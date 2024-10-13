NFL Week 6 Recap: Baltimore Ravens 30, Washington Commanders 23

Jayden Daniels continued to look like a seasoned veteran behind center, and Lamar Jackson was his always impressive self.

The Baltimore Ravens leaned on Jackson and running back Derrick Henry to outlast the Washington Commanders in “The Battle of the Beltway” by a 30-23 score in Week 6, all despite Daniels going toe-to-toe with the two-time MVP throughout.

In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Lamar Jackson targeted Zay Flowers early and often, with Flowers racking up all nine of his catches and 132 yards in the first half. An impressive 85 of those yards came after the catch, and seven went for first downs. Flowers earned a 90.0 PFF overall grade after the first review of the game.

BOX SCORE

Commanders Ravens Total points 23 30 Total offensive plays 56 65 Average EPA per play 0.015 0.208 Total net yards 305 480 Avg yards per play 5.5 7.4 Total first downs 18 28 Rushing first downs 0 9 Passing first downs 17 16 Penalty first downs 1 3 Third-down efficiency 33% 80% Fourth-down efficiency 29% 0% Possessions 9 9 Avg plays per drive 7.1 7.9 Avg yards per drive 30.5 48 Avg points per drive 2.3 3 Red-zone possessions 3 5 Red-zone plays 15 14 Red-zone TDs 2 3 Red-zone FGs 0 1 Red-zone scoring efficiency 67% 80%

SNAP COUNTS & PLAYER PARTICIPATION