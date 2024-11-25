2025 NFL Draft Rankings: Safeties

The 2025 NFL Draft class is starting to take shape, and that means we’re getting a clearer picture of some of the top prospects and the position groups with the most depth.

The running back, tight end and offensive tackle positions seem to be the deepest and strongest on the offensive side of the ball. On defense, the edge defender group is as deep as we’ve seen in several years, dominating the projected top 50. There are also more impact defensive backs this year than a year ago, with plenty of options on all three days of the draft, specifically on Days 2 and 3.

Here are PFF's top safety prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft, along with some initial scouting notes courtesy of lead draft analyst Trevor Sikkema.

For the full ranking of draft prospects, along with their three-year player grades and position rankings, click here.

Big board rank: 7

Strengths:

• Lower weight number, but a well-built safety

• Long wingspan for pass breakups

• Top speed is very impressive (sprinter background)

• Constant pre-snap communicator

• Smooth, fluid hips to maximize range in deep coverage

• Sound tackler with coordination and strength; low missed tackle rate

• Elite ball skills

Weaknesses:

• Movements can look a tad out of control at times

• Can be a little too aggressive in his pursuit angles

Big board rank: 52

Strengths:

• High IQ. Shows a solid feel for the game

• Fast to anticipate and trigger downhill

• Can play in the slot due to reliable run defense

• Reliable tackler with potential for big hits

Weaknesses:

• Can take poor run-defense angles

• Seems to dive at ankles more than you'd think

Big board rank: 57

Strengths:

• Good height/length for man coverage and to disrupt the catch point

• Great downhill speed

• Physical player who can turn his speed into power

• Has some flexibility and bend to him when blitzing

Weaknesses:

• Slender build, but that doesn't seem to limit his tackling efficacy

• Can get fooled by play action and misdirection plays due to a more aggressive approach

• Lacking anticipation in coverage; too much reacting after the move is made

Big board rank: 62

Strengths:

• Has the strength to line up 1-on-1 vs. TEs

• Reliable and relentless run defender

• Decently quick footwork/hips for change of direction and acceleration

• Powerful tackler who can impact even the biggest ball carriers

• High football IQ; rarely out of position

Weaknesses:

• Shorter arms do make it tougher to get off blocks

• Footwork is quick, but top speed is limited

• Struggles to mirror some of the better athletes in the slot

Big board rank: 75

Strengths:

• Good size and length to cover a variety of defenders

• Flipping hips, footwork is smooth in coverage

• Very good range in coverage and pursuit

• Doesn't shy away from taking on blocks; took his physicality to another level in 2024

Weaknesses:

• Build is slender to take on bigger ball carriers, though he does have good weight

• Has the eyes to play in the box but can get pushed around