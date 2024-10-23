Introducing Run-Defense Win Rate: Evaluating effectiveness against the run

• Rookie Jared Verse ranks second overall and first among edge defenders: Verse has graded positively on 30.58% of his run-defense snaps through seven weeks.
• Unlock your edge with a PFF+ subscription: Get full access to all our in-season fantasy tools, including weekly rankings, WR/CB matchup charts, weekly projections, the Start-Sit Optimizer and more. Sign up now!
Estimated reading time: 3 minutes
It’s never too early to start preparing for next season, and for PFF, that means looking at ways to improve PFF Premium Stats. One way we’re looking to enhance the experience is by introducing more data into the mix.
Over the last several weeks, we've introduced a wide variety of potential new metrics, ranging from separation percentage and lockdown percentage to pass-blocking win rate and fourth-down aggressiveness.
This week, we are introducing “Run-Defense Win Rate,” a metric that measures the percentage of plays in which a defender successfully disrupts or stops a run attempt, reflecting their effectiveness in run defense.
What is Run-Defense Win Rate?
Each player on the field is graded on every play, with the expected outcome receiving a grade of zero. Players can earn grades of 0.5, 1, 1.5 or 2 for positive contributions, while negative values are assigned for underperforming plays.
In the run game, positive grades can be awarded for actions such as making unblocked tackles, beating blocks to redirect runners or disrupting running lanes, depending on the play call and execution.
Run-Defense Win Rate measures how often a player earns a positive grade in run defense, reflecting their effectiveness on the field. This metric includes plays nullified by penalty and requires a minimum of 75 snaps to qualify.
Click here to jump to a position:
EDGE DEFENDERS
|Name
|Team
|Snaps
|Positively graded plays
|Pos. %
|Jared Verse
|Rams
|121
|37
|30.58%
|DeMarcus Lawrence
|Cowboys
|75
|22
|29.33%
|Khalil Mack
|Chargers
|97
|26
|26.80%
|T.J. Watt
|Steelers
|141
|36
|25.53%
|Maxx Crosby
|Raiders
|149
|38
|25.50%
|Zaven Collins
|Cardinals
|104
|24
|23.08%
|A.J. Epenesa
|Bills
|100
|23
|23.00%
|Nick Bosa
|49ers
|132
|28
|21.21%
|Chauncey Golston
|Cowboys
|85
|18
|21.18%
|Travon Walker
|Jaguars
|120
|25
|20.83%
|Brandon Graham
|Eagles
|78
|16
|20.51%
|Jonathan Greenard
|Vikings
|87
|17
|19.54%
|Will Anderson Jr.
|Texans
|99
|19
|19.19%
|Laiatu Latu
|Colts
|110
|19
|17.27%
|Yaya Diaby
|Buccaneers
|93
|16
|17.20%
|Anfernee Jennings
|Patriots
|140
|24
|17.14%
|Brian Burns
|Giants
|124
|21
|16.94%
|Aidan Hutchinson
|Lions
|77
|13
|16.88%
|Carl Granderson
|Saints
|119
|20
|16.81%
|Micah Parsons
|Cowboys
|102
|17
|16.67%
|Derick Hall
|Seahawks
|121
|20
|16.53%
|Deatrich Wise Jr.
|Patriots
|80
|13
|16.25%
|Rashan Gary
|Packers
|108
|17
|15.74%
|Odafe Oweh
|Ravens
|77
|12
|15.58%
|Myles Garrett
|Browns
|136
|21
|15.44%
|Josh Hines-Allen
|Jaguars
|112
|17
|15.18%
|Sam Hubbard
|Bengals
|152
|23
|15.13%
|Harold Landry III
|Titans
|121
|18
|14.88%
|Dennis Gardeck
|Cardinals
|81
|12
|14.81%
|Byron Young
|Rams
|135
|20
|14.81%
|Nik Bonitto
|Broncos
|103
|15
|14.56%
|Jonathon Cooper
|Broncos
|135
|19
|14.07%
|Arden Key
|Titans
|100
|14
|14.00%
|Azeez Ojulari
|Giants
|94
|13
|13.83%
|Greg Rousseau
|Bills
|116
|16
|13.79%
|Preston Smith
|Packers
|96
|13
|13.54%
|Keion White
|Patriots
|148
|20
|13.51%
|Andrew Van Ginkel
|Vikings
|89
|12
|13.48%
|Tuli Tuipulotu
|Chargers
|90
|12
|13.33%
|Kingsley Enagbare
|Packers
|76
|10
|13.16%
|Will McDonald IV
|Jets
|107
|14
|13.08%
|Michael Hoecht
|Rams
|115
|15
|13.04%
|Emmanuel Ogbah
|Dolphins
|93
|12
|12.90%
|Kayvon Thibodeaux
|Giants
|78
|10
|12.82%
|Tyquan Lewis
|Colts
|94
|12
|12.77%
|Trey Hendrickson
|Bengals
|110
|14
|12.73%
|Jadeveon Clowney
|Panthers
|88
|11
|12.50%
|DeMarcus Walker
|Bears
|112
|14
|12.50%
|Za'Darius Smith
|Browns
|90
|11
|12.22%
|Cameron Jordan
|Saints
|82
|10
|12.20%
|James Smith-Williams
|Falcons
|109
|13
|11.93%
|Charles Snowden
|Raiders
|104
|12
|11.54%
|Danielle Hunter
|Texans
|105
|12
|11.43%
|Dre'Mont Jones
|Seahawks
|132
|15
|11.36%
|Kwity Paye
|Colts
|106
|12
|11.32%
|Chase Young
|Saints
|98
|11
|11.22%
|DJ Johnson
|Panthers
|143
|16
|11.19%
|Matthew Judon
|Falcons
|124
|13
|10.48%
|Leonard Floyd
|49ers
|97
|10
|10.31%
|Micheal Clemons
|Jets
|120
|12
|10.00%
|Dayo Odeyingbo
|Colts
|120
|12
|10.00%
|George Karlaftis
|Chiefs
|104
|10
|9.62%
|Montez Sweat
|Bears
|94
|9
|9.57%
|Joe Tryon-Shoyinka
|Buccaneers
|96
|9
|9.38%
|Charles Harris
|Panthers
|125
|11
|8.80%
|Lorenzo Carter
|Falcons
|92
|7
|7.61%
INTERIOR DEFENDERS
|Name
|Team
|Snaps
|Positively graded plays
|Pos. %
|Calais Campbell
|Dolphins
|79
|25
|31.65%
|Christian Wilkins
|Raiders
|88
|26
|29.55%
|Dante Stills
|Cardinals
|88
|25
|28.41%
|Travis Jones
|Ravens
|88
|24
|27.27%
|Jeffery Simmons
|Titans
|96
|26
|27.08%
|Cameron Heyward
|Steelers
|115
|31
|26.96%
|T'Vondre Sweat
|Titans
|119
|31
|26.05%
|Grady Jarrett
|Falcons
|138
|35
|25.36%
|Malcolm Roach
|Broncos
|91
|23
|25.27%
|Jerry Tillery
|Vikings
|84
|21
|25.00%
|Sebastian Joseph-Day
|Titans
|80
|20
|25.00%
|Leonard Williams
|Seahawks
|101
|25
|24.75%
|DaVon Hamilton
|Jaguars
|81
|20
|24.69%
|Adam Butler
|Raiders
|135
|32
|23.70%
|Bobby Brown III
|Rams
|122
|28
|22.95%
|Zach Sieler
|Dolphins
|124
|28
|22.58%
|Kobie Turner
|Rams
|139
|31
|22.30%
|Davon Godchaux
|Patriots
|167
|37
|22.16%
|D.J. Jones
|Broncos
|97
|21
|21.65%
|Grover Stewart
|Colts
|159
|34
|21.38%
|Daniel Ekuale
|Patriots
|149
|31
|20.81%
|Jalen Carter
|Eagles
|102
|21
|20.59%
|Tershawn Wharton
|Chiefs
|78
|16
|20.51%
|Poona Ford
|Chargers
|88
|18
|20.45%
|Larry Ogunjobi
|Steelers
|84
|17
|20.24%
|David Onyemata
|Falcons
|129
|26
|20.16%
|Johnathan Hankins
|Seahawks
|134
|27
|20.15%
|Folorunso Fatukasi
|Texans
|110
|22
|20.00%
|Harrison Phillips
|Vikings
|95
|19
|20.00%
|B.J. Hill
|Bengals
|96
|19
|19.79%
|Jordan Davis
|Eagles
|81
|16
|19.75%
|Braden Fiske
|Rams
|102
|20
|19.61%
|Keeanu Benton
|Steelers
|98
|19
|19.39%
|Zach Allen
|Broncos
|155
|30
|19.35%
|Quinnen Williams
|Jets
|131
|25
|19.08%
|Da'Shawn Hand
|Dolphins
|111
|21
|18.92%
|Javon Kinlaw
|Jets
|111
|21
|18.92%
|Nathan Shepherd
|Saints
|112
|21
|18.75%
|Gervon Dexter Sr.
|Bears
|91
|17
|18.68%
|Chris Jones
|Chiefs
|86
|16
|18.60%
|Nnamdi Madubuike
|Ravens
|86
|16
|18.60%
|Roy Lopez
|Cardinals
|124
|23
|18.55%
|Greg Gaines
|Buccaneers
|81
|15
|18.52%
|Vita Vea
|Buccaneers
|76
|14
|18.42%
|Dexter Lawrence
|Giants
|110
|20
|18.18%
|Bilal Nichols
|Cardinals
|88
|16
|18.18%
|Neville Gallimore
|Rams
|77
|14
|18.18%
|Daron Payne
|Commanders
|100
|18
|18.00%
|Jarran Reed
|Seahawks
|132
|23
|17.42%
|Jer'Zhan Newton
|Commanders
|77
|13
|16.88%
|T.J. Slaton
|Packers
|101
|17
|16.83%
|DaQuan Jones
|Bills
|113
|19
|16.81%
|Rakeem Nunez-Roches
|Giants
|132
|22
|16.67%
|Taven Bryan
|Colts
|114
|19
|16.67%
|Milton Williams
|Eagles
|80
|13
|16.25%
|Jonathan Bullard
|Vikings
|87
|14
|16.09%
|Andrew Billings
|Bears
|113
|18
|15.93%
|Roy Robertson-Harris
|Seahawks
|83
|13
|15.66%
|Otito Ogbonnia
|Chargers
|84
|13
|15.48%
|Maliek Collins
|49ers
|110
|17
|15.45%
|John Jenkins
|Raiders
|136
|21
|15.44%
|L.J. Collier
|Cardinals
|111
|17
|15.32%
|Kenny Clark
|Packers
|126
|19
|15.08%
|Dalvin Tomlinson
|Browns
|122
|18
|14.75%
|DeWayne Carter
|Bills
|90
|13
|14.44%
|Shelby Harris
|Browns
|126
|18
|14.29%
|A'Shawn Robinson
|Panthers
|157
|22
|14.01%
|D.J. Davidson
|Giants
|80
|11
|13.75%
|Logan Hall
|Buccaneers
|76
|10
|13.16%
|Ed Oliver
|Bills
|77
|10
|12.99%
|Solomon Thomas
|Jets
|94
|12
|12.77%
|Jay Tufele
|Bengals
|79
|10
|12.66%
|Eddie Goldman
|Falcons
|75
|9
|12.00%
|Jonathan Allen
|Commanders
|86
|10
|11.63%
|Mazi Smith
|Cowboys
|102
|10
|9.80%
|Shy Tuttle
|Panthers
|126
|12
|9.52%
|Benito Jones
|Dolphins
|86
|8
|9.30%
|Osa Odighizuwa
|Cowboys
|135
|12
|8.89%
|Raekwon Davis
|Colts
|98
|8
|8.16%
|Bryan Bresee
|Saints
|90
|6
|6.67%
|Scott Matlock
|Chargers
|121
|8
|6.61%
|LaBryan Ray
|Panthers
|143
|9
|6.29%
|Nick Thurman
|Panthers
|124
|7
|5.65%
|Jordan Jackson
|Broncos
|79
|3
|3.80%
LINEBACKERS
|Name
|Team
|Snaps
|Positively graded plays
|Pos. %
|Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
|Browns
|182
|50
|27.47%
|David Long Jr.
|Dolphins
|93
|21
|22.58%
|Micah McFadden
|Giants
|124
|28
|22.58%
|Elandon Roberts
|Steelers
|78
|17
|21.79%
|Blake Cashman
|Vikings
|85
|18
|21.18%
|Terrel Bernard
|Bills
|99
|20
|20.20%
|Devin Bush
|Browns
|114
|23
|20.18%
|Bobby Wagner
|Commanders
|168
|33
|19.64%
|Mack Wilson Sr.
|Cardinals
|175
|34
|19.43%
|Henry To'oTo'o
|Texans
|132
|25
|18.94%
|Alex Singleton
|Broncos
|81
|15
|18.52%
|Ventrell Miller
|Jaguars
|98
|18
|18.37%
|Shaq Thompson
|Panthers
|112
|19
|16.96%
|Dorian Williams
|Bills
|168
|28
|16.67%
|Jack Campbell
|Lions
|92
|15
|16.30%
|Ernest Jones
|Titans
|142
|23
|16.20%
|Jordyn Brooks
|Dolphins
|167
|27
|16.17%
|Nick Bolton
|Chiefs
|125
|20
|16.00%
|Fred Warner
|49ers
|162
|25
|15.43%
|Jordan Hicks
|Browns
|78
|12
|15.38%
|Jerome Baker
|Seahawks
|118
|18
|15.25%
|Devin Lloyd
|Jaguars
|115
|17
|14.78%
|Germaine Pratt
|Bengals
|197
|29
|14.72%
|Quincy Williams
|Jets
|202
|29
|14.36%
|Baylon Spector
|Bills
|78
|11
|14.10%
|Azeez Al-Shaair
|Texans
|124
|17
|13.71%
|Cody Barton
|Broncos
|139
|19
|13.67%
|Eric Wilson
|Packers
|75
|10
|13.33%
|Jamien Sherwood
|Jets
|182
|24
|13.19%
|Zaire Franklin
|Colts
|229
|30
|13.10%
|E.J. Speed
|Colts
|191
|25
|13.09%
|Eric Kendricks
|Cowboys
|139
|18
|12.95%
|DeMarvion Overshown
|Cowboys
|130
|16
|12.31%
|Roquan Smith
|Ravens
|132
|16
|12.12%
|Josey Jewell
|Panthers
|108
|13
|12.04%
|Tyrel Dodson
|Seahawks
|192
|23
|11.98%
|Frankie Luvu
|Commanders
|170
|20
|11.76%
|Nakobe Dean
|Eagles
|140
|16
|11.43%
|Trenton Simpson
|Ravens
|124
|14
|11.29%
|Divine Deablo
|Raiders
|99
|11
|11.11%
|Kaden Elliss
|Falcons
|202
|22
|10.89%
|Jahlani Tavai
|Patriots
|193
|21
|10.88%
|Kyzir White
|Cardinals
|167
|18
|10.78%
|Robert Spillane
|Raiders
|186
|20
|10.75%
|Zack Baun
|Eagles
|134
|14
|10.45%
|Drue Tranquill
|Chiefs
|122
|12
|9.84%
|Marist Liufau
|Cowboys
|103
|10
|9.71%
|Raekwon McMillan
|Patriots
|124
|12
|9.68%
|Alex Anzalone
|Lions
|83
|8
|9.64%
|Bobby Okereke
|Giants
|158
|15
|9.49%
|T.J. Edwards
|Bears
|139
|13
|9.35%
|Quay Walker
|Packers
|144
|13
|9.03%
|Denzel Perryman
|Chargers
|100
|9
|9.00%
|Troy Andersen
|Falcons
|100
|9
|9.00%
|Daiyan Henley
|Chargers
|112
|10
|8.93%
|Lavonte David
|Buccaneers
|157
|14
|8.92%
|Chad Muma
|Jaguars
|81
|7
|8.64%
|Isaiah McDuffie
|Packers
|144
|12
|8.33%
|Kenneth Murray Jr.
|Titans
|147
|12
|8.16%
|Patrick Queen
|Steelers
|155
|12
|7.74%
|Troy Reeder
|Rams
|183
|14
|7.65%
|Logan Wilson
|Bengals
|197
|15
|7.61%
|K.J. Britt
|Buccaneers
|134
|9
|6.72%
|Demario Davis
|Saints
|150
|10
|6.67%
|Tremaine Edmunds
|Bears
|139
|9
|6.47%
|Jaylon Carlies
|Colts
|93
|6
|6.45%
|Christian Rozeboom
|Rams
|140
|9
|6.43%
|De'Vondre Campbell
|49ers
|156
|10
|6.41%
|Trevin Wallace
|Panthers
|132
|7
|5.30%
|Damone Clark
|Cowboys
|77
|4
|5.19%
CORNERBACKS
|Name
|Team
|Snaps
|Positively graded plays
|Pos. %
|Kyler Gordon
|Bears
|103
|11
|10.68%
|Tykee Smith
|Buccaneers
|76
|8
|10.53%
|Andru Phillips
|Giants
|76
|8
|10.53%
|Alontae Taylor
|Saints
|120
|11
|9.17%
|Carlton Davis III
|Lions
|102
|9
|8.82%
|Jalen Pitre
|Texans
|148
|13
|8.78%
|Mike Hilton
|Bengals
|112
|9
|8.04%
|Roger McCreary
|Titans
|96
|7
|7.29%
|Devon Witherspoon
|Seahawks
|185
|12
|6.49%
|Troy Hill
|Panthers
|86
|5
|5.81%
|Jalen Ramsey
|Dolphins
|147
|8
|5.44%
|Jaylen Watson
|Chiefs
|115
|6
|5.22%
|Mike Hughes
|Falcons
|159
|8
|5.03%
|Nate Hobbs
|Raiders
|161
|8
|4.97%
|Tre Brown
|Seahawks
|82
|4
|4.88%
|Trent McDuffie
|Chiefs
|128
|6
|4.69%
|Derek Stingley Jr.
|Texans
|150
|7
|4.67%
|Kenny Moore II
|Colts
|177
|8
|4.52%
|Noah Igbinoghene
|Commanders
|90
|4
|4.44%
|Montaric Brown
|Jaguars
|138
|6
|4.35%
|Keisean Nixon
|Packers
|143
|6
|4.20%
|Dax Hill
|Bengals
|120
|5
|4.17%
|Deommodore Lenoir
|49ers
|169
|7
|4.14%
|Jaycee Horn
|Panthers
|229
|9
|3.93%
|Brandin Echols
|Jets
|77
|3
|3.90%
|Martin Emerson Jr.
|Browns
|157
|6
|3.82%
|Garrett Williams
|Cardinals
|107
|4
|3.74%
|Beanie Bishop Jr.
|Steelers
|84
|3
|3.57%
|Rasul Douglas
|Bills
|171
|6
|3.51%
|Jaylon Jones
|Colts
|229
|8
|3.49%
|Jarvis Brownlee Jr.
|Titans
|93
|3
|3.23%
|Mike Sainristil
|Commanders
|126
|4
|3.17%
|Dee Alford
|Falcons
|96
|3
|3.13%
|Sauce Gardner
|Jets
|196
|6
|3.06%
|D.J. Reed
|Jets
|131
|4
|3.05%
|Stephon Gilmore
|Vikings
|101
|3
|2.97%
|Kendall Fuller
|Dolphins
|102
|3
|2.94%
|Donte Jackson
|Steelers
|136
|4
|2.94%
|Ronald Darby
|Jaguars
|143
|4
|2.80%
|Marcus Jones
|Patriots
|75
|2
|2.67%
|Samuel Womack III
|Colts
|81
|2
|2.47%
|Jack Jones
|Raiders
|164
|4
|2.44%
|Cor'Dale Flott
|Giants
|126
|3
|2.38%
|Max Melton
|Cardinals
|89
|2
|2.25%
|Zyon McCollum
|Buccaneers
|137
|3
|2.19%
|Kader Kohou
|Dolphins
|93
|2
|2.15%
|A.J. Terrell
|Falcons
|199
|4
|2.01%
|Kristian Fulton
|Chargers
|106
|2
|1.89%
|Sean Murphy-Bunting
|Cardinals
|160
|3
|1.88%
|Deonte Banks
|Giants
|163
|3
|1.84%
|Marlon Humphrey
|Ravens
|114
|2
|1.75%
|Ja'Quan McMillian
|Broncos
|114
|2
|1.75%
|Kamari Lassiter
|Texans
|114
|2
|1.75%
|Christian Benford
|Bills
|176
|3
|1.70%
|Jonathan Jones
|Patriots
|127
|2
|1.57%
|Brandon Stephens
|Ravens
|127
|2
|1.57%
|Pat Surtain II
|Broncos
|130
|2
|1.54%
|L'Jarius Sneed
|Titans
|132
|2
|1.52%
|Marshon Lattimore
|Saints
|136
|2
|1.47%
|Greg Newsome II
|Browns
|138
|2
|1.45%
|Jaylon Johnson
|Bears
|139
|2
|1.44%
|Starling Thomas V
|Cardinals
|152
|2
|1.32%
|Paulson Adebo
|Saints
|153
|2
|1.31%
|Joey Porter Jr.
|Steelers
|155
|2
|1.29%
|Avonte Maddox
|Eagles
|78
|1
|1.28%
|Benjamin St-Juste
|Commanders
|167
|2
|1.20%
|Riley Moss
|Broncos
|168
|2
|1.19%
|Byron Murphy Jr.
|Vikings
|98
|1
|1.02%
|Eric Stokes
|Packers
|99
|1
|1.01%
|Jaire Alexander
|Packers
|106
|1
|0.94%
|Jamel Dean
|Buccaneers
|113
|1
|0.88%
|Mike Jackson
|Panthers
|228
|2
|0.88%
|Tre'Davious White
|Rams
|118
|1
|0.85%
|Tariq Woolen
|Seahawks
|119
|1
|0.84%
|Darius Slay
|Eagles
|120
|1
|0.83%
|Tyrique Stevenson
|Bears
|120
|1
|0.83%
|Denzel Ward
|Browns
|125
|1
|0.80%
|Quinyon Mitchell
|Eagles
|138
|1
|0.72%
|Charvarius Ward
|49ers
|147
|1
|0.68%
|Cobie Durant
|Rams
|150
|1
|0.67%
|Cam Taylor-Britt
|Bengals
|178
|1
|0.56%
|Jourdan Lewis
|Cowboys
|92
|0
|0.00%
|Trevon Diggs
|Cowboys
|166
|0
|0.00%
|Asante Samuel Jr.
|Chargers
|92
|0
|0.00%
|DJ Turner II
|Bengals
|91
|0
|0.00%
|Jakorian Bennett
|Raiders
|118
|0
|0.00%
|Christian Gonzalez
|Patriots
|185
|0
|0.00%
|Terrion Arnold
|Lions
|96
|0
|0.00%
SAFETIES
|Name
|Team
|Snaps
|Positively graded plays
|Pos. %
|Marte Mapu
|Patriots
|101
|13
|12.87%
|Brian Branch
|Lions
|89
|11
|12.36%
|Josh Metellus
|Vikings
|90
|11
|12.22%
|Budda Baker
|Cardinals
|192
|22
|11.46%
|DeShon Elliott
|Steelers
|146
|16
|10.96%
|Evan Williams
|Packers
|79
|8
|10.13%
|Grant Delpit
|Browns
|147
|12
|8.16%
|Jabrill Peppers
|Patriots
|87
|7
|8.05%
|Cam Lewis
|Bills
|118
|9
|7.63%
|Nick Cross
|Colts
|228
|17
|7.46%
|Tre'von Moehrig
|Raiders
|177
|13
|7.34%
|Jevon Holland
|Dolphins
|124
|9
|7.26%
|Kyle Hamilton
|Ravens
|129
|9
|6.98%
|Jordan Whitehead
|Buccaneers
|139
|9
|6.47%
|Christian Izien
|Buccaneers
|96
|6
|6.25%
|Jordan Howden
|Saints
|82
|5
|6.10%
|Derwin James Jr.
|Chargers
|104
|6
|5.77%
|Marcus Maye
|Dolphins
|87
|5
|5.75%
|Jaquan Brisker
|Bears
|122
|7
|5.74%
|Kerby Joseph
|Lions
|105
|6
|5.71%
|Malik Mustapha
|49ers
|107
|6
|5.61%
|Tyler Nubin
|Giants
|166
|9
|5.42%
|Amani Hooker
|Titans
|149
|7
|4.70%
|Eric Murray
|Texans
|108
|5
|4.63%
|Percy Butler
|Commanders
|88
|4
|4.55%
|Jessie Bates III
|Falcons
|202
|9
|4.46%
|Kyle Dugger
|Patriots
|135
|6
|4.44%
|Javon Bullard
|Packers
|136
|6
|4.41%
|Jeremy Chinn
|Commanders
|161
|7
|4.35%
|Justin Reid
|Chiefs
|119
|5
|4.20%
|Taylor Rapp
|Bills
|120
|5
|4.17%
|Donovan Wilson
|Cowboys
|169
|7
|4.14%
|Quentin Lake
|Rams
|184
|7
|3.80%
|Andre Cisco
|Jaguars
|158
|6
|3.80%
|C.J. Gardner-Johnson
|Eagles
|134
|5
|3.73%
|Rayshawn Jenkins
|Seahawks
|164
|6
|3.66%
|Ji'Ayir Brown
|49ers
|172
|6
|3.49%
|Antonio Johnson
|Jaguars
|146
|5
|3.42%
|Will Harris
|Saints
|88
|3
|3.41%
|Chuck Clark
|Jets
|148
|5
|3.38%
|Rodney McLeod
|Browns
|121
|4
|3.31%
|Jordan Fuller
|Panthers
|92
|3
|3.26%
|Jalen Thompson
|Cardinals
|193
|6
|3.11%
|Tyrann Mathieu
|Saints
|129
|4
|3.10%
|Julian Love
|Seahawks
|176
|5
|2.84%
|Jaylinn Hawkins
|Patriots
|109
|3
|2.75%
|Kamren Curl
|Rams
|184
|5
|2.72%
|Vonn Bell
|Bengals
|186
|5
|2.69%
|Jason Pinnock
|Giants
|149
|4
|2.68%
|Quandre Diggs
|Titans
|152
|4
|2.63%
|Brandon Jones
|Broncos
|152
|4
|2.63%
|Quan Martin
|Commanders
|152
|4
|2.63%
|Xavier Woods
|Panthers
|239
|6
|2.51%
|Jordan Poyer
|Dolphins
|121
|3
|2.48%
|Damar Hamlin
|Bills
|178
|4
|2.25%
|Tony Adams
|Jets
|179
|4
|2.23%
|Malik Hooker
|Cowboys
|166
|3
|1.81%
|Harrison Smith
|Vikings
|112
|2
|1.79%
|Xavier McKinney
|Packers
|172
|3
|1.74%
|P.J. Locke
|Broncos
|173
|3
|1.73%
|Julian Blackmon
|Colts
|179
|3
|1.68%
|Justin Simmons
|Falcons
|194
|3
|1.55%
|Reed Blankenship
|Eagles
|132
|2
|1.52%
|Kevin Byard
|Bears
|139
|2
|1.44%
|Minkah Fitzpatrick
|Steelers
|156
|2
|1.28%
|Geno Stone
|Bengals
|192
|2
|1.04%
|Alohi Gilman
|Chargers
|112
|1
|0.89%
|Isaiah Pola-Mao
|Raiders
|115
|1
|0.87%
|Bryan Cook
|Chiefs
|125
|1
|0.80%
|Marcus Williams
|Ravens
|130
|1
|0.77%
|Nick Scott
|Panthers
|149
|1
|0.67%
|Camryn Bynum
|Vikings
|99
|0
|0.00%
|Calen Bullock
|Texans
|125
|0
|0.00%