NFL scores and recaps for every preseason Week 2 game

PFF broke down the numbers immediately after every NFL preseason Week 2 game, including advanced box-score metrics, snap counts, players of the game and more.

Jump to a game:

PHI @ NE | ATL @ BAL | NYG @ HOU | CIN @ CHI | DET @ KC | MIN @ CLE

ARI @ IND | WAS @ MIA | BUF @ PIT | NYJ @ CAR | SEA @ TEN | LAR @ LAC TB @ JAX | DAL @ LV | GB @ DEN | NO @ SF

All eyes were again on New England Patriots first-round quarterback Drake Maye (although the Philadelphia Eagles‘ Tanner McKee may have stolen the show).

Maye had a solid yet quiet Week 1 showing but gave onlookers a little more to talk about in this game — a 14-13 loss to the Eagles. The North Carolina product made one big-time throw — a deep shot to fellow rookie Javon Baker that fell incomplete — and found the endzone with his legs.

On the Eagles' side, cornerback Quinyon Mitchell looked solid for a second straight week and the linebacker corps appears ready to do battle in the regular season. And, of course, McKee made his case for the QB2 role ahead of Kenny Pickett.

The Baltimore Ravens and Atlanta Falcons rested their key starters for a second straight game, and thus, we were treated to a true preseason affair.

Deep passes were the name of the game in this preseason Week 2 contest, with Josh Johnson, Emory Jones, Taylor Heinicke and John Paddock each completing a 20-plus-yard throw (first-round quarterback Michael Penix Jr. did not play).

Points were still hard to come by. The Ravens took the game by a 13-12 scoreline after the Falcons failed to punch in a game-winning two-point conversion with less than 40 seconds remaining.

The Houston Texans remain undefeated in this year's preseason, defeating the New York Giants 28-10 on Saturday at NRG Stadium.

Viewers were able to catch a glimpse of the Texans' talented receiver corps Saturday, as Stefon Diggs, Tank Dell and Nico Collins were all able to haul in a reception in their limited playing time. Collins' 24-yard reception was the most impressive of the bunch, but all three will likely have more than their fair share of moments throughout the regular season.

An uneventful first half for Caleb Williams quickly became anything but on the rookie's final drive in the second quarter. He hit fellow first-year player Rome Odunze on the run for a 45-yard gain and then made a spectacular effort play to nearly find Odunze in the endzone, all before capping the drive with a Madden-esque touchdown scramble.

“Elite” doesn't do the drive justice, with Williams notching two big-time throws on the series.

The Bears leaned on that effort, as well as a stout defense and Tyson Bagent, to steamroll the Bengals in Week 2 of the 2024 NFL preseason, 27-3.

The Minnesota Vikings‘ undefeated preseason continued Saturday, as they defeated the Cleveland Browns 27-12 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

With J.J. McCarthy out for the year and Sam Darnold not playing, Vikings QB Nick Mullens started Saturday and performed admirably, finishing 11-of-21 for 135 yards and a touchdown. Mullens recorded one big-time throw and a turnover-worthy play while posting a 9.4-yard average depth of target.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs‘ starters played two series, both ending in field goals, and showed off what should be a high-flying attack in the regular season and playoffs — with a behind-the-back pass to boot.

Rookie wideout Xavier Worthy was particularly active, hauling in a touchdown pass from Carson Wentz and finishing the game with 62 receiving yards on three catches and 11 rushing yards on one carry.

Nate Sudfeld got the start at quarterback for the Detroit Lions, who won 24-23, and added 196 passing yards and a touchdown of his own. Lions rookie running back Sione Vaki looked like a weapon in the passing game, too.

No Bryce Young and no Aaron Rodgers. Let the field-goal fest commence.

The Carolina Panthers and New York Jets combined for seven field goals before rookie running back Dillon Johnson powered Carolina to a garbage-time touchdown on the game's final play, capping a 15-12 Jets win.

None of the Indianapolis Colts‘ starters played in Saturday's preseason game, but they still beat the Arizona Cardinals 21-13 at home in Lucas Oil Stadium.

The Colts will head into their preseason finale with a 1-1 record, while the Cardinals are now sitting at 0-2.

Sam Howell looked solid as the Seattle Seahawks‘ starting signal-caller in this game, as did the Tennessee Titans‘ Malik Willis. Each recorded an adjusted completion rate of 75.0% or higher and made at least one big-time throw with no turnover-worthy plays.

Mason Rudolph led the game-winning drive for the Titans, who took the preseason Week 2 contest by a 16-15 score.

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa capped a perfect opening drive with a touchdown pass in his 2024 preseason debut, leading the Dolphins to a 13-6 win over the Washington Commanders in Miami.

The star quarterback, fresh off a $212.4 million extension, completed all five of his passes for 51 yards in the first quarter before exiting the game.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen was expected to play against the Pittsburgh Steelers but was held out, leaving Mitch Trubisky to duke it out with Russell Wilson.

Neither signal-caller moved the needle, combining for three points in about 28 minutes of game time. The biggest impact came from Bills edge rusher Greg Rousseau, who finished with three sacks and four total quarterback pressures on only seven pass-rushing snaps.

When the clock hit triple zeros, the Bills were winners over the Steelers, 9-3.

Head coach Sean McVay stepped off the sideline this weekend to allow assistant head coach Aubrey Pleasant to lead the team, and Pleasant delivered, steering the Los Angeles Rams to a 13-9 victory against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Mac Jones threw for 210 yards and two scores — and moved closer to securing Jacksonville's backup job — as the Jacksonville Jaguars defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 20-7 in Week 2 of the 2024 NFL preseason.

Filling in for Trevor Lawrence, Jones completed 16 of his 23 passes, connecting for touchdowns with Parker Washington and Brevin Easton. He also ran six times for 14 yards, forcing two missed tackles and picking up one first down along the way.

While we should focus on the Las Vegas Raiders‘ QB1 battle between Gardner Minshew and Aidan O'Connell, let's first acknowledge that Dallas Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey drilled a 66-yard field goal, with room to spare, to end the first half.

Back to our regularly scheduled programming. A turnover-worthy play — what should have been a pick-six — will tank Minshew's PFF overall grade after an all-around underwhelming performance. O'Connell appears closer to locking down the starting gig, but he also made two turnover-worthy plays — one being a real pick-six.

Dallas took the preseason Week 2 game, 27-12.

A week after scoring 34 points in their preseason opener, the Denver Broncos returned home and hung 27 on the Green Bay Packers in Week 2 of the 2024 NFL preseason.

This game was all Denver from the start, as the Packers were outplayed from the first snap and never posed a real threat. Their only points came from a second-half safety, a result of a well-executed play by edge defender Zach Morton, who beat guard Will Sherman with a twist at the goal line.

Remarkably, this is only the second time in NFL history that a game has ended with this scoreline, with the previous occurrence dating back to November 1989.

Rookie quarterback Bo Nix impressed for the second straight week, looking poised and in command of the Broncos offense. Nix finished 8-of-9 for 80 yards and a touchdown and added 12 yards on three scrambles, solidifying his case to be named the Week 1 starter.

The San Francisco 49ers were missing most of their front-line starters and sputtered out of the gates as a result, but they still did enough to fend off Derek Carr and the New Orleans Saints on Sunday night, beating them 16-10 in Week 2 of the preseason.

Following Brock Purdy‘s shaky start, the Niners handed the offense to Joshua Dobbs and Brandon Allen, who are both vying for the backup quarterback position. Dobbs staked his claim to the job in a big way by leading a touchdown drive late in the first half, highlighted by an 11-yard scramble and a beautifully placed 38-yard pass to WR Jacob Cowing, which he then followed with a 1-yard touchdown run.

