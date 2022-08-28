NFL Preseason Week 3 Game Recap: Miami Dolphins 48, Philadelphia Eagles 10

The Miami Dolphins quarterbacks combined for 291 yards and four touchdowns, leading their team to a 48-10 win over the Philadelphia Eagles in preseason Week 3.
Offensive spotlight: Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa completed six of his seven passing attempts for 121 yards, one touchdown and five first downs. He recorded one big-time throw — a 51-yard completion to WR Tyreek Hill.
Defensive spotlight: Dolphins linebacker Sam Eguavoen played 43 snaps tonight. He made four solo tackles and two defensive stops, and he added a sack and two hurries as a pass-rusher.
Rookie spotlight: Eagles linebacker Nakobe Dean was on the field for eight snaps tonight, five of which were in coverage. He wasn't targeted in coverage, though he did still record two tackles.
Offensive line spotlight: The Dolphins offensive line was impressive tonight. On first review, they allowed only one hit and two hurries across 28 pass-blocking snaps.
Betting Summary
|Betting Odds
|Closing
|Result
|Spread
|
MIA -3.5
|
MIA Covers
|O/U
|37.5
|
Over
Box Score
Passing
|
EAGLES
|Player
|Fantasy
|Comp/Att
|Yds
|YPA
|TD
|Int
|Reid Sinnett
|3.06
|12/22
|104
|4.7
|0
|1
|Gardner Minshew
|1.92
|6/9
|48
|5.3
|0
|0
|Carson Strong
|0.24
|1/3
|6
|2.0
|0
|0
|
DOLPHINS
|Player
|Fantasy
|Comp/Att
|Yds
|YPA
|TD
|Int
|Skylar Thompson
|15.92
|7/10
|103
|10.3
|3
|0
|Tua Tagovailoa
|8.84
|6/7
|121
|17.3
|1
|0
|Teddy Bridgewater
|2.96
|4/10
|74
|7.4
|0
|0
Rushing
|
EAGLES
|Player
|Fantasy
|Car
|Yds
|YPC
|TD
|Long
|Jason Huntley
|21.50
|11
|93
|8.5
|1
|67
|Kennedy Brooks
|5.90
|9
|33
|3.7
|0
|7
|Reid Sinnett
|3.06
|1
|-1
|-1.0
|0
|-1
|Kenneth Gainwell
|2.80
|2
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
DOLPHINS
|Player
|Fantasy
|Car
|Yds
|YPC
|TD
|Long
|Skylar Thompson
|15.92
|3
|-2
|-0.7
|0
|0
|Sony Michel
|7.50
|5
|15
|3.0
|1
|6
|Salvon Ahmed
|6.80
|4
|30
|7.5
|0
|14
|Gerrid Doaks
|6.70
|11
|67
|6.1
|0
|9
|Myles Gaskin
|3.90
|6
|39
|6.5
|0
|16
|Raheem Mostert
|2.90
|2
|29
|14.5
|0
|26
|ZaQuandre White
|2.60
|4
|26
|6.5
|0
|9
Receiving
|
EAGLES
|Player
|Fantasy
|Tgt
|Rec
|Yds
|YPT
|TD
|Jason Huntley
|21.50
|6
|4
|22
|3.7
|0
|John Hightower
|10.20
|6
|5
|52
|8.7
|0
|Kennedy Brooks
|5.90
|4
|2
|6
|1.5
|0
|Grant Calcaterra
|5.00
|4
|2
|30
|7.5
|0
|Deon Cain
|4.60
|8
|2
|26
|3.2
|0
|Kenneth Gainwell
|2.80
|2
|2
|8
|4.0
|0
|Noah Togiai
|1.80
|2
|1
|8
|4.0
|0
|Britain Covey
|1.60
|1
|1
|6
|6.0
|0
|
DOLPHINS
|Player
|Fantasy
|Tgt
|Rec
|Yds
|YPT
|TD
|River Cracraft
|15.40
|7
|4
|54
|7.7
|1
|Lynn Bowden Jr.
|10.90
|1
|1
|39
|39.0
|1
|Hunter Long
|10.40
|3
|2
|24
|8.0
|1
|Tyreek Hill
|8.40
|2
|2
|64
|32.0
|0
|Cethan Carter
|7.40
|1
|1
|4
|4.0
|1
|Salvon Ahmed
|6.80
|2
|1
|28
|14.0
|0
|Erik Ezukanma
|4.40
|4
|2
|24
|6.0
|0
|Mike Gesicki
|2.80
|1
|1
|18
|18.0
|0
|Cedrick Wilson Jr.
|2.60
|1
|1
|16
|16.0
|0
|Trent Sherfield
|2.50
|1
|1
|15
|15.0
|0
|Braylon Sanders
|2.20
|2
|1
|12
|6.0
|0
|Preston Williams
|-1.00
|1
|0
|0
|0.0
|0