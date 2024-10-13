NFL Week 6 Recap: Los Angeles Chargers 23, Denver Broncos 16

The Los Angeles Chargers held the Denver Broncos without a point until the 10-minute mark in the fourth quarter, relatively easily taking care of business despite a tight 23-16 score in Week 6.
The Chargers notched only one sack but pressured rookie quarterback Bo Nix 23 times in a dominant performance outside of the aforementioned fourth quarter.
PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST.
In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.
Sign up for PFF+ for in-depth analysis, PFF grades, Premium Stats, fantasy football tools, betting dashboards and much more!
PLAYER OF THE GAME
Veteran edge defender Khalil Mack tallied five quarterback pressures — all hurries — and beat his blocker another three times in the game. However, his biggest impact came in run defense, where he made two stops and forced a fumble.
BOX SCORE
|Chargers
|Broncos
|Total points
|23
|16
|Total offensive plays
|75
|53
|Average EPA per play
|0.073
|-0.045
|Total net yards
|350
|321
|Avg yards per play
|4.7
|6.1
|Total first downs
|22
|17
|Rushing first downs
|10
|2
|Passing first downs
|10
|15
|Penalty first downs
|2
|0
|Third-down efficiency
|67%
|27%
|Fourth-down efficiency
|0%
|29%
|Possessions
|11
|10
|Avg plays per drive
|7.5
|5.8
|Avg yards per drive
|29.2
|29.2
|Avg points per drive
|1.9
|1.4
|Red-zone possessions
|3
|2
|Red-zone plays
|17
|2
|Red-zone TDs
|1
|2
|Red-zone FGs
|2
|0
|Red-zone scoring efficiency
|100%
|100%
SNAP COUNTS & PLAYER PARTICIPATION
DOMINATE FANTASY FOOTBALL & BETTING WITH AI-POWERED DATA & TOOLS TRUSTED BY ALL 32
Already have a subscription? Log In