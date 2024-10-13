NFL Week 6 Recap: Philadelphia Eagles 20, Cleveland Browns 16

Jalen Hurts completed 16 of his 25 passes for 264 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions as the Philadelphia Eagles edged out the Cleveland Browns 20-16 in Week 6.

It was another rough outing for Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, who went 16-of-23 for 168 yards, no touchdowns and one interception. Watson was also sacked five times and earned another sub-60.0 PFF grade as the Browns' starter.

Eagles receiver A.J. Brown was dominant in his return to the field after missing Weeks 2, 3 and 4 with a hamstring injury. Brown hauled in all six of his catchable targets — though he was targeted nine times on the day — for 117 yards, one touchdown and four first downs.

The veteran receiver went a perfect 4-for-4 on contested targets, forced four missed tackles after the catch and came away with four plays of 15 or more yards. He finished the game with a 92.0 PFF grade on the first review.

Browns Eagles Total points 16 20 Total offensive plays 53 62 Average EPA per play -0.019 0.123 Total net yards 244 372 Avg yards per play 4.6 6.0 Total first downs 14 19 Rushing first downs 6 8 Passing first downs 7 11 Penalty first downs 1 0 Third-down efficiency 25% 36% Fourth-down efficiency 11% 25% Possessions 8 10 Avg plays per drive 7.4 6.8 Avg yards per drive 27.1 33.8 Avg points per drive 1.1 1.8 Red-zone possessions 2 1 Red-zone plays 7 3 Red-zone TDs 0 0 Red-zone FGs 1 0 Red-zone scoring efficiency 50% 0%

