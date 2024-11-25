2025 NFL Draft Rankings: Wide receivers

The 2025 NFL Draft class is starting to take shape, and that means we’re getting a clearer picture of some of the top prospects and the position groups with the most depth.

The running back, tight end and offensive tackle positions seem to be the deepest and strongest on the offensive side of the ball. On defense, the edge defender group is as deep as we’ve seen in several years, dominating the projected top 50. There are also more impact defensive backs this year than a year ago, with plenty of options on all three days of the draft, specifically on Days 2 and 3.

Here are PFF's top wide receiver prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft, along with some initial scouting notes courtesy of lead draft analyst Trevor Sikkema.

For the full ranking of draft prospects, along with their three-year player grades and position rankings, click here.

Big board rank: 2

Strengths:

• Height stands out on tape before the first snap. He has a difference-making size.

• Smooth, long strides

• Impressive acceleration for his size

• Rarely see false steps in his release

• Comfortable maximizing a huge catch radius

• Just two drops on 136 targets

Weaknesses:

• Very slender build

• Very low separation scores vs. single coverage in 2023 (38 contested targets)

• Naturally tougher for him to sink/flip his hips for comebacks/curls

• Lacks the mass to be a consistent blocker

Big board rank: 9

Strengths:

• Great all-around athlete

• Natural playmaker with the ball in his hands, evidenced by high YAC scores

• Very elusive after the catch

• Good balance for YAC

• Adequate long speed for NFL

• Fast footwork for effective releases

Weaknesses:

• Can get pushed around some in the blocking game

• Doesn't always attack the ball in the air

Big board rank: 16

Strengths:

• Very quick, controlled player

• High separation scores due to elite body control/speed control

• Willing, feisty blocker

• High IQ player who knows how to attack leverages and find space

• Good balance through contact for yards after the catch

Weaknesses:

• Lack of size does limit the efficacy of blocking abilities

Big board rank: 23

Strengths:

• Top-tier athlete

• Knows he needs to hand-fight vertical releases, not just run by them every time

• Not afraid to put his body on the line for catches

• WIll make tough catches through contact despite his smaller size

• Great stop-and-start body control

Weaknesses:

• Releases and routes lack nuance

• Needs to understand how to stop when he finds space

Big board rank: 28

Strengths:

• Has the frame and willingness to be an effective blocker through the whistle

• Explosive athlete who can accelerate quickly with a good top-speed

• Conscious of release technique to attack different leverages

• Showcases high football IQ and awareness for just a one-year starter

Weaknesses:

• Hands could be stronger, especially in traffic

• Takes him extra time to stop or truly change direction