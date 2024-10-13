NFL Week 6 Recap: Green Bay Packers 34, Arizona Cardinals 13

Jordan Love completed 22 of his 32 pass attempts for 259 yards, four touchdowns and one interception to lead his Green Bay Packers to a 34-13 victory over the Arizona Cardinals in Week 6.
The Packers move to 4-2, while the Cardinals drop to 2-4.
PLAYER OF THE GAME
Cardinals tight end Trey McBride had a great game in a losing effort, catching all eight of his targets for 96 yards. He moved the chains five times, and 32 of his yards came after the catch.
McBride earned an 80.0-plus receiving grade on first review, the highest grade among players with three or more targets in the game.
BOX SCORE
|Cardinals
|Packers
|Total points
|13
|34
|Total offensive plays
|55
|70
|Average EPA per play
|-0.158
|0.228
|Total net yards
|301
|457
|Avg yards per play
|5.5
|6.5
|Total first downs
|16
|25
|Rushing first downs
|5
|7
|Passing first downs
|8
|15
|Penalty first downs
|3
|3
|Third-down efficiency
|40%
|67%
|Fourth-down efficiency
|0%
|20%
|Possessions
|10
|10
|Avg plays per drive
|6
|7.7
|Avg yards per drive
|27.4
|41.5
|Avg points per drive
|1.2
|3.1
|Red-zone possessions
|3
|5
|Red-zone plays
|7
|12
|Red-zone TDs
|1
|3
|Red-zone FGs
|1
|1
|Red-zone scoring efficiency
|67%
|80%
SNAP COUNTS & PLAYER PARTICIPATION
