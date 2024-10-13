All
NFL Week 6 Recap: Los Angeles Chargers 23, Denver Broncos 16

2YAF46A Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) looks to pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

By Ben Cooper
Los Angeles Chargers Denver Broncos

The Los Angeles Chargers held the Denver Broncos without a point until the 10-minute mark in the fourth quarter, relatively easily taking care of business despite a tight 23-16 score in Week 6.

The Chargers notched only one sack but pressured rookie quarterback Bo Nix 23 times in a dominant performance outside of the aforementioned fourth quarter.

PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST.

In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Veteran edge defender Khalil Mack tallied five quarterback pressures — all hurries — and beat his blocker another three times in the game. However, his biggest impact came in run defense, where he made two stops and forced a fumble.

BOX SCORE

Chargers Broncos
Total points 23 16
Total offensive plays 75 53
Average EPA per play 0.073 -0.045
Total net yards 350 321
Avg yards per play 4.7 6.1
Total first downs 22 17
Rushing first downs 10 2
Passing first downs 10 15
Penalty first downs 2 0
Third-down efficiency 67% 27%
Fourth-down efficiency 0% 29%
Possessions 11 10
Avg plays per drive 7.5 5.8
Avg yards per drive 29.2 29.2
Avg points per drive 1.9 1.4
Red-zone possessions 3 2
Red-zone plays 17 2
Red-zone TDs 1 2
Red-zone FGs 2 0
Red-zone scoring efficiency 100% 100%

