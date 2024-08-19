NFL Preseason Week 2 Recap: Denver Broncos 27, Green Bay Packers 2

A week after scoring 34 points in their preseason opener, the Denver Broncos returned home and hung 27 on the Green Bay Packers in Week 2 of the 2024 NFL preseason.

This game was all Denver from the start, as the Packers were outplayed from the first snap and never posed a real threat. Their only points came from a second-half safety, a result of a well-executed play by edge defender Zach Morton, who beat guard Will Sherman with a twist at the goal line.

Remarkably, this is only the second time in NFL history that a game has ended with this scoreline, with the previous occurrence dating back to November 1989.

Rookie quarterback Bo Nix impressed for the second straight week, looking poised and in command of the Broncos offense. Nix finished 8-of-9 for 80 yards and a touchdown and added 12 yards on three scrambles, solidifying his case to be named the Week 1 starter.

PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST.

In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Broncos receiver Tim Patrick has endured a challenging stretch since his breakout seasons of 2020 and 2021, having missed the last two seasons due to ACL and Achilles injuries. However, this preseason, he appears to be returning to form. On Sunday night, Patrick looked sharp, catching all four of his targets for 30 yards, one touchdown and two more first downs.

Patrick played 11 snaps inside versus just four out wide. He finished the game with an impressive 3.33 yards per route run, one of the best marks of the weekend.

BOX SCORE

Packers Broncos Total points 2 27 Total offensive plays 53 56 Average EPA per play -0.68 0.084 Total net yards 162 273 Avg yards per play 3.1 4.9 Total first downs 9 15 Rushing first downs 1 4 Passing first downs 6 10 Penalty first downs 2 1 Third-down efficiency 31% 54% Fourth-down efficiency 0% 0% Possessions 11 11 Avg plays per drive 4.9 5.9 Avg yards per drive 13.5 22.8 Avg points per drive 0 2.3 Red-zone possessions 0 4 Red-zone plays 0 10 Red-zone TDs 0 3 Red-zone FGs 0 1 Red-zone scoring efficiency – 100%

SNAP COUNTS & PLAYER PARTICIPATION