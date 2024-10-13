NFL Week 6 Recap: Philadelphia Eagles 20, Cleveland Browns 16

Jalen Hurts completed 16 of his 25 passes for 264 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions as the Philadelphia Eagles edged out the Cleveland Browns 20-16 in Week 6.
It was another rough outing for Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, who went 16-of-23 for 168 yards, no touchdowns and one interception. Watson was also sacked five times and earned another sub-60.0 PFF grade as the Browns' starter.
PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST.
In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.
PLAYER OF THE GAME
Eagles receiver A.J. Brown was dominant in his return to the field after missing Weeks 2, 3 and 4 with a hamstring injury. Brown hauled in all six of his catchable targets — though he was targeted nine times on the day — for 117 yards, one touchdown and four first downs.
The veteran receiver went a perfect 4-for-4 on contested targets, forced four missed tackles after the catch and came away with four plays of 15 or more yards. He finished the game with a 92.0 PFF grade on the first review.
BOX SCORE
|Browns
|Eagles
|Total points
|16
|20
|Total offensive plays
|53
|62
|Average EPA per play
|-0.019
|0.123
|Total net yards
|244
|372
|Avg yards per play
|4.6
|6.0
|Total first downs
|14
|19
|Rushing first downs
|6
|8
|Passing first downs
|7
|11
|Penalty first downs
|1
|0
|Third-down efficiency
|25%
|36%
|Fourth-down efficiency
|11%
|25%
|Possessions
|8
|10
|Avg plays per drive
|7.4
|6.8
|Avg yards per drive
|27.1
|33.8
|Avg points per drive
|1.1
|1.8
|Red-zone possessions
|2
|1
|Red-zone plays
|7
|3
|Red-zone TDs
|0
|0
|Red-zone FGs
|1
|0
|Red-zone scoring efficiency
|50%
|0%
SNAP COUNTS & PLAYER PARTICIPATION
