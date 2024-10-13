NFL Week 6 Recap: Chicago Bears 35, Jacksonville Jaguars 16

Bears quarterback Caleb Williams enjoyed the best game of his young career in London in Week 6, finishing 23-of-29 for 226 yards, four touchdowns and one interception in a 35-16 rout of the struggling Jacksonville Jaguars.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Rookie quarterback Caleb Williams had the best game of his young career against the Jags in Week 6. He finished 23-of-29 for 226 yards, four touchdowns and one interception. He was also almost perfect from a clean pocket, as he found his mark on 21 of his 23 clean-pocket attempts for 191 yards.

He wasn’t asked to stretch the field much — his 5.7-yard average depth of target was the lowest of his career in a single game, and he attempted just six passes of 10 or more yards downfield. However, he was highly effective when throwing beyond the first-down marker, completing 9 of 10 passes for 114 yards, earning a 90.0-plus PFF grade on those attempts.

BOX SCORE

Jaguars Bears Total points 16 35 Total offensive plays 60 61 Average EPA per play -0.073 0.239 Total net yards 278 376 Avg yards per play 4.6 6.2 Total first downs 17 25 Rushing first downs 2 6 Passing first downs 15 16 Penalty first downs 0 3 Third-down efficiency 47% 64% Fourth-down efficiency 29% 25% Possessions 10 9 Avg plays per drive 6.4 7.5 Avg yards per drive 25.3 37.6 Avg points per drive 1.4 3.5 Red-zone possessions 3 4 Red-zone plays 16 9 Red-zone TDs 1 4 Red-zone FGs 1 0 Red-zone scoring efficiency 67% 100%

