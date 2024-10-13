All
NFL Week 6 Recap: Green Bay Packers 34, Arizona Cardinals 13

2YAE8CX Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) throws over the defense of Arizona Cardinals defensive end L.J. Collier (91) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, in Green Bay. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

By Mark Chichester

Jordan Love completed 22 of his 32 pass attempts for 259 yards, four touchdowns and one interception to lead his Green Bay Packers to a 34-13 victory over the Arizona Cardinals in Week 6.

The Packers move to 4-2, while the Cardinals drop to 2-4.

PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST.

In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Cardinals tight end Trey McBride had a great game in a losing effort, catching all eight of his targets for 96 yards. He moved the chains five times, and 32 of his yards came after the catch.

McBride earned an 80.0-plus receiving grade on first review, the highest grade among players with three or more targets in the game.

BOX SCORE

Cardinals Packers
Total points 13 34
Total offensive plays 55 70
Average EPA per play -0.158 0.228
Total net yards 301 457
Avg yards per play 5.5 6.5
Total first downs 16 25
Rushing first downs 5 7
Passing first downs 8 15
Penalty first downs 3 3
Third-down efficiency 40% 67%
Fourth-down efficiency 0% 20%
Possessions 10 10
Avg plays per drive 6 7.7
Avg yards per drive 27.4 41.5
Avg points per drive 1.2 3.1
Red-zone possessions 3 5
Red-zone plays 7 12
Red-zone TDs 1 3
Red-zone FGs 1 1
Red-zone scoring efficiency 67% 80%

SNAP COUNTS & PLAYER PARTICIPATION

