NFL Preseason Week 2 Recap: Dallas Cowboys 27, Las Vegas Raiders 12

2XW6AA5 Dallas Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey (17) reacts after kicking a 66-yard field goal against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Steve Marcus)

By Ben Cooper
Las Vegas Raiders Dallas Cowboys

While we should focus on the Las Vegas RaidersQB1 battle between Gardner Minshew and Aidan O'Connell, let's first acknowledge that Dallas Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey drilled a 66-yard field goal, with room to spare, to end the first half.

Back to our regularly scheduled programming. A turnover-worthy play — what should have been a pick-six — will tank Minshew's PFF overall grade after an all-around underwhelming performance. O'Connell appears closer to locking down the starting gig, but he also made two turnover-worthy plays — one being a real pick-six.

Dallas took the preseason Week 2 game, 27-12.

PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST.

In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Cowboys rookie edge defender Marshawn Kneeland needed only 11 pass-rush snaps to wreak havoc on the Raiders. He tallied four quarterback pressures and two other reps where he beat his blocker but didn't generate pressure.

BOX SCORE

Cowboys Raiders
Total points 27 12
Total offensive plays 57 71
Average EPA per play 0.134 -0.249
Total net yards 280 309
Avg yards per play 4.9 4.3
Total first downs 18 18
Rushing first downs 8 2
Passing first downs 10 15
Penalty first downs 0 1
Third-down efficiency 22% 41%
Fourth-down efficiency 14% 10%
Possessions 9 11
Avg plays per drive 7.2 6.8
Avg yards per drive 28 25.8
Avg points per drive 1.3 1
Red-zone possessions 2 4
Red-zone plays 10 12
Red-zone TDs 1 1
Red-zone FGs 0 2
Red-zone scoring efficiency 50% 75%

