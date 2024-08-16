NFL Preseason Week 2 Recap: Philadelphia Eagles 14, New England Patriots 13

All eyes were again on New England Patriots first-round quarterback Drake Maye (although the Philadelphia Eagles‘ Tanner McKee may have stolen the show).
Maye had a solid yet quiet Week 1 showing but gave onlookers a little more to talk about in this game — a 14-13 loss to the Eagles. The North Carolina product made one big-time throw — a deep shot to fellow rookie Javon Baker that fell incomplete — and found the endzone with his legs.
On the Eagles' side, cornerback Quinyon Mitchell looked solid for a second straight week and the linebacker corps appears ready to do battle in the regular season. And, of course, McKee made his case for the QB2 role ahead of Kenny Pickett.
PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST.
In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.
PLAYER OF THE GAME
Eagles interior defender PJ Mustipher, a 2023 undrafted free agent, flashed in run defense and pass rush against the Patriots. He played 20 snaps overall and came away with several positively graded run-defense plays and two quarterback pressures.
Mustipher played all of 42 regular-season snaps last year with the Saints but could sneak his way onto this roster with another strong effort in preseason Week 3.
BOX SCORE
|Eagles
|Patriots
|Total points
|14
|13
|Total offensive plays
|67
|53
|Average EPA per play
|-0.207
|-0.444
|Total net yards
|283
|156
|Avg yards per play
|4.2
|2.9
|Total first downs
|16
|11
|Rushing first downs
|3
|4
|Passing first downs
|13
|5
|Penalty first downs
|0
|2
|Third-down efficiency
|31%
|47%
|Fourth-down efficiency
|0%
|0%
|Possessions
|12
|11
|Avg plays per drive
|5.9
|5.6
|Avg yards per drive
|21.8
|13
|Avg points per drive
|1.1
|0.8
|Red-zone possessions
|2
|2
|Red-zone plays
|6
|7
|Red-zone TDs
|1
|1
|Red-zone FGs
|1
|0
|Red-zone scoring efficiency
|100%
|50%
SNAP COUNTS & PLAYER PARTICIPATION
