NFL Preseason Week 2 Recap: Miami Dolphins 13, Washington Commanders 6

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa capped a perfect opening drive with a touchdown pass in his 2024 preseason debut, leading the Dolphins to a 13-6 win over the Washington Commanders in Miami.

The star quarterback, fresh off a $212.4 million extension, completed all five of his passes for 51 yards in the first quarter before exiting the game.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Dolphins cornerback Storm Duck played 38 snaps in the contest, 30 of which were spent in pass coverage. He was targeted three times but didn't allow a single reception, as he forced an incompletion on two of the passes thrown his way.

BOX SCORE

Commanders Dolphins Total points 6 13 Total offensive plays 74 62 Average EPA per play -0.156 -0.224 Total net yards 344 266 Avg yards per play 4.7 4.3 Total first downs 17 14 Rushing first downs 3 4 Passing first downs 13 8 Penalty first downs 1 2 Third-down efficiency 28% 31% Fourth-down efficiency 8% 18% Possessions 13 13 Avg plays per drive 6.2 5.4 Avg yards per drive 24.6 19 Avg points per drive 0.4 0.9 Red-zone possessions 2 3 Red-zone plays 6 9 Red-zone TDs 0 1 Red-zone FGs 1 1 Red-zone scoring efficiency 50% 67%

