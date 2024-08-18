All
NFL Preseason Week 2 Recap: Miami Dolphins 13, Washington Commanders 6

2XW5TN2 Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert (31) runs as Washington Commanders cornerback Mike Sainristil (2) defends during the first half of a preseason NFL football game, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rhona Wise)

By Mark Chichester
Washington Commanders Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa capped a perfect opening drive with a touchdown pass in his 2024 preseason debut, leading the Dolphins to a 13-6 win over the Washington Commanders in Miami.

The star quarterback, fresh off a $212.4 million extension, completed all five of his passes for 51 yards in the first quarter before exiting the game.

PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST.

In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Dolphins cornerback Storm Duck played 38 snaps in the contest, 30 of which were spent in pass coverage. He was targeted three times but didn't allow a single reception, as he forced an incompletion on two of the passes thrown his way.

BOX SCORE

Commanders Dolphins
Total points 6 13
Total offensive plays 74 62
Average EPA per play -0.156 -0.224
Total net yards 344 266
Avg yards per play 4.7 4.3
Total first downs 17 14
Rushing first downs 3 4
Passing first downs 13 8
Penalty first downs 1 2
Third-down efficiency 28% 31%
Fourth-down efficiency 8% 18%
Possessions 13 13
Avg plays per drive 6.2 5.4
Avg yards per drive 24.6 19
Avg points per drive 0.4 0.9
Red-zone possessions 2 3
Red-zone plays 6 9
Red-zone TDs 0 1
Red-zone FGs 1 1
Red-zone scoring efficiency 50% 67%

SNAP COUNTS & PLAYER PARTICIPATION

