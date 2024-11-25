2025 NFL Draft Rankings: Tight ends

The 2025 NFL Draft class is starting to take shape, and that means we’re getting a clearer picture of some of the top prospects and the position groups with the most depth.

The running back, tight end and offensive tackle positions seem to be the deepest and strongest on the offensive side of the ball. On defense, the edge defender group is as deep as we’ve seen in several years, dominating the projected top 50. There are also more impact defensive backs this year than a year ago, with plenty of options on all three days of the draft, specifically on Days 2 and 3.

Here are PFF's top tight end prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft, along with some initial scouting notes courtesy of lead draft analyst Trevor Sikkema.

For the full ranking of draft prospects, along with their three-year player grades and position rankings, click here.

Big board rank: 20

Strengths:

• Very impressive athlete, even for a lighter weight tight end

• Natural pass catcher

• Crisp, explosive routes

• Has change-of-direction flexibility to run routes with multiple breaks

• Has the frame/length to block secondary players well; some linebackers

Weaknesses:

• Shows fundamentals as a blocker but lacks the true size to handle defensive ends

• Catch percentage could be higher

• Could be more creative after the catch

Big board rank: 31

Strengths:

• Has the frame to play in-line, as a wingback and fullback

• Long arms are advantageous for catch radius and when blocking

• Hold up well versus power against most defensive ends

• Very strong player

• Not afraid of the physical aspects of the game

• Big-time production increase as a receiver in 2024

Weaknesses:

• A bit stiffer to change direction, which limits his route tree

Big board rank: 54

Strengths:

• Well-built, athletic frame

• Has the size and experience to play in-line as well as in the slot

• Light as a blocker but does have good hand placement and technique

Weaknesses:

• Lack of weight shows up when fighting in the trenches

• Slender build for an in-line player; might need to put on about 10 pounds

Big board rank: 55

Strengths:

• Good core and grip strength to wall off defensive linemen as a blocker

• Balanced receiver after the catch

Weaknesses:

-Struggles against many powerful edge rushers

• Could use more “pop” as a blocker

Big board rank: 78

Strengths:

• Big catch radius with an above-average wingspan

• Explosive player with good acceleration and top speed

• Excellent trick play passer with QB background

Weaknesses:

• Conscious of having active hands but can still be working on punch timing as a blocker

• Still looks a little uncoordinated in his routes (new to TE)