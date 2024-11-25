2025 NFL Draft Rankings: Quarterbacks

The 2025 NFL Draft class is starting to take shape, and that means we’re getting a clearer picture of some of the top prospects and the position groups with the most depth.

The running back, tight end and offensive tackle positions seem to be the deepest and strongest on the offensive side of the ball. On defense, the edge defender group is as deep as we’ve seen in several years, dominating the projected top 50. There are also more impact defensive backs this year than a year ago, with plenty of options on all three days of the draft, specifically on Days 2 and 3.

Here are PFF's top quarterback prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft, along with some initial scouting notes courtesy of lead draft analyst Trevor Sikkema.

For the full ranking of draft prospects, along with their three-year player grades and position rankings, click here.

Big board rank: 12

Strengths:

• Not just escapability but a true dual-threat athlete

• Good enough athlete to force missed tackles in space

• Twitchy athleticism evident in throwing motion speed

• Can show really nice touch/accuracy on deep passes

• Experienced RPO quarterback

Weaknesses:

• Accuracy/decision-making variance is large right now — plenty of highlight plays but also plenty of regrettable ones

• Holds the ball low and loose in his stance

• Accuracy can dip when he takes speed off his throw for shorter distances

• Can struggle seeing non-primary defenders

• Time to throw/sacks taken is far too high, even for “you take the bad with the good.”

Big board rank: 14

Strengths:

• True sidearm release that is David Carr-esque

• Experienced and successful middle-of-field passer

• “Never say die” type of playmaker with good escapability

• Adequate arm strength for the NFL level

• Impressive and natural touch passer

Weaknesses:

• Holds the ball below the shoulders in his stance, which makes for a longer release

• Side arm release is exotic but feels too varied throw-to-throw

• Accuracy numbers are high, but that is more due to volume; true ball placement isn't consistent

• Ball security (fumbling) needs to improve

Big board rank: 21

Strengths:

• Strong, wide base with good size in the lower half to generate throwing power from his legs

• Repeatable, fundamentally sound throwing motion (high release point helps make up for smaller height)

• Good zip on passes within 25 yards

• Mental and physical toughness to step up and take a hit while delivering a throw

• Good feel/anticipation for attacking zone

• Slippery in the backfield despite lack of mobility

• Not afraid to look backside of the formation on scrambles

Weaknesses:

• Ball speed can die on him in the air beyond 40 yards

• Release speed is average-to-below-average

• Arm strength is average for NFL standards

• Doesn't always finish throwing motion across the body

• Below-average mobility (high sack rate)

Big board rank: 66

Strengths:

• Adequate NFL arm strength

• Has an eye for the deep pass; fearless to take big shots

• Natural passer who can deliver passes with zip and accuracy even without a throwing platform

Weaknesses:

• Lack of experience shows up in being late to reads

• Too comfortable retreating to avoid pressure

• Too loose with his lower body mechanics

Big board rank: 77

Strengths:

• NFL starter frame in height and weight

• Easy arm strength; ball comes out with NFL-level pace

• Fundamentally sound follow-through for tight spiral and fast ball speed

• Fluid footwork for three-, five-, seven-step drops

• Makes protection calls at the line of scrimmage

• Accuracy improved from 2023-2024

Weaknesses:

• Mobility is adequate for a big QB but below average overall

• Accuracy is better in 2024, but true ball placement is still inconsistent

• Touch is improving, but he still needs progress with how strong of an arm he has

• Accuracy issues/TWPs come from being late on his reads