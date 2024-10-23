All
Introducing Run-Defense Win Rate: Evaluating effectiveness against the run

2Y92EKG Los Angeles Rams linebacker Jared Verse (8) runs during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

By PFF.com

• Rookie Jared Verse ranks second overall and first among edge defenders: Verse has graded positively on 30.58% of his run-defense snaps through seven weeks.

It’s never too early to start preparing for next season, and for PFF, that means looking at ways to improve PFF Premium Stats. One way we’re looking to enhance the experience is by introducing more data into the mix.

Over the last several weeks, we've introduced a wide variety of potential new metrics, ranging from separation percentage and lockdown percentage to pass-blocking win rate and fourth-down aggressiveness.

This week, we are introducing “Run-Defense Win Rate,” a metric that measures the percentage of plays in which a defender successfully disrupts or stops a run attempt, reflecting their effectiveness in run defense.

What is Run-Defense Win Rate?

Each player on the field is graded on every play, with the expected outcome receiving a grade of zero. Players can earn grades of 0.5, 1, 1.5 or 2 for positive contributions, while negative values are assigned for underperforming plays.

In the run game, positive grades can be awarded for actions such as making unblocked tackles, beating blocks to redirect runners or disrupting running lanes, depending on the play call and execution.

Run-Defense Win Rate measures how often a player earns a positive grade in run defense, reflecting their effectiveness on the field. This metric includes plays nullified by penalty and requires a minimum of 75 snaps to qualify.

Click here to jump to a position:

EDGE | DI | LB | CB | S

EDGE DEFENDERS

Name Team Snaps Positively graded plays Pos. %
Jared Verse Rams 121 37 30.58%
DeMarcus Lawrence Cowboys 75 22 29.33%
Khalil Mack Chargers 97 26 26.80%
T.J. Watt Steelers 141 36 25.53%
Maxx Crosby Raiders 149 38 25.50%
Zaven Collins Cardinals 104 24 23.08%
A.J. Epenesa Bills 100 23 23.00%
Nick Bosa 49ers 132 28 21.21%
Chauncey Golston Cowboys 85 18 21.18%
Travon Walker Jaguars 120 25 20.83%
Brandon Graham Eagles 78 16 20.51%
Jonathan Greenard Vikings 87 17 19.54%
Will Anderson Jr. Texans 99 19 19.19%
Laiatu Latu Colts 110 19 17.27%
Yaya Diaby Buccaneers 93 16 17.20%
Anfernee Jennings Patriots 140 24 17.14%
Brian Burns Giants 124 21 16.94%
Aidan Hutchinson Lions 77 13 16.88%
Carl Granderson Saints 119 20 16.81%
Micah Parsons Cowboys 102 17 16.67%
Derick Hall Seahawks 121 20 16.53%
Deatrich Wise Jr. Patriots 80 13 16.25%
Rashan Gary Packers 108 17 15.74%
Odafe Oweh Ravens 77 12 15.58%
Myles Garrett Browns 136 21 15.44%
Josh Hines-Allen Jaguars 112 17 15.18%
Sam Hubbard Bengals 152 23 15.13%
Harold Landry III Titans 121 18 14.88%
Dennis Gardeck Cardinals 81 12 14.81%
Byron Young Rams 135 20 14.81%
Nik Bonitto Broncos 103 15 14.56%
Jonathon Cooper Broncos 135 19 14.07%
Arden Key Titans 100 14 14.00%
Azeez Ojulari Giants 94 13 13.83%
Greg Rousseau Bills 116 16 13.79%
Preston Smith Packers 96 13 13.54%
Keion White Patriots 148 20 13.51%
Andrew Van Ginkel Vikings 89 12 13.48%
Tuli Tuipulotu Chargers 90 12 13.33%
Kingsley Enagbare Packers 76 10 13.16%
Will McDonald IV Jets 107 14 13.08%
Michael Hoecht Rams 115 15 13.04%
Emmanuel Ogbah Dolphins 93 12 12.90%
Kayvon Thibodeaux Giants 78 10 12.82%
Tyquan Lewis Colts 94 12 12.77%
Trey Hendrickson Bengals 110 14 12.73%
Jadeveon Clowney Panthers 88 11 12.50%
DeMarcus Walker Bears 112 14 12.50%
Za'Darius Smith Browns 90 11 12.22%
Cameron Jordan Saints 82 10 12.20%
James Smith-Williams Falcons 109 13 11.93%
Charles Snowden Raiders 104 12 11.54%
Danielle Hunter Texans 105 12 11.43%
Dre'Mont Jones Seahawks 132 15 11.36%
Kwity Paye Colts 106 12 11.32%
Chase Young Saints 98 11 11.22%
DJ Johnson Panthers 143 16 11.19%
Matthew Judon Falcons 124 13 10.48%
Leonard Floyd 49ers 97 10 10.31%
Micheal Clemons Jets 120 12 10.00%
Dayo Odeyingbo Colts 120 12 10.00%
George Karlaftis Chiefs 104 10 9.62%
Montez Sweat Bears 94 9 9.57%
Joe Tryon-Shoyinka Buccaneers 96 9 9.38%
Charles Harris Panthers 125 11 8.80%
Lorenzo Carter Falcons 92 7 7.61%

INTERIOR DEFENDERS

Name Team Snaps Positively graded plays Pos. %
Calais Campbell Dolphins 79 25 31.65%
Christian Wilkins Raiders 88 26 29.55%
Dante Stills Cardinals 88 25 28.41%
Travis Jones Ravens 88 24 27.27%
Jeffery Simmons Titans 96 26 27.08%
Cameron Heyward Steelers 115 31 26.96%
T'Vondre Sweat Titans 119 31 26.05%
Grady Jarrett Falcons 138 35 25.36%
Malcolm Roach Broncos 91 23 25.27%
Jerry Tillery Vikings 84 21 25.00%
Sebastian Joseph-Day Titans 80 20 25.00%
Leonard Williams Seahawks 101 25 24.75%
DaVon Hamilton Jaguars 81 20 24.69%
Adam Butler Raiders 135 32 23.70%
Bobby Brown III Rams 122 28 22.95%
Zach Sieler Dolphins 124 28 22.58%
Kobie Turner Rams 139 31 22.30%
Davon Godchaux Patriots 167 37 22.16%
D.J. Jones Broncos 97 21 21.65%
Grover Stewart Colts 159 34 21.38%
Daniel Ekuale Patriots 149 31 20.81%
Jalen Carter Eagles 102 21 20.59%
Tershawn Wharton Chiefs 78 16 20.51%
Poona Ford Chargers 88 18 20.45%
Larry Ogunjobi Steelers 84 17 20.24%
David Onyemata Falcons 129 26 20.16%
Johnathan Hankins Seahawks 134 27 20.15%
Folorunso Fatukasi Texans 110 22 20.00%
Harrison Phillips Vikings 95 19 20.00%
B.J. Hill Bengals 96 19 19.79%
Jordan Davis Eagles 81 16 19.75%
Braden Fiske Rams 102 20 19.61%
Keeanu Benton Steelers 98 19 19.39%
Zach Allen Broncos 155 30 19.35%
Quinnen Williams Jets 131 25 19.08%
Da'Shawn Hand Dolphins 111 21 18.92%
Javon Kinlaw Jets 111 21 18.92%
Nathan Shepherd Saints 112 21 18.75%
Gervon Dexter Sr. Bears 91 17 18.68%
Chris Jones Chiefs 86 16 18.60%
Nnamdi Madubuike Ravens 86 16 18.60%
Roy Lopez Cardinals 124 23 18.55%
Greg Gaines Buccaneers 81 15 18.52%
Vita Vea Buccaneers 76 14 18.42%
Dexter Lawrence Giants 110 20 18.18%
Bilal Nichols Cardinals 88 16 18.18%
Neville Gallimore Rams 77 14 18.18%
Daron Payne Commanders 100 18 18.00%
Jarran Reed Seahawks 132 23 17.42%
Jer'Zhan Newton Commanders 77 13 16.88%
T.J. Slaton Packers 101 17 16.83%
DaQuan Jones Bills 113 19 16.81%
Rakeem Nunez-Roches Giants 132 22 16.67%
Taven Bryan Colts 114 19 16.67%
Milton Williams Eagles 80 13 16.25%
Jonathan Bullard Vikings 87 14 16.09%
Andrew Billings Bears 113 18 15.93%
Roy Robertson-Harris Seahawks 83 13 15.66%
Otito Ogbonnia Chargers 84 13 15.48%
Maliek Collins 49ers 110 17 15.45%
John Jenkins Raiders 136 21 15.44%
L.J. Collier Cardinals 111 17 15.32%
Kenny Clark Packers 126 19 15.08%
Dalvin Tomlinson Browns 122 18 14.75%
DeWayne Carter Bills 90 13 14.44%
Shelby Harris Browns 126 18 14.29%
A'Shawn Robinson Panthers 157 22 14.01%
D.J. Davidson Giants 80 11 13.75%
Logan Hall Buccaneers 76 10 13.16%
Ed Oliver Bills 77 10 12.99%
Solomon Thomas Jets 94 12 12.77%
Jay Tufele Bengals 79 10 12.66%
Eddie Goldman Falcons 75 9 12.00%
Jonathan Allen Commanders 86 10 11.63%
Mazi Smith Cowboys 102 10 9.80%
Shy Tuttle Panthers 126 12 9.52%
Benito Jones Dolphins 86 8 9.30%
Osa Odighizuwa Cowboys 135 12 8.89%
Raekwon Davis Colts 98 8 8.16%
Bryan Bresee Saints 90 6 6.67%
Scott Matlock Chargers 121 8 6.61%
LaBryan Ray Panthers 143 9 6.29%
Nick Thurman Panthers 124 7 5.65%
Jordan Jackson Broncos 79 3 3.80%

LINEBACKERS

Name Team Snaps Positively graded plays Pos. %
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Browns 182 50 27.47%
David Long Jr. Dolphins 93 21 22.58%
Micah McFadden Giants 124 28 22.58%
Elandon Roberts Steelers 78 17 21.79%
Blake Cashman Vikings 85 18 21.18%
Terrel Bernard Bills 99 20 20.20%
Devin Bush Browns 114 23 20.18%
Bobby Wagner Commanders 168 33 19.64%
Mack Wilson Sr. Cardinals 175 34 19.43%
Henry To'oTo'o Texans 132 25 18.94%
Alex Singleton Broncos 81 15 18.52%
Ventrell Miller Jaguars 98 18 18.37%
Shaq Thompson Panthers 112 19 16.96%
Dorian Williams Bills 168 28 16.67%
Jack Campbell Lions 92 15 16.30%
Ernest Jones Titans 142 23 16.20%
Jordyn Brooks Dolphins 167 27 16.17%
Nick Bolton Chiefs 125 20 16.00%
Fred Warner 49ers 162 25 15.43%
Jordan Hicks Browns 78 12 15.38%
Jerome Baker Seahawks 118 18 15.25%
Devin Lloyd Jaguars 115 17 14.78%
Germaine Pratt Bengals 197 29 14.72%
Quincy Williams Jets 202 29 14.36%
Baylon Spector Bills 78 11 14.10%
Azeez Al-Shaair Texans 124 17 13.71%
Cody Barton Broncos 139 19 13.67%
Eric Wilson Packers 75 10 13.33%
Jamien Sherwood Jets 182 24 13.19%
Zaire Franklin Colts 229 30 13.10%
E.J. Speed Colts 191 25 13.09%
Eric Kendricks Cowboys 139 18 12.95%
DeMarvion Overshown Cowboys 130 16 12.31%
Roquan Smith Ravens 132 16 12.12%
Josey Jewell Panthers 108 13 12.04%
Tyrel Dodson Seahawks 192 23 11.98%
Frankie Luvu Commanders 170 20 11.76%
Nakobe Dean Eagles 140 16 11.43%
Trenton Simpson Ravens 124 14 11.29%
Divine Deablo Raiders 99 11 11.11%
Kaden Elliss Falcons 202 22 10.89%
Jahlani Tavai Patriots 193 21 10.88%
Kyzir White Cardinals 167 18 10.78%
Robert Spillane Raiders 186 20 10.75%
Zack Baun Eagles 134 14 10.45%
Drue Tranquill Chiefs 122 12 9.84%
Marist Liufau Cowboys 103 10 9.71%
Raekwon McMillan Patriots 124 12 9.68%
Alex Anzalone Lions 83 8 9.64%
Bobby Okereke Giants 158 15 9.49%
T.J. Edwards Bears 139 13 9.35%
Quay Walker Packers 144 13 9.03%
Denzel Perryman Chargers 100 9 9.00%
Troy Andersen Falcons 100 9 9.00%
Daiyan Henley Chargers 112 10 8.93%
Lavonte David Buccaneers 157 14 8.92%
Chad Muma Jaguars 81 7 8.64%
Isaiah McDuffie Packers 144 12 8.33%
Kenneth Murray Jr. Titans 147 12 8.16%
Patrick Queen Steelers 155 12 7.74%
Troy Reeder Rams 183 14 7.65%
Logan Wilson Bengals 197 15 7.61%
K.J. Britt Buccaneers 134 9 6.72%
Demario Davis Saints 150 10 6.67%
Tremaine Edmunds Bears 139 9 6.47%
Jaylon Carlies Colts 93 6 6.45%
Christian Rozeboom Rams 140 9 6.43%
De'Vondre Campbell 49ers 156 10 6.41%
Trevin Wallace Panthers 132 7 5.30%
Damone Clark Cowboys 77 4 5.19%

CORNERBACKS

Name Team Snaps Positively graded plays Pos. %
Kyler Gordon Bears 103 11 10.68%
Tykee Smith Buccaneers 76 8 10.53%
Andru Phillips Giants 76 8 10.53%
Alontae Taylor Saints 120 11 9.17%
Carlton Davis III Lions 102 9 8.82%
Jalen Pitre Texans 148 13 8.78%
Mike Hilton Bengals 112 9 8.04%
Roger McCreary Titans 96 7 7.29%
Devon Witherspoon Seahawks 185 12 6.49%
Troy Hill Panthers 86 5 5.81%
Jalen Ramsey Dolphins 147 8 5.44%
Jaylen Watson Chiefs 115 6 5.22%
Mike Hughes Falcons 159 8 5.03%
Nate Hobbs Raiders 161 8 4.97%
Tre Brown Seahawks 82 4 4.88%
Trent McDuffie Chiefs 128 6 4.69%
Derek Stingley Jr. Texans 150 7 4.67%
Kenny Moore II Colts 177 8 4.52%
Noah Igbinoghene Commanders 90 4 4.44%
Montaric Brown Jaguars 138 6 4.35%
Keisean Nixon Packers 143 6 4.20%
Dax Hill Bengals 120 5 4.17%
Deommodore Lenoir 49ers 169 7 4.14%
Jaycee Horn Panthers 229 9 3.93%
Brandin Echols Jets 77 3 3.90%
Martin Emerson Jr. Browns 157 6 3.82%
Garrett Williams Cardinals 107 4 3.74%
Beanie Bishop Jr. Steelers 84 3 3.57%
Rasul Douglas Bills 171 6 3.51%
Jaylon Jones Colts 229 8 3.49%
Jarvis Brownlee Jr. Titans 93 3 3.23%
Mike Sainristil Commanders 126 4 3.17%
Dee Alford Falcons 96 3 3.13%
Sauce Gardner Jets 196 6 3.06%
D.J. Reed Jets 131 4 3.05%
Stephon Gilmore Vikings 101 3 2.97%
Kendall Fuller Dolphins 102 3 2.94%
Donte Jackson Steelers 136 4 2.94%
Ronald Darby Jaguars 143 4 2.80%
Marcus Jones Patriots 75 2 2.67%
Samuel Womack III Colts 81 2 2.47%
Jack Jones Raiders 164 4 2.44%
Cor'Dale Flott Giants 126 3 2.38%
Max Melton Cardinals 89 2 2.25%
Zyon McCollum Buccaneers 137 3 2.19%
Kader Kohou Dolphins 93 2 2.15%
A.J. Terrell Falcons 199 4 2.01%
Kristian Fulton Chargers 106 2 1.89%
Sean Murphy-Bunting Cardinals 160 3 1.88%
Deonte Banks Giants 163 3 1.84%
Marlon Humphrey Ravens 114 2 1.75%
Ja'Quan McMillian Broncos 114 2 1.75%
Kamari Lassiter Texans 114 2 1.75%
Christian Benford Bills 176 3 1.70%
Jonathan Jones Patriots 127 2 1.57%
Brandon Stephens Ravens 127 2 1.57%
Pat Surtain II Broncos 130 2 1.54%
L'Jarius Sneed Titans 132 2 1.52%
Marshon Lattimore Saints 136 2 1.47%
Greg Newsome II Browns 138 2 1.45%
Jaylon Johnson Bears 139 2 1.44%
Starling Thomas V Cardinals 152 2 1.32%
Paulson Adebo Saints 153 2 1.31%
Joey Porter Jr. Steelers 155 2 1.29%
Avonte Maddox Eagles 78 1 1.28%
Benjamin St-Juste Commanders 167 2 1.20%
Riley Moss Broncos 168 2 1.19%
Byron Murphy Jr. Vikings 98 1 1.02%
Eric Stokes Packers 99 1 1.01%
Jaire Alexander Packers 106 1 0.94%
Jamel Dean Buccaneers 113 1 0.88%
Mike Jackson Panthers 228 2 0.88%
Tre'Davious White Rams 118 1 0.85%
Tariq Woolen Seahawks 119 1 0.84%
Darius Slay Eagles 120 1 0.83%
Tyrique Stevenson Bears 120 1 0.83%
Denzel Ward Browns 125 1 0.80%
Quinyon Mitchell Eagles 138 1 0.72%
Charvarius Ward 49ers 147 1 0.68%
Cobie Durant Rams 150 1 0.67%
Cam Taylor-Britt Bengals 178 1 0.56%
Jourdan Lewis Cowboys 92 0 0.00%
Trevon Diggs Cowboys 166 0 0.00%
Asante Samuel Jr. Chargers 92 0 0.00%
DJ Turner II Bengals 91 0 0.00%
Jakorian Bennett Raiders 118 0 0.00%
Christian Gonzalez Patriots 185 0 0.00%
Terrion Arnold Lions 96 0 0.00%

SAFETIES

Name Team Snaps Positively graded plays Pos. %
Marte Mapu Patriots 101 13 12.87%
Brian Branch Lions 89 11 12.36%
Josh Metellus Vikings 90 11 12.22%
Budda Baker Cardinals 192 22 11.46%
DeShon Elliott Steelers 146 16 10.96%
Evan Williams Packers 79 8 10.13%
Grant Delpit Browns 147 12 8.16%
Jabrill Peppers Patriots 87 7 8.05%
Cam Lewis Bills 118 9 7.63%
Nick Cross Colts 228 17 7.46%
Tre'von Moehrig Raiders 177 13 7.34%
Jevon Holland Dolphins 124 9 7.26%
Kyle Hamilton Ravens 129 9 6.98%
Jordan Whitehead Buccaneers 139 9 6.47%
Christian Izien Buccaneers 96 6 6.25%
Jordan Howden Saints 82 5 6.10%
Derwin James Jr. Chargers 104 6 5.77%
Marcus Maye Dolphins 87 5 5.75%
Jaquan Brisker Bears 122 7 5.74%
Kerby Joseph Lions 105 6 5.71%
Malik Mustapha 49ers 107 6 5.61%
Tyler Nubin Giants 166 9 5.42%
Amani Hooker Titans 149 7 4.70%
Eric Murray Texans 108 5 4.63%
Percy Butler Commanders 88 4 4.55%
Jessie Bates III Falcons 202 9 4.46%
Kyle Dugger Patriots 135 6 4.44%
Javon Bullard Packers 136 6 4.41%
Jeremy Chinn Commanders 161 7 4.35%
Justin Reid Chiefs 119 5 4.20%
Taylor Rapp Bills 120 5 4.17%
Donovan Wilson Cowboys 169 7 4.14%
Quentin Lake Rams 184 7 3.80%
Andre Cisco Jaguars 158 6 3.80%
C.J. Gardner-Johnson Eagles 134 5 3.73%
Rayshawn Jenkins Seahawks 164 6 3.66%
Ji'Ayir Brown 49ers 172 6 3.49%
Antonio Johnson Jaguars 146 5 3.42%
Will Harris Saints 88 3 3.41%
Chuck Clark Jets 148 5 3.38%
Rodney McLeod Browns 121 4 3.31%
Jordan Fuller Panthers 92 3 3.26%
Jalen Thompson Cardinals 193 6 3.11%
Tyrann Mathieu Saints 129 4 3.10%
Julian Love Seahawks 176 5 2.84%
Jaylinn Hawkins Patriots 109 3 2.75%
Kamren Curl Rams 184 5 2.72%
Vonn Bell Bengals 186 5 2.69%
Jason Pinnock Giants 149 4 2.68%
Quandre Diggs Titans 152 4 2.63%
Brandon Jones Broncos 152 4 2.63%
Quan Martin Commanders 152 4 2.63%
Xavier Woods Panthers 239 6 2.51%
Jordan Poyer Dolphins 121 3 2.48%
Damar Hamlin Bills 178 4 2.25%
Tony Adams Jets 179 4 2.23%
Malik Hooker Cowboys 166 3 1.81%
Harrison Smith Vikings 112 2 1.79%
Xavier McKinney Packers 172 3 1.74%
P.J. Locke Broncos 173 3 1.73%
Julian Blackmon Colts 179 3 1.68%
Justin Simmons Falcons 194 3 1.55%
Reed Blankenship Eagles 132 2 1.52%
Kevin Byard Bears 139 2 1.44%
Minkah Fitzpatrick Steelers 156 2 1.28%
Geno Stone Bengals 192 2 1.04%
Alohi Gilman Chargers 112 1 0.89%
Isaiah Pola-Mao Raiders 115 1 0.87%
Bryan Cook Chiefs 125 1 0.80%
Marcus Williams Ravens 130 1 0.77%
Nick Scott Panthers 149 1 0.67%
Camryn Bynum Vikings 99 0 0.00%
Calen Bullock Texans 125 0 0.00%
