NFL Week 6 Recap: Cincinnati Bengals 17, New York Giants 7

2YAFEY9 Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws under pressure from New York Giants defensive tackle Jordon Riley (95) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

By Mark Chichester
Cincinnati Bengals New York Giants

It wasn’t pretty, and at times, it seemed like another disappointing loss was imminent, but the Cincinnati Bengals did just enough to secure a 17-7 win over the New York Giants on Sunday Night Football.

The final score doesn’t tell the whole story, as Chase Brown’s 30-yard touchdown came in the closing minutes while the Bengals were running out the clock. A 10-7 scoreline before that late touchdown better reflects the contest.

Joe Burrow called it an “ugly” win, and that’s exactly what it was. Still, he delivered a solid performance despite the pressure he faced, finishing 19-of-28 for 208 scoreless yards, with one big-time throw and no turnover-worthy plays. Burrow was pressured on 13 of his 35 dropbacks, taking two sacks and absorbing two additional hits.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Wide receiver Tee Higgins caught all seven of his catchable targets for 77 yards and four first downs in the Bengals' win. He snagged both of his contested targets, forced one missed tackle after the catch and averaged 4.9 yards after the catch per reception on the night.

BOX SCORE

Bengals Giants
Total points 17 7
Total offensive plays 52 74
Average EPA per play -0.051 -0.219
Total net yards 289 309
Avg yards per play 5.6 4.2
Total first downs 13 24
Rushing first downs 1 10
Passing first downs 12 11
Penalty first downs 0 3
Third-down efficiency 36% 47%
Fourth-down efficiency 0% 30%
Possessions 11 11
Avg plays per drive 5.4 6.9
Avg yards per drive 24.1 25.8
Avg points per drive 1.4 0.6
Red-zone possessions 1 2
Red-zone plays 6 3
Red-zone TDs 0 1
Red-zone FGs 1 0
Red-zone scoring efficiency 100% 50%

SNAP COUNTS & PLAYER PARTICIPATION

