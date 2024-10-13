NFL Week 6 Recap: Tampa Bay Buccaneers 51, New Orleans Saints 27

If you like offense, defense and special teams — football, to be precise — then this was the Week 6 game to watch.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints combined for 78 points in a game featuring five touchdown passes, 50 first downs, about 900 yards of offense, three rushing scores, five interceptions, a fumble return for a touchdown and a punt return for a score. Whew.
PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST.
In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.
PLAYER OF THE GAME
Buccaneers rookie cornerback Tykee Smith played the best game of his young career. He faced five targets in coverage and allowed only two catches for 19 yards, recording an interception and a pass breakup to boot.
BOX SCORE
|Buccaneers
|Saints
|Total points
|51
|27
|Total offensive plays
|72
|66
|Average EPA per play
|0.287
|-0.321
|Total net yards
|582
|226
|Avg yards per play
|8.1
|3.4
|Total first downs
|29
|19
|Rushing first downs
|10
|2
|Passing first downs
|16
|14
|Penalty first downs
|3
|3
|Third-down efficiency
|60%
|38%
|Fourth-down efficiency
|0%
|11%
|Possessions
|14
|14
|Avg plays per drive
|6.1
|5.5
|Avg yards per drive
|38.8
|15.1
|Avg points per drive
|3
|1.4
|Red-zone possessions
|5
|4
|Red-zone plays
|15
|8
|Red-zone TDs
|4
|2
|Red-zone FGs
|1
|1
|Red-zone scoring efficiency
|100%
|75%
SNAP COUNTS & PLAYER PARTICIPATION
