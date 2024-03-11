2024 NFL Free Agency Live Grades: Signings, trades and latest transactions

PFF will be providing live reactions and analysis on all major transactions, including signings, trades and cuts. We will be grading every transaction from team fit, roster context and need perspectives, as well as from a pure value standpoint based on the cost.

Chronological Deal Grades

2023 PFF Grade : 66.5 (45th/59)

66.5 (45th/59) 2023 PFF WAR : 0.13 (19th)

0.13 (19th) Fit/need grade: C-

Value grade: C-

Contract: Three years, $24 million ($8 million per year), $15.3 million total guaranteed

PFF projected contract: Three years, $22.5 million ($7.5 million per year), $15 million total guaranteed

For the second year in a row, the Philadelphia Eagles helped resurrect a highly drafted running back's career behind an elite offensive line with offensive line coach/run game coordinator Jeff Stoutland maximizing the talents of his rushers. Swift faced the Chicago Bears twice a year as a member of the Detroit Lions, but he maxed out at 151 carries over his first three seasons, often dealing with minor injuries. Chicago is paying for the 2023 production, with the Miles Sanders warning sign right in front of them. Chicago’s resources would have been much better spent elsewhere.

2023 PFF Grade : 77.7 (27th/128)

77.7 (27th/128) 2023 PFF WAR : 0.29 (28th)

0.29 (28th) Fit/need grade: A

Value grade: B+

Contract: Three years, $70 million ($23.33 million per year), $46 million total guaranteed

PFF projected contract: Franchise tag – One year, $21.8 million fully guaranteed

Pittman proved himself to be an invaluable member of the Colts' pass-catching corps, and Indianapolis couldn’t let the big-bodied, sure-handed receiver leave as the team tries to develop quarterback Anthony Richardson. The Colts win here by keeping this number in line with the second-round wide receivers who were extended last offseason (Deebo Samuel, A.J. Brown, D.K. Metcalf), and Pittman and company won by ensuring they also matched the three-year term of Samuel and Metcalf.

C MITCH MORSE SIGNS WITH JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

2023 PFF Grade : 63.6 (16th/36)

63.6 (16th/36) 2023 PFF WAR : 0.13 (15th)

0.13 (15th) Fit/need grade: A

Value grade: B+

Contract: Two years, $10.5 million, $7 million total guaranteed

PFF projected contract: N/A

The Jaguars used the first pick in the third round of 2022 on center Luke Fortner, but they deserve commendation for admitting that was a miss and taking advantage of Mitch Morse getting released in Buffalo. Morse played for Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson when he was the offensive coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs, and he offers an extremely high floor as a pass protector.

G GRAHAM GLASGOW SIGNS WITH DETROIT LIONS

2023 PFF Grade: 74.9 (8th/79)

74.9 (8th/79) 2023 PFF WAR : 0.27 (16th)

0.27 (16th) Fit/need grade: A-

Value grade: B+

Contract: Three years, $20 million, $9.5 million total guaranteed

PFF projected contract: Two years, $13 million, $6.5 million total guaranteed

Detroit appears to have made its decision between two pending free agent guards, electing to retain the veteran Glasgow over the younger Jonah Jackson, though there is still time. Glasgow can play all three interior positions, and his return to Detroit in 2023 was a win for all parties.

2023 PFF Grade: 88.1 (5th/130)

88.1 (5th/130) 2023 PFF WAR: 0.42 (2nd)

0.42 (2nd) Fit/need grade: A+

Value grade: B

Contract: Five years, $158.75 million ($31.75 million per year), $95 million total guaranteed

PFF projected contract: Four years, $120 million ($30 million per year), $80 million total guaranteed

Jones truly tethers his contract to the Aaron Donald deal, which had been seemingly treated as an outlier in recent extensions for top young interior defenders. This is a massive payday for one of the game’s best players, and Kansas City also had to do whatever it took to get this done.

2023 PFF Grade : 77.2 (19th/38)

77.2 (19th/38) 2023 PFF WAR : 2.47 (15th)

2.47 (15th) Fit/need grade: A-

Value grade: B+

Contract: Three years, $100 million ($33.3 million per year), $50 million total guaranteed

PFF projected contract: Three years, $97.5 million ($32.5 million per year), $58.5 million total guaranteed

This contract is a win for Baker Mayfield, the Buccaneers and the NFL at large. A true mid-tier market is developing at quarterback, which had long been a challenge. Tampa Bay gives itself an out after each year, and Baker gets the major payday he deserves.

2023 PFF Grade : 74.6 (9th/36)

74.6 (9th/36) 2023 PFF WAR : 0.25 (9th)

0.25 (9th) Fit/need grade: A

Value grade: A-

Contract: Three years, $24 million ($8 million per year), $16 million total guaranteed

PFF projected contract: Three years, $27 million ($9 million per year), $15 million total guaranteed

One of the shrewd moves of the Gruden/Mayock regime was trading veteran stalwart Rodney Hudson for a third-round pick from the Arizona Cardinals and signing James to a short-term extension to take over as the starter. James has improved each season and is a quality pass protector under center who should be a big help to the next franchise quarterback in Las Vegas.

CB JAYLON JOHNSON SIGNS WITH CHICAGO BEARS

2023 PFF Grade : 90.8 (1st/127)

90.8 (1st/127) 2023 PFF WAR : 0.85 (4th)

0.85 (4th) Fit/need grade: A

Value grade: A

Contract: Four years, $76 million ($19 million per year), $54 million total guaranteed

PFF projected contract: Franchise tag – $19.8 million fully guaranteed

Chicago had to get this deal done, with Johnson coming off the best season of his NFL career, and the team still managed to keep this contract outside the top five in a handful of key metrics at the cornerback position. Johnson wins by getting it down to four years, allowing him another bite at the apple when he’ll be 27 or 28, but Chicago should be happy with standing firm.

2023 PFF Grade : 84.4 (2nd/79)

84.4 (2nd/79) 2023 PFF WAR : 0.33 (12th)

0.33 (12th) Fit/need grade: A

Value grade: B

Contract: Three years, $48 million ($16 million per year), $32 million total guaranteed

PFF projected contract: Four years, $60 million ($15 million per year), $36 million total guaranteed

A trade to the Los Angeles Rams and a move back to his natural spot at right guard proved to be a slam-dunk success for all parties involved. Dotson took a minor pay cut off his proven performance escalator salary for 2023 and now signs a top-of-market deal at guard just 12 months later.

S TAYLOR RAPP SIGNS WITH BUFFALO BILLS

2023 PFF Grade : 56.4 (85th/95)

56.4 (85th/95) 2023 PFF WAR : 0.02 (96th)

0.02 (96th) Fit/need grade: A

Value grade: B-

Contract: Three years, $10.625 million ($3.54 million per year), $4.85 million total guaranteed

PFF projected contract: N/A

Buffalo looks ready to move on from the dynamic duo of Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde, who had an incredible run as the starting safety tandem for years. Rapp is a good box defender, and the Bills structured this deal in a way that they can approach it year to year while also buying out two additional years from Rapp.

2023 PFF Grade : 68.4 (35th/82)

68.4 (35th/82) 2023 PFF WAR : 0.1 (34th)

0.1 (34th) Fit/need grade: A

Value grade: B-

Contract: Three years, $19 million ($6.33 million per year), $12.5 million total guaranteed

PFF projected contract: Two years, $10 million ($5 million per year), $5.75 million total guaranteed

Tranquill is another beneficiary of a strong season after agreeing to a one-year flier with Kansas City, representing a perfect fit in Steve Spagnuolo’s defense as a quality coverage linebacker who is also a great pass-rushing asset.

DI JUSTIN MADUBUIKE SIGNS WITH BALTIMORE RAVENS

2023 PFF Grade : 77.4 (17th/130)

77.4 (17th/130) 2023 PFF WAR : 0.23 (9th)

0.23 (9th) Fit/need grade: A

Value grade: B

Contract: Four years, $98 million ($24.5 million per year), $75.5 million total guaranteed

PFF projected contract: Four years, $92 million ($23 million per year), $60.25 million total guaranteed

Madubuike had one of the best contract years in recent memory, making splash plays seemingly every week and improving his efficiency as a pass rusher along with a boost to his traditional stats.

G EZRA CLEVELAND SIGNS WITH JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

2023 PFF Grade : 59.5 (38th/79)

59.5 (38th/79) 2023 PFF WAR : -0.07 (133rd)

-0.07 (133rd) Fit/need grade: A

Value grade: B+

Contract: Three years, $24 million ($8 million per year), $14.25 million total guaranteed

PFF projected contract: Three years, $24 million ($8 million per year), $14.25 million total guaranteed

After Jacksonville acquired Cleveland at the trade deadline for just a sixth-round pick, they smartly got an extension done before the market at interior offensive line continues to grow. Trevor Lawrence needs much better protection going forward, and the Jaguars are making several moves to ensure they improve.

TE DALTON SCHULTZ SIGNS WITH HOUSTON TEXANS

2023 PFF Grade : 71.5 (14th/72)

71.5 (14th/72) 2023 PFF WAR : 0.4 (11th)

0.4 (11th) Fit/need grade: A+

Value grade: B+

Contract: Three years, $36 million ($12 million per year), $23.5 million total guaranteed

PFF projected contract: Three years, $33 million ($11 million per year), $20.625 million total guaranteed

Schultz’s decision to sign in Houston proved to be one of the smartest choices of last year’s free agency period. He developed an immediate connection with rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud and made himself indispensable to offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik as a solid run blocker.

2023 PFF Grade : 81.5 (17th/128)

81.5 (17th/128) 2023 PFF WAR : 0.35 (18th)

0.35 (18th) Fit/need grade: A+

Value grade: A

Contract: Two years, $41 million ($20.5 million per year), $35 million total guaranteed

PFF projected contract: Three years, $69 million ($23 million per year), $52.5 million total guaranteed

Evans just keeps on rolling along and emphatically proved his worth in something of a prove-it year after the two sides were unable to agree on an early extension. The “win” from his perspective is that this could amount to a one-year, $29 million contract. The win from Tampa Bay’s side is keeping the total value in check.

2023 PFF Grade : 67.2 (66th/128)

67.2 (66th/128) 2023 PFF WAR : 0.09 (73rd)

0.09 (73rd) Fit/need grade: A+

Value grade: A-

Contract: Three years, $19.5 million ($6.5 million per year), $5.25 million total guaranteed

PFF projected contract: Two years, $14 million ($7 million per year), $8.5 million total guaranteed

Bourne is recovering from a torn ACL and is reportedly on track to suit up in Week 1. He was in the midst of his best season when he went down. New England at least has a few reliable pass catchers in the fold, but they still need to go big-game hunting.

2023 PFF Grade : 60.4 (55th/81)

60.4 (55th/81) 2023 PFF WAR : 0.05 (52nd)

0.05 (52nd) Fit/need grade: A+

Value grade: A

Contract: One year, $4 million, $3.125 million total guaranteed

PFF projected contract: One year, $5.25 million, $3 million total guaranteed

Okorafor is a capable starting right tackle, and there was enough trade interest after his release was announced that the Steelers held onto him for a few days to see if they could work something out with a new club. New England presumably was a part of those conversations but was able to add Okorafor for a base value of about half of what he was owed in the final year of his Pittsburgh contract, with incentives that push it up close to that number. With Trent Brown and Michael Onwenu set to hit free agency, this was a smart move to get done before the tampering period kicked off.

2023 PFF Grade : 69.3 (19th/72)

69.3 (19th/72) 2023 PFF WAR : 0.32 (17th)

0.32 (17th) Fit/need grade: A

Value grade: C+

Contract: Three years, $27 million ($9 million per year), $16 million total guaranteed

PFF projected contract: Two years, $12.25 million ($6.125 million per year), $8.25 million total guaranteed

The Patriots have a ton of cash to burn and need a better situation around their next franchise quarterback, and Henry has been characterized as a leader on this offense. That said, this is a strong deal for a tight end who will turn 30 years old in 2024.

