NFL Preseason Week 2 Recap: Dallas Cowboys 27, Las Vegas Raiders 12

While we should focus on the Las Vegas Raiders‘ QB1 battle between Gardner Minshew and Aidan O'Connell, let's first acknowledge that Dallas Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey drilled a 66-yard field goal, with room to spare, to end the first half.

Back to our regularly scheduled programming. A turnover-worthy play — what should have been a pick-six — will tank Minshew's PFF overall grade after an all-around underwhelming performance. O'Connell appears closer to locking down the starting gig, but he also made two turnover-worthy plays — one being a real pick-six.

Dallas took the preseason Week 2 game, 27-12.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Cowboys rookie edge defender Marshawn Kneeland needed only 11 pass-rush snaps to wreak havoc on the Raiders. He tallied four quarterback pressures and two other reps where he beat his blocker but didn't generate pressure.

BOX SCORE

Cowboys Raiders Total points 27 12 Total offensive plays 57 71 Average EPA per play 0.134 -0.249 Total net yards 280 309 Avg yards per play 4.9 4.3 Total first downs 18 18 Rushing first downs 8 2 Passing first downs 10 15 Penalty first downs 0 1 Third-down efficiency 22% 41% Fourth-down efficiency 14% 10% Possessions 9 11 Avg plays per drive 7.2 6.8 Avg yards per drive 28 25.8 Avg points per drive 1.3 1 Red-zone possessions 2 4 Red-zone plays 10 12 Red-zone TDs 1 1 Red-zone FGs 0 2 Red-zone scoring efficiency 50% 75%

