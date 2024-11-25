2025 NFL Draft Rankings: Linebackers

The 2025 NFL Draft class is starting to take shape, and that means we’re getting a clearer picture of some of the top prospects and the position groups with the most depth.

The running back, tight end and offensive tackle positions seem to be the deepest and strongest on the offensive side of the ball. On defense, the edge defender group is as deep as we’ve seen in several years, dominating the projected top 50. There are also more impact defensive backs this year than a year ago, with plenty of options on all three days of the draft, specifically on Days 2 and 3.

Here are PFF's top linebacker prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft, along with some initial scouting notes courtesy of lead draft analyst Trevor Sikkema.

For the full ranking of draft prospects, along with their three-year player grades and position rankings, click here.

Big board rank: 13

Strengths:

• Natural pass rusher off the edge

• Adequate size to play ILB/OLB in the NFL

• Explosive first step in all directions

• Powerful upper body to stack blockers at punch

• Long arms for a 6-2 frame

Weaknesses:

• Does not have a lot of experience/success in coverage

• His game currently lacks lateral quickness needed for off-ball LB work

• Lacks true mastery of pass rush moves due to time split off and on the ball

Big board rank: 43

Strengths:

• Ideal size and length for an off-ball backer at the NFL level

• Long strides make pursuit a breeze

• Viable speed rush option as a pass-rushing OLB

• Long arms for batted passes and pass breakups

Weaknesses:

• Anticipation is still a tick slow for where the ball is/is going

• Still developing that “feel” in coverage; he has to see it to make a play on it right now

• Could play with a bit more urgency/at a higher speed

• Tends to aim high when tackling

Big board rank: 60

Strengths:

• Natural mover downhill, retreating or side-to-side

• Good pursuit speed versus outside zone and toss plays

• Square, reliable wrap-up tackler

• Quick to recognize and trigger to the ball

• Can play WILL in 4-3 or MIKE in 3-4

Weaknesses:

• Tape has you wishing he had more weight on him

• Can get single-blocked by tight ends

Big board rank: 76

Strengths:

• Good athlete who is assigned slot-coverage duties versus tight ends

• Long arms are ideal when tacking on blockers and maintaining distance

• Fast to the sideline but maintains square shoulders when tackling

• Long arms make for a long tackling radius and easier wrap-ups

• Plays with an attitude (in a good way)

• Pretty advanced feel/ability in coverage with a safety background

Weaknesses:

• Slender build would get picked on by pulling linemen

Big board rank: 110