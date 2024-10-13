NFL Week 6 Recap: Pittsburgh Steelers 32, Las Vegas Raiders 13

The Pittsburgh Steelers used a steady rushing attack — from which all three of their touchdowns stemmed — and lockdown defense to stymie the Las Vegas Raiders, 32-13, in Week 6.

Running back Najee Harris accounted for 106 yards on the ground, while quarterback Justin Fields added 59 and two scores.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Normally a game-wrecking pass-rusher, T.J. Watt was the game's best run defender by a wide margin. The Steelers edge rusher made four tackles for loss and forced two fumbles in the ground game, earning a 96.0 PFF run-defense grade after first reviews of the game.

BOX SCORE

Steelers Raiders Total points 32 13 Total offensive plays 62 60 Average EPA per play 0.161 -0.259 Total net yards 294 265 Avg yards per play 4.7 4.4 Total first downs 18 16 Rushing first downs 8 5 Passing first downs 8 11 Penalty first downs 2 0 Third-down efficiency 46% 18% Fourth-down efficiency 13% 14% Possessions 11 11 Avg plays per drive 6.6 5.7 Avg yards per drive 24.5 22.1 Avg points per drive 2.7 1.1 Red-zone possessions 4 3 Red-zone plays 11 11 Red-zone TDs 2 2 Red-zone FGs 2 0 Red-zone scoring efficiency 100% 67%

SNAP COUNTS & PLAYER PARTICIPATION