NFL Week 6 Recap: Pittsburgh Steelers 32, Las Vegas Raiders 13

2YAF7CM Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) dives for the end zone to score past Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones during the second half of an NFL football game in Las Vegas, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024. (AP Photo/John Locher)

By Ben Cooper
Las Vegas Raiders Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers used a steady rushing attack — from which all three of their touchdowns stemmed — and lockdown defense to stymie the Las Vegas Raiders, 32-13, in Week 6.

Running back Najee Harris accounted for 106 yards on the ground, while quarterback Justin Fields added 59 and two scores.

PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST.

In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Normally a game-wrecking pass-rusher, T.J. Watt was the game's best run defender by a wide margin. The Steelers edge rusher made four tackles for loss and forced two fumbles in the ground game, earning a 96.0 PFF run-defense grade after first reviews of the game.

BOX SCORE

Steelers Raiders
Total points 32 13
Total offensive plays 62 60
Average EPA per play 0.161 -0.259
Total net yards 294 265
Avg yards per play 4.7 4.4
Total first downs 18 16
Rushing first downs 8 5
Passing first downs 8 11
Penalty first downs 2 0
Third-down efficiency 46% 18%
Fourth-down efficiency 13% 14%
Possessions 11 11
Avg plays per drive 6.6 5.7
Avg yards per drive 24.5 22.1
Avg points per drive 2.7 1.1
Red-zone possessions 4 3
Red-zone plays 11 11
Red-zone TDs 2 2
Red-zone FGs 2 0
Red-zone scoring efficiency 100% 67%

SNAP COUNTS & PLAYER PARTICIPATION

