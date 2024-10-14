NFL scores and recaps for every Week 6 game

PFF broke down the numbers immediately after every NFL Week 6 game, including advanced box-score metrics, snap counts, players of the game and more.

The San Francisco 49ers kicked off Week 6 with a 36-24 victory over the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on Thursday night, evening each team's overall record at 3-3 in a tight NFC West race.

The 49ers put together a dominant first half, holding a 16-3 after the first 30 minutes of action. However, the Seahawks were able to crawl their way back into the game in the third quarter thanks, in part, to Laviska Shenault returning a kickoff for a 97-yard touchdown (only the second kickoff to be returned for a touchdown thus far this season). Unfortunately, Geno Smith‘s fourth-quarter reception set up the 49ers offense to score an easy touchdown that put the game out of reach.

The Seahawks simply didn't have an answer for Kyle Shanahan's offense, as the 49ers totaled 8.1 yards per play and almost 500 total yards.

Bears quarterback Caleb Williams enjoyed the best game of his young career in London in Week 6, finishing 23-of-29 for 226 yards, four touchdowns and one interception in a 35-16 rout of the struggling Jacksonville Jaguars.

The high-flying Texans sustained their hot start, rolling by the Patriots, 41-21.

New England didn't have many solutions for C.J. Stroud and Houston's offense: the Texans averaged 0.100 EPA per play while converting all four of their red-zone trips into touchdowns. Meanwhile, No. 3 overall pick Drake Maye provided the Patriots offense with some optimism via three touchdown passes, but his two interceptions were costly.

The Pittsburgh Steelers used a steady rushing attack — from which all three of their touchdowns stemmed — and lockdown defense to stymie the Las Vegas Raiders, 32-13, in Week 6.

Running back Najee Harris accounted for 106 yards on the ground, while quarterback Justin Fields added 59 and two scores.

The depleted Colts found a way through in a divisional matchup, beating the Titans 20-17.

Indianapolis' defense stood tall when it mattered most, allowing only four catches to DeAndre Hopkins and Calvin Ridley on a combined 13 targets. Despite battling injury uncertainty earlier in the week, both Michael Pittman Jr. and Josh Downs made key plays.

Jalen Hurts completed 16 of his 25 passes for 264 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions as the Philadelphia Eagles edged out the Cleveland Browns 20-16 in Week 6.

It was another rough outing for Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, who went 16-of-23 for 168 yards, no touchdowns and one interception. Watson was also sacked five times and earned another sub-60.0 PFF grade as the Browns' starter.

If you like offense, defense and special teams — football, to be precise — then this was the Week 6 game to watch.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints combined for 78 points in a game featuring five touchdown passes, 50 first downs, about 900 yards of offense, three rushing scores, five interceptions, a fumble return for a touchdown and a punt return for a score. Whew.

Jordan Love completed 22 of his 32 pass attempts for 259 yards, four touchdowns and one interception to lead his Green Bay Packers to a 34-13 victory over the Arizona Cardinals in Week 6.

The Packers move to 4-2, while the Cardinals drop to 2-4.

Jayden Daniels continued to look like a seasoned veteran behind center, and Lamar Jackson was his always impressive self.

The Baltimore Ravens leaned on Jackson and running back Derrick Henry to outlast the Washington Commanders in “The Battle of the Beltway” by a 30-23 score in Week 6, all despite Daniels going toe-to-toe with the two-time MVP throughout.

The Los Angeles Chargers held the Denver Broncos without a point until the 10-minute mark in the fourth quarter, relatively easily taking care of business despite a tight 23-16 score in Week 6.

The Chargers notched only one sack but pressured rookie quarterback Bo Nix 23 times in a dominant performance outside of the aforementioned fourth quarter.

The Detroit Lions avenged their controversial 2023 loss in Dallas in a big way, dismantling the Cowboys 47-9.

The Lions' offense was in rhythm all afternoon, notching 0.391 EPA/play and 507 net yards. On the other hand, the struggling Cowboys couldn't overcome a myriad of injuries, as their offense averaged only 3.9 yards per play.

The Atlanta Falcons stayed hot, winning their third straight matchup by downing the Carolina Panthers 38-20.

The Falcons' rushing offense propelled a big offensive day, generating 201 net rushing yards and an average of 2.9 yards after contact. Carolina's defense struggled to get its offense back on the field, permitting a third-down conversion 58% of the time and allowing 411 net yards.

It wasn’t pretty, and at times, it seemed like another disappointing loss was imminent, but the Cincinnati Bengals did just enough to secure a 17-7 win over the New York Giants on Sunday Night Football.

The final score doesn’t tell the whole story, as Chase Brown’s 30-yard touchdown came in the closing minutes while the Bengals were running out the clock. A 10-7 scoreline before that late touchdown better reflects the contest.

Joe Burrow called it an “ugly” win, and that’s exactly what it was. Still, he delivered a solid performance despite the pressure he faced, finishing 19-of-28 for 208 scoreless yards, with one big-time throw and no turnover-worthy plays. Burrow was pressured on 13 of his 35 dropbacks, taking two sacks and absorbing two additional hits.

