders rookies, like Brandon Coleman, Jer’Zhan Newton and Luke McCaffrey, didn’t grade as highly but still stepped in to play high snap counts.

For as much flak as Joe Schoen has received as Giants general manager, his latest draft class revealed his capacities as an evaluator. Third-round cornerback Andru Phillips was fantastic as a rookie, ranking ninth among qualified cornerbacks in PFF overall grade (77.5). On the other side of the ball, first-rounder Malik Nabers (87.1 PFF receiving grade) excelled despite shaky play under center. Additionally, safety Tyler Nubin (65.6 PFF overall grade) and running back Tyrone Tracy (69.9 PFF rushing grade) offer promise for 2025 and beyond.

While Daniels received the bulk of the plaudits for his unreal first season, Brock Bowers deserves just as much credit. His 85.1 PFF overall grade slotted third among qualified tight ends and is the third-best mark for a rookie since 2016. Along the offensive line, Jackson Powers-Johnson (70.4 PFF run-blocking grade) and D.J. Glaze (66.1 PFF overall grade) established themselves as potential pillars. Other newcomers Tommy Eichenberg, Amari Gainer and Trey Taylor bolstered the team’s special teams grade with 68.0-plus PFF special teams marks.

Subscribe to PFF+ to unlock the world's most advanced football database!

The Eagles completely renovated their secondary with their first two picks in Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean, each of whom generated 0.55 WAR or better. While the pair of rookie cornerbacks did the heavy lifting, don’t discount edge defender Jalyx Hunt, who turned in a 69.0 PFF overall grade on 343 defensive snaps. Hunt, Johnny Wilson and Jeremiah Trotter Jr. all secured a 75.3 PFF special teams grade or higher, too.

In his first crack at a Chargers draft, general manager Joe Hortiz was incredible in both the early and late rounds. First-round selection Joe Alt (75.9 overall PFF grade) ranked third among qualified rookie offensive linemen in PFF overall grade, while second-round receiver Ladd McConkey (85.0 PFF receiving grade) ended with the 12th-best mark among receivers with 50 or more targets. Even fifth-round cornerback Tarheeb Still was impressive with a 74.8 PFF coverage grade and four interceptions. Los Angeles’ class could rise in future rankings if linebacker Junior Colson gets an opportunity to start.

San Francisco’s 2024 season was a disappointment, but not because of its draft picks. Third-round guard Dominick Puni was a revelation, turning in 0.33 WAR and an 80.5 PFF overall grade — which ranked sixth among qualifiers at the position. The 49ers’ injuries in the secondary were mitigated by the play of Renardo Green (74.3 PFF coverage grade) and Malik Mustapha (66.3 PFF run-defense grade). Despite playing in only 11 games, first-round pick Ricky Pearsall still managed to accrue 0.12 WAR with a 64.1 PFF receiving grade. Most impressive might be that none of the 49ers’ rookies contributed negative WAR.

While doubts lingered about the Broncos selecting Bo Nix at 12th overall, the Oregon product answered the bell with a strong rookie campaign. His 73.8 PFF passing grade trailed only Jayden Daniels among first-year gunslingers, while his 3.7% big-time throw rate was tied for second. Aside from Nix, receiver Devaughn Vele was a solid complementary option, procuring a 71.4 PFF receiving grade and sitting in the 93rd percentile in catchable targets. On only 123 defensive snaps, cornerback Kris Abrams-Draine made his mark with a 75.1 overall PFF grade and 0.09 WAR.

PFF Passing Grades for 2024 Rookie Quarterbacks (Min. 100 Dropbacks)

Subscribe to PFF+ to unlock the world's most advanced football database!

Pittsburgh’s rookie class produced on multiple fronts, headlined by center Zach Frazier, whose 77.9 PFF overall grade ranked fifth among qualified centers. Aside from the team’s second-round pick, linebacker Payton Wilson produced a 74.7 PFF overall grade on 520 defensive snaps and undrafted free-agent cornerback Beanie Bishop generated 0.09 WAR — fueled by four interceptions and three pass breakups. Rendering this ranking much more significant is that first-round tackle Troy Fautanu played only 55 total snaps.

Despite beginning the season as a backup, running back Bucky Irving was sensational, ranking fourth among qualified running backs in PFF overall grade (90.8), seventh in PFF rushing grade (90.0), first in yards after contact per attempt (3.93) and eighth in missed tackles forced (62). Additionally, versatile defensive back Tykee Smith impressed with a 0.19 WAR, largely fueled by a stellar 90.3 PFF run-defense grade.

The back half of the season featured a breakout from third-round receiver Jalen McMillan, who turned in a 78.3 PFF receiving grade from Weeks 15-18. Altogether, five Buccaneers rookies played 500 or more snaps, including Graham Barton and Chris Braswell.

Drake Maye was far and away the Patriots’ best rookie performer, posting a 70.1 PFF overall grade and a 3.7% big-time throw rate despite playing in one of the worst environments for a young quarterback in recent memory. Remaining under center, sixth-round pick Joe Milton III wowed in his lone start in Week 18, turning in a 94.9 PFF passing grade and collecting 0.52 WAR on just 32 total dropbacks. Quarterback play definitely inflates this number, as no other New England rookie eclipsed 0.05 WAR — and several, including Ja'Lynn Polk and Layden Robinson, finished below -0.10.

Marvin Harrison Jr. may not have entered a top-10 pantheon as a rookie, but he was still more than solid. His 77.2 PFF receiving grade was the fourth best among qualified first-year wideouts, and he dropped a microscopic 1.6% of catchable targets — tied for 10th lowest among qualifiers at the position. Aside from the fourth overall pick, defensive backs Max Melton (565 defensive snaps) and Dadrion Taylor-Demerson (75.5 PFF overall grade) assisted a secondary that still needs tinkering. Also, tight end Tip Reimann played 451 snaps and recorded a 60.5 PFF run-blocking grade.

Subscribe to PFF+ to unlock the world's most advanced football database!

Second-round cornerback Kamari Lassiter broke out in a big way in his first season, ranking second among qualified cornerbacks in passer rating allowed (59.7) with a 77.5 PFF coverage grade and 0.44 WAR produced. Fourth-round tight end Cade Stover caught only 19 passes but was a decent run blocker (63.0 PFF run-blocking grade), and safety Calen Bullock finished third among defensive rookies in snaps (1,083) with a 77.9 PFF run-defense grade. Houston will need more out of tackle Blake Fisher, as he posted a 44.7 PFF overall grade with a whopping seven sacks allowed.

First-round pick Nate Wiggins asserted himself as a starter on the outside in no time, generating a 69.0 PFF coverage grade to go along with 10 forced incompletions. Second-round pick Roger Rosengarten stepped up at right tackle, playing 1,057 snaps with a solid 69.2 PFF pass-blocking grade. Besides the team’s top two selections, no other Baltimore rookie played even 400 snaps, but T.J. Tampa deserves praise for his 72.7 PFF special teams grade on 188 snaps.

Jacksonville ranked 26th in snaps accrued by rookies, but its newcomers were impactful when on the field. First-round receiver Brian Thomas Jr. was extremely efficient and effective with an 83.4 PFF receiving grade and 2.54 yards per route run, and third-round cornerback Jarrian Jones registered an outstanding 88.5 PFF run-defense grade on 699 total defensive snaps. No other Jaguars rookie played even 405 snaps, including second-round defensive lineman Maason Smith, who struggled to a 43.7 PFF overall grade.

Xavier Worthy proved to be a valuable weapon for Patrick Mahomes in Year 1 with a 71.6 PFF receiving grade, 1.51 yards per route run and 6.7 yards after the catch per reception — which ranked 14th among receivers with 30-plus targets. Beyond Kansas City's first pick, safety Jaden Hicks showed promise in multiple facets with a 75.1 PFF overall grade across 469 defensive snaps. Linebacker Christian Roland-Wallace was tremendous on special teams, as his 86.8 grade was the eighth best among qualifiers. The biggest let-down was second-round tackle Kingsley Suamataia, who played just 198 snaps with a 30.5 PFF pass-blocking grade.

Highest-Graded Rookie Safeties

Subscribe to PFF+ to unlock the world's most advanced football database!

Snaps Played: 2,829

The Bears picked only five times in the 2024 NFL Draft, meaning their ceiling for snap count would inherently be lower. Still, the team boasted two top-10 picks in Caleb Williams and Rome Odunze, and neither played like an outright star as a rookie: Williams’ 63.5 PFF passing grade was the fourth worst among the five rookie quarterbacks to qualify, while Odunze’s 65.9 PFF receiving grade ranked 10th out of 19 first-year wideouts. Aside from those two former Pac-12 stars, third-round pick Kiran Amegadjie was ineffective during his 119 snaps at left tackle, allowing eight pressures and a sack.

Keon Coleman’s inaugural season went slightly worse than expected, but he still ranked eighth among qualified rookie wideouts in PFF receiving grade (68.3) while accruing 0.22 WAR. Although no other Buffalo rookie reached 0.10 WAR, running back Ray Davis was a nice secondary option with a 73.1 PFF rushing grade on 120 carries. Sean McDermott will likely expect more from safety Cole Bishop in Year 2 on the heels of a 52.0 PFF overall grade as a rookie.

When the Packers selected Edgerrin Cooper in the second round, they probably figured that he’d become a solid starter by Year 2 — but that ascension to stardom was expedited. In Year 1, Cooper played like one of the foremost linebackers in football, ranking fourth with an 85.7 PFF overall grade and a 77.0-plus mark in run defense, pass rushing and coverage.

Sticking on that side of the ball, safeties Evan Williams and Javon Bullard carved out roles as contributors, each playing more than 530 snaps and combining for 0.09 WAR. The Packers will need to find ways to insert first-rounder Jordan Morgan, who saw just 186 snaps as a rookie and finished below a 60.0 PFF overall grade.

The Panthers’ best rookie wasn’t even one the team drafted: Receiver Jalen Coker was impressive with a 73.8 PFF receiving grade and 1.72 yards per route run, arguably becoming Bryce Young’s most consistent target by the end of the season. Additionally, fourth-round tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders played 531 offensive snaps, racking up 0.10 WAR but recording only a 52.5 PFF overall grade. First-round receiver Xavier Legette underwhelmed with a 59.4 PFF receiving grade and a 14% drop rate.

Highest-Graded Rookie Receivers (Min. 30 Targets)

Subscribe to PFF+ to unlock the world's most advanced football database!

Tennessee’s rookie class didn’t have a ton of high-end production, as reflected by the team’s collective WAR generated, but it still witnessed lots of volume. T'Vondre Sweat (76.2 PFF overall grade) shined on the interior of the Titans’ defensive line, particularly in run support. Cornerback Jarvis Brownlee Jr. also registered a 77.6 PFF run-defense grade on 911 total defensive snaps. The upside of this group is high if fifth overall selection J.C. Latham can better his 61.8 PFF overall grade from Year 1.

The Dolphins believed first-round edge rusher Chop Robinson would be a good long-term answer after an onslaught of injuries at the position, and the pick yielded immediate results: Robinson’s 78.7 PFF pass-rushing grade was the second best among qualified edge defenders.

Sixth-round receiver Malik Washington played 522 total snaps and produced a 60.8 PFF receiving grade. The Dolphins may need second-round tackle Patrick Paul in an expanded role this year, and if so, he’ll need to drastically improve upon a lowly 44.9 PFF overall grade on 338 total snaps.

The Bengals tried to rely heavily on their new players but didn’t receive many tangible results from rookies. First-round tackle Amarius Mims struggled, producing only a 57.8 PFF overall grade while allowing 33 pressures. Other Day 2 picks Kris Jenkins (45.4 overall PFF grade) and Jermaine Burton (59.4 PFF receiving grade) did little to assuage that. On the bright side, fifth-round cornerback Josh Newton showed flashes after being thrust into the starting lineup, finishing with a 60.9 PFF coverage grade and five pass breakups.

First-round edge rusher Laiatu Latu was solid in his first pro season, reaching a 14.0% pass-rush win rate and 38 quarterback pressures on a below-average defensive line. The Colts also received surprising workloads from offensive linemen Matt Goncalves and Dalton Tucker as they endured injuries to starters, with both players playing 460 or more snaps. This upcoming season will be paramount for second-round pick Adonai Mitchell, who dropped 14.8% of catchable targets — the fourth-highest rate for any receiver with 20 or more targets.

Highest Pass-Rush Win Rates for Rookie Edge Defenders (Min. 200 Pass-Rushing Snaps)

Subscribe to PFF+ to unlock the world's most advanced football database!

Second-round cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry provided solace on one of the NFL’s worst defenses, ranking in the top 10 among qualified rookie cornerbacks in PFF coverage grade (67.1) and passer rating allowed (91.6). First-rounder Taliese Fuaga established himself as a solid left tackle with a 65.7 PFF overall grade across 1,070 snaps. New Orleans’ collective value generated by rookies was tanked by Spencer Rattler, who amassed a 49.4 PFF passing grade and a 4.9% turnover-worthy play rate in seven games of action.

The Lions’ best rookie was sixth-round guard Christian Mahogany, who amassed a 91.5 PFF overall grade across 144 snaps between both guard spots. Detroit's only first-year player to play even 400 total snaps was first-round cornerback Terrion Arnold, whose 50.2 PFF coverage grade was the second worst among rookies to play 300 or more coverage snaps. What didn’t help was second-round pick Ennis Rakestraw Jr. seeing the field on only 144 total snaps and finishing below a 50.0 PFF grade on both defense and special teams.

A pleasant surprise for the Jets during a cataclysmic season was fourth-round running back Braelon Allen, whose 82.0 PFF rushing grade led the team. Along the defensive line, undrafted free agent Leonard Taylor III amassed nine pressures on only 114 pass-rushing snaps. First-round tackle Olu Fashanu played okay in his first go-round at the next level, earning a 61.2 PFF overall grade on 534 total snaps as a reserve.

One of several factors behind Dallas’ unraveling 2024 season was the inferior play of its draft class. First-round pick Tyler Guyton floundered at left tackle, with his 49.4 PFF overall grade ranking 63rd out of 67 qualified tackles. Cornerback Caelen Carson was also ineffective in limited action, registering a poor 39.7 PFF overall grade with -0.14 WAR. However, center Cooper Beebe was a stabilizing presence on the offensive line with a 65.4 PFF overall grade, and tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford’s 71.1 PFF pass-blocking grade was fifth best among rookie tight ends.

Most Offensive Snaps Among Cowboys Players in 2024

Subscribe to PFF+ to unlock the world's most advanced football database!

Seattle’s best rookie by WAR proved to be fourth-round tight end A.J. Barner, who churned out a 63.7 PFF receiving grade with a 119.0 passer rating when targeted. Fourth-round linebacker Tyrice Knight acquainted himself with a 65.4 PFF overall grade and a 79.6 PFF tackling grade on 550 snaps. Aside from those two, the team’s rookies didn’t produce much at all. First-round defensive lineman Byron Murphy II finished below a 65.0 mark in both run defense and pass rushing, while Day 3 picks Sataoa Laumea and Nehemiah Pritchett combined for a staggering -0.39 WAR.

Only one Vikings rookie played even 350 snaps, and it was first-round edge rusher Dallas Turner — though he compiled only 12 pressures on a bad 55.3 PFF pass-rushing grade. Kicker Will Reichard finished 22nd among 39 qualified kickers in PFF field-goal grade (70.4) while converting 38-of-38 extra point attempts. First-round quarterback J.J. McCarthy missing the entire 2024 season with a knee injury was the main blow to this group's lack of production.

Snaps Played: 921

PFF WAR: 0.93

Atlanta’s rookie class was effectively saved when Michael Penix Jr. was named the team’s starting quarterback in Week 16. From that point onward, the Washington product finished the regular season eighth in PFF passing grade (84.0) with a promising 9-to-2 big-time-throw-to-turnover-worthy-play ratio. Even with the play of the team’s eighth overall pick, no Falcons rookie reached even 415 total snaps. The worst performer relative to projections was likely second-round defensive lineman Ruke Orhorhoro, who played just 147 defensive snaps with a 56.2 PFF overall grade.

Cleveland’s 2024 draft class suffered from both limited run and bad play. The team’s best rookie by WAR was second-round interior defender Michael Hall Jr., who was solid (67.7 PFF overall grade) but played only 232 total defensive snaps. Third-round offensive lineman Zak Zinter struggled with a 43.9 PFF overall grade and a 35.0 PFF pass-blocking grade on 233 total offensive snaps. Winston Reid and Nathaniel Watson were solid special teams contributors, as both posted 74.8-plus grades in that department.