2025 NFL Draft Rankings: Interior offensive linemen

The 2025 NFL Draft class is starting to take shape, and that means we’re getting a clearer picture of some of the top prospects and the position groups with the most depth.

The running back, tight end and offensive tackle positions seem to be the deepest and strongest on the offensive side of the ball. On defense, the edge defender group is as deep as we’ve seen in several years, dominating the projected top 50. There are also more impact defensive backs this year than a year ago, with plenty of options on all three days of the draft, specifically on Days 2 and 3.

Here are PFF's top interior offensive linemen in the 2025 NFL Draft, along with some initial scouting notes courtesy of lead draft analyst Trevor Sikkema.

For the full ranking of draft prospects, along with their three-year player grades and position rankings, click here.

Big board rank: 65

Strengths:

• Well-built guard with NFL size

• Weight distribution gives him a ton of power in his lower half to displace and anchor

• Great leg drive to move linemen against their will

• Strong hands and core to not disengage after moves and counters

• Imposing double team blocker

• Feet are quicker than average, especially for his size

• Impressive recover ability; wide base even post-snap

• Good eyes for stunts and delayed blitzes

• Finisher's mentality

Weaknesses:

• Balance can be off at times. Sometimes, it's too much on his heels, and other times, too much on his toes

• Faster DL can attack one shoulder too easily

Big board rank: 84

Strengths:

• Very quick off the line and out of his stance

• Anchor technique was improved from 2022 to 2023

• Eyes are always scanning for the most dangerous threat

• Footwork is fast; can get to the second level, mirror and wall off in zone

Weaknesses:

• Hands can flail a bit too much and be out of position

• Doesn't have true displacement strength for combo blocks

Big board rank: 86

Strengths:

• Impressive footwork in pass pro to stay balanced and strong while shuffling

• Hands eventually get inside consistently

• Good grip strength to maintain blocks

• Adequate leg drive for the pro-level

• Good technique when combo blocking

• Good first-step quickness and coordination for climbing and zone-blocking

Weaknesses:

• The aiming point for his hands can be wide at the first punch

• Sometimes, he just tries to overpower with his upper body (he's been better in 2024)

Big board rank: 97

Strengths:

• Quickness and explosiveness are huge advantages

• Foot quickness to angle/wall off is as good as it gets

• Hand quickness/hand fighting is impressive in speed and precision

• Plays with much more power than expected for his weight

• Excellent use of leverage and what length he has to force DL momentum upward

• Very impressive grip strength

Weaknesses:

• Maintaining blocks against IDL at the NFL level will be a trouble

Big board rank: 100

Strengths:

• Has the weight/length to be a swing OL

• Good core strength for balance and walling off defenders

• Grip strength is strong, reliable

• Finisher's mentality: does not let up until the whistle is blown

• Footwork is quick, the base is wide and strong

• Quick to get his eyes in the right spot

Weaknesses:

• Build is a bit high-waisted, tougher to get his butt down

• Lacks some pop at contact but has good leg drive after