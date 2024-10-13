NFL Week 6 Recap: Chicago Bears 35, Jacksonville Jaguars 16

Bears quarterback Caleb Williams enjoyed the best game of his young career in London in Week 6, finishing 23-of-29 for 226 yards, four touchdowns and one interception in a 35-16 rout of the struggling Jacksonville Jaguars.
PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST.
In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.
PLAYER OF THE GAME
Rookie quarterback Caleb Williams had the best game of his young career against the Jags in Week 6. He finished 23-of-29 for 226 yards, four touchdowns and one interception. He was also almost perfect from a clean pocket, as he found his mark on 21 of his 23 clean-pocket attempts for 191 yards.
He wasn’t asked to stretch the field much — his 5.7-yard average depth of target was the lowest of his career in a single game, and he attempted just six passes of 10 or more yards downfield. However, he was highly effective when throwing beyond the first-down marker, completing 9 of 10 passes for 114 yards, earning a 90.0-plus PFF grade on those attempts.
BOX SCORE
|Jaguars
|Bears
|Total points
|16
|35
|Total offensive plays
|60
|61
|Average EPA per play
|-0.073
|0.239
|Total net yards
|278
|376
|Avg yards per play
|4.6
|6.2
|Total first downs
|17
|25
|Rushing first downs
|2
|6
|Passing first downs
|15
|16
|Penalty first downs
|0
|3
|Third-down efficiency
|47%
|64%
|Fourth-down efficiency
|29%
|25%
|Possessions
|10
|9
|Avg plays per drive
|6.4
|7.5
|Avg yards per drive
|25.3
|37.6
|Avg points per drive
|1.4
|3.5
|Red-zone possessions
|3
|4
|Red-zone plays
|16
|9
|Red-zone TDs
|1
|4
|Red-zone FGs
|1
|0
|Red-zone scoring efficiency
|67%
|100%
SNAP COUNTS & PLAYER PARTICIPATION
