NFL Week 6 Recap: Baltimore Ravens 30, Washington Commanders 23

Jayden Daniels continued to look like a seasoned veteran behind center, and Lamar Jackson was his always impressive self.
The Baltimore Ravens leaned on Jackson and running back Derrick Henry to outlast the Washington Commanders in “The Battle of the Beltway” by a 30-23 score in Week 6, all despite Daniels going toe-to-toe with the two-time MVP throughout.
PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST.
In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.
Sign up for PFF+ for in-depth analysis, PFF grades, Premium Stats, fantasy football tools, betting dashboards and much more!
PLAYER OF THE GAME
Lamar Jackson targeted Zay Flowers early and often, with Flowers racking up all nine of his catches and 132 yards in the first half. An impressive 85 of those yards came after the catch, and seven went for first downs. Flowers earned a 90.0 PFF overall grade after the first review of the game.
BOX SCORE
|Commanders
|Ravens
|Total points
|23
|30
|Total offensive plays
|56
|65
|Average EPA per play
|0.015
|0.208
|Total net yards
|305
|480
|Avg yards per play
|5.5
|7.4
|Total first downs
|18
|28
|Rushing first downs
|0
|9
|Passing first downs
|17
|16
|Penalty first downs
|1
|3
|Third-down efficiency
|33%
|80%
|Fourth-down efficiency
|29%
|0%
|Possessions
|9
|9
|Avg plays per drive
|7.1
|7.9
|Avg yards per drive
|30.5
|48
|Avg points per drive
|2.3
|3
|Red-zone possessions
|3
|5
|Red-zone plays
|15
|14
|Red-zone TDs
|2
|3
|Red-zone FGs
|0
|1
|Red-zone scoring efficiency
|67%
|80%
SNAP COUNTS & PLAYER PARTICIPATION
DOMINATE FANTASY FOOTBALL & BETTING WITH AI-POWERED DATA & TOOLS TRUSTED BY ALL 32
Already have a subscription? Log In