NFL Week 6 Recap: San Francisco 49ers 36, Seattle Seahawks 24

The San Francisco 49ers kicked off Week 6 with a 36-24 victory over the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on Thursday night, evening each team's overall record at 3-3 in a tight NFC West race.

The 49ers put together a dominant first half, holding a 16-3 after the first 30 minutes of action. However, the Seahawks were able to crawl their way back into the game in the third quarter thanks, in part, to Laviska Shenault returning a kickoff for a 97-yard touchdown (only the second kickoff to be returned for a touchdown thus far this season). Unfortunately, Geno Smith‘s fourth-quarter reception set up the 49ers offense to score an easy touchdown that put the game out of reach.

The Seahawks simply didn't have an answer for Kyle Shanahan's offense, as the 49ers totaled 8.1 yards per play and almost 500 total yards.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Unsurprisingly, Nick Bosa put together an excellent all-around performance. Bosa totaled an impressive 10 pressures to go with a 25.5% pass-rush win rate as he continually pierced the Seahawks' pocket throughout the evening. Against the run, Bosa recorded a run stop along with playing strong, gap-sound defense on the edge.

BOX SCORE

49ers Seahawks Total points 36 24 Total offensive plays 61 73 Average EPA per play 0.371 -0.021 Total net yards 496 364 Avg yards per play 8.1 5 Total first downs 20 22 Rushing first downs 7 3 Passing first downs 12 19 Penalty first downs 1 0 Third-down efficiency 42% 44% Fourth-down efficiency 0% 25% Possessions 11 10 Avg plays per drive 6.1 7.7 Avg yards per drive 38.1 33.1 Avg points per drive 2.8 1.6 Red-zone possessions 5 3 Red-zone plays 14 15 Red-zone TDs 3 2 Red-zone FGs 2 1 Red-zone scoring efficiency 100% 100%

