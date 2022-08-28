NFL News & Analysis

NFL Preseason Week 3 Game Recap: Miami Dolphins 48, Philadelphia Eagles 10

Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) watches from the field prior to the snap during the first quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

By PFF.com
Aug 28, 2022
Miami Dolphins Philadelphia Eagles

The Miami Dolphins quarterbacks combined for 291 yards and four touchdowns, leading their team to a 48-10 win over the Philadelphia Eagles in preseason Week 3.

Offensive spotlight: Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa completed six of his seven passing attempts for 121 yards, one touchdown and five first downs. He recorded one big-time throw — a 51-yard completion to WR Tyreek Hill.

Defensive spotlight: Dolphins linebacker Sam Eguavoen played 43 snaps tonight. He made four solo tackles and two defensive stops, and he added a sack and two hurries as a pass-rusher.

Rookie spotlight: Eagles linebacker Nakobe Dean was on the field for eight snaps tonight, five of which were in coverage. He wasn't targeted in coverage, though he did still record two tackles.

Offensive line spotlight: The Dolphins offensive line was impressive tonight. On first review, they allowed only one hit and two hurries across 28 pass-blocking snaps.

Betting Summary

Betting Odds Closing Result
Spread
MIA -3.5
MIA Covers
O/U 37.5
Over

Box Score

Passing
EAGLES
Player Fantasy Comp/Att Yds YPA TD Int
Reid Sinnett 3.06 12/22 104 4.7 0 1
Gardner Minshew 1.92 6/9 48 5.3 0 0
Carson Strong 0.24 1/3 6 2.0 0 0
DOLPHINS
Player Fantasy Comp/Att Yds YPA TD Int
Skylar Thompson 15.92 7/10 103 10.3 3 0
Tua Tagovailoa 8.84 6/7 121 17.3 1 0
Teddy Bridgewater 2.96 4/10 74 7.4 0 0
Rushing
EAGLES
Player Fantasy Car Yds YPC TD Long
Jason Huntley 21.50 11 93 8.5 1 67
Kennedy Brooks 5.90 9 33 3.7 0 7
Reid Sinnett 3.06 1 -1 -1.0 0 -1
Kenneth Gainwell 2.80 2 0 0.0 0 0
DOLPHINS
Player Fantasy Car Yds YPC TD Long
Skylar Thompson 15.92 3 -2 -0.7 0 0
Sony Michel 7.50 5 15 3.0 1 6
Salvon Ahmed 6.80 4 30 7.5 0 14
Gerrid Doaks 6.70 11 67 6.1 0 9
Myles Gaskin 3.90 6 39 6.5 0 16
Raheem Mostert 2.90 2 29 14.5 0 26
ZaQuandre White 2.60 4 26 6.5 0 9
Receiving
EAGLES
Player Fantasy Tgt Rec Yds YPT TD
Jason Huntley 21.50 6 4 22 3.7 0
John Hightower 10.20 6 5 52 8.7 0
Kennedy Brooks 5.90 4 2 6 1.5 0
Grant Calcaterra 5.00 4 2 30 7.5 0
Deon Cain 4.60 8 2 26 3.2 0
Kenneth Gainwell 2.80 2 2 8 4.0 0
Noah Togiai 1.80 2 1 8 4.0 0
Britain Covey 1.60 1 1 6 6.0 0
DOLPHINS
Player Fantasy Tgt Rec Yds YPT TD
River Cracraft 15.40 7 4 54 7.7 1
Lynn Bowden Jr. 10.90 1 1 39 39.0 1
Hunter Long 10.40 3 2 24 8.0 1
Tyreek Hill 8.40 2 2 64 32.0 0
Cethan Carter 7.40 1 1 4 4.0 1
Salvon Ahmed 6.80 2 1 28 14.0 0
Erik Ezukanma 4.40 4 2 24 6.0 0
Mike Gesicki 2.80 1 1 18 18.0 0
Cedrick Wilson Jr. 2.60 1 1 16 16.0 0
Trent Sherfield 2.50 1 1 15 15.0 0
Braylon Sanders 2.20 2 1 12 6.0 0
Preston Williams -1.00 1 0 0 0.0 0

