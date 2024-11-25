2025 NFL Draft Rankings: Interior defensive linemen

The 2025 NFL Draft class is starting to take shape, and that means we’re getting a clearer picture of some of the top prospects and the position groups with the most depth.

The running back, tight end and offensive tackle positions seem to be the deepest and strongest on the offensive side of the ball. On defense, the edge defender group is as deep as we’ve seen in several years, dominating the projected top 50. There are also more impact defensive backs this year than a year ago, with plenty of options on all three days of the draft, specifically on Days 2 and 3.

Here are PFF's top interior defensive linemen in the 2025 NFL Draft, along with some initial scouting notes courtesy of lead draft analyst Trevor Sikkema.

For the full ranking of draft prospects, along with their three-year player grades and position rankings, click here.

Big board rank: 3

Strengths:

• Elite first step explosiveness

• Excellent bend and flexibility for an interior player

• Fast and powerful hands

• Devastating push-pull move

• Strong player who can hold the line

Weaknesses:

• Arms appear to be on the shorter side

Big board rank: 25

Strengths:

• Unique quickness for a player of his size

• Quick to get to counters

• Active hands in passing lanes for batted passes

• Just a really good athlete for a player of his size

Weaknesses:

• Could prioritize strength more at his size

• Gives up leverage and plays high too often

Big board rank: 32

Strengths:

• Compact, powerful stance pre-snap

• Has the frame to play both nose and 3-tech

• Explosive first step to shoot gaps, create power and cross face

• Hand speed, precision and purpose much improved in 2024

Weaknesses:

• Tends to pop up quickly to lose leverage

• Loses ground a bit too much when taking on combo blocks

• Does not have enough pass rush moves/counters

Big board rank: 36

Strengths:

• Quick hands to engage and get off blocks

• Plus arm length for an interior player

• Competitive third-down player

• Explosive first step laterally and linearly

• Has some twitch for a guy who is 295

• Long arms for PBUs

Weaknesses:

• Gives up leverage quickly post-snap

• Can get overzealous to shoot a gap in run defense

• Does not hold up well against doubles

• Could finish tackles/sacks better

Big board rank: 39

Strengths:

• Well built player

• Incredibly strong, especially with momentum; raw strength and explosiveness are evident consistently

• Has the build to play both defensive end and defensive tackle

• Good effort to the whistle

Weaknesses:

• Looked less out of control in 2024, but still needs to be more purposeful in what he does

• Lacks a go-to pass rush move