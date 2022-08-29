NFL scores and recaps for every Week 3 preseason game

PFF broke down the numbers immediately after every Week 3 preseason game:

Click to jump to a game:

[email protected] | [email protected] | [email protected] | [email protected] | [email protected] | [email protected]

[email protected] | [email protected] | [email protected] | [email protected] | [email protected] | [email protected]

[email protected] | [email protected] | [email protected] | [email protected]

Offensive spotlight: Packers wideout Samori Toure caught all six of his catchable targets for 83 yards and four first downs. He forced two missed tackles after the catch, and three of his receptions went for 15 or more yards.

Defensive spotlight: Packers interior defensive lineman Jack Heflin flew to the ball carrier all night, recording five solo tackles — including two tackles for loss or no gain — across 19 run-defense snaps.

Click here for the full game recap

Offensive spotlight: Dameon Pierce started the game for the Texans, playing every first and second down on Houston's first drive. He ran for 55 yards on 10 carries, churning out 22 yards after contact and moving the chains three times.

Defensive spotlight: Texans CB Isaac Yiadom was targeted four times in coverage tonight. He allowed just one catch for 7 yards and forced two incompletions, with Niners quarterbacks combining for a 39.6 passer rating when throwing his way.

Click here for the full game recap

Offensive player spotlight: Mayfield went 5-of-9 for 48 yards and two touchdowns from a clean pocket. He threw 6.9 yards down the field on average and short of the sticks on 60% of his attempts.

Defensive player spotlight: Panthers LB Frankie Luvu racked up four defensive stops against the run and two hurries as a blitzer.

Click here for the full game recap

Offensive player spotlight: Drew Lock‘s final audition for the Seahawks' starting job couldn't have gone much worse, as the fourth-year passer went 11-of-19 for 153 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions from a clean pocket. Every pick was charted as a turnover-worthy play.

Defensive player spotlight: Seahawks cornerback Michael Jackson was targeted eight times in coverage, but he gave up just two catches for 11 yards. He forced one incompletion and didn't let up a single first down.

Click here for the full game recap

Offensive player spotlight: Marquez Callaway caught all four of his targets for 65 yards and three first downs. Three of his receptions went for 15 or more yards.

Defensive player spotlight: Veteran defensive lineman Christian Covington played 35 snaps. He notched two quarterback pressures and two defensive stops against the run.

Click here for the full game recap

Offensive player spotlight: Despite the loss, Patriots tackle Michael Onwenu acquitted himself well. He gave up one hurry from 16 pass-block snaps on first review but looked very comfortable moving defenders in the running game, earning a positive grade on just under 50% of his snaps.

Defensive player spotlight: Raiders cornerback Sam Webb played 49 snaps and looks set for an 85.0-plus PFF grade. Targeted eight times on the night, Webb allowed five catches for just 34 yards, and just one of those receptions moved the chains.

Click here for the full game recap

Offensive player spotlight: With so many players resting on both sides, rookie signal-caller Desmond Ridder took the spotlight. He threw two interceptions in the win, only one of which was deemed a turnover-worthy play. Ridder went 7-of-11 for 156 yards when targeting the intermediate part of the field (10-19 yards downfield).

Defensive player spotlight: Jaguars interior defender Jay Tufele tallied a game-high five run stops, including two for loss or no gain, on 37 run-defense snaps.

Click here for the full game recap

Offensive player spotlight: Bengals backup quarterback Brandon Allen put together his best preseason showing yet, going 11-of-15 and making two big-time throws. He also posted a solid 8.5-yard average depth of target.

Defensive player spotlight: After a solid Week 2 showing, Rams rookie cornerback Cobie Durant was beaten for three catches and 65 yards in coverage. He also missed a tackle.

Click here for the full game recap

Offensive spotlight: Ravens quarterback Anthony Brown was lights out Saturday night, completing 15-of-19 passes for 256 yards and one touchdown. He threw the ball 12.2 yards down the field on average and finished the contest with three big-time throws.

Defensive spotlight: Commanders linebacker Jamin Davis played just seven snaps but still tallied two defensive stops.

Click here for the full game recap

Offensive spotlight: Bears quarterback Justin Fields was a perfect 13-of-13 for 145 yards and three scores from a clean pocket. He made one big-time throw and didn't put the ball in harm's way all night.

Defensive spotlight: Browns cornerback Davontae Harris was targeted three times in coverage but allowed just one catch for 4 yards. He forced one incompletion and added two defensive stops against the pass.

Click here for the full game recap

Offensive spotlight: Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa completed six of his seven passing attempts for 121 yards, one touchdown and five first downs. He recorded one big-time throw — a 51-yard completion to WR Tyreek Hill.

Defensive spotlight: Dolphins linebacker Sam Eguavoen played 43 snaps tonight. He made four solo tackles and two defensive stops, and he added a sack and two hurries as a pass-rusher.

Click here for the full game recap

Offensive spotlight: Titans quarterback Malik Willis showed off the good and bad parts of his skill set playing into the fourth quarter Saturday. Overall, Willis went 15-of-23 for 131 yards, one touchdown and one interception through the air while adding 79 yards from four carries on the ground. Willis finished with one turnover-worthy play and a 7.9-yard average depth of target.

Defensive spotlight: Cardinals linebacker Ben Niemann put together a well-rounded performance across 57 snaps (including penalties), finishing with an impressive 85.0-plus overall grade on first review. He totaled one pressure and two run stops in addition to allowing his only target to be caught for a measly two yards.

Click here for the full game recap

Offensive spotlight: Among players who played at least 20 snaps, Colts receiver Dezmon Patmon impressed, catching all three of his targets for 50 yards. Two of Patmon's receptions resulted in first downs, and the Washington State product forced a missed tackle as a receiver as well.

Defensive spotlight: Colts linebacker Sterling Weatherford stole the show against the run against the Buccaneers, posting five run stops in just 21 run-defense snaps. Two of Weatherford's stops resulted in a loss or no gain for the Buccaneers' offense.

Click here for the full game recap

Offensive spotlight: Broncos wide receiver Seth Williams made the most of his opportunities Saturday evening, finishing with four receptions from five targets for 68 yards, including a notable 45-yard reception. Two of his receptions resulted in first downs, and the Auburn product caught his only contested catch opportunity, culminating in an impressive 75.0-plus receiving grade on first review.

Defensive spotlight: Vikings interior defender Esezi Otomewo put together a notable performance despite the loss, as he finished with a stop while totaling a pressure and two pass-rush wins that didn't result in a pressure. Otomewo posted a 75.0-plus overall grade on first review.

Click here for the full game recap

Offensive spotlight: Reportedly fighting for a roster spot and unhappy with his role on the team, Jets wide receiver Denzel Mims closed out the preseason with a bang. He caught seven of his eight targets for 102 yards and a score, with two being contested receptions.

Defensive spotlight: While third-year cornerback Javelin Guidry allowed five catches on six targets, they went for a total of just 26 yards. He forced an incompletion on the other target and is on track to earn the game's best coverage grade.

Click here for the full game recap

Offensive spotlight: Craig Reynolds, in his quest to secure his role as the Lions' RB3, entered in the fourth quarter and tallied 31 yards on six carries. He forced two missed tackles and averaged a solid 3.8 yards after contact per attempt.

Defensive spotlight: Minkah Fitzpatrick, Cam Heyward and T.J. Watt finished first reviews as the Steelers' highest-graded defenders — a good sign for Pittsburgh's starting defense.

Click here for the full game recap