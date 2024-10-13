NFL Week 6 Recap: Pittsburgh Steelers 32, Las Vegas Raiders 13

The Pittsburgh Steelers used a steady rushing attack — from which all three of their touchdowns stemmed — and lockdown defense to stymie the Las Vegas Raiders, 32-13, in Week 6.
Running back Najee Harris accounted for 106 yards on the ground, while quarterback Justin Fields added 59 and two scores.
PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST.
In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.
PLAYER OF THE GAME
Normally a game-wrecking pass-rusher, T.J. Watt was the game's best run defender by a wide margin. The Steelers edge rusher made four tackles for loss and forced two fumbles in the ground game, earning a 96.0 PFF run-defense grade after first reviews of the game.
BOX SCORE
|Steelers
|Raiders
|Total points
|32
|13
|Total offensive plays
|62
|60
|Average EPA per play
|0.161
|-0.259
|Total net yards
|294
|265
|Avg yards per play
|4.7
|4.4
|Total first downs
|18
|16
|Rushing first downs
|8
|5
|Passing first downs
|8
|11
|Penalty first downs
|2
|0
|Third-down efficiency
|46%
|18%
|Fourth-down efficiency
|13%
|14%
|Possessions
|11
|11
|Avg plays per drive
|6.6
|5.7
|Avg yards per drive
|24.5
|22.1
|Avg points per drive
|2.7
|1.1
|Red-zone possessions
|4
|3
|Red-zone plays
|11
|11
|Red-zone TDs
|2
|2
|Red-zone FGs
|2
|0
|Red-zone scoring efficiency
|100%
|67%
SNAP COUNTS & PLAYER PARTICIPATION
