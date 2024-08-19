NFL Preseason Week 2 Recap: San Francisco 49ers 16, New Orleans Saints 10

The San Francisco 49ers were missing most of their front-line starters and sputtered out of the gates as a result, but they still did enough to fend off Derek Carr and the New Orleans Saints on Sunday night, beating them 16-10 in Week 2 of the preseason.
Following Brock Purdy‘s shaky start, the Niners handed the offense to Joshua Dobbs and Brandon Allen, who are both vying for the backup quarterback position. Dobbs staked his claim to the job in a big way by leading a touchdown drive late in the first half, highlighted by an 11-yard scramble and a beautifully placed 38-yard pass to WR Jacob Cowing, which he then followed with a 1-yard touchdown run.
PLAYER OF THE GAME
Niners edge rusher Alex Barrett made the most of his 17 pass-rush snaps, recording one strip-sack, two hurries and another three pass-rush wins that didn't result in pressure. Barrett ended the night with a 35.3% pass-rush win rate, and he added one defensive stop against the run for good measure.
BOX SCORE
|Saints
|49ers
|Total points
|10
|16
|Total offensive plays
|66
|66
|Average EPA per play
|-0.126
|-0.019
|Total net yards
|263
|315
|Avg yards per play
|4
|4.8
|Total first downs
|19
|20
|Rushing first downs
|8
|5
|Passing first downs
|8
|15
|Penalty first downs
|3
|0
|Third-down efficiency
|27%
|33%
|Fourth-down efficiency
|30%
|11%
|Possessions
|10
|10
|Avg plays per drive
|6.9
|7.3
|Avg yards per drive
|23.9
|28.6
|Avg points per drive
|0.9
|1.4
|Red-zone possessions
|1
|3
|Red-zone plays
|6
|13
|Red-zone TDs
|1
|1
|Red-zone FGs
|0
|2
|Red-zone scoring efficiency
|100%
|100%
SNAP COUNTS & PLAYER PARTICIPATION
