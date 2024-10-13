NFL Week 6 Recap: Los Angeles Chargers 23, Denver Broncos 16

The Los Angeles Chargers held the Denver Broncos without a point until the 10-minute mark in the fourth quarter, relatively easily taking care of business despite a tight 23-16 score in Week 6.

The Chargers notched only one sack but pressured rookie quarterback Bo Nix 23 times in a dominant performance outside of the aforementioned fourth quarter.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Veteran edge defender Khalil Mack tallied five quarterback pressures — all hurries — and beat his blocker another three times in the game. However, his biggest impact came in run defense, where he made two stops and forced a fumble.

BOX SCORE

Chargers Broncos Total points 23 16 Total offensive plays 75 53 Average EPA per play 0.073 -0.045 Total net yards 350 321 Avg yards per play 4.7 6.1 Total first downs 22 17 Rushing first downs 10 2 Passing first downs 10 15 Penalty first downs 2 0 Third-down efficiency 67% 27% Fourth-down efficiency 0% 29% Possessions 11 10 Avg plays per drive 7.5 5.8 Avg yards per drive 29.2 29.2 Avg points per drive 1.9 1.4 Red-zone possessions 3 2 Red-zone plays 17 2 Red-zone TDs 1 2 Red-zone FGs 2 0 Red-zone scoring efficiency 100% 100%

